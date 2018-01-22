Top 10 Best Pedicure Chairs: Compare & Save

Here’s the truth, short and sweet: if your chairs are uncomfortable, it doesn’t matter how great your pedicure service is–the client probably isn’t coming back.

Getting a pedicure it the height of pampering, perfect for a group or for prior to an important event like a wedding. It’s a time to go out with friends and treat ourselves to a relaxing spa experience.

But if your pedicure chairs are old, tattered, or lumpy, it ruins the spa atmosphere and the fantasy of celebrity-level pampering. A complimentary glass of white wine won’t make up for the pain in their backs when they leave.

Pedicure chairs are a big investment so it’s important that you find the chairs that are right for your space. I’m going to run down a list to go through when you’re shopping for your nail salon so you can make informed, confident decisions about what’s going to suit your business and increase your customer base.

Looking for other spa equipment? Check out my guides to the best massage tables, best portable massage chairs, best salon trolley carts, and best salon chairs.

How to choose the best pedicure chairs for you.

Your space.

It’s a boring and practical topic to consider, but also one of the most important. The last thing you want to do is drop money on a set of pedicure chairs only to get them in your space and realize they’re too big for your salon. Make sure you’re double-checking your measurements when shopping around. Use masking or painter’s tape on the floor of your salon to block out the size of the chairs so you can see how far from the wall they’ll stick out. You want to ensure there is plenty of walking space for your employees and clients to avoid feeling too crowded.

Your space also determines whether you could benefit from module pedicure chairs that fit together in one long, sleek-looking bench, or if all you can fit are portable, rolling units to bring out as needed.

Your plumbing.

You’ll see a lot of terms that have to do with how the chairs function, specifically plumbed versus no plumbing pedicure chairs and piped in versus pipeless pedicure chairs. Throughout the market, these terms can getting a little jumbled but here’s wait it all means.

Plumbed pedicure stations are the traditional units which need to be installed by a professional plumber. The pros of this type of chair is that the water is as easy to fill and drain as a sink. The downside is that you do need a professional to install it which can get pricey if you don’t have existing hook-ups where you plan to put your pedicure chairs. They can also be louder if your chair needs a pump to move water instead of using gravity, like if your pipes run uphill.

No plumbing pedicure chairs are free-standing units where the only installation needed is to plug it in. These chairs are great for spas that don’t have the necessary plumbing or need their pedicure chairs to be portable. With these units, the foot spa is generally manually filled and emptied, which allows for more thorough cleaning of the bowl.

Piped in pedicure chairs refers to the whirlpool action of the foot spa itself. In piped in models, the whirlpool is created by jets of forced water just like in a Jacuzzi. These jets require pipes which move water from inside the bowl to outside of the bowl and then back in. This results in clean foot spa water moving through pipes that have carried the used, and possibly bacteria-carrying, water of the clients before and returning the water the bowl not so clean anymore. These pipes are notoriously difficult to clean and most salons in the industry are upgrading pipeless models.

Pipeless pedicure chairs do away with the jetted water and instead contain all the water within the bowl. The massaging water action is accomplished by one or more propellers set inside the basin, but don’t worry, they’re encased so no toes are in danger. The small fans move the water in a very similar way as jets, without pipes or loud pumps. In many models these propellers are easily detachable so you can sanitize them along with the rest of the tub. Higher end propellers are magnetic with the motor housed outside the basin, that way they can even be used with disposable foot bath liners.

Your budget.

Pedicure chairs don’t come cheap, and that makes sense. Think about how much a good massage chair, or even just a quality arm chair costs–now add a tiny Jacuzzi! You should be prepared to spend anywhere from $400 to $6000 on a pedicure chair–but be aware that anything under $1000 is going to be on the low-end of the quality spectrum and not likely to last you long.

Whether or not it makes more sense to buy fewer high quality chairs or several cheaper chairs depends on how your want to run your business. If your operation focuses on quantity and moving clients in and out, then more chairs may be the smarter move. If the clientele you’re courting are looking for a more luxurious, higher-cost service, then you can’t skimp on a lower end chair and it may be better in the long run to buy fewer luxury chairs.

Now that you have an idea of what to keep in mind, let’s take a look at the best pedicure chairs for sale right now.

