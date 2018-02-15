Top 10 Best Anti-Fatigue Salon Floor Mats of 2018

We’ve all experienced the pain in our feet, knees, and lower back that comes with standing for long hours, but it’s folks who are on their feet for their job day after day that really know what that pain is.

Being a stylist means being on your feet constantly. It’s standing in one spot applying color and pacing in small circles to give your client the perfect blow out. Even if you’re wearing the most ergonomic shoes possible, you’re probably going to be sore at the end of the day. The best thing to do when you have to be standing up all day is to change what you’re standing on and anti-fatigue mats provide much-needed cushion.

While these mats are more pleasant to stand on but they’re not called anti-soreness mats. They’re anti-fatigue mats because one huge problem with standing on a concrete floor for two hours is that you can become exhausted while doing nothing. Your body becomes tired simply from standing still on hard ground, let alone if you have complicated tasks to perform at the same time. Anti-fatigue mats help your stylists keep up their energy throughout the work day. By reducing pain and exhaustion these mats will pay for themselves in recovered productivity.

Anti-fatigue mats improve:

Joint health. Standing for long stretches has been linked to foot, joint, and back pain–although I’m not sure why they needed a study to learn that. Salon floor mats reduce the impact on your joints as you stand and move leading to less immediate pain as well as long-term wear and damage to your joints.

Cardiovascular health. The point of an anti-fatigue mat isn’t just that your feet appreciate not standing on tile–it’s what the mat forces your body to do. When you’re standing still for long periods, the muscles in your legs lock up. They constrict so tightly that it narrows the veins in your legs to the point that your heart has to work harder to move blood around your body. However, when you stand on something softer, like an anti-fatigue mat, the muscles in your feet, legs, and core engage with micro-movements to keep you steady.

It’s these micro-movements that relieve some of the pain of standing “still” for long periods of time, improve circulation, and are the reason you’re less tired at the end of the day. A salon floor mats should be just squishy enough to wake up your leg muscles to keep your balance, but not so squishy that you ever notice that it’s happening. When you combine lowered circulation with the fact that prolonged standing has been linked to blood clots in legs, anything that keeps those leg muscles dynamic to improve circulation is a good thing.

Worker productivity. When your stylists are tired or in physical pain, they aren’t performing at their best. They’re moving slower and having trouble concentrating which can lead to mistakes. Issues related to poor ergonomic posture on hard floors can lead to chronic and worsening back pain so you’re looking at increased sick leave as well. As a salon owner, what’s good for your employees’ health is good for you and quality anti-fatigue mats have immediate, wide-reaching benefits.

What to look for in an anti-fatigue salon floor mat.

Shape and size. This is more important for a salon than for most other workplaces. Regular industrial anti-fatigue mats or mats for standing desks in offices won’t work, but you can find a variety of cut outs and depressions in these salon floor mats that fit snugly around the base of your styling chairs whether they are round or square. Another important shape factor is you want your mat to have sloping sides that act as a ramp. This will prevent dangerous tripping hazards and allow you to more easily move salon trolley carts around and on top of them.

Thickness. Thickness is completely a personal choice though most experts advise not going any thinner than half an inch thick as any less than that and your mat is more likely to “bottom out” meaning you’re on the mat, but it’s so compressed you’re basically standing on the floor. One inch thick is about the maximum thickness before it becomes more like walking on a mattress topper.

Firmness.You want good middle of the road firmness. Not so squishy that it causes your body to work overtime to stay upright and not so firm that you might as well be standing on the floor.

Material. You want a material that can be easily cleaned while being durable, and long-lasting. Salon anti-fatigue mats need to be able to withstand prolonged use, being swept multiple times a day, and may have to withstand high heels.

Let’s take a look at the best on the market right now.

1. Semi-Circle Comfort Craft Mat by Rhino Mats

Rhino Matss

Rhino Mats are one of the top names in salon anti-fatigue mats for a reason. It’s a father and son founded business that creates their industrial mats in the United States with materials produced and sourced from the United States. Their mats are sturdy, well-made, and sleek. This mat is part of their Comfort Craft collection which has a non-absorbent polyurethane sponge center calibrated to increase circulation and reduce back stress.

