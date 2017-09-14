Top 10 Best Reclining Barber Chairs: Compare & Save

I want to start by talking about how folks choose their barber shop. I could start by going into all the things you should be taking into account when choosing a barber chair, but you can read all that in my guides to the best salon chairs for hair stylists and the best reclining shampoo chairs.

If you read through a few articles on how to pick the right barber for you or how to choose a barber shop, you very quickly start to see certain advice repeated. While how nice your shave and haircut are is definitely a factor–that’s the last thing a potential client going to see when checking out a new barber shop. Before they sit in your chair, clients want to know what to look for that signifies that, yes, they’re going to get a reliable, quality cut.

What they’re told is to look at is the atmosphere of the barber shop. Is the space clean? Do the staff look put together? What is the decor like?

This is why choosing the right barber chair matters. Potential clients are being advised to judge your shop by the state of your furniture, the tidiness of your counters, and their overall first impression of the appearance of your shop.

Even if you’re giving the most stylish cuts in the city, if folks are seeing ratty, torn up chairs from the window, they’ll probably keep on walking by.

Barber chairs vs. salon chairs.

The difference between these two chair types is part function and part aesthetic. Barber chairs must recline to be able to give a proper shave. Salon chairs might recline but as they’re mainly for hair styling and makeup, it’s not a necessity. Barber chairs tend to run on the heftier side and have a more masculine look to go with the masculine environment of the traditional barber shop. Salon chairs tend to be more neutral or feminine to fit in salon.

Salon chairs do tend to be more affordable, but also less sturdy. Barber chairs are larger and have higher weight capacities so if you have larger clients, skimping on your chair could end up being unsafe. However, if you’re just starting out and your budget is tight, a quality reclining salon chair is better than picking up a cheap barber chair that’s going to quickly look like it’s falling apart. Once you’ve established your client base, you can invest in some truly impressive chairs.

Let’s check out the best barber chairs out there right now in a range of budget options.

1. Dream In Reality Belgrano Heavy Duty Barber Chair

Lastly, the Belgrano Heavy Duty Barber Chair by Dir Salon Furniture has impressive durability and a classic look with black upholstery and white piping. This chair and hydraulic pump have a weight capacity of 750 pounds so your clients can feel supported and safe when they’re reclined in your chair. And they can really lay back–the Belgrano reclines from 45 to 55 degrees with a lock so that you can customize the angle to your clients’ preferences. The headrest is adjustable and removable depending on your needs and the cushioning under the faux leather vinyl is high density memory foam to conform to all body shapes. The footrest has two-wheeled support legs for stability and also so the chair can still be rotated as needed during the cut even if the support legs are on the ground. This is a great all around chair with a vintage look.

Price: $799

Pros:

Holds up to 750 pounds

Classic black and white look

High density memory foam

One year warranty

Adjustable and removable headrest

Reclines down to 55 degrees

Cons:

Slightly smaller chrome base, but I’m reaching

2. BR Beauty K.O. Professional Barber Chair

The K.O. Professional Barber Chair is sturdy, comfortable, and professional. It’s highly adjustable to suit each client with heavy duty hydraulics to raise and lower the chair as well as an adjustable headrest to accommodate taller clients. It reclines, elevating the footrest for extra comfort, and has 360 rotation. The steel frame is covered in plush cushioning which provides support and comfort. An extra wide, weighted chrome base and footrest with support legs prevent tipping when your clients are getting into and out of the chair.

With a seat width of 20 inches and a weight limit of 350 pounds, this barber chair can accommodate most clients, but not all. It has a similar weight capacity as many salon chairs and some may find that to be not enough. The hydraulics in this chair come with a two year warranty and are rated at 550 pounds, so you know the pump is built to last.

Price: $624

Pros:

Holds up to 350 pounds

Extra wide chrome base

Two year warranty on hydraulics

Footrest with stabilizing legs

Reclines with elevating footrest

Adjustable headrest

Cons:

Weight limit too low for some

3. LCL Beauty Extra Large Classic Style Reclining Hydraulic Barber

This LCL Beauty chair has an extra wide seat at 22 inches wide (inside the arms) so your clients can feel comfortable. Feeling squished is not relaxing. The cut out back of this design may sacrifice some lower back support, but it also provides extra room for clients who need it in the back. With a 400 pound weight capacity, this chair ought to support most of your larger clients. The chrome base is 27 inches across and creates a very stable foundation. The adjustable headrest comes off for easier access or for shorter clients and the hydraulic pump raises the chair from 22 inches high to 27 inches high.