1. Pibbs PS94 Anzio Pipeless Pedicure Package

Amazon

Pibbs is a known, trusted brand in quality pedicure chairs and this PS94 Anzio package includes a deluxe pedicure chair along with matching rolling stool and metal, rolling pedicure cart with three drawers. Let’s start from the top down. The chair is comfortably padded and has six modes of vibration controlled by a remote for your clients’ relaxation. It reclines as well as swivels side to side making it easier for your clients to climb into. The gun-metal and pearl base are neutral enough to fit into nearly any color scheme and sleek enough to not look boring.

The tub has a hand sprayer for easy cleaning and removable pipeless jets for e more sanitary conditions. There’s an overflow drainage system built-in to reduce spills and LED bulbs create a light show in the water of the foot bath. An adjustable acrylic footrest allows you better position your clients feet for comfort and access during your pedicure service. This package includes a padded rolling pedicure stool with backrest and a rolling metal pedi-cart with three deep drawers and metal tray on top for convenient access to all your tools. This unit does not include a discharge pump, so if that’s something your plumbing set up will need, you’ll have to pick one up separately. The base of the chair is 44.5 inches long and 25 inches wide.

Price: $2,295

Pros:

Pipeless jets are more sanitary

Comes with stool and pedi-cart

Swiveling and vibrating chair

One year warranty

Cons:

Does not include drainage pump

Chair doesn’t have heated seat or rollers

2. Gulfstream La Fleur 4 Pedicure Chair

Gulfstream

This luxurious pedicure chair from Gulfstream is in the upholstery combination of butterscotch with a truffle insert. The mahogany-colored base is accented with an amber inset and amber glass bowl which has a much classier look to it than a fiberglass tub. This one is all about client comfort and pampering. The leatherette chair is a power seat and is adjustable forward, back, and reclining using the remote. It also offers full Shiatsu massage controlled by an attached remote with rolling, kneading, percussion, and multi-function. The wooden arms are acetone-resistant and have a smart phone mount as well as manicure tray that swings out beneath each arm with an inset, removable manicure bowl. The padded footrest is adjustable for both your client and nail tech’s comfort and the spa controls are housed at the front of the unit for easy use. There’s a recessed sprayer beneath the footrest for cleaning the basin and color-shifting LED lights inside the glass bowl.

The whirlpool action is pipeless and uses a magnetic propeller system that’s easily removed for cleaning. Non-magnetic jets need to be unscrewed like the lid of a jar to remove, while magnetic jets just pull right off. Gulfstream’s ID Jets can be removed and replaced even while the motor is still on and running. A great thing about this is that you can use the jet with a liner by inserting the liner first and then attaching the sanitized jet to its base through the liner plastic. Check out the video below to see what that looks like. The La Fleur 4 is stylish, sleek, and the height of pampering.

Price: $3,360

Pros:

Luxury chair

Power seat with Shiatsu rolling massage

Magnetic pipeless jets

Fold away manicure trays with inset bowls

Luxe glass bowls

Cons:

Does not include drainage pump

Chairs is not heated

Some may prefer padded armrests

3. Adjustable Lift Mobile Pedicure Unit

When you need a more portable pedicure that doesn’t require a call to the plumber, this Adjustable Lift Mobile Pedicure Unit sold by Beamnova will get the job done. It’s not as luxurious, or fancy as others, but it covers all the major points. The padded chair turns 360 degrees and is adjustable in height for your clients’ comfort using a hydraulic lift similar to a salon chair. The padded footrest is adjustable in length, height, and angle using the manual knobs, similar to adjusting a massage table. The whole thing is on wheels and comes with a matching rolling pedicure stool.

The included, removable foot-bath does not require any plumbing making this great for spaces that don’t do enough pedicures to warrant installing a plumbed unit or for spaces that simply can’t invest in custom plumbing. It does mean that you will need to carry the hot water in and out, but for many that’s entirely worth the benefit of having a pedicure chair. The foot bath has a warming setting which will keep your water warm but isn’t intended to warm up cold water. It also has a vibrating massage function and a bubbles setting. The bottom of the tub is covered in stimulating nubs and the center has a massage ball that’s perfect for working on sore arches. This portable station is also available in black and is 38 inches long by 22.5 inches wide.

