Top 10 Best Toners for Oily Skin: How to Get Clearer Skin Fast

Amazon

As a person with oily skin, I’ve used toners since my teen years. Why? Because they give me an extra sense of clean that soaps and cleansers, no matter how pure they are, never have. Now that I’m older, I still have combination skin, and there’s not a day that passes when toner isn’t part of my twice daily cleansing ritual. In fact, I’ve had to find a few different oily skin toners, for those times when I’m in hot and humid destinations that seem to make me ooze oil and sweat. I just can’t deal, and have to wash my face three or four times a day in those climates.

Toner is absolutely recommended as part of the multi-step Korean Beauty skin care regimen, which also has anywhere from ten to 12 other steps, along with the different products to go with them. If you’re looking for a little simpler ritual, the sacred four (in my opinion) are cleansing, toner, serum and moisturizer. Not that I don’t want that gorgeous K Beauty skin, but I do like to get to work on time, and go to bed sans a 30 minute nightly ritual. (I don’t want to miss Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue, after all.)

Because you’re looking for toners to tackle your oily skin, I’m betting blemishes have been a bit of a problem too. All the toners for oily skin that made this list have been vetted by this slick-faced soul sister, because I have fought breakouts and blackheads for as long as I can remember. But toners have come such a long way from when we slathered our faces with rubbing alcohol, back in the day. Now they’re gentler, but lots more effective, thanks to a host of ingredients, both natural and man-made, that do some pretty amazing stuff.

Potent botanicals top the list of favorite inclusions in this collection of toners. You’ll find many with aloe vera, a healing and skin soothing ingredient that’s been used for centuries. You’ll also see calendula flower, a bright orange bloomer that’s known for its antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. Skin brightening willow bark, citrus extracts, and vitamin C add to the benefits of many of these toners, plus they also fight excess oil and acne. You’ll also see skin soothing cucumber, chamomile and ginseng. Many toners on this list use organic witch hazel as a key ingredient, known for its ability to reduce inflammation and oil, without drying or stripping your skin.

Of course there are a few other heavy hitting non-organic ingredients in these toners, two of which are glycolic acid, and salicylic acid, exfoliating powerhouses, that slough off dead cells and flakes, brighten and firm, and reduce the look of pores, fine lines and wrinkles. On the downside, glycolic acid, and alpha hydroxy acids in general, can make your skin more sun sensitive, so if you’re using products with it, you’ll want to be sure to use facial sunscreen with a minimum SPF 15 to keep from getting burned. One toner also features DMAE, which helps to target and reduce the buildup of pigmentation, helping to diminish age spots and sun damage.

Keep in mind, these toners are targeted specifically toward people who are struggling with oily skin and the resulting breakouts from it. They’re likely too drying for more sensitive skin types, although we have included several that are especially for sensitive oily skin. And while many are a bit of an investment, isn’t clear skin worth almost any price? Here are our Top 10 Best Toners for Oily Skin, because you deserve to put your best face forward, every single day.

1. Epionce Purifying Toner

Amazon

I’ve long been a fan of a certain brand of toner (I’ll tell you later which one) for my still oily skin, and sometimes it takes some convincing to get me to try something new, especially when I’m happy with what’s working. After all the decades of toner use, I definitely have pretty distinct opinions about what works. The kicker with this product is that I received the Epionce Purifying Toner to try out, and because I’m a huge fan of more natural skin products, this one struck a chord with me. After using it twice a day for the past week, I have noticed absolute results. My acne-prone skin looks clean, clear and bright, to the point that my husband even mentioned how pretty it looks. That alone makes me a raving fan. This toner for oily skin removes excess shine, dirt and debris, and it did indeed reduce my minor breakouts, especially around my nose and chin. This medical grade cosmeceutical feels so refreshing on your skin. It doesn’t strip your natural oils, like lots of the harsher oily skin toners do. My skin didn’t feel tight, dry or stinging, after using it. Then I discovered this product has a few tricks up its sleeve, starting with willow bark, a natural skin brightener. Added to that, it also has grapeseed extract, which actually helps to shield your skin from environmental damage, and lavender that helps to calm inflammation. Orange extract also adds skin brightening vitamin C. Menthol and cucumber extracts leave your skin feeling refreshed and cool, meaning this will likely be my toner choice for the summer. This formula also includes salicylic acid, which means it’s especially effective at sloughing off dead cells and giving your complexion a fresh and renewed look. Because the Epionce skin care line was created by a dermatologist, I also feel safe using it on my skin, especially my face. The other plus – a nifty spray bottle, which means you don’t over pour and waste any of this toner. Because it isn’t cheap, I don’t plan to spill a drop.

