Top 10 Best Gluten Free Shampoo Brands

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye, and barley. It’s responsible for helpikng our bread rise and our French bread chewy. But for some people, it’s responsible for dangerous and serious health problems.

Celiac Disease is an autoimmune disease where the body has an immune response to the presence of gluten and attacks the small intestine. According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, this condition affects one in every 100 people worldwide–most of whom are undiagnosed. Repeated exposure can cause irreparable damage to the small intestines, seizures, neuropathy, and gastrointestinal cancers. The only treatment for Celiac Disease is strict avoidance of gluten which is why it’s so important to have quality and trustworthy gluten free options.

There are even more people who suffer from Non-Celiac Wheat Sensitivity who have a negative physical reaction to gluten without specifically having Celiac Disease. This kind of exposure can cause diarrhea, constipation, depression, fatigue, and even anxiety.

While external contact with gluten isn’t going to have the same affect on the body as eating it, people with either Celiac or a gluten sensitivity are more likely to develop skin sensitivities to gluten as well. Some people have no problem with it, but for others gluten can trigger dry itchy skin, acne, eczema, or other rashes. There are also families with children who either have Celiac or are at risk because it runs in the family–and kids aren’t always the best at keeping shampoo out of their mouths. While there’s no medical consensus that external contact with gluten can trigger a flare of Celiac Disease, a lot of folks fall into the camp of why risk it?

I don’t have Celiac Disease, but I do have friends have Celiac Disease and I have a Lupus-like autoimmune disease. I know how important it is to avoid triggers to prevent autoimmune flare ups at any cost. Living with an autoimmune disease is like living on top of a bear’s den–and you really don’t want to poke the bear.

Why is there bread in my shampoo anyway?

A lot of beauty products have proteins of some kind in them, from hair care to nail polish. Your hair is made of the protein keratin and proteins like gluten (you’ll see it as “hydrolyzed wheat protein”) are added to nourish and strengthen brittle hair that has had some of its protein stripped away. Wheat protein is a readily available choice for a protein but it can cause a lot of trouble for some people.

There are a lot of great gluten free shampoo brands that are taking the stress out of shower-time. Here are the top currently on the market.

1. Best Clarifying Gluten Free Shampoo: ClearItUp Detox Shampoo by ColorProof

ClearItUp is a clarifying shampoo that’s great especially if you are transitioning off gluten-containing beauty products. It’s deep-cleaning to put your hair through gluten-rehab and remove build up from both your hair and scalp, while not being overly harsh. Conditioners and styling products can stick to your hair through normal washes which dulls your color and make your hair heavy and limp. This shampoo is also capable of removing the residue that chlorine pools can leave, from the strong smell to that greenish color. ClearItUp is safe for color treated hair and will leave your color brighter and your hair softer and lighter.

ColorProof includes vitamins E and C, baking soda, soy protein, and extracts of sage and rosemary to cleanse and nourish hair. ClearItUp is vegan, sulfate free, salt free, and gluten free. Because it is such a strong clarifying shampoo, some may find this a little strong for everyday use and reserve it for a weekly deep cleaning. You’ll know that you should be using this less often if you find your hair is a little drier than normal.

Price: $68

Pros:

Vegan, sulfate free, and color safe

Made in America

Strong clarifying shampoo

Cons:

May be more of a regular treatment than everyday

Some may find it drying

2. Best Moisturizing Gluten Free Shampoo: Nourishing Moisture Shampoo by Macadamia Professional

Macadamia Professional’s Moisture Shampoo line is gluten free and comes in three formulations for fine, coarse, and coiled hair. I’m going to focus on the middle option. If you have dry, coarse, or natural hair, the Nourishing Moisture Shampoo by Macadamia Professionals may be the gluten free shampoo for you. It’s filled with hydrating oils like macadamia nut oil, hazelnut oil, argan oil, and avocado oil. This can give your hair the drink it needs without weighing it down with parabens, sulfates, or silicones.

The Nourishing Moisture Shampoo also contains radish extract, citric acid, and salicylic acid. You may recognize salicylic acid from your acne wash or from my best body peels article. Salicylic acid helps clear away dead skin from your scalp so you could see a minor uptick in dandruff when you first switch as the shampoo detoxes your scalp. Don’t panic, this can be a good thing. If you have fine hair you’ll want the Weightless Moisture Shampoo and if you have extra coarse or coiled hair, the Ultra Rich Moisture Shampoo was made for you. All three also have matching conditioners available.

