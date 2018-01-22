11 Best Salon Reception Desks: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

While the amazing work you do is your lasting impression on new clients, your salon reception desk is your first impression.

Whether they’ve found you through a glowing recommendation, an ad, or walking by your storefront, their first point of contact will be walking through your door and seeing your reception desk.

Investing in a proper, stylish reception area is an important first part of any makeover for your salon or else your brand new salon equipment will be hidden behind a shabby desk that’s seen better days.

Your reception desk is also your point of sale. It’s the spot where your clients pay for your services and decide whether or not they want to make another appointment.

This is where you really want to have your best foot forward to leave the best impression possible as they’re walking out the door, carrying with them the possibility of more word-of-mouth recommendations.

Any salon equipment is an important investment to research so you can feel confident in your decision. It can all be a little overwhelming so I’ve pulled together a list of things to consider.

Style.

Your salon has its own style that is individual to you and you’ll want to find a desk that both matches the decor and projects the emotion you want your clients to feel. When choosing the best reception desks on sale right now, I’ve grabbed a cross-section of styles from streamlined black to modern to ornate.

If you’re not sure what you’re looking for, check out this Pinterest board of salon reception design ideas for inspiration.

Size.

Reception desks come in all sizes from narrow podiums to long, curving desks with room for several workstations. Before ordering the desk you love the look of most, make sure that you have the space for it and that it provides the kind of space your receptionist will need to work effectively.

I’m a strong proponent of digging out your tape measure and painters’ tape any time I’m ordering furniture. Use the tape to block off the measurements of the desk on the floor of your salon to make sure you feel good about the size of it.

Function.

What’s behind the desk is as important as what’s in front of it. In most cases your reception desk isn’t just a table where you greet clients–it’s also a place to ring up, organize, file, and answer phones and emails. Desks are equipped with different set ups so depending on what you need keep an eye out for shelving, filing cabinets, lockable drawers for cash, and keyboard trays.

Now that you have a better idea of what to look for, here are the best salon reception desks out there today.

1. Small Modern Reception Desk by Golden Wind Furniture

This desk is built to fit into even the tightest salons and mixes smooth man-made marble with modern elevated shelves and warm wooden drawers. At only 35 inches wide, the QT-108 by Golden Wind Furniture is sized to not take up much space but pack a visual punch with its asymmetrical design and brushed stainless steel trim.

The top counter is white man-made marble and is enough room for clients to rest their things while paying for services and products. On the opposite side, you have lockable drawers with removable, adjustable organizer slots which can easily turn it into a cash drawer.

There is an open desk space with cable management hole and a second lower shelving unit. The only issue about the low shelving unit is that it makes sitting at a normal desk chair more crowded. Golden Wind Furniture has a free assembly offer at the moment so be sure to ask about that when ordering. It’s available in this grey as well as in white.

If you like the style, but want more space, this design is also available in a 63 inch wide desk in white and in grey or a white and grey 98 inch wide counter.

Dimensions: 35 inches wide, 27 inches deep, and 44 inches tall.

Price: From $1,600

Pros:

Variety of colors and sizes

Man-made marble counter

Locking drawers with cash organizers

Compact but airy-looking

Pre-assembly is an option

Cons:

Not great for desk chairs

Not a lot of storage

No keyboard shelf

2. Marque Series Curved Reception Station by OFM

For something with a little more space, check out the Marque Series from OFM. It has a more classic look to it that goes with a wide range of styles. A frosted plexiglass window on the top third of the desk lets in sunlight, allows you some vision of the waiting area, but still provides a degree of privacy for the person sitting at the desk.

The long counter top is plenty of room to conduct business as well as store a few product displays. On the other side of the desk, there is a wide, open work station with plenty of space for a desktop computer as well as a cable management hole.

There isn’t any built-in storage to this desk, but it does come with a matching filing cabinet that can fit underneath it. The Marque Series is made of thermo-fused melamine, which is a super durable particle board.

This material is so durable and known for preventing visible scuffs that it’s often used as flooring, so you know the desk can hold up to everyday wear.

It will need assembly, but no tools are needed. This desk is available in white, cherry, maple, and walnut. If you like the Marque’s rounded style, but not so much the frosted window, it’s also available as a solid front reception station. OFM offers an attachable ADA reception desk which provides an accessible space for clients who use mobility aids.

Dimensions: 72 inches wide (floor footprint of 69.5 inches), 33.5 inches deep, and 45.5 inches tall.

Price: From $1,297.69

Pros:

Four colors and two styles to choose from

Durable

Privacy window

Classic look

Deep work space behind the desk

Comes with matching filing cabinet

Cons:

Assembly required

No storage or keyboard shelf

3. Revival Salon Reception Desk by Dream In Reality

Anything but plain, the Revival Salon Reception Desk was inspired by the class of the Victorian era which continues to be a benchmark for sophistication. If your goal is to have your reception desk catch people’s eye, this is definitely an attention-getter. It makes a statement that your clients are going to receive top quality, luxury service at your salon.

