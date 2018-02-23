Top 10 Best Moisturizers for Men: How to Look Younger Than Your Friends

Amazon

Have you ever walked away, after meeting up with a friend, and found yourself thinking about how you looked either a lot younger, or worse, a lot older than they did? Do you wonder what their skin care secret might be? Since most men don’t embrace the wrinkles that come with sun damage and age, and even fewer can straddle the ravages of time as gracefully as Sam Elliott, a great men’s skin care routine simply has to include moisturizer. After all, just think of what you put your face through – all that shaving, alcohol based after shave, and plain old sweat and dirt take their toll. No more sneaking a dab of your wife’s or girlfriend’s moisturizers. You deserve something formulated specifically for men.

While we’re talking moisture here, it alone isn’t really enough to keep your gorgeous face as soft as a baby’s behind, even though it will definitely kick-start your progress. We’ve included moisturizers for men on our list of favorites that also include sunscreen. If you’re using a minimum of SPF 15, you’re headed in the right direction. Those dangerous UVA and UVB rays are out there, sneakily trying to age your skin, even on cloudy days. And if you’re thinking that you’re not going to be outside much, you’re exposed to them when you’re driving, or walking to your office. If you have an outside job, it’s an absolute no-brainer. If you don’t mind an extra step in your morning skin care routine, check out our list of the best sunscreens for your face. On the other hand, if you’re looking to save time and combine your efforts, skip straight to the Jack Black or Gold Bond moisturizers on this list.

If you’re particularly picky about the products you use on your face, (and we don’t blame you one bit!) there are quite a few organic and natural moisturizers on this list. We love them for their formulas that are packed with powerful plant extracts and other ingredients that are skin loving, as well as earth and animal friendly. No matter your mindset, when it comes to the best moisturizers for men, what makes any one of them the best, is if you like them enough to use them faithfully, every single day. Even if you have oily skin, you still needs moisture. We’ve included a few mattifying moisturizers that not only keep your midday shine at bay, but also help to reduce the amount of sebum you produce.

If you’ve got game, and you’re willing to add an extra minute or two to your skin care regimen, you’re going to get some serious results. Better yet, your guy friends, (and women friends too,) will likely be talking behind your back about just how great you look, and wanting to know more about your secret sauce. Check out these Top 10 Best Moisturizers for Men, and get ready for the compliments that will be coming your way soon.

1. Lather & Wood’s Luxurious Sophisticated Men’s Moisturizer

Lather & Wood Shaving Company

You’re looking for a moisturizer that deeply hydrates, but you don’t want something perfumed, or a face cream that leaves your face looking, or worse yet, feeling greasy. That’s why this moisturizer for men is one of our favorites. Fragrance free, this powerful product is infused with our favorite hydrating wunderkind, hyaluronic acid (HA). This little miracle ingredient holds up to 1,000 times its weight in moisture, so it keeps working, even after it has absorbed into your skin. This face moisturizer (which you can also use on your body) is filled with natural ingredients like peptides, hyaluronic acid, organic jojoba oil, and shea butter, and lots of botanical antioxidants such as palm oil. Use it on your eyes too, as it has ingredients designed to repair, hydrate, and fortify your skin cells. Plus it naturally soothes your face, post shave. No matter what your skin type, from dry to oily, this men’s moisturizer is a winner. The other thing you’ll seriously appreciate is the price point, because you get a fairly large bottle that will last a long time.

Price: $19.97

Pros:

Very affordable

Infused with moisturizing hyaluronic acid

Nice, natural ingredients

Soothes your face, post shave

Cons:

A little heavier formula than some

Natural oils can make skin look shiny or greasy

Some complaints that “no added fragrance” does not mean fragrance free

Many issues reported about the pump bottle itself

2. Most Popular: Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20

Jack Black

Jack Black skin care products are undeniably some of the most popular on the market. It’s no surprise, because they’re formulated to transform your rough and rugged skin into soft, touchable handsomeness. Since time is always on your mind, and budget comes right after that, you can fall in love with this double-duty moisturizer that also acts as a toner. Two products in one, means you’re going to eliminate an extra step every time you shower or wash before bed. This skin soothing moisturizer also gets bonus points for having SPF 20. That means you can skip yet another absolutely essential step in your skin care routine, (which I’m positive you’ve been doing, right?) applying sunscreen. They should call it triple-duty formula. This vegan formula is filled with natural antioxidant ingredients, like blue algae extract, a rich source of vitamin E, that helps keep skin supple and reduces inflammation and redness from shaving. It also has sea parsley, a potent anti-irritant that contains a combination of naturally occurring vitamins A and skin brightening C, plus other helpful minerals, that work in concert to improve your skin’s overall appearance. If you’ve got dry, chapped hands, Jack Black Industrial Strength Hand Healer gets rave reviews for both preventing and healing painful, cracked skin. For smooth skin from head to toe, Jack Black Cool Moisture Body Lotion has ingredients to cool and refresh overheated skin, plus it comes in a big 16 ounce bottle.

