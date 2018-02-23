Top 10 Best Facial Beds of 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

While the client is there for your skilled and soothing treatments, your facial bed is what their body will have the most contact with during their stay. If they spend the entire facial feeling uncomfortable on an old treatment table, there’s little chance that they’ll be walking out feeling relaxed and pampered.

Articles on how to choose a spa advocate asking how old the equipment is so having ratty or outmoded treatment tables could send an unprofessional or even unsafe message to potential clients. This is especially important for medical spas as when offering services like Botox injections, it’s important that your clients are feeling safe and relaxed, instead of fidgeting on an uncomfortable facial bed.

How to choose the right facial bed.

There isn’t one best facial bed because every esthetician has different needs, preferences, and client base. We’ll cover the most common points to consider.

Adjustable or more static.

Facial beds run the gambit from very limited adjustments to four independent motors and 360 degree rotation. Adjustability is important for both the client and the esthetician. Being able to lower the seat is critical for elderly or pregnant clients and anyone with mobility issues who might not be able to hop up on a taller table or safely climb a step stool.

Being able to adjust of the angles of the head and leg portions of the table mean you can better customize the bed to meet each client’s individual physical comfort needs. Being able to adjust the height of the bed is also hugely important for the long-term health of the esthetician. When the client is too low or too high for the person providing services you run into bad ergonomics leading to back pain and other work strain injuries.

Electric or hydraulic.

Hydraulic beds tend to have a height adjustment similar to salon chairs with a foot pedal to pump the treatment bed up or down. Other adjustments are not hydraulic in these models and are usually controlled by a mechanism similar to a reclining patio lounger. These models are perfect for people on a budget who don’t want to sacrifice adjustability for a cheaper, static model. They won’t give you the range or control that an electric model would, but they also don’t need to be plugged in, giving you more freedom in placement.

Electric beds need an outlet but they provide greater customization and significantly smoother transitions compared to the jerking motion common with hydraulic pumps. Some are even able to rotate up 360 degrees and adjust the height and incline with a hand-held remote. These designs have a more professional, high-end feel to them and are better for those catering to the elderly and other populations with mobility limitations as they can transition from laying flat to a seated position by raising them up gently.

Portable or stationary.

Portable beds are more lightweight and less durable, but they allow for significantly more freedom than a stationary table. Just as with the Best Massage Tables, portable facial beds open up the option for on-site treatments at events, clients’ homes, offices, conventions, and local fairs. The ability to fold up and be stored out of the way is also a great feature if you don’t find yourself needing a facial bed very often. They can also double as your treatment table in the spa, but there’s going to be a noticeable different compared to stationary facial chairs and beds.

Stationary facial beds don’t have to worry about how much they weigh or how they’re going to fold up and can focus entirely on comfort, stability, and accessibility. Stationary beds are more durable and able to hold heavier loads compared to portable models. Plus, they simply feel more professional to the client. If you can get away with a stationary treatment table, it’s the way to go.

Space.

As I’ve spoken about in my Best Pedicure Chairs and Best Salon Chairs articles, space is likely the biggest determining factor after budget. If the facial bed is too big for your treatment room it can feel overwhelming to the client and be difficult for you to maneuver while you’re working. Pay close attention to the given measurements and make sure you’re comparing them to your treatments rooms.

Budget.

Facial beds are an investment. You can get a serviceable starter stationary bed for around $300, but at that price you will be sacrificing durability and higher quality features. I am including several facial beds in this price range because it’s still important to know which facial beds at this budget are the ones to go for when you’re just starting out or have limited capital.

For high quality facial beds, prices around $2,000 are completely reasonable for the features included in treatment tables like this. The cost of a facial on the lower end of average is around $100. If you’re seeing five clients a day in a five day week–you can make up the cost of a quality table in just one week.

Now that we’ve gone over hte features, let’s dive into the specifics of each facial bed.

