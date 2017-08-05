Find Your Portable Massage Chair: The 10 Best Options

It feels like we all keep getting busier, and fewer people have time for a full spa massage experience. Enter the portable massage chair.

Massage chairs are lightweight, portable padded chairs designed to allow for massage while a client is seated. There are some great treatment tables that are portable, check out my guide to the Best Massage Tables, but even the lightest massage table is clocking in around 40 pounds. Massage chairs are more in the 15 to 20 pound range and significantly more compact. Good folding models are small enough that you could travel to your client on the subway, something you would never want to do with a folding massage table.

Just like with treatment tables, it’s important to take note of the the chair’s adjustability, comfort, and working weight (the amount of weight the chair can hold.) The surface your clients are face down on is the thing they’ll remember most, after your hands. It’s a first impression of sorts. If your chair or table isn’t comfortable, safe feeling, and professional looking, it can harm your business reputation.

Having a portable massage chair expands the number of environments and clients you can access. Some people have a difficult time getting onto a treatment table due to injury or disability. There are a few great electric lift massage tables, like Earthlite’s Ellora which is ADA compliant, but not everyone can afford that type of thing and they certainly aren’t portable.

Massage chairs may be a more accessible option for some clients you might not otherwise be able to treat. Chair massages are also ideal for clients who, for whatever reason, don’t feel comfortable getting undressed for a traditional massage. Since chair massages are performed dressed, it’s a great alternative for those dealing with body issues, personal trauma, or just personal preference.

Massage chairs are preferable to folding massage tables in many offsite locations like fairs and other events, especially those with grassy or uneven ground. If your spot at the fair is on a slight hill, a treatment table could be downright dangerous. Chairs are much more stable and your client will be safer and feel more secure. Many corporate offices will employ massage therapists to come into the office and make themselves available to the staff for short stress-relieving massages. Since you’re in an office setting, a massage chair can be more appropriate and approachable than a treatment table. For any offsite location, a chair gives you great mobility and versatility.

All the specs can sometimes make your head spin so let’s go over the best massage chairs and see what your top options are.

1. Stronglite Ergo Pro II Portable Massage Chair

This might be the most adjustable chair out there right now. If you service a wide range of clients who may find themselves a little awkward in traditional chair massage positions, this is a great options. You can adjust everything. Really. The angle of the face cradle and armrest is adjustable. The leg supports come right off for those who are injured, post-surgical, or elderly.

The height of the seat is adjustable and the angle of the seat is adjustable which important when you take the leg supports off so your client doesn’t slide down onto the floor. Finally the chest support slides up and down and the angle is also adjustable to accommodate larger clients who might, otherwise, feel squished. This customization allows you to comfortable treat clients from four-foot-six to six-foot-six. And with a working weight of 600 pounds, your chair can safely support a wide range of body types.

It’s a very mobile chair with offset wheels on one end, making it easy to tilt and wheel around like carry-on luggage. The downside to that is if you find yourself working in muddy conditions, wheels are going to be a hindrance instead of a perk. At only 19 pounds, it’s fairly easy to carry and the included carrying case has both a padded strap and cutout in the bottom so you can make use of the wheels.

It folds up flat with only a few movements and has a locking mechanism to keep the chair from unfolding as you carrying it. Thing is, the chair arrives locked with the instructions on how to unlock it packed inside the chair. I mean, come on. So I’m telling you now, to unlock it you unhook the black button attached to a bungee cord below the seat cushion. For color options you can choose from royal blue, black, burgundy, purple, and teal.

Price: From $368.48

Pros:

600 pound working weight

Incredibly adjustable

Removable leg supports

Wheels and case for easy mobility

Several color choices

Limited lifetime warranty

Cons:

Instructions to unlock it are packaged inside the chair

Wheels not great for soft terrain

2. Oakworks Portal Pro Massage Chair

The Oakworks Portal Pro Massage Chair isn’t quite as adjustable as the Stronglite, but it is more low tech and easier to adjust. You can adjust the height of the seat, but not the angle, by moving the pin attached to the support cord, making the base shorter or longer. My only issue with this is if you need the seat to be very high, you’re sacrificing some of the chair’s stability by reducing the size of its base.

The chest support is adjustable by velcro. (I told you it was low tech.) You pull the pad off and reposition it. This means you can’t adjust the angle of the support, but you can flip the pad sideways for wider support. The face cradle moves on a hinge and the face pillow is adjustable both through velcro and this upgraded Boiance face pillow can be bent and shaped to the size you need. Like the chest support, you can flip the pillow upside-down for better comfort when clients are sitting in a reversed position. The armrest adjusts on a hinge and the height adjusts with a strap and buckle.

