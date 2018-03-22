Best Facial Epilators 2018: Top Tools for Fast Hair Removal

There’s just no doubt about it, facial hair, especially if you’re a woman, is a total drag. Getting rid of it can be daunting. And if you’ve tried all the things, perhaps you’ve never considered a facial epilator as the solution. Rather than spending hours with your tweezers, in front of your magnifying mirror, a face epilator uses many tweezers working in unison to remove facial hair at the root, meaning you’ll keep fuzz free longer. But we also need to be honest with you. There’s a pain factor that can’t be denied. Many facial epilator aficionados refer to the process as “the best worst thing” they’ve ever done to tackle the tough facial hair problem.

Why would you want to try epilating to eliminate facial hair, versus other techniques? Let’s talk about the other options for a minute, specifically those you can do at home.

Waxing – Whether you’ve gotten professional spa treatments or you wax at home, waxing can tear your skin. Because it removes hair at the roots, it’s famous for creating ugly breakouts and ingrown hairs. Additionally, the spa route is super expensive, and it needs to be repeated often. It also may introduce unwanted chemicals to your skin, a fact many aren’t willing to take risks with. While we like waxing, in general, for delicate face skin it may simply be too harsh. It also hurts.

Hair Removal Creams and Lotions – Many of these products are super effective, and their benefit is that they work quickly – often in five minutes or less. The downside is that they dissolve hair at the surface, so the results are not as long lasting as epilation. Additionally, many people find these products burn or seriously irritate their skin, even after using the skin soothing products that are usually included in the package. The process itself doesn’t hurt, but sometimes the resulting skin issues do.

IPL Lasers – These home laser hair removal devices really are amazing, if, and only if, you fit the somewhat narrow criteria for success. Most are effective only on darker hair, because the laser targets and kills the follicles where those hairs grow. But for half the population, at least those with blonde or light colored facial hair, these home lasers won’t get the desired results. They’re also not great for people with dark skin tones. While they create a much more permanent reduction in facial hair, they are also incredibly expensive, which puts them financially out of reach for a lot of folks. Lasers can be particularly harmful to your eyes, so you’ll need special glasses to protect them. And yes, the treatments also hurt.

So back to epilation. We’ve included a group of tools that can handle both your face, and your body hair, along with lots of other beauty concerns from foot calluses to exfoliation. The best facial epilators will deliver long lasting results, although few really give you four to six weeks of hair free fun, despite their claims. They will, however, reduce the amount of time spent, and the frequency with which you have to focus on hair removal. That said, we think they’re a totally viable option for those brave enough to deal with the pain. You know how it hurts to pluck one hair? Epilators deliver dozens and dozens of tweezes per second. It’s simply going to be uncomfortable, as are most hair removal options. Consider enjoying up a nice glass of wine, before starting, and make sure to use one of these Best Facial Epilators 2018: Top Tools for Fast Hair Removal. Then hit us back to tell us more about your experiences, and take a minute to check out our recommendations for the best epilators for your legs.

1. Epilady Esthetic Generation 5 Facial Epilator

Specifically designed to remove fine facial hair, the Epilady Esthetic is the latest in a long line of facial epilators from a company that really started the epilator movement. Its predecessor, the Epilady Legend Gen 4, also gets solid reviews and has been around longer, but this new device has some improvements. This face epilator uses hypoallergenic rotating coils to remove facial hair at the root, and give your skin a smooth finish for weeks at a time. The small head allows for really precise control, so eliminating the tiniest hairs on your lip, chin and cheeks can be accomplished in minutes. It runs quietly, with two AA batteries, and is reasonably non-irritating to even the most sensitive skin types. This device also helps to prevent ingrown hairs which is a huge plus.

Price: $39.99 (27 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Affordable compared to some

Very effective on fine facial hair

Keeps skin hair free longer than shaving or waxing

Compact size is easy to use

Cons:

Works better on fine facial hair than coarse hair

Yes, it hurts a bit

Can pinch, pull and burn skin if not used properly

Not effective for every user

2. Emjoi Epi Slim+ e18

As you know, since you’re considering the purchase of a facial epilator, these hair removal devices basically tweeze your hairs at warp speed, compared to doing it a single hair at a time. This Emjoi epilator has lots of tweezers, running at high RPMs, so in theory it will make what’s a bit of a painful process, happen a lot faster. Its slim profile makes it easier to maneuver, especially in tighter places like your upper lip. The patented three-disc system is designed to increase your comfort somewhat, massaging skin into the most effective position for hair removal, with 540 tweezes per second. That’s a lot of tweezing. Since it’s battery operated, you’re not constrained by a cord, meaning you can shimmy up close to your magnifying mirror to do the best job possible. For effective epilation of larger areas like legs, chest and back, the Emjoi AP-18 Emagine Dual Opposed 72 Tweezer Head Epilator is highly rated, although it is about three times the price.

Price: $29.95

Pros:

Very affordable

Effectively removes facial hair

High RPM with fast tweezing rate

Slim profile makes it easy to maneuver

Cons:

It hurts

Can leave skin red and irritated at first

May not be as effective on thick and coarse hair

Discs can heat up during use

3. Braun Silk-épil 9 9-579 Women’s Epilator

When I first explored this facial epilator from Braun, I was surprised by the multi-faceted uses for this little device. Yes, you can use it for hair removal, really from head to toe. It comes equipped with special heads to manage both body and facial hair. But it also does a lot more. You can use this as a shaver, facial massager and an exfoliator, because it also comes with an exfoliating brush that removes dirt, oil and makeup better than washing with your hands. Because it’s waterproof, it’s safe to use in the shower, or straight out of the tub, when your hair