1. Eclipse 4 Electric Facial Bed

SkinAct

If you’re looking for a modern, professional facial bed, check out the Eclipse 4 by SkinAct, also known as the Monet Advance. This electric treatment table has four independent motors for an extremely high level of adjustability. Using the attached remote you can raise and lower the entire bed from 20 inches tall to 35 inches tall, raise or lower the headrest, raise or lower the foot rest, and tilt the entire bed either forward or back. A huge range of height adjustment makes this a great bed for clients who would normally have trouble getting on and off a regular treatment table. The video below shows the bed in motion and you can see just how smooth the transitions are.

It doesn’t have 360 degree rotation, but beneath the base there are hidden lockable wheels so the bed can be rotated that way. The pillow on the headrest is removable to reveal a face cradle to convert the bed for a face down position. There is even a hanging arm shelf, something you see on massage tables, so your client has a comfortable place to rest their arms when laying on their stomach. The standard armrests are removable without tools to meet your client’s individual preferences. The bed has a working weight of 400 pounds and is covered in four inches of foam padding. It’s 76.4 inches long and 31.5 inches wide.

Price: $2,139

Pros:

Extreme level of adjustability

Smooth electric transitions

Hidden wheels for rotation and movement

Converts to face down with arm shelf

400 pound weight limit

15 inches of height adjustment

Cons:

Requires an outlet

No 360 degree rotation

2. ColdBeauty Facial Massage Bed

Amazon

The ColdBeauty Facial Bed rotates, lifts, and reclines without the use of electricity. It strikes a good balance of price and features. With the help of a hydraulic foot pump, the surface can be raised from 23.5 inches tall to 29.5 inches tall. The base allows for 360 degrees of rotation for ease of maneuverability and locks to keep it in place. Both the backrest and footrest have multiple adjustment positions from lying flat to sitting upright. These adjustments are made in the same way as poolside lounger with multiple slots for the support beam to fit into. This gives you options without springing for electric, tough it isn’t as smooth or professional as an electric model.

A full four inches of high-density foam helps your clients sink in and relax. The armrests are removable simply by pulling them or slotting them back in so you can adjust the bed quickly and without tools. The pad on the headrest is also removable revealing a face cradle so your clients can comfortably lie face down, though I wouldn’t suggest full massage therapy on this treatment table. The facial bed has a weight limit of 400 pounds and the hydraulic pump comes with a one year warranty. This facial bed will need to be assembled, but there is a step-by-step video available on YouTube that shows the entire process if you need a little help. The bed is 67 inches long and 30 inches wide with the armrests.

Price: $409.99

Pros:

Hydraulic pump with warranty

360 degree rotation

Back and footrest recline independantly

Four inches of foam padding

400 pound weight limit

Converts to face down

Cons:

Reclining adjustments are a little choppy

Not as smooth as electric

3. Lucent Euro Design Massage & Facial Electric Treatment Bed

Amazon

For a minimalist look and sleek design the Lucent 2240 is both eye-catching and practical. It has three motors with smooth adjustable movement to raise and lower the bed from 26.4 inches tall to 34.3 inches as well as independently adjusting the incline of the headrest and footrest. Movement is controlled by discreet switches on the side and back of the treatment table, but if you’d prefer a handset or foot pedal, those are options as well. I love the look of the base. It’s so clean it’s a little futuristic. The Lucent has a wide range of movement from seated position to completely flat. The padded armrests are removable as well as reversible for lying face down. The bed has a one year warranty. It has a weight limit of 330 pounds, less than others, and is 76.4 inches long by 34.3 inches wide.

Price: $1,995

Pros:

Looks gorgeous

Smooth electric transitions

Great adjustability

Removable and reversible armrests

330 pound weight limit

Control options

Comes pre-assembled

Cons:

No 360 degree rotation

No face cradle

4. Heavy Duty Econo Facial Bed

Amazon

When your two biggest priorities are price and weight limit, the Econo Facial Bed by SkinAct can handle a working weight of 600 pounds and static weight of 1,500 pounds. This is the strongest table on the list. The construction of it does bear out that what they were focused on was durability as the features and adjustability are limited. And that makes sense–every point of movement is a potential weak spot and by eliminating those, the treatment table can handle more pressure. This facial bed can lay flat or the backrest can be raised manually in increments.