Price: $28

Pros:

Moisturizing formula also acts as a toner

SPF 20 protects from UVA/UVB rays and future skin damage

Natural, vegan formula

Fresh, minty scent

Cons:

Kind of spendy compared to others

Not as moisturizing as some

Can cause breakouts

Leaves a bit of residue before soaking in completely

3. Thrive Natural Face Balm for Men

Thrive Natural Care

You know how we’re constantly raving about companies that produce products with a world improving vision? It’s just one of the reasons we think this is one of the best face creams for men. According to the company’s PR info, “Thrive aims far beyond sustainable. Our Restorative Gardens use native plants to improve soil and biodiversity on degraded lands, while boosting farmer incomes and providing a high-quality supply of plant oils for our products.” Gotta love that perspective, which in our opinion makes it totally worth the price. We also like its interesting mix of Costa Rican botanicals, a few of which, we’ve never heard about before. This men’s moisturizer contains juanilama, purported to have anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-oxidant properties that help combat razor burn and ingrown hairs, blemishes, acne, and the impacts of stress and pollution on the skin. But it doesn’t stop there. This formula also contains fierrillo vine, that has similar antioxidant and skin soothing properties and has been used by Costa Ricans for hundreds of years. If you’re looking for hydration for your dry and stressed skin, plus you love to make socially conscious product purchases, the could be your new fave. Cleansing should always be a key component of your skin care routine, and this cool company also makes a natural face wash, as well as an exfoliating face scrub formulated specifically for guys.

Price: $14.95

Pros:

Doesn’t feel greasy or oily

Botanical formula features skin soothing ingredients

Super socially and environmentally conscious company vision

Yummy, slightly cinnamon scent

Cons:

Expensive for the two ounce product size

Not as moisturizing as some

Takes time to fully absorb

Scent is overwhelming to some

4. Best for Oily Skin: CLINIQUE for Men Oil Control Mattifying Moisturizer

CLINIQUE

There aren’t a lot of women’s beauty companies that have been smart enough to develop products for a male audience as well. CLINIQUE is one of the smart ones, that realize men want, and deserve to have a skin care line specifically for their needs. CLINIQUE for Men is a great lineup of products that hit our house several years ago, and the man who lives here loves them, especially this mattifying moisturizer. Even if you’ve got somewhat oily skin, you still need the kind of moisture that’s clean and won’t cause you to break out. This oil-free formula sinks in fast, and leaves skin feeling soft, refreshed and smooth. Better yet, this moisturizer for men works to keep your skin mattified, and helps to control oil production throughout the day, all without clogging your pores. Use this after you’ve washed your face and applied toner for best results. If oily skin is a serious struggle, you might try the Clinique Oil Control Face Wash for Men followed by Clinique Oil Control Exfoliating Tonic to keep your skin clear and irritation free.

Price: $32.98

Pros:

Leaves skin feeling refreshed and hydrated

Mattifying formula reduces shine all day

Absorbs fast

Oil-free formula doesn’t clog pores

Cons:

Pretty darned pricey

Not as moisturizing as some

Not the best for dry skin types

5. Top Rated: Brickell Men’s Daily Essential Face Moisturizer for Men

Brickell Men\’s Products

Are you super picky about what you put on your face? We don’t blame you. This natural, 93 percent organic moisturizer for men is light and fast-absorbing. The oil free formula is packed with potent natural ingredients like jojoba oil, to reduce moisture loss and antioxidant loaded green tea and aloe vera. Plus it has our fave skin saver, hyaluronic acid. It hydrates, and protects your face, without clogging pores. If you want younger looking skin longer, this men’s moisturizer can give you smoother, clearer and firmer skin with regular use, to help you stay looking younger, longer. This oil free face lotion for men smells so darned delish, your lady is going to love how you smell. It’s scented with refreshing peppermint, lemongrass and eucalyptus. We love that it’s made without sulfates, parabens, glycols, phthalates, petrochemicals, silicones, PEGs, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, or gluten, and Brickell never tests its products on animals. Another plus. If you want to try a group of Brickell products to see how they team up together for younger looking skin, the Brickell Men’s Daily Essential Face Care Routine Kit has a full size face wash and a full size moisturizer. You’ll save a few bucks buying it this way, and you can get either the clarifying kit for oily/combination skin, or the purifying kit for dry/normal and sensitive skin.

Price: $35

Pros:

Oil free formula doesn’t clog pores

Moisturizes without feeling greasy or shiny

Natural and organic formula

Smells manly and sexy

Cons:

Less wallet-friendly than many

Scent is overpowering to some (they do have an unscented formula, BTW)

Doesn’t have sunscreen

Not as hydrating as some

6. Baxter of California Oil Free Moisturizer

Baxter of California

Another favorite for men with oily skin, is this oil-free moisturizer from Baxter of California. This hydrating face moisturizer for men is infused with antioxidant rich aloe vera and green tea, along with chamomile, a natural skin soother that’s been revered for centuries. With plant-based hydration technology, it absorbs quickly to restore the skin’s moisture barrier. Green tea helps protect your skin from free radical damage, and since you give it a rough workout everyday thanks to shaving, chamomile helps it to heal. It leaves your face feeling smooth and refreshed with a shine-free finish that never feels greasy.