Price: $22

Pros:

Three formulas to cater to your hair type

Gluten free, paraben free, and sulfate free

Safe for color treated hair

Awesome smell

Cons:

Salicylic acid my cause temporary flaking

3. Best Organic Gluten Free Shampoo: Calming Lime & Chamomile Shampoo by Shear Miracle Organics

I just want to smell this shampoo all day. How nice does that sound? The Shear Miracle Organics Shampoo is a vegan, organic, and non-GMO alternative choice for a gluten free shampoo. This shampoo is specifically for normal to dry hair. The lime essential oils soothe dry, itchy scalps and help stop dandruff as well as returning a healthy shine to dull hair. Instead of the usual soaping agents that cause your shampoo to foam up, the Calming Lime & Chamomile Shampoo uses African black soap which is often included in face masks because it helps calm skin and prevent acne. Because of that, don’t expect this shampoo to get very sudsy, but that doesn’t mean it’s not working.

To hydrate dry hair, Shear Miracles uses hempseed oil, grape seed oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, apricot seed oil, and evening primrose oil. That many oils is perfect for dry hair, but naturally oily hair might want to steer clear. This all natural shampoo is loaded with botanicals including extracts of goldenseal, rosemary, burdock, sage, lavender, peppermint, lemon peel, and cinnamon–and that’s not even all of them. For a complete organic package, grab the also gluten free Calming Lime & Chamomile Conditioner.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Organic, non-GMO, and cruelty-free

Soothing lime and chamomile essential oils

African black soap

Loads of nourishing botanicals

Color safe

Cons:

Doesn’t foam up

Not for overly oily hair

4. Best Smelling Gluten Free Shampoo: Blushing Grapefruit & Raspberry Creme Shampoo from Hempz

If you want an herbal packed shampoo but don’t want to give up your sudsy lathering, try the Blushing Grapefruit & Raspberry Creme Shampoo from Hempz. It’s gluten free, color safe, and great for hair that tends to be on the dry side. For moisture you have hempseed oil, shea butter, sunflower seed oil, and aloe vera. People with normal hair might find this works for them too, but others might find it a little too moisturizing. It has vegetable protein to repair chemically damaged hair and extracts of cucumber, chamomile, ginger, and ginseng to nourish your scalp and make your hair silky soft.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Natural moisturizers

Makes hair touchably soft

Cons:

Has lots of hard to pronounce ingredients

Contains silicone

5. Best Biodegradable Gluten Free Shampoo: Citrus & Mint Natural Shampoo by Puracy

Puracy’s shampoo is free of dyes, sulfates, parapbens, petroleum-based ingredients, animal by products, and gluten. The Citrus & Mint Natural Shampoo uses a cleanser derived from coconuts to create the foaming action that so many all natural shampoos lack. This one won’t lather up as much as chemically derived shampoos, but it will deliver some suds. It’s great for nearly all hair types. The only people I would say should skip this one are people with especially dry hair as it isn’t as hydrating as you may need. To nourish your hair and scalp, this shampoo includes aloe vera, bergamont, chamomile, black walnut, ginseng, and eucalyptus for a refreshing scent, as well as vitamins E and B5. Unlike some natural shampoos, this one leaves your hair feeling soft and clean without leaving a residue. I love that it’s biodegradable and safe for septic systems and graywater tanks.

Price: $15.99

Pros:

All naturally derived ingrediants

With each sale Puracy donates to charities for children

Cruelty free, hypoallergenic, and biodegradable

Made in America

Cons:

Not for very dry hair

6. Best Gluten Free Shampoo for Damaged Hair: Nourishing Shampoo by Loma

This shampoo targets dry, heat damaged, or chemical treated hair with organic strengtheners and nourishing botanicals. It’s great for sensitive scalps, brittle hair, and color treated hair. Loma’s Nourishing Shampoo uses avocado oil, olive oil, and aloe vera to hydrate dry damaged hair and return its healthy shine. To reduce breakage and rebuild the strength of damaged hair, it has hydrolyzed quinoa protein and creatine.

This one also contains silicone. There are a lot of different opinions on silicone in hair products. The silicone in this shampoo protects it from further heat damage and gives your hair slip, preventing tangles and breakage. (If you want to know more about the pros and cons of silicone in hair products check out my guide to the best hair serums.) For nourishing botanicals, Loma includes vitamin E and extracts of lavender, fennel, and sunflower. It pairs well with the Nourishing Conditioner.