The Portal Pro folds flat easily and can be moved by its offset wheels or included carrying case. At 19 pounds, it’s not too heavy to cart around. My biggest complaint is that the working weight of this chair is much less than the Stronglite at only 350 pounds. Working weight refers to the maximum amount of pressure the chair can safely take which includes both the client’s weight and the pounds of pressure the therapist is exerting. If you have or want to serve clients who are heavier, this chair might not be strong enough. Depending on your situation, that may or may not be an issue. I do really like that there are 16 colors to choose from including sage, espresso, and bluegrass.

Price: $485

Pros:

350 pound working weight

User friendly adjustments

Posable face pillow

16 color choices

Wheels and case for easy mobility

PVC-free upholstery

Cons:

350 pound working weight isn’t enough for everyone

Wheels not great on wet terrain

When seat is high, you lose some stability

Leg supports aren’t adjustable or removable

3. Earthlite Vortex Portable Massage Chair

The Vortex by Earthlite is one of the lightest chairs on the market at only 15 pounds. My chihuahua-mix weighs 15 pounds. I have no trouble carrying him around and I’m pretty tiny so toting this massage chair around is a breeze. It comes with a carrying case with padded strap to make it even easier on you. The Vortex has adjustable face cradle, armrest, seat height, and chest support height. You can also accommodate larger busted or pregnant clients with the included sternum pad that straps on for stability. The face cradle adjusts on both sides which mean you need to work with two knobs to make adjustments. For some people, that’s totally worth it for the adaptability.

The major downside to this chair is that while it has a respectable working weight of 300 pounds, that won’t be enough if you’re planning to work with larger clients. That said, it is made in America and, like all Earthlite chairs and treatment tables, the frame has a lifetime warranty and the upholstery and cushion are backed by a three year warranty. The soft faux-leather upholstery comes in eight colors including sterling, amethyst, and black.

Price: From $239.20

Pros:

300 pound working weight

Light at only 15 pounds

Comes with carrying case and sternum pad

Choice of colors

Made in America

Lifetime warranty on frame and three year warranty on upholstery and cushion

Cons:

300 pound working weight isn’t enough for everyone

Face cradle has to be adjusted with two knobs

Leg supports aren’t adjustable or removable

4. Custom Craftworks Melody Massage Chair

This 18 pounds, this massage chair is portable, foldable, and convenient. It has an adjustable face cradle, seat height, and arm rest angle. It also comes with a carrying case with padded strap, a removable sternum pad for larger busted clients, and an eyeglass or jewelry pouch so your clients can feel comfortable about removing their glasses or accessories during their massage. The working weight of 300 pounds will work for some therapists, but for others it won’t be enough to safely support your clients. The Melody Massage Chair has multi-layer foam for a thick, comfortable cushion that will hold up over time. This chair comes in seven colors including agate blue, black, and burgundy.

Price: From $127.40

Pros:

300 pound working weight

Comes with carrying case, removable sternum pad, and eyeglass pouch

Adjustable

Seven colors to choose from

Cons:

A 300 pound working weight won’t be enough for everyone

Leg supports aren’t adjustable or removable

5. Oakworks Portal Light Massage Chair

A lighter version of the Oakworks Portal Pro, the Portal Light Massage Chair weighs in at only 15 pounds. It’s foldable and comes with a sturdy carrying case making it very easy to move around. It doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of the Portal Pro and isn’t quite as adjustable. The Portal Light still has the buckle-adjustable armrest, and the velcro chest support.

The face cradle is adjustable on two angles so you can make sure the height and tilt is right for your client. The face pillow is velcro as well and is is posable to accommodate your clients’ face shapes which is a feature unique to Oakworks from what I’ve seen. The height of the seat doesn’t seem to be adjustable which may be a deal breaker for some. The working weight of this chair is 300 pounds which may not be enough if you plan on treating larger clients. If you need a super light chair and don’t often do chair massage, this is a good backup chair to have.

Price: $326.76

Pros:

300 pound working weight

User friendly adjustments

Posable face pillow

Foldable and very lightweight at only 15 pounds

Several colors to choose from

Cons:

A 300 pound working weight won’t be enough for everyone

Leg supports aren’t adjustable or removable

6. Earthlite Avila II Portable Massage Chair Package

Finally, we have the Avila II by Earthlite which has also harnessed the great of idea of including a luggage-style rolling carrying case to solve the portability problem. With a weight of 25 pounds, the Avila II really needs those wheels. This massage chair folds up extremely compactly and the rolling case also has a padded shoulder strap for when wheels aren’t useful. With a 350 pound working weight, this chair is right around average in strength, but that will still be too low for some clients.

The Avila II relies on its ergonomic and adaptive cushioning which is impressive, but that also means that it only adjusts at three points: the face cradle, chest support, and arm rests. Because the seat height isn’t adjustable, this probably isn’t a chair for therapists who generally need to make dramatic adjustments for proper joint stacking. I like that it comes with a sternum pad, eyeglass pouch, and that the leg supports are removable. The Avila II comes in several colors, including black, vanilla creme, and mystic blue.

