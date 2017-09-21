Top 10 Best Face Washes for Men 2018

Your face deserves better than basic soap and water. That handsome moneymaker goes through a lot in a day and even overnight, and needs to be taken care of. We aren’t talking about a ten-step routine, but we are seriously suggesting you make sure you’re using an excellent face wash (bonus points for adding a good face cream too).

Beyond keeping acne and wrinkles at bay, a good face wash ensures your mug is more balanced each day and throughout the year’s weather changes. Think oilier shine in July heat and scaly patches when the air turns drier in the fall. Some people believe that washing your face alone will dry it out, but that is surely not the case. There’s a lot of science that goes into today’s offerings, and many washes and cleansers help moisturize your skin with natural oils and other nurturing ingredients.

In general, you should wash your face twice a day, in the morning and at night before bed. Just store your new go-to in the shower for an easy a.m. reminder. Then, try setting an alarm until the evening rinse becomes part of your bedtime routine. That late wash is most important because it’ll remove the dirt and oil that have accumulated on your face throughout the day. Another essential time to wash your face? Before you shave. That pesky oil and dirt make it more difficult for the razor to travel smoothly over your skin.

Another reason for making the case for face wash? It’s cheap. You can find an excellent option for $5-$25, which is where all of our top ten selections fall. There’s not much to lose if you end up not liking the scent or results of one.

To bring it all together, using a great face wash is a low all-around investment that’ll pay dividends when it comes to preserving your rugged good looks. Take a look at the best options available in 2018 that we found, starting with the least expensive and working up to the most.

1. Nivea Men Sensitive Face Wash

Even the most burly of men can have skin issues. From common problems like random dry patches or easy breakouts, to more serious problems like psoriasis, tricky skin requires a milder cleanser. Nivea is one of the world’s largest skin care brands and has been around for more than 125 years. Their products are known for being gentle and non-irritating, as well as super affordable.

Their face wash is specifically made for men with sensitive skin, and doesn’t include soap, dye or drying alcohol. It’s enriched with vitamin E, chamomile, and witch hazel extracts, all natural soothing elements. Plus, it rings in at under five bucks. Grab two and put one in the medicine cabinet and the other in your gym bag for removing post-workout grime the right way.

Price: $4.86

Pros:

Developed specially for men with sensitive skin

Non-drying

Under $5.00

Cons:

Scent is hit or miss

2. Neutrogena Men Invigorating Face Wash

Neutrogena is another big skin care brand that’s been around for years. They’re the “#1 dermatologist recommended” line, which means their products are very well-thought of by the people who work with people’s skin day in and day out. Neutrogena products are extremely affordable too, and their Invigorating Face Wash will help you look and feel your best for less than a venti latte. The gel becomes a foam when mixed with water, and feels tingly and fresh on skin. Just a light, dime-sized amount turns into a robust lather to help clean skin deeply without over-drying. It’s also oil-free and won’t clog pores if you’re more breakout prone. While the brand itself is pretty basic, when something cheap and proven works, it’s a beautiful thing.

Price: $8.49

Pros:

Oil-free

Non-drying

Under $5.00

Cons:

Scent is hit or miss

Some users didn’t like the tingling sensation

3. Bulldog Original Face Wash

Bulldog “is man’s best friend.” The product line has won more than 20 awards in a number of countries worldwide for the quality of their offerings, is designed with male skin specifically as their focus, and contain natural, animal-cruelty free ingredients. The Original Face Wash is straightforward and appealing. Its comes in an easy-to-use and store tube and features the brand’s unique blend of eight essential oils as well as aloe vera, calomina oil and green tea. The gel itself has a nice texture and lathers very well with just a little amount, which helps make it last too.

Price: $9.85

Pros:

Gentle and non-drying

Natural ingredients

Cons:

Some users felt it was too gentle

Scent is hit or miss

4. The Yellowbird Activated Charcoal Soap Bar

Fear not, our most manly men readers. Within this slightly girly packaging lies a nice, masculine chunk of black soap. While the look and idea of it may seem bizarre, charcoal is all the rage in skin care and face washes lately because it provides a natural detox by absorbing dirt and oil to help eliminate acne, blackheads and other bumps. Besides this proven natural ingredient, the Yellowbird Soap Bar also includes moisturizing Shea butter and a mix of sunflower oil, palm oil, and coconut oil to fight aging. In fact, all of the ingredients that go into this option are organic and every batch is made by hand, so you don’t get any of the synthetic chemicals, dyes or fragrances found in more mass-produced lines. Nice.

Also available in Eucalyptus Spearmint and Peppermint Tea Tree.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Organic ingredients

Handmade in the U.S.A.