Price: $19.50 (19 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Well priced compared to many

Oil-free formula

Great for women too

Hydrating without feeling greasy

Cons:

Seems a bit runny

Not shine minimizing

Takes a little longer to absorb than some

Could be more hydrating

7. philosophy renewed hope for men mattifying moisturizer

philosophy for men

If you’re a guy who has sensitive skin, especially after shaving, this mattifying moisturizer from philosophy for men is a great way to soothe and hydrate, without feeling greasy. This mattifying formula tames that greasy look, without clogging your pores. Glycolic acid sloughs off dead skin cells, leaving your skin clearer and cleaner looking. With a subdued, masculine scent, it combines the benefits of both moisturizer and after shave, meaning you get a two-fer on this deal. The corporate profile of philosophy is another uplifting reason to buy their products. They donate a huge amount of money to charities that empower humanity, and for some of us, that’s reason enough to buy.

Price: $36

Pros:

Subtle, manly scent

Mattifying, to keep shine under control

Acts as both an aftershave and a moisturizer

Cool corporate credo

Cons:

Super spendy

Not as mattifying as some

Doesn’t absorb quickly

8. Best Buy: Bulldog Skincare For Men Original Face Moisturizer

Bulldog Skincare for Men

This certified cruelty-free moisturizer, produced in the United Kingdom, has a power packed list of great ingredients, as well as a little of that legendary British wit, imprinted on the packaging. This moisturizer for men contains a few of the usual suspects like free radical fighting aloe vera, and green tea. But its list of ingredients also includes an interesting kicker, camelina oil, which is rich in skin soothing vitamin E and skin brightening vitamin C. That’s what makes this one of our favorites, along with the insanely reasonable price. At just 25 percent of the cost of some luxury brands, this popular men’s moisturizer is winning over fans because it absorbs quickly, hydrates well, and never feels greasy. Girlfriends of these fans love it because it smells amazing, which is definitely a plus. Bulldog also makes an age defense moisturizer for men of every age, as well as a sensitive skin formula.

Price: $8.99

Pros:

Ridiculously affordable

Doesn’t feel greasy or sticky

Absorbs quickly

Contains both soothing and brightening ingredients

Cons:

Scent is off-putting to some

Not as hydrating as some

Has a fairly thick consistency

9. Neutrogena Men Triple Protect Face Lotion With Sunscreen

Neutrogena

We love skincare products for men that save you time and money. This moisturizer for men wins with three step savers. First, this sting-free lotion soothes your freshly shaved face. Then, the non-greasy formula helps to moisturize and heal dryness, keeping your skin soft and supple. Lastly, you can skip that sticky, sometimes pore-blocking sunscreen, because this lightweight formula protects you with SPF 20. That means, even when you’re unexpectedly exposed to UVA/UVB rays, in the car, walking to appointments or just being outside (cloudy days aren’t safe either) you’ll be protected from skin damage. The addition of sunscreen helps fight the signs of aging, and moisturizing naturally helps to reduce the appearance of lines and rough texture for smoother, healthier looking skin. Neutrogena is known for making clean products that pamper your skin, at affordable prices. At just a few pennies over $11, you actually get a two pack with this deal.

Price: $11.38

Pros:

Affordable compared to many

Delivers skin saving SPF 20

Non-greasy formula conditions nicely

Soothes shave irritation

Cons:

Heavier formula than some

Doesn’t feel very refreshing

Scent isn’t everyone’s favorite

Some shipping issues reported

10. Best for Very Dry Skin: Gold Bond Ultimate Men’s Essentials 5-in-1 Face Lotion

Gold Bond

No matter how much we like Shaquille O’Neal and his hilarious pitches for Gold Bond products, we’re not swayed by the marketing and instead add this to our list of favorites because it’s a super solution for guys with very dry skin. This formula has seven different moisturizing ingredients to hydrate and soothe, along with Selaginella Lepidophylla extract, which is purported to help strengthen skin by improving the integrity of structural proteins. That sounds good, and this lotion feels good. It absorbs well, without feeling greasy. The other big plus on this moisturizer for men is that it also has SPF 15. Used on a daily basis, particularly after your morning shower, this can keep you from showing signs of premature aging, think fine lines and wrinkles, from exposure to those damaging UVA/UVB rays.

Price: $13.37

Pros:

Good for very dry skin

Priced well

Contains SPF 15

Ginger extract soothes skin post-shave

Cons:

Has a bit of a chemical scent

Seems kind of thick

Could be even more moisturizing