The height is not adjustable and is fairly tall compared to the other static tables at 29 inches high. If getting up onto a table is a challenge for your client base, consider going with an electric facial bed. There’s a towel rack on one end and the foundation provides a metal storage shelf for your tools and equipment. With two inches of compressed foam, it isn’t as soft as higher end facial beds but you can’t beat the strength. The treatment table converts to face down by removing the headrest pad to reveal a face cradle. It also comes with a rolling, adjustable stool. The Econo Facial Bed measures 72 inches long and 25 inches wide, making it smaller than others.

Price: $349

Pros:

1,500 pound weight limit with 600 pound working weight

Converts to face down

Built in storage

Includes stool

Affordable

Cons:

Some assembly required

Limited adjustability

Tall with no height adjustment

No rotation

5. Radi+ Spa Electric Rotating Facial Bed

Amazon

The Radi+ Electric Facial Bed, also called the Malibu Electric Facial Bed , gets into the nitty-gritty of adjustability. As an electric facial bed, it has all the same smooth transition of height, incline of backrest and footrest, and tilt of the entire bed. It offers a foot of lift from 25 inches high to 37 inches high. The armrests are easily removable and reversible.

Where this bed gets interesting is in its incorporation of the sort of adjustment locks you see on massage therapy tables. A lock at the base allows for 240 degrees of manual rotation. The end of the footrest unlocks so it can be extended or removed. The headrest has a removable bolster revealing a face cradle and an almost ridiculous amount of hinged adjustability as well as being removable. The video below shows all the angles you can achieve with this headrest. Similar to the Lucent, the controls to the electric movement are on the side of treatment table but handheld remote or foot pedal options are available. It has a weight limit of 385 pounds and measures 73.2 inches long and 33.8 inches wide.

Price: $2,499

Pros:

Extremely adjustable

Four independant motors

Smooth electric transitions

Reversable and removable armrests

240 degrees of rotation

385 pound weight limit

Cons:

Bigger investment upfront

Limited rotation

6. Hera Facial Bed by Icarus

Amazon

For those just starting out or on a budget, the Hera Facial Bed is a good option for a basic stationary treatment bed. It’s not the lap of luxury and doesn’t have the same features as higher end facial beds, but when you’re limited by other factors this is a budget treatment table that will meet your needs. While it doesn’t have height adjustability (the seat is at 25.75 inches tall), the backrest and footrest are both adjustable with multiple positions using the same notch system that a patio lounge chair would. The arms are removable and the pad on the headrest removes for when you need the use of a face cradle. In this price bracket the cushioning isn’t as thick or soft as other facial beds and it has a lower weight limit at 300 pounds. The Hera comes in white and black and comes with an included rolling, adjustable height stool. It’s 66.5 inches long and 21.75 inches wide.

Price: $239.99

Pros:

Good temporary or budget facial bed

Includes rolling stool

Backrest and footrest adjustable

Face cradle

Choice of colors

300 pound weight limit

Cons:

Limited adjustability

No height movement

Lower weight capacity

Not as comfortable or professional looking

7. Hilux Electric Facial & Massage Treatment Table

Amazon

For a very different look we have the Hilux with its sturdy, more substantial base. Instead of one stand supporting the facial bed, the Hilux table has two which makes a huge difference when it comes to stability. The large cabinet base also ensures that it would take some serious effort to tip this one. The design and steel construction allows for a big boost in weight capacity as this one has a working weight of 600 pounds. The remote-controlled electric adjustability is smooth and allows you to raise the height of the bed from 25 inches tall to 32.5 inches tall. The backrest and foot rest also incline and recline, though not as much as others that can practically convert into a chair. If you’re looking for a facial bed that can tilt and give you the option of Trendelenburg position, this one isn’t for you.