Money-back guarantee

Cons:

Bar doesn’t last as long as other gels or foams

Scent is hit or miss

5. Thrive Natural Face Wash for Men

The Thrive product line was developed and now run with a mission to improve soil and rural farmers’ livelihoods beyond sustainability and fair trade standards. That inspiring business model definitely begets high-performing product in their Natural Face Wash for Men. The gel based formula features cleansing properties super-charged by two unique Costa Rican plants: Juanilama herb and Fierrillo vine. These components have been used by indigenous people for thousands of years to soothe irritation and skin abrasions, and to help heal and protect skin. The added boost that they provide make this face wash excellent pick for a pre-shave wash, since their properties can help alleviate ingrown hairs and razor burn.

Price: $11.95

Pros:

Great for pre-shaving

Natural ingredients

100% satisfaction guarantee

Inspiring business model

Cons:

Scent is hit or miss

6. Duke Cannon Working Man’s Face Wash

Duke Cannon Working Man’s Face Wash is made to work just as hard as you do. It’s three key, premium ingredients include jojoba for outer skin layer protection, menthol to energize, and vitamin C to “fight fatigue and scurvy.” Yes, even though scurvy is rare these days, it is always good to be prepared.

The cleanser also features tiny granules that provide the right amount of grit and added texture to make your face feel refreshed and squeaky clean afterwards. Those scrubbers will also help slough off any dry skin patches, which makes this a strong pick for those colder winter months. Another cool aspect to the Duke Cannon Working Man’s Face Wash is that the company is highly dedicated to U.S. soldiers and veterans and donates a portion of every sale to benefit their selected charities.

Price: $13.95

Pros:

Good exfoliator

Portion of proceeds benefit U.S. Veterans

Made in the U.S.A.

Cons:

Citrus scent is hit or miss

7. Barbary Activated Charcoal Facial Cleanser

Here’s another pick that touts the purifying properties of activated charcoal. Barbary’s wash also includes green tea, white tea, organic coconut oil, rooibos, and vitamins E and B5. This deep cleansing ingredients remove excess, pore-clogging oils and alleviate redness, making it ideal for those who suffer from acne and breakouts. That skin cleaning can help lead to younger, healthier looking skin for older gentlemen as well.

The packaging for the Barbary wash is quite stylish. The label is simple, mature, and modern, while the pump makes the cleanser a breeze to dispense. Go ahead and leave it out on your bathroom counter, embarrassment-free.

Price: $17.50

Pros:

Good for acne-prone skin

Natural ingredients

Made in the U.S.A.

Cons:

Scent is hit or miss

8. DUDE Face Wipes

DUDE Face Wipes were created by two friends out of their apartment in Chicago. As dudes, they knew that “we are all dirty, sweaty and disgusting humans” and wanted a product that could get rid of all that grime and gook easily and on-the-go. One Shark Tank appearance and a few years later, you can now use one of their energizing face wipes to wipe down your face without needing a sink or running water. The simple, anywhere usage makes these insanely handy for traveling, camping, fishing, and even after the gym if you can’t get to a shower. Each one is infused with vitamin B5, so your skin will be left feeling clean and moisturized and not at all dry.

Also available in Unscented.

Price: $18.97 for a three-pack; $7.97 for a one-pack

Pros:

Super easy to use

Great for travel/TSA approved

Alcohol free and hypoallergenic

Money-back guarantee

Cons:

Wipes can dry out

Scent is hit or miss

9. Rugged & Dapper Facial Cleanser for Men

Whether your skin is dry, oily, combination, or acne-prone, Rugged & Dapper’s Facial Cleanser for Men is going to be a great option for you. Its aloe vera, vitamin C, willow bark, tea tree oil, and burdock root are gentle yet effective and known for their skin cleansing and regenerating properties. This pick also does triple duty working as a cleanser, exfoliator and astringent, so essentially you’re getting three products for the price of one, which helps rationalize its higher price tag. The cleanser itself does feel rich and finely textured (due to the exfoliating ingredients), making the overall experience about as luxurious as washing your face is ever bound to get.

Price: $24.95

Pros:

Ideal for all skin types

Feels more upscale

Made in the U.S.A.

Cons:

Harder to work into a lather

Scent is hit or miss

10. Brickell Clarifying Face Wash

The founders of Brickell felt that all of the best skincare products available were designed for the ladies, and buying a product from a traditional female-focused company didn’t feel right (if you’ve ever stolen some of your woman’s face wash in the shower you can probably relate). So they went out and created their ideal advanced men’s skin care and grooming products. The Clarifying Face Wash is a superb basic every guy should add to their routine. It has natural and organic ingredients, and helps keep your face oil and shine-free the whole day through without over-drying. The cleanser feels and works great and the packaging is hands-down handsome too.

If you have dry, sensitive or acne-prone skin, try Brickell’s Purifying Charcoal Face Wash instead.

Price: $25.00 for eight ounces; $13 for two ounces

Pros:

Made for normal to oily skin

Natural and organic ingredients

Cons:

Scent is hit or miss

Pricey

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.