Price: $33.66

Pros:

Leaves skin clean and clear

Cool and refreshing

Contains naturally brightening botanicals

Dermatologist created

Cons:

Super spendy

Small bottle

Packaging doesn’t include ingredient list

2. Amazon’s Choice: Clinique Clarifying Lotion 3

CLINIQUE

After years and years of trying to manage my oily complexion, I finally found an oily skin toner that did the job – CLINIQUE Clarifying Lotion. While it’s kind of silly that they refer to it as lotion, since it’s a clear, watery, toner, this stuff really works. Initially, back in the days when I was younger and oilier, I started by using their number 4 clarifying lotion solution, a major oil fighter. Now that I’m slightly more mature, I’ve moved to this number 3 solution. This bottle of pink toner really is a miracle worker for oily and combination skin types. It never stings or burns, and leaves your skin shiny and fresh feeling, without a trace of makeup. Used in the morning before makeup, and before bed after you’ve cleansed thoroughly, it seriously helps clear up breakouts, and eliminate blackheads. Also developed by a dermatologist, you can feel secure using it on your skin, especially if you’ve got an acne prone complexion that you tend to over-scrub to tackle the problem. This toner for oily skin helps to deeply clean pores, and because it’s made with salicylic acid to exfoliate, slough away old, dead skin cells, flakiness and makeup residue. It also makes your skin more receptive to your favorite moisturizing products, which, even if you have oily skin, are important. Clinique does have a three-step skin care system that’s super effective and worth trying if you want to experiment with all their products for oily skin.

Price: $24.50

Pros:

Great for oily and combination skin

Removes every last trace of makeup

Great for men and women

Huge bottle lasts a long time

Cons:

Expensive compared to some

Can sting or burn on irritated skin

Salicylic acid can be too harsh for some

The most oily skin may need the stonger Clarifying Lotion 4

3. La Roche-Posay Effaclar Clarifying Facial Toner

La Roche-Posay

If you’re coping with serious acne, this oily skin toner from La Roche-Posay could be your new skin saver. The Effaclar line was developed specifically for people with acne issues, and this toner packs a powerful punch with some serious acne fighters. Effaclar toner features two heavy hitters – glycolic acid to deeply clean pores, removing dirt, oil and makeup that cleansers simply can’t get to. This ingredient exfoliates, and leaves your skin ready to breathe and soak up an oil-free moisturizer, post cleanse. This ingredient is frequently found in the most effective and popular over-the-counter facial peels. It also has salicylic acid to clear any remaining residue from your skin, leaving it smooth and fresh. It’s particularly effective for clearing up blackheads and blemishes. Again, this awesome toner was developed by dermatologists, and that makes a big difference, when you’re talking about your face. One of the most popular brands in Europe for people with acne prone skin, La Roche-Posay also has 3-Step Acne Treatment System that, in test groups, has helped minimize acne by 60 percent. While I’ve only tried the toner, the kit is worth a shot if you’re at wits end with your problem skin.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Contains two power hitters – glycolic and salicylic acid

Exfoliates as well deeply cleans pores

Helps to eliminate blackheads and breakouts

Gentle enough for older skin

Cons:

Can be too harsh for sensitive oily skin

Expensive for a small bottle

Can be drying

Contains alcohol

4. Excellent for Sensitive Oily Skin: Vichy Pureté Thermale Perfecting Facial Toner

VICHY Laboratories

One thing many of us with oily skin lean toward is picking an alcohol based toner to dry out some of that grease we produce in abundance. Sometimes that choice can actually backfire. Drying out your skin can, in some cases, actually cause you to produce more oil. Additionally, it can irritate your skin, especially if it’s sensitive, which oily skin often can be. This super gentle, alcohol free toner could be a great solution to giving you clearer skin, without irritation. Naturally, Vichy Pureté Thermale perfecting toner is made with that famous French mineral spring water from the preserved region of Auvergne, which is rich in 15 minerals. That immediately makes your skin feel refreshed and clean, removing every last trace of makeup, dirt and surface oils, without distressing your skin. While it won’t leave your skin feeling tight, which might take you some time to get accustomed to, it will leave your skin feeling smooth, fresh and moisturized. A perfect gentle cleanser to use on your sensitive oily skin is Vichy Micellar Cleansing Water. Once you’ve removed all your makeup, the gentle Vichy toner is the perfect follow up. Both are quite reasonably priced, compared to many in the luxury category.