Price: From $295.99

Pros:

No plumbing needed

Massaging, bubbling foot bath

Choice of colors

Chair and foot rest are adjustable

Mobile on wheels

Includes pedicure stool

Cons:

Need to carry the basin to a sink to fill and empty

Chair doesn’t recline

Massage feature can be a little loud

4. Shiatsulogic Florence Pedicure Spa Chair

Amazon

The Florence EX Pedicure Spa Chair offers full Shiatsu roller massage, power adjustable chair, and clean pipeless whirlpool jets. Controlled by an attached remote, the chair moves forward, back, and reclines with a push of a button. The full back Shiatsu massage kneads, taps, rolls, and presses all the right spaces to deeply relax your clients. This station also includes hidden manicure trays, though smaller than on the Gulfstream.

The fiberglass bowl has a clear, iridescent look to it and features a Luraco pipeless magnetic jet system which is easy to clean and produces great massaging action to go with the shifting LED mood lights. A hidden pullout hand sprayer makes cleaning even faster and the padded footrest is adjustable. Unlike most pedicure chairs, this one comes with an included discharge pump, so if that’s a concern you can save a few bucks by buying a chair that comes with it. The base is available in White Pearl and Galaxy Black. You can also request other colors of upholstery. The unit is 60 inches long by 48 inches wide

Price: $2,285.80

Pros:

Includes discharge pump

Full rolling Shiatsu massage

Magnetic pipeless jets

Power adjustable seat

Cons:

Arm rests aren’t padded

5. Icarus Crest Pedicure Chair

Icarus

When square-footage is a concern, the Crest Pedicure Chair by Icarus efficiently uses space by storing the foot bath portion of the chair underneath the seat. At first glance, this is just a nice looking arm chair that reclines and even has an adjustable head rest. The vinyl is a deep black and the cushioning is supportive and comfortable–but when you need it for pedicures, the section that would normally lift up as leg rest in a standard recliner rolls out like a drawer to reveal a pedicure foot bath. The height of the foot rest is adjustable for your clients’ comfort and for better and more ergonomic positioning for your nail techs.

This isn’t a plumbed unit and makes use of portable foot spas, so you can place it anywhere without worrying about pipes. It doesn’t come with a foot bath and you can choose the model that you like best. The Footsie Foot Bath is a classic choice for professionals and if you’re looking for something with a few more features, check out the Gideon Luxury Foot Spa. The only downside to this chair is that some clients may find it awkward to get into if the drawer has been pulled out or awkward to lift their legs for the drawer when it’s being pulled out. If that’s a concern or your client base tends to have mobility issues, check out Icarus’ Apex Pedicure Chair which has a similar, space-saving design but the chair swivels making it easier for clients to get in and out.

The Crest is 27 inches wide, 26 since inches long which extends to 39 inches long when the leg rest is pulled out.

Price: $749.99

Pros:

Saves space by hiding foot rest and basin

No plumbing needed

Chair reclines and has adjustable head rest

Padded foot rest is adjustable

Cons:

Doesn’t come with the portable foot spa

Water is carry in and carry out

Some may find it awkward to get in and out

No massage function

6. Gulfstream Vienna Single Pedicure Bench

Gulfstream

The Vienna Pedicure Bench by Gulfstream is as much style as it is substance. Some pedicure chairs can look more like machines or appliances rather than chairs–appliances that do amazing things, but still. The Vienna looks like a throne, like someplace you will be truly pampered like royalty. The Vienna features a convenient step with grip strips for your clients’ safety when getting into the chair. The seat itself is plush leatherette with vibrating massage function in both the back and seat of the bench controlled by an attached remote. For your clients’ convenience there is a pullout tray for drinks or phones and standard and USB outlets within easy reach so your clients can charge their phones while they wait. (Any place that lets me charge my phone practically gets an automatic recommendation from me.) A second drawer by the chair helps you store the tools you may need for your service.

This bench offers the same luxe glass basins with magnetic pipeless jets as the Fleur 4. The tall facet head has a pull-out hand sprayer for easy cleaning and the padded foot rest is adjustable. This unique design does require more space than some. It’s 42 inches wide and 46 inches long. If you’re looking to purchase more than one pedicure station, this design also comes as a Vienna Double Pedicure Bench, basically two of these side by side which saves space by sharing the same step and center armrest. It saves you over $800 when compared to purchasing two single benches, and right now you can get the Double Bench for over $400 off Gulfstream’s price.