The real wood construction is painted and intricately carved. The metal accents are actually detailed carvings in the wood that have been painted silver, which saves you on weight and price while still getting that opulent look. The center panel is frosted tempered glass back-lit by color-changing LED lights. Victorian? No. Awesome? Yes.

On the opposite side you have a desk area with sliding keyboard shelf, cable management hole, one drawer without a lock, one lockable drawer, two cabinets, and space for a chair. The overhang of the counter covers about half of the desk area so keep that in mind if you have tall items on your desk.

The Revival is available in Meteor Black, Glossy White, and Matte Cream. If you like the shape of this, but would prefer something a little less ornate, check out their Alex Reception Desk. Maybe the best part is that these reception desks comes fully assembled so you can take it out of the box, put it where you want it in your salon, and set up is done.

Price: $1,298

Pros:

Arrives fully assembled

Eye-catching statement piece

Colors to choose from

Lockable drawers, storage, and keyboard shelf

Real wood

LED light panel

One year warranty

Cons:

Counter covers up a lot of the desk

May not fit with all decor

4. Reclaimed Wood Rustic Reception Desk by Memphis

For a more rustic, natural look, consider this reception desk by Memphis that is entirely made in America. It uses reclaimed Douglas fir wood over a durable melamine base structure with rolled steep accents. This would be a perfect look for a spa or other beauty salon in a vacation destination like mountains or forest areas.

In addition to the reclaimed wood paneling, the floating shelf is also made with reclaimed Duglas Fir and crafted to resemble live edge plank wood. This riser breaks up the silhouette of the desk, giving it a more elegant look.

On the other side is a wide desk area without drawers or shelving. If what you need most is storage, this might not be for you, but as you can have these desks custom made, you can also customize your desk with the storage of your choice.

Available in four foot, six foot, or eight foot lengths, this is a larger desk compared to others but if you have the space or need the work area, it’s worth the footprint for a memorable design like this.

Love the look of real wood but don’t have the space or budget? Memphis also has a smaller four foot reception desk without the riser for under $1000.

Dimensions: 72 inches wide, 30 inches deep, and 42 inches tall.

Price: From $2,400

Pros:

Unique, memorable rustic design

eco-friendly reclaimed wood

Made in America

Real wood panels and elevated shelf

Choice of sizes

Customizable

Cons:

Heavy

Needs assembly

5. Curved Front Reception Desk by Pibbs

A unique look, this reception desk will turn heads. Made by Pibbs, a brand I recently featured in my Best Pedicure Chairs article, it has a stainless steel curved front panel set against wood.

The legs are stainless steel and raise up the desk for a lighter effect. The floating top counter has plenty of space for clients.

On the opposite side of this bright metal is another contrast with dark, earthy wood laminate. The desk space is deep and has two locking drawers and a ridge along the bottom section. I like that there is room to push in a desk chair which isn’t always the case with a salon reception desk.

This desk ships fully assembled and ready to use.

Price: $2,395

Pros:

Flashy looks

Locking drawers

Raised bottom and shelf

Stainless steel front panel

No assembly needed

Cons:

Workstation is laminate

6. Gattino Beauty Salon Reception Desk by Dream In Reality

The Gattino Reception Desk by Dream In Reality has a modern, asymmetrical design which is functional and trendy. There’s a large panel of frosted tempered glass on the front giving it a very clean appearance.

An LED lighting system behind the glass allows your reception desk to have a relaxing, but eye-catching, glow to it. This is something DIR does a lot of and the effect is stunning. The low, curved counter on the right side is a perfect space to conduct your point of sale and other interactions with clients. T

he taller section of the desk has an elevated glass shelf which keeps the desk looking airy and would be good for any displays you want directly in your clients’ line of sight.

On the other side of the desk, you’re looking a full, ADA approved work station. It has two drawers (one locking which is great for holding cash), a long desk top, sliding keyboard shelf, three larger open storage spaces, and a cable management hole. There’s plenty of room for a laptop, tablet, scheduling materials, and phone.

While there is some assembly required, it’s very little since the two main pieces of the desk arrive assembled and you only need to connect them with a few screws and mount the thin glass shelf (yes, I actually looked through the instruction manual to check.)

Gattino is a compact desk for small spaces where every square foot matters.

Dimensions: 63 inches wide, 25 inches deep, the glass counter is 43 inches tall, and the lower counter is 33.5 inches tall.

Price: $998

Pros:

Glowing LED frosted glass panel

Modern, asymmetrical design

Compact

Work station has drawers, counter, and shelving

Comes mostly assembled

Available in black and white

Cons:

No natural wood options

Maybe too small for some

Not everyone is into a glowing desk

7. Sedona Reception Counter With Display by Madison Park

If you want your salon reception desk to double as a display case, check out the Sedona by Madison Park. The counter has three glass shelves prominently displayed in the center panel which would be perfect for showcasing products, sales, and other promotions.