The reclining mechanism allows you to lock the chair at several stages of incline so you can customize the tilt to your client’s preferences. The footrest, with attached leg supports, also raises up when the chair reclines. It has a classic antique look that evokes the old days. My main issue with this chair is that it isn’t as easy to assemble as some of the others. If you’re handy, then think of it as a project. If that’s not your thing, call over your friends who frequent Ikea and you can get it sorted in an hour or two. Or get a chair that requires less assembly.

Price: $299.88

Pros:

Holds up to 400 pounds

Extra wide seat

Stable base

Reclining backrest with raising footrest

Adjustable and removable headrest

Antique look

Cons:

Requires assembly which is a little tricky

4. Omwah All Purpose Hydraulic Modern Barber Chair

The Omwah is a substantial chair with the appearance of a good, hefty armchair. With a steel frame, 21 inch seat width, and weight capacity of 500 pounds, this chair is great for clients of all sizes. The high density small cell foam, and there’s lots of it, provides comfort and support that won’t flatten out in only a few months. The seams of the PVC leather upholstery are double stitched to prevent tears or ripping and the sturdy hydraulics have a five inch lift range from 22 inches to 27 inches high. A 27 inch wide chrome base helps keeps the chair stable, but the footrest is much narrower than most of the other chairs on here and only has one attached stabilizing leg instead of two. Its headrest is adjustable and the whole chair reclines. The Omwah might be a little too bulky for smaller spaces or some tastes, but if you’re looking for that masculine, recliner aesthetic, this is a good choice for the price.

Price: $550.99

Pros:

Holds up to 500 pounds.

Height adjusts between 22 and 27 inches tall

Comfortable with high density small cell foam cushioning

Wide chrome base

Reclines and has adjustable headrest

Cons:

Some assembly

Footrest narrower than others

Too bulky for some

5. Bsalon Hydraulic Barber Chair

This robust chair has a weight capacity of 800 pounds. For the price, that’s an unbelievably sturdy, high performing chair. The black and tan design sets it apart from traditionally plain black chairs and has a bit of a retro look to it. The Bsalon chair has 360 rotation, adjustable headrest, hydraulic lift of four inches, and reclining seat with elevated footrest. It has wide, chrome circular base is low profile and the footrest has added legs for even more stability. Faux leather upholstery covers contoured cushioning that cradles your clients. It’s a really great entry barber chair that will last you while you get established. This design is available in the colors: brown and sand, black, and black and red.

Price: $365.99

Pros:

Holds up to 800 pounds

Unique black and tan upholstery

Adjustable headrest

Reclining with elevated footrest

Trusted brand

Cons:

The color combination isn’t for everyone

6. Takara Belmont Elegance Barber Chair With Standard or Electric Pump

Takara Belmont is the Lamborghini of barber chairs. A Japanese company, Takara Belmont has been in the business of high end spa equipment since the 1920’s and their designs are consistently sought after by salons, spas, and barber shops across the globe. The Elegance Barber chair is unique in that it comes in both a standard hydraulic pump design, but also has a model with an electric pump mechanism. If you’re looking to stand out, stepping on a button to raise up your clients instead of the usual jerky pump motion would definitely do it.

But even without the optional electric base, this Cadillac red barber chair set to impress. The clean look to it is a perfect balance of vintage looks to modern convenience, allowing it to fit into any decor style. The ribbed vinyl stitching, towel bar, and clipper hook add to the retro aesthetic. The footrest is stabilized by one leg and the whole chair reclines for your clients’ comfort. There’s no weight limit given but with a chair that weights nearly 200 pounds itself, you can assume it’s sturdy enough to take a fair bit of weight.