Price: $428

Pros:

350 pound working weight

Travel case is luggage-style bag with wheels

Removable leg supports

Comes with sternum pad and eyeglass pouch

Six color options

Cons:

A 350 pound working weight won’t be enough for everyone

Not as adjustable as others

Frame is mix of stainless steel and non-metal composite

Heavier at 25 pounds

7. Giantex Portable Light Weight Massage Chair

If you are looking to get a chair on a budget, this may be the one for you. For a budget chair, the Giantex offers a lot of the same features as higher end massage chairs. It’s portable, folding, comes with a carrying case, and has adjustable face cradle, chest support, seat, and armrest. The carrying case is a little bulky and cheap feeling unfortunately. It has a working weight of 350 pounds which is respectable, especially for the price. This is a great chair if you’re not a massage therapist and just want something around the house to rub your loved one’s shoulders. I wouldn’t recommend this in a professional setting and wouldn’t count on it lasting under that kind of strain.

Price: $79.99

Pros:

350 pound working weight

Portable and comes with carrying case

Adjustable

Affordable

Cons:

350 pound working weight won’t be enough for everyone

Cheap carrying case

Not durable enough for professional massage

Leg supports aren’t adjustable or removable

8. Master Massage Professional Portable Massage Chair

Master Massage has solved the wheel problem. Having wheels on your chair is great for transporting it but if you’re working an outside event and the ground is soft or damp, the wheels can become a problem. Master Massage has put their wheels on their transport bag instead. The case is modeled after rolling luggage and makes a ton of sense. The case even has two other legs so it can stand on its own. It’s genius. Onto the chair itself though.

The aircraft grade aluminum frame has a working weight of 650 which will cover nearly all your clientele. This is a sturdy chair for a good price. The height of the seat, chest support, and face cradle are all adjustable and the angle of the face cradle and armrest are adjustable. It comes with a sternum pad for more flexible support and a closable velcro pouch attached just beneath the armrest as a safe place for clients to place their glasses or jewelry. The cushion is nice and thick and should hold up to professional use.

Price: $196.88

Pros:

650 pound working weight

Easily portable at 15 pounds

Comes with luggage-style case on wheels for easy transport

Adjustable

Comes with removable sternum bolster and eyeglass pouch

Cons:

Not as adjustable as others

Leg supports aren’t adjustable or removable

9. Pisces Pro Dolphin II Massage Chair

The Pro Dolphin II Massage Chair by Pisces is a truly unique chair and it looks it. It’s shaped this way because it allows you to situate your clients in a seated position like a normal massage chair, but also by increments all the way down to your client laying in a horizontal position. You really have to see it to believe it. I’ve included the set up video below so you can watch the Dolphin II go from massage chair to bed. Because of the hardware needed to perform this magic trick and still have a working weight of 350 pounds, this chair is the least portable of the list. It does have wheels on one side for transport and it only weighs 18 pounds, but it’s bulky and unwieldy to carry around.

It looks a little complicated, but Pisces is kind enough to put labels in key places to show you how to set your chair up as you get the hang of it. Because of the design, you have a lot of versatility in terms of positioning–between vertical and horizontal, but also of body shape and height. The leg support is removable to accommodate those with bad knees or people who are post-surgical. It’s not without its flaws, however. It’s a very low set chair so some clients may have difficulty getting in and out of it. It’s also much pricier than standard chairs and costs about as much as a quality massage treatment table. This design is not for every therapist, but for those who click with it, it’s like nothing else on the market.

Price: From $679.06

Pros:

350 pound working weight

Seated and horizontal position options

Removable leg support

Wheels for some mobility

Only 18 pounds

Will definitely turn heads

Cons:

A 350 pound working weight won’t be enough for everyone

Not great for tall therapists

Adjustments are a little complicated

Not as mobile as others

10. Best Choice Products Folding Portable Massage Chair

With a working weight of 350 pounds, this massage chair is above average for load bearing. It still might not be as strong as some people need for heavier clients, but it’s sturdier than many of the other options around. It’s on the heavier side at 20 pounds but still folds up to be portable. It’s affordable and it’s best suited as a beginner, temporary, or budget chair. There’s an included travel case that I’m not a huge fan of. It looks like it’s the same case they give out for their folding treatment tables so it’s much larger than it needs to be for a massage chair. The height of the seat and chest support are adjustable and you can adjust the angle of armrest. The face cradle is highly adjustable but the locking mechanism isn’t perfect and may slightly shift out of place on some models.

Price: $85.98

Pros:

350 pound working weight

Adjustable

Folding and comes with carrying case

More affordable

Cons:

A 350 pound working weight won’t be enough for everyone

Strangely large carrying case

Face cradle is a little unsteady

Heavier at 20 pounds

Leg supports aren’t adjustable or removable

Won’t hold up to regular professional use