Price: $5,208

Pros:

Stylish, unique design

Safety step

Magnetic, pipeless jets

Stunning glass basin

Phone charging station

Built in storage

Remote controlled massage

Cons:

No Shiatsu rolling massage

Doesn’t recline

7. Pibbs PS93 Footsie Pedicure Spa

Amazon

Another space-saving chair, the Pibbs PS93 has a pull-out leg rest section with an included Footsie Foot Spa (with heat and vibration functions) and adjustable foot rest. The foot bath tucks away neatly in the wooden base going from a length of 57 inches when open to a compact 35 inches when closed. Since it uses the Footsie Foot Spa this is another no plumbing unit which gives you greater flexibility in the chair’s placement and allowing you to more easily move it later. Footsie Bath Liners are available to ensure sanitary service for your clients and faster clean up and turn around times for you. The chair has six vibration functions and heat controlled by an attached remote. It also reclines for comfort and swivels to make it easier for folks to get in and out of your chair. Pibbs chairs are made in the US and come with a one year warranty. A Pibbs PS93 Spa Package is also available which comes with a rolling pedicure stool and pedi-cart.

Price: $1,725

Pros:

No plumbing needed

Includes Footsie Foot Spa

Swiveling chair offers vibration and heat

Foot rest tucks away to save space

Cons:

Water is carry in and carry out

No Shiatsu roller massage

8. Dragon Airbag Massage Pedicure Station

Amazon

If you’ve been waiting for a massaging chair with air bags, this is it. The Dragon by Dream in Reality uses roller-ball Shiatsu massage with multiple functions as well as air bag massage on the seat of the chair which is perfect for helping to improve circulation in the legs. The seat reclines, has forward and backward adjustments, and the arms of the chair fold up to make it easier for clients to get in and out of the chair. This is a plumbed unit that will need to be installed and it includes a built-in drain pump which is a huge plus. The LED lit foot spa uses magnetic pipeless jets for easy cleaning and use with sanitary liners. The faucet doubles as a sprayer head for cleaning and the padded footrest is adjustable. This is a good choice if your clients are slightly older to benefit from the air bag massage. The unit comes with a one year warranty and is 29 inches wide by 60 inches long.

Price: $1,999

Pros:

Airbag and Shiatsu massage

Magnetic pipeless jets

Drain pump included

One year warranty

Cons:

Chair portion isn’t as sleek-looking as base

9. T-135 Pedicure Spa Chair

Amazon

This pedicure chair features Human Touch Massage and a luxe, textured glass basin. It’s a power chair which adjusts forward, back, and reclining all controlled by the attached remote. The arms lift up to make it easier to get in and out and it has a hook to hang your purses or coat. Acetone-resistant wooden arms offer a cup holder and fold out manicure trays. For keeping things clean, the glass bowl makes use of magnetic, pipeless jets and there’s a hand sprayer hidden behind the adjustable footrest. The glass basin is available in blue or black, and the upholstery comes in cappuccino, red, and espresso with cream.

Price: $2,295

Pros:

Full function Human Touch massage

Magnetic pipeless jets

Luxe glass bowl

Includes manicure trays

Arms lift up

Choice of colors

Cons:

Doesn’t include drain pump

Arms aren’t padded

10. Shiatsulogic Viggo Pedicure Chair

Amazon

Lastly we have the Viggo Pedicure chair available in a black base or a white base. The chair offers six vibration functions, Shiatsu roller massage, and the white model has airbag seat massage. Each arm has a fold down manicure tray with cup holder for your clients’ convenience. The Viggo’s foot spa uses pipeless jets and shifting LED lights to pamper and relax your guests. There’s a pullout hand sprayer for easy cleaning. The downside to this chair is that it doesn’t include a drain pump and the foot rest is rather low and doesn’t look like it is adjustable which may be a problem depending on your set up.

Price: From $1,599

Pros:

Shiatsu, vibration, and air bag massage available

Pipeless jets

One year warranty

Fold down manicure trays

Cons:

Drain pump not included

Foot rest is very low

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.