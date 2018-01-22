Top 10 Best Color Changing Gel Nail Polish

Deep down we’re all just hoping to see that spark of magic in our lives and things that change color will always be a little magical.

If you’re into color changing nail polish, gel polish is the place to be. Sorry regular polish folks, but gels have a huge variety of brands offering a wide assortment of color choices. If you’re new to doing your own gel nail polish, read my guides to the Best Gel Nail Polish Kits or Best LED and UV Nail Lamps of 2018 for information on how gel works and the supplies you need to create your own gel manicures that will last you around two weeks chip-free.

The term “color changing” can refer to a lot of things. Some people include true holographic polishes in this category because of their ability to reflect rainbow flecks of light, but to me that’s more of a prism effect than your nail polish actually changing color so I won’t be including them in this post. (If you’re interesting to in article on the best holographic gel nail polish, shoot me a comment and let me know.) Instead I’ll be focusing on two main categories: duo-chromes and thermochromatic nail polish.

Duo-Chrome.

Duo-chrome nail polish looks like one color from one angle and a completely different color from a different angle. It’s also called multi-chrome and chameleon polish. It works by having reflective pigments set at different angles and depths within a layer of polish so light reflects one color when the light hits it one way and a second color from other angles.

Thermochromatic Nail Polish.

This nail polish changes color as the temperature of your nails changes and is often called temperature changing nail polish or mood nail polish since thermochromatic ink first hit the scene in the 1970’s and was famously used in mood rings. If the science of this kind of thing doesn’t intrigue you, go ahead and skip right down to the best color changing gel nail polish, but if you’ve ever wondered how it works, I’m going to break it down for you.

Thermochromatic nail polish contains two dyes–one is a normal nail polish pigment and the other is a leuco dye. Leuco dyes are usually transparent at warmer temperatures and opaque when cold, appearing either on top of or mixing with the regular polish pigment. This all works because within the nail polish there are leuco dyes, a weak organic acid (nothing that would hurt your nail), and a solvent.

The solvent is in charge and is either a solid in cold temperatures or a liquid when warm. When the solvent is a solid, it holds the acid and the dye close together and the color is visible, but when the solvent melts, the acid and dye are able to flow away from each other and the dye becomes transparent. Neat, right?

There are lots of gel brands that have been working with color changing nail polishes for a while now, but these are the 10 brands that do it best.

1. FairyGlo Thermal Temperature Changing Gel Nail Polish

Amazon

FairyGlo is one of my favorite brands when it comes to temperature changing nail polish because their color shifts can be pretty dramatic. A lot of thermal polishes tend to be between different shades of one color, like light blue to a darker blue. Don’t get me wrong, that’s still pretty magical, just slightly less impressive. FairyGlo has some of those as well, but they also have more unexpected shifts from light blue to dark pink or from pink to olive green. I love that.

The formula isn’t too thin and most polishes are opaque in two coats, though some may need three coats. They aren’t the fastest curing on the market at 60 seconds under LED bulbs, but makes up for that with staying power. FairyGlo allows you to customize polish sets which is great, like this Pick Any Three Set where you can choose any three color changing gel polish so you can get the colors you like. Individually, FairyGlo polishes run around $4 to $6, so buying them in a set saves you money. For an even better deal you can choose a Pick Any 15 Set for $30.99 or skip the customization and pick up a Set of Six Temperature Changing Polish for $10.59, getting you the polish at half the price.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Dramatic, unexpected color shifts

Can customize your polish set

Tons of color options

Long lasting

Cons:

Longer to cure than some gels

2. Gellen Temperature Color Changing Gel Nail Polish

Gellen

If you’re looking for color changing polish and glitter, Gellen has a nice range of glitter gels that shift depending on temperature. This set of four comes with three glitter polishes and one regular temperature changing polish. Two of them have silver glitter with shifts from baby pink to deep grey and from white to fuchsia. One gold glitter polish goes from light bronze to deep copper and the one creme polish goes from red to burgundy. Gellen has great lasting power though the formula can be a little thicker than some are used to. Just make sure you’re using thin layers and you’ll be fine. Gellen also offers a Pick Any Eight Colors Set for their temperature changing nail polish so you can choose your own combinations for $23.99.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Awesome glitter choices

Long lasting shine

Can customize your polish sets

Cons:

Formula can be a little thick

3. Clavuz Temperature Changing Gel Nail Polish

Amazon

This is another brand with dramatic color shifts including this pink to periwinkle to burgundy shade. Clavuz’s thermal nail polishes have some of the widest gradients I’ve seen with three distinct colors between cold, warm, and hot. With some shades, the center of the gradient is more obviously a transition color, but for some it can look like a totally separate color. A great example is this Clavuz Thermal Gel Polish that goes from a mint green to a berry purple to a midnight blue. The only downside is that the Clavus formula goes on a little sheer so you’ll want to use two to three coats to get good opaque color. If you prefer to buy a set of polish for more variety, Clavuz offers a Starter Kit for $19.99 that includes 10 color changing polish along with a top coat and base coat.