Price: $13.49 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great for sensitive oily skin

Alcohol free

Leaves skin feeling clean, yet hydrated

Affordable compared to other luxury brands

Cons:

May not be best for the most oily complexions

Not effective for every user

Odd to be considered a makeup remover and toner

5. Amazon #1 Best Seller: Thayers Alcohol-free Rose Petal Witch Hazel with Aloe Vera

Thayers

Witch hazel is a natural astringent that’s been around for centuries. Beneficial for cleaning away residue and oils, this natural astringent is also great for keeping your skin clear, without drying it out. Witch hazel has a naturally high concentration of polyphenols, which are both anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, meaning you can feel good about using this product on your face. This formula has a super pleasant, light rose petal scent, and it’s also infused with another one of our fave natural skin soothing and healing ingredients, aloe vera. Witch hazel is an adept acne fighter because it naturally decreases bacteria on your skin, often a factor in acne. Used frequently, at the first signs of breakout, it can help to shrink blemishes before they become large and painful. Another super side benefit to this toner is that it helps to reduce your under eye bags, without drying your sensitive skin in that area. Because this toner is alcohol free, it’s excellent for every skin type, in addition to its wicked prowess as an astringent for oily, and acne prone skin.

Price: $16.20 for Two-Pack

Pros:

Alcohol free

Anti-bacterial and filled with antioxidants

Helps fight inflammation including under eye puffiness

Very affordable

Cons:

Not drying enough for some

Can cause skin irritation or breakouts

Fragrance can be overwhelming

Not effective for every user

6. TruSkin Naturals Daily Facial Toner

TruSkin Naturals

If you have oily or acne prone skin, glycolic acid can be your friend. It assists in sloughing off old, dead, pore clogging skin cells that can often lead to breakouts, and uneven skin tone. It’s also great for quickly minimizing those darned brown spots that a breakout always seems to leave behind. This TruSkin Naturals toner combines lots of powerful acne fighters including anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory witch hazel, skin brightening vitamin C, healing aloe vera and glycolic acid in a powerful combo that leaves your skin extra clean and clear. It helps to minimize pores, and even diminish fine lines and wrinkles. It’s also filled with other botanicals we love, like licorice, ginseng, cooling cucumber, calming chamomile and calendula, a gorgeous orange blossom that has been used by naturalists for centuries as a natural bacteria fighter. It leaves your skin smooth, soft and hydrated, while tackling tough oil and acne issues. This natural and organic formula comes in a misting pump bottle, which means you’ll waste less and keep more on your cotton pad. And because it isn’t cheap, that counts. Another thing we love? The fact that you can use this product for up to three months, and if you don’t love it, they’ll refund your money with no questions asked. Pretty awesome.

Price: $15.99

Pros:

Natural and organic

Healing and soothing botanical ingredients

Helps to minimize pores, fine lines and wrinkles

Pump spray reduces waste

Cons:

Pretty spendy for a small bottle

Can be too drying for some

Heavy witch hazel fragrance

May irritate sensitive skin

7. Clarins Toning Lotion

Clarins

You might be more inclined to think of Clarins when it comes to beauty and makeup, rather than skincare. But as with many of the best cosmetics companys, they’ve defined that the best way to make their makeup products perform is when your skin is at its best. This Clarins toning lotion is one of several products that can help kickstart that process. This alcohol-free toner is formulated specifically for oily and combination skin, to leave it clear of the day’s debris, without leaving your skin dry. With wonderful botanicals, like purifying sage and iris extracts, it leaves skin smooth and radiant, but not tight or dry. It helps to balance your complexion, as well as toning and tightening pores. With a witch hazel and water base, this toner is gentle, non-stinging and smells lovely. For even better results, consider an exfoliating face wash like the Clarins Gentle Foaming Cleanser that features tamarind fruit acids and micro-scrubbing pearls to deep clean and give your face a fresh sheen.