The floating glass counter on the top of the desk is a check writing space for your clients and it also helps make the simple shape of the reception desk lighter and more interesting visually. The counter has a veneer of cherry hardwood for durability and that welcoming wood effect.

Behind the counter, the shelves are accessible by a sliding wooden panels and there’s a shallow shelf area that can be used as a small desk space. It’s not a full desk and you won’t have room for a computer and phone and printer if that’s what you’re looking for, but there is room for set down a tablet or scheduling book.

Dimensions: 39.5 inches wide, 16 inches deep, and 42 inches tall.

Price: $799

Pros:

Glass display shelves

Floating glass counter

Small desk space

Hardwood veneer

Cons:

No storage

Desk space is very small

8. Salon Reception Desk by DFS Designs

This counter has subtle silver floating check writing shelf and silver white square accent on the front that helps your desk stand out with a modern, almost industrial look. This white square is also an ideal place to put the name of your salon.

On the back you have a large open desk space area with plenty of room for a computer and it has a cable management opening. It is made of fiber board so it won’t feel as luxurious others but the workstation and side panels are scratch, stain, and water-resistant.

Price: $599

Pros:

Stands out

Lots of storage space

Desk space with lockable drawer

Cons:

Made of fiber board

No keyboard shelf

Needs assembly

9. Argento Beauty Salon Reception Desk by Dream In Reality

The Argento Reception Desk by Dream In Reality has a modern, asymmetrical design which is functional and trendy. The large smooth panel in the front it a very clean appearance. This is something DIR does a lot of and the effect is stunning.

The curved counter comes to a point which gives you an area to conduct your point of sale while saving space. An elevated glass shelf keeps the desk looking airy and would be good for any displays you want directly in your clients’ line of sight.

On the other side of the desk, you’re looking at a full, ADA approved work station. It has two drawers (one locking which is great for holding cash), a long desk top, cabinet, and recessed storage shelf.

There’s room for a tablet, scheduling materials, and phone, but keep in mind it’s all in within the clients’ view. There’s no assembly needed and the Argento arrives ready to use right out of the box. This desk comes with a one year warranty from DIR and is also available in black and silver.

Dimensions: 52.5 inches wide, 16 inches deep, and 36 inches tall.

Price: From $798

Pros:

Modern, asymmetrical design

Compact

Work station has drawers, cabinet, and shelving

Comes fully assembled

Available in black and silver

Cons:

Work station is fully visible to clients

May be too small for some

Not everyone is into pointed desks

10. Free-Standing Register Stand

When you’re on a budget, sometimes all you want is a no-nonsense point of sale counter. This register stand is a clean and unobtrusive solution with a desk, counter, and storage space without any of the flashy extras.

For some, this desk may look boring, but for others it’s exactly what fits your understated, minimalist style. The stand has a nine inch check writing area for clients and an open desk on the opposite side for storing your phone and other electronics.

There’s a pull out drawer to organize smaller things, but it’s not a locking drawer so probably not meant to be used as cash drawer. There’s more storage underneath the desk with two large storage spaces, each with an adjustable shelf so you can decide the size of each section.

This does require assembly, and if you tend to hate this type of thing, make sure you bring along someone who doesn’t as it can be a little tricky. If the black isn’t for you, this design also comes in white and cherry.

Dimensions: 48 inches wide, 18 inches deep (top counter is 22 inches deep), and 42 inches tall.

Price: $399

Pros:

Affordable

Classic minimalist black

Storage space

Colors to choose from

Cons:

A little plain for some

Needs assembly

Fiber board

11. Napoli Office Reception Desk by Mayline

Mayline’s Napoli line offers a clean, natural wood look with an Italian influence. The warm mahogany veneer features soft curved lines and a floating, frosted tempered glass counter.

A classic look helps it fit in with any decor and the beveled edges and metal striping help keep it from looking too heavy. The surface has a 1.1 inch thick veneer that is protected by two coats of catalyzed lacquer to protect your workstation for years to come. On the other side of the desk you have a long, open work space with keyboard shelf and cord management hole.

There isn’t much for storage in this one, but Mayline does offer this same desk with two sets of drawers. It’s longer than most of the desks on here so it’s good if you have the space and have a full-time receptionist. The Napoli Reception Desk comes with a limited lifetime warranty and needs some assembly.

Dimensions: 87 inches wide, 37 inches deep, and 42.75 inches tall.

Price: $3,112.94

Pros:

Clean, Italian-influenced style

Limited lifetime warranty

Warm wood veneers

Keyboard shelf

Cons:

On the larger side

Needs assembly