Price: $2,917.51

Pros:

High end, trusted brand

Eye-catching red

Unparalleled vintage look

Electric or hydraulic lift

Towel bar and clipper hook

Reclines and has stabilized footrest

Cons:

Doesn’t come with headrest

Footrest only has one leg

No weight capacity listed

7. Delano Barber Chair

The Delano chair has a very traditional look to it that would fit into a classic barber shop. It has clean, no-nonsense lines that people of all generations can appreciate. The heavy duty pump and steel frame support up to 450 pounds while dense foam provides deep cushioning for comfort. It reclines up to 45 degrees and the seat height is adjustable between 22 inches and 29 inches which is a huge range for a barber chair. The ample and reversible footrest is made of durable steel, but the stabilizing legs on the footrest are short compared to other chairs so you may have some more downward movement with this one. The black vinyl is durable and the finish adds to the antique feel of the chair.

Price: $799

Pros:

Holds up to 450 pounds

Utilitarian, antique look

45 degree recline and adjustable headrest

Very little assembly needed

Seven inches of height adjustment

Cons:

May look a little too old-fashioned for some

Footrest has very short legs

8. ‘Grant’ Vintage Reclining Barber Chair

The “Grant” Vintage Reclinging Barber Chair is made by Icarus, a brand I’ve featured in my best salon chairs and best reclining shampoo chairs guides. Their salon equipment is durable, substantial, and always sleek-looking. The “Grant” has a look similar to the Belmont Elegance with the retro vinyl stitching, curved chrome arms, and cream colored base. This chair is weighted properly to resist tipping and has a reversible footrest with small stabilizing legs. The powerful hydraulics have seven inches of height adjustment from 21 inches to 28 inches tall. The chair back reclines down up to 45 degrees and there’s a lever to recline the chair on both the left and right sides of the chair, so it’s always easy to reach. The “Grant” also features towel holders under each arm.

Price: $859.99

Pros:

Substantial chair resists tipping

Seven inches of adjustable height

Reclines up to 45 degrees with dual levers

Towel holders

Reversible footrest

Cons:

Smaller reclining levers may be a little awkward

9. Memphis All Purpose Barber Chair

If you’re on a budget and can’t spring for a barber chair over $200, an all purpose chair is the way to go. It doesn’t try to do all the things higher end barber chairs do which is a good thing on that kind of budget. If you see a chair that looks like a $600 chair for under $200, be very wary. The Memphis chair has more of the look of a salon chair, but offers the reclining and adjustable headrest features that you expect from a barber chair.

With a weight capacity of 300 pounds, this won’t be sturdy enough for larger clients, but is decent for an affordable all purpose chair. The base is significantly smaller with a diameter of around 22 inches. Since that puts it at a higher tipping risk, if you have heavier or extremely tall clients, this likely won’t be the chair for you. But if you’re just starting out and don’t have the budget or room, the Memphis might be your chair for now. If you run a salon and are looking for a chair that meets both needs, this is a good choice for that as well. The black vinyl is classic and the polished wood armrests add a unique touch.

Price: $189.99

Pros:

Holds up to 300 pounds

All purpose chair

Reclines and has adjustable headrest

Unique wood arms

Cons:

Weight limit not high enough for everyone

Looks more like a styling chair

Narrow base

10. Stainless Steel Heavy Duty Hydraulic Barber Chair

This barber chair has a true vintage look. It’s nearly identical to the Lexus Barber Chair from CA Salon, but costs $75 less so if you love this style, but are on a budget, consider giving this one a second look. The biggest differences are the style of the stabilizing legs on the footrest and that this chair has a 19 inch wide seat while the Lexus has a 21 inch wide seat. If you’re okay forgoing the extra wide chair, this is a great compromise.

Being a vintage-style chair, it doesn’t have as thick a cushion as some other chairs, but that tends to come with the antique style. What padding it does is high density small cell foam, which is long lasting. It comes with a one year warranty on the hydraulics and chrome base. The quality steel construction should be durable enough for the rest. I like that this chair needs a lot less assembly than some other models, but if you love putting furniture together, that may not be a deciding factor.

Price: $589.99 (41 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Classic vintage style

Very little assembly needed

High density small cell foam

One year warrenty

Reclines and has adjustable headrest

Dual towel bars

Cons:

No weight capacity listed

Narrower seat