Price: $18

Pros:

Sulfate, paraben, and gluten free

Repairs damaged hair

Made in America

Moisturizing oils

Cons:

Contains silicone

Not for overly oily hair

7. Best Gluten Free Shampoo for Dandruff: Sweet Orange Hemp Shampoo by The Wonder Seed

The Wonder Seed shampoos are made with cruelty-free, sustainable ingredients that nourish and balance your hair to get you back to a healthy feeling scalp. Organic, virgin hemp seed oil, one of the main ingredients, is a powerhouse of hair benefits. This is an oil that is easily absorbed by your hair and scalp so won’t make your hair feel greasy. Hempseed oil contains more essential fatty acids than any other oil out there and a hemp seed is 33 percent protein. This provides moisture to the hair and scalp and provides the building blocks to repair damaged or brittle hair. This Sweet Orange Hemp Shampoo treats dry itchy scalps with shea butter, aloe vera, jojoba oil, and coconut oil.

I love that this shampoo lathers which is surprising for a natural shampoo. I guess it’s because I grew up with it, but having a shampoo that suds up makes me feel like my hair is cleaner. This shampoo is full of botanical extracts including nettle, ivy, yucca, licorice, golden seal, and echinacea. One thing it contains that I’m fine with but some people may not love is camphor essential oil. It also has gluten free wheat germ glycerides, so it’s important to take into account your level of comfort with gluten free wheat products. The Sweet Orange scent is lovely and refreshing and The Wonder Seed recently released a Green Tea scented version.

Price: $15.97

Pros:

Two scents to choose from

Cruelty free, vegan, and free of parabens, sulfates, and gluten

Made in America

Color safe

Great for dandruff, eczema, and psoriasis

Cons:

Contains gluten free wheat germ glycerides

Contains camphor essential oil

8. Best Hypoallergenic Gluten Free Shampoo: Shampoo by Gluten-Free Savonnerie

If allergies are your main concern, this is the shampoo for you. It’s made in a dedicated gluten free facility so you can feel safe using it no matter how sensitive to gluten you are. It doesn’t lather as much as some of the other shampoos and the ingredients are not all natural, but it will get your hair clean without exposing you to allergens. I love that it’s vegan, biodegradable, made in America, and doesn’t use animal testing.

Here’s a big list of all the allergens this shampoo does not contain: alcohol, aloe vera, dairy/casein, citrus, dyes, corn, eggs, essential oils, synthetic fragrances, perfume oils, barley, wheat, rye, oats, latex, peanuts, shea butter, traditional tree nuts, shellfish/fish products, soybeans, and parabens. It does contain an ingredient that is derived from coconut oil so keep that in mind if you’re allergic to coconuts, though it’s so removed that many people with coconut allergies don’t have a reaction.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Seriously hypoallergenic

Vegan and biodegradable

Made in America

Cons:

Slight connection to coconut oil

Doesn’t lather

Doesn’t contain moisturizers

9. Best Gluten Free Shampoo for Sun Protection: Beach Formula Shampoo by Sun Bum

This is the perfect shampoo for the summer. If your hair takes a beating from chlorine pools and ocean water, this Beach Formula Shampoo helps to cleanse chlorine and salt from your hair keeping it fresh, soft, and not green. We all know the damage too much time in the sun can do to our skin, but we don’t think about protecting our hair. Beach Formula contains UV protection for your hair and frizz control for humid days. Things it doesn’t contain include silicone, parabens, gluten, or animal products.

To keep your hair feeling soft and healthy Sun Bum includes coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, banana pulp extract, banana peel extract, and banana leaf extract. So basically, all of the banana goes into this. For strengthening, Beach Formula has quinoa protein to rebuild brittle or damaged hair. Plus, it smells like summer and sunblock and I love that.If you spend a lot of time in the sun, this is well worth a try. Grab the Beach Formula Daily Conditioner too if you want your hair to really smell like a day at the beach.

Price: $11 (27 percent MSRP)

Pros:

UV protection

Color safe

Vegan, and silicone and paraben free

Frizz controling

Cons:

Not best for overly oily hair

10. Best Fragrance Free Gluten Free Shampoo: Shampoo for Sensitive Skin by Free & Clear

If you’re living gluten free but still have an itchy, flaking scalp, you may want to try a fragrance free shampoo like this one. Free & Clear’s shampoo is free from fragrances, gluten, protein, parabens, dyes, lanolin, sulfates, phosphates, and preservatives. It’s a thin shampoo and clear like water but won’t lather up in suds like most commercial shampoos so that’s something to get used to. That doesn’t mean it’s not doing its job, but it does mean this shampoo can be a little harder to tell when it’s all rinsed out so make sure you give your head an extra rinse. It’s great for nearly all hair types, but some folks with naturally dry hair may find it drying. As a hypoallergenic shampoo, this one really delivers. Free & Clear also offers an equally hypoallergenic conditioner.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Fragrance free for sensitive skin

No parabens, dyes, gluten, or protein

Removes build up

Cons:

Ingredients are unpronounceable

Not for dry hair

Needs thorough rinsing