Price: $17.30 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Leaves skin clean, but not dried out

Alcohol free formula

Good for sensitive oily skin

Lovely fragrance

Cons:

Spendy for a small bottle

May irritate some people’s skin

Not effective for every user

8. Michael Todd Organic Lemon AHA+DMAE Toner

Michael Todd

If you love the aroma of lemons like I do, you’ll fall in love with this citrus laden Michael Todd toner. Filled with tons of good stuff, and none of the bad stuff, this toner is perfect for oily and oily/combination skin, to deeply cleanse and remove cleanser and makeup residue so your skin feels fresh and refined. This toner is blended with DMAE and alpha hydroxy acid to firm, lift and tighten your skin. It helps to diminish the appearance of fine lines, breakout blotches, and discolorations to give you more even-toned radiant looking skin. Witch hazel and organic aloe add to this powerful concoction, fighting inflammation and promoting skin healing. Because this toner is alcohol free, it helps maintain your skin’s natural pH balance, and preps it for your serums and creams to work most effectively. This 96 percent organic, 100 percent vegan formula is never tested on animals, which gives me some added peace of mind. Because this toner has alpha hydroxy acid, you might want to keep in mind that it may make your skin more sun sensitive, so be sure to always use a minimum of SPF 15 on your face, (which you should do regardless.) We’re also pretty enamored with the Michael Todd Charcoal Detox Deep Pore Gel Cleanser that gets rave reviews from us and others for it’s pore minimizing performance.

Price: $19

Pros:

96 percent organic and 100 percent vegan

Skin brightening and face firming formula

Lemon aroma is delicious

Leaves skin clean but not tight or dry

Cons:

On the spendy side

May irritate sensitive skin

Not as drying as some prefer

Packing problems reported

9. Best Buy: Neutrogena Alcohol And Oil-Free Toner

Neutrogena

I have to admit it. I stumbled upon this oily skin toner in Arizona, where I ended up for an extended stay due to a family emergency. Having only packed an airline worthy size of my regular toner, I was out, and still had two weeks before heading back home. In a climate that makes me wash my face three or four times a day, I was searching for something that wouldn’t be too drying. Since I’ve cleansed with that good old clear bar of Neutrogena soap since my teen years, I felt confident this brand would deliver the goods. Frankly, it did – and at a shockingly low price. This alcohol and oil-free Neutrogena toner did a great job of keeping me grease free, while leaving my skin soft, smooth and feeling clean. Infused with non-stripping conditioners, it leaves skin feeling hydrated, but still refreshingly clean. It absorbed and dried quickly, giving me just enough time to touch up my face and run back out the door. It never stung, or felt harsh, despite how many more times I was cleansing than normal. If you have sensitive skin, it’s hypoallergenic and is a super choice for frequent washers. For serious acne fighting, Neutrogena Rapid Clear 2-In-1 Fight & Fade Acne Toner dissolves away oil and reduces pimple size, swelling and redness fast, plus it helps exfoliate and fade post pimple brown spots.

Price: $5.98 (42 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Very affordable

Leaves skin soft and feeling hydtrated

Doesn’t sting or burn

Amazon’s Choice

Cons:

May not be best for super-oily skin types

Can be a bit drying on sensitive skin

Fragrance is off-putting to some

Can cause irritation in some

10. LAVO Glycolic Exfoliating Toner

LAVO

We’ve talked about all the reasons you might want to consider glycolic acid products, but they bear repeating. Glycolic acid, one of the alpha hydroxy acids, effectively exfoliates and brightens skin, helps to diminish sun and pimple spots, and increases the rate at which skin renews itself. This glycolic acid toner has 10 percent glycolic acid, so it’s absolutely the strongest of any of the toners I’ve talked about. This Lavo toner also features some of my favorite skin soothing ingredients, including healing aloe vera and anti-microbial calendula, both of which will make your skin feel calm and cool, as well as hydrated. This cruelty-free formula also helps to tighten pores and dries with a matte finish that is perfect for applying serums, moisturizers and makeup. Because this formula is pretty strong, you might want to test it out just two or three days a week to be sure you don’t have a reaction. If the 10 percent glycolic acid formula irritates your skin, you might try the LAVO 5 Percent Glycolic Acid Toner.

Price: $18.97 (46 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Most concentrated glycolic acid formula

Exfoliates and reveals clearer skin

A little goes a long way

Contains skin friendly natural botanicals

Cons:

High glycolic acid concentration may be too harsh for many

On the expensive side

Scent is quite strong and floral

Can cause tingling or burning sensation on application

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.