Price: From $5.99

Pros:

Three distinct colors in the gradient

Unexpected color shifts

Tons of color choices

Available in sets or individually

Cons:

Formula may need two to three coats

4. Elite 99 Temperature Color Changing Gel Nail Polish

Amazon

Elite99 is offering one of the best deals on color changing gel polish with their eight polish colors for $12.99. These polishes from Elite99 have intense, bright pigmentation in a great formula that’s easy to work with and doesn’t require four coats to be opaque. If you don’t love the colors included in this starter kit, Elite99 is offering 11 different starter kits with different nail polish combinations including all glitter, fun summery colors, and a combination of the two.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Cheaper than most

Highly pigmented

Variety of colors and kit combinations

Cons:

Not as high quality compared to others

5. Aimeili Soak Off UV LED Temperature Color Changing Gel Nail Polish

Amazon

Aimeili has a small but vibrant range of color changing nail polish including glitters and bright candy colors. Their thermal dye is fairly sensitive compared to other brands so if you have longer nails, you’ll likely get a nice ombre of the warm and cold colors from your nail bed to your nail tips. The formula of the polish is thicker than most so it takes a little getting used to. To get the best durability out of it make sure you’re applying thin, even layers. These polishes are available individually, in sets of four in glitter or candy colors from $17.99, as well as in sets of six for $23.98.

Price: $6.99

Pros:

Unique ombre effect

Bright colors

Can buy individually or in sets

Variety of colors in sets

Cons:

Polish formula is thick

6. Modelones Temperature Changing Gel Nail Polish

Amazon

Another glittery, shimmer option is Modelones who have a range of thermochromatic nail polish with everything from large hex glitter to shimmery micro-glitter. This set of six temperature changing gel polishes by Modelones has three creme polishes, two micro-glitter shades, and one small glitter shade. This brand has decent staying power but it definitely needs a base and top coat to get the most out of it. Modelones offers a Base and Top Coat Set, but your favorite gel base and top coat from any brand will do. This is another polish that will be fairly thick to work with and Modelones suggests setting the polish bottles in a bowl of warm water during colder months to make the lacquer easier to work with.

Price: $18.99

Pros:

Great glitter variety

Nice color shifts

Cons:

Fairly thick

Needs a top and base coat

7. Ukiyo Magnetic Cat Eye Thermal Temperature Color Changing Gel Polish

Ukiyo

Okay, we’ve had a lot of temperature changing polish, and this is thermochromatic too, but with a little something extra thrown in. This gel polish by Ukiyo is color changing and magnetic. Magnetic polish works by having a series of metallic particles dispersed in the lacquer. It goes on as a uniform color, but when you hover a magnet over your wet polish, it pulls those metallic bits together giving your nails an effect a little like a tiger’s eye gemstone. It’s a neat and impressive look on its own, but this magnetic polish will also change color. It’s not the most durable on the list, but it’s worth it for the unique effect. This set of six has four gold tone metallics and two silver tone. It doesn’t appear to include the nail magnet, but you can buy a single one separately pretty cheap or a Set of 11 Magnet Sticks which can create all sorts of different patterns in magnetic polish.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Unique color changing magnetic combination

Cheap for a set of six polishes

Cons:

Not as long lasting as others

8. Gel Lab Color Changing Gel Nail Polish

If you’re intrigued by the three-color temperature changes, Gel Lab has good deal for a seven piece set. I will say off the bat though that with the temperature sensitivity of this brand, if you have shorter nails you likely won’t be able to see three colors at once. With longer nails, you’ve got a better change to get that full ombre effect, but with shorter nails, you may only get two colors. Gel Lab has six different color sets if you don’t love this selection of colors so you have options to choose from.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Wide gradient with three distinct colors

Affordable

Several options of color combinations

Cons:

Not as great for short nails

Middle color can be a little muddier than with other brands

9. Perfect Summer Duo-Chrome Chameleon Soak Off Gel Nail Polish

Perfect Summer

Temperature changing polish is by far the most popular and available, but duo-chrome is another type of color changing polish that doesn’t require you to change the temperature of your hands to get see the fun. This glitter gel polish by Perfect Summer has a multi-chrome effect where the polish is solidly one color, but if you shift your hand just a couple of inches, it’s suddenly a completely different color. At some angles you’ll be able to see both colors and watch them switch back and forth.

I love my duo-chrome polishes because of how fast the colors can change and change back. It’s an instantaneous transition, unlike with temperature changing polish. If you’re not seeing a change, you probably just need to get better lighting. This polish has a sapphire to amethyst flash, but Perfect Summer also has polishes in lilac to gold, aqua to lilac, fuschia to deep blue, and baby pink to yellow. Polishes like this do tend to look best over a black polish.

Price: $7.99

Pros:

Doesn’t rely on temperatures for color shift

Lots of great color choices

Eye-catching

Cons:

More expensive than others

10. Lechat Mood Color Changing Soak off Gel Polish

Amazon

I like Lechat gel polish and have featured their Diamond Hologram polish in my Best Glitter Nail Polish Shades guide. Lechat is long-lasting, durable, smooth, and often used in salons. What I love most about Lechat is that so many of their gel polishes come with a bottle of regular nail polish in the same color so you can do some quick touch ups if you need to. Unfortunately, their color changing polishes don’t come with an extra bottle. You can buy a set of six and save over $20 or they do have over 25 colors available individually including Lavender Blooms (white to purple), Scarlet Stars (red to black), and Cascade (pink to peach).

Price: From $14.95

Pros:

Salon quality polish

Long-lasting

Lots of colors to choose from

Cons:

Bigger investment up front

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.