The base has three drawer compartments for storage for your tools, towels, and other equipment. The armrests are removable and the pillow on the headrest comes off for access to a face cradle. There’s also a more traditional massage table cradle that you can optionally attach to the footrest end of the facial bed depending in your needs and the client’s comfort. It comes with a one year warranty and is 78 inches long (93 with the optional face cradle) and 36 inches wide. It’s also available in cream.

Price: $2,199

Pros:

Extremely stable

Three motors for smooth electric adjustments

Built in storage

600 pound weight limit

Choice of colors

Two options for face cradles

Cons:

Not as adjustable as others

Larger

No rotation

8. LCL Beauty Adjustable Facial Bed

LCL Beauty

Another budget facial bed, this one by LCL Beauty is sturdy for its price bracket. Compared to the other budget facial beds, this one is significantly more comfortable with four inches of high density foam. You can’t adjust the height of this treatment bed so you’ll want to make sure you’re comfortable with a 26 inch tall surface. The backrest and footrest adjust with notches, similar to a patio lounger. They are able to lay completely flat, but don’t sit completely upright like a normal chair.

The headrest is adjustable to lengthen the bed for taller clients and the headrest pad comes off to reveal a face cradle for laying face down. You can also easily remove the arms. It can handle 400 pounds, which is the same weight limit as many of the higher end facial beds, so this is more durable than other affordable beds. It comes with a free rolling, adjustable stool with lower back support and a one year warranty. The LCL Beauty Facial Bed comes in white and black and measures 72 inches long (78 when extended) and 32 inches wide.

Price: $199.88

Pros:

Includes adjustable stool

Affordable

Converts to face down with cradle

400 pound weight limit

Cons:

Needs assembly

Limited positions

Not height adjustment

Not as professional

No rotation

9. Bents Electric Facial Bed

SkinAct

The Bents Electric Facial Bed offers a unique tapered headrest design for a stylish look. It’s a four motor bed with full independent adjustments for backrest, footrest, full table tilt, and 12 inches of height adjustment from 25 inches tall to 37 inches tall. The smooth, electric adjustments are made with a handheld remote attached to the base by a long coiled cord. There’s a hook so you can hang the remote up when you’re not using it. It has 160 degrees of manual rotation with a lock on the base so you can keep the bed steady in place.

The footrest comes off or extends for taller clients and the headrest pad is adjustable and removable by Velcro to make use of the face cradle. The adjustment strap of the headrest isn’t as elegant as it could be as you have this strap sitting there which isn’t as attractive as other model’s solutions to this feature. For converting to face down, the armrests are removable and reversible. Two layers of memory foam cover the facial bed and it has a weight limit of 350 pounds. This treatment table measures 77 inches by 32 inches wide.

Price: $2,099

Pros:

Smooth electric transitions

Hand held remote

Excellent adjustability

350 pound weight limit

Full foot of height adjustment

Converts to face down

160 degrees of rotation

Cons:

Headrest pad strap is awkward

Rotation isn’t 360 degrees

10. Portable Folding Facial Bed

Amazon

My recommendation for a portable facial bed is this three-fold treatment table with included carrying case. There isn’t any height adjustment with this one, but you can adjust the incline of the backrest and the footrest. It can lay completely flat and the pad on the headrest is removable to reveal a face cradle. The armrests are also removable. Because the design is foldable, the weight limit on this one is limited to around 200 pounds.

The facial bed does fold up and neatly for travel, but it’s quite heavy due to the steel construction, weighing in at around 50 pounds. It is technically portable, but you’re not going to want to be lugging this long distances. You have your choice of colors of black, white, and blue. Measurements weren’t available to me. If what you really need is a portable treatment table, I recommend checking out my article on the Best Massage Tables as there are several lightweight options there with inclining backrests and even wheeled stands.

Price: $99.99

Pros:

Portable

Affordable

Choice of colors

Face cradle

Cons:

200 pound weight limit

Limited adjustability

Heavy

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.