It’s a good balance of firmness and squish factor (which is probably not the scientific term.) At three-quarters of an inch thick this is their deluxe mat and has their classic anti-slip surface for client and employee safety, but the surface isn’t so textured that it makes hair sweeping difficult. In addition to the classic semi-circle shape, this mat is also available as a rectangle, hexagon, and large hexagon which has the salon chair sitting entirely upon the mat.

Price: From $80

Pros:

Respected brand

Durable construction

Non-absorbant

3/4 inch thick

Good traction

Made in America

Several shapes to choose from

Cons:

May be a little firm for some

2. 1 Inch Thick Salon & Barber Shop Hexagon Anti-Fatigue Mat by Saloniture

Amazon

If you want a full, thick cushion, check out this mat from Saloniture. At once inch thick, this mat is about as tall as you can get before it starts becoming too soft for comfort. The material is waterproof and puncture-resistant so it’s safe to walk on with high heels. With taller mats, the tapering of the edges to prevent a tripping hazard is very important and this mat sees to that. When you receive your mat, it’s best to weigh the edges down for a day or so to make sure that it lays as flush to the floor as possible. The hexagon shape provides good coverage around the chair. It’s easy to clean, has a nice non-slip texture, and resists discoloration. Just keep in mind, one inch is a lot of cushion. The padding is a high density foam for support, but some people may find this to be too much mat.

Price: $103.99

Pros:

One inch thick

Safe for high heels

Waterproof and easy to clean

High density foam

Cons:

Too soft for some

Has a little slide to it

3. Rectangle Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat With Scissor Design by LCL Beauty

LCL Beauty

All the black mats so far too plain? These mats by LCL Beauty have screen-printed scissor designs with a stylized face with flowing hair on the ends. They’re cute, fun, and serve a dual-purpose of reminding people the mats are there to avoid tripping hazards. A half an inch thick, these are already less of a tripping hazard and the sloped sides take care of the rest. It has a smooth surface that’s easy to clean but holds onto a little more hair than the two mats above. If you’re looking for your feet to be able to sink into something truly soft, this one isn’t for you, but if you’re looking for something supportive that takes the edge off those hard floors, this has you covered. The rectangular mat comes in red and silver colored scissors and LCL Beauty also makes a semi-circle mat in this style in red, silver, and purple.

Price: $44.88

Pros:

Cute scissor design

Firmer 1/2 inch thickness

Shapes and colors to choose from

Safe for high heels

Cons:

A little smaller than others

Hair sticks a tiny bit

4. Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat With Square Depression by IC Urethane

Amazon

For covering a larger area of the floor, this large anti-fatigue floor mat by IC Urethane lays at 4.5 feet long by four feet wide. The mat is 0.62 inches thick, just a little thicker than the minimum I’d recommend and is filled with extra soft foam. It’s very squishy which feels great on the feet. While super soft, it’s thin enough that there’s a maximum you can sink down into this mat before the floor begins supporting you which prevents the mat from feeling unstable. Being this thin and flexible means that it can be rolled up when it means to be out of the way, though it’s best for these mats that they don’t stay rolled up for long periods of time. The salon chair depression is designed for a square base with a 20 inch diameter and comes with a five year warranty. They’re available in black, charcoal, and espresso.

Price: From $229.95

Pros:

Extra soft feel

Large mat

Choice of colors

Fits square chair bases

Smooth edge transitions

Cons:

Not enough support or thickness for some

Fairly large

5. Marble Anti-Fatigue Mat by BR Beauty

Amazon

These mats by BR Beauty add a little twist of sophistication for those who only want a small amount of padding. The faux marble pattern of the low-static mat is just enough to keep the look interesting without being distracting or tacky. It’s an average size but slightly less than half an inch thick so if the support you’re looking for is closer to that of a quality carpet and less like thick gel insoles, this is a great choice. Puncture-proof and stain-resistant, this mat is easy to clean and can stand up to a professional setting. Being on the thinner side, I would not recommend this for larger, heavier stylists as bottoming out may become an issue. Thinner, firmer mats do tend to be a better choice for those who regularly wear high heels because the uneven weight distributed between the heel and toe can throw off your posture compared to wearing flats.

Price: $89

Pros:

Nice faux marble look

Safe for high heels

Stain-resistant

Firm support

One year warranty

Cons:

Too thin for many

6. 1 Inch Thick Professional Anti-Fatigue Salon Floor Mat by LCL Beauty

LCL Beauty

At one inch thick, this is one of the thicker mats, but at around 11 pounds it’s also one of the lightest. You’ll definitely want to weigh down the edges when you receive the mat to get it lay flush to the floor. Being lightweight means that it’s easier to move around, store, and travel with. It also means that some of that one inch thick padding is air and not high-density foam. It’s tendency to squish down is comfortable on your feet but also provides some support by coming closer to bottoming out than heavier mat. For some people’s needs, this could be the balance they’ve been looking for. That said, it has a one year warranty but I wouldn’t expect this mat to last for many years if it’s that much air. The sloped edges of this mat are very steep and they could also be a problem for some people depending on where you’re using it. If this is for a home salon space that isn’t being used eight hours a day, seven days a week, this could work for you.

Price: $59.88

Pros:

One inch thick

Safe for high heels

One year warranty

Waterproof

Lightweight

Cons:

Beveled sides are steep

Too lightweight for some

Too thick for some

7. Sport Salon Anti-Fatigue Rectangle Mat by Rhino Mats

Rhino Mats

Most of these mats work well in any salon setting, but if you’re looking for something a little more on the masculine side to fit in with your barber shop aesthetic, Rhino Mats has you covered. This one inch thick mat has an industrial faux steel look to it that wouldn’t be out of place in an auto body shop. They are built to last with the same quality of other Rhino Mats with high-density support foam and surface performance. At one inch thick, this is a good choice for heavier barbers, stylists, and clients while still providing plenty of support. Even at this thickness, the beveled edge has a nice gradual slope to prevent tripping. It won’t show footprints and has a depression for a circular barber chair base. This mat also comes in black.

Price: From $141.14

Pros:

Five year warranty

Unique, eye-catching look

Great for barber shops

One inch thick support

Trusted brand

Choice of colors

Cons:

Textured surface is a little harder to clean

8. 7/8 Inch Semi-Circle Salon Anti-Fatigue Mat by Saloniture

Amazon

A more affordable option for a thick salon mat, this one by Saloniture has high density foam center and durable outer layer that can handle high heels. It’s a larger mat at three feet by five feet and the neutral matte black finish is easy to keep clean. Slightly less than one inch tall, it’s thicker than some people will want, but for those who want a lot of cushion and think that one inch may be too much, this is a nice compromise. This mat does seem to show footprints more than others, but for the price and knowing that you’ll be cleaning it regularly anyway, it may be worth it. It’s waterproof, puncture-resistant, and has great anti-skid traction. A lighter weight mat, you will want to weigh down the edges of it when you first get the mat to help it lay flat.

Price: $69.99

Pros:

Nearly one inch thick

Waterproof

Sleek matte black finish

Safe for high heels

Cons:

Shows footprints

9. Oval Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat Without Depression by IC Urethane

Amazon

For those who are looking for a salon mat without a pre-measured depression for a salon chair, IC Urethane has this oval anti-fatigue mat with no depression at all. Many prefer a mat with a cut-out because it helps keep the chair stable, but with this mat you can decide where on the mat you want your chair and you don’t have to worry about matching the size or shape of the salon chair base. It’s a large mat at five feet by four feet and this allows you plenty of space to decide where you want your chair. It’s 5/8 of an inch thick and is soft and supportive. It comes with a five year warranty and is available in black, espresso, and charcoal.

Price: $236

Pros:

Fits all chair bases

Five year warranty

Comes with free cape

Colors to choose from

Cons:

No depression

Too large for some

10. Semi-Circle Salon Anti Fatigue Floor Mat by Giantex

Giantex

This is a great mat if you’re on a budget. It’s half an inch thick and covers five feet by three feet with a depression for a circular salon chair base. The high-density foam is covered in a slip-resistant material that’s waterproof and puncture resistant so it’s okay with high heels. The edges have a soft taper making it easy to roll carts and other equipment over it and reduces the risk of tripping. You’ll want to weigh the edges down on this one since it is a lighter weight mat, but the anti-skid underside resists slipping fairly well. As a temporary or cheaper option, this is a good choice.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Waterproof

Safe for high heels

Tear-resistant

Affordable

Cons:

Too lightweight for some

Not thick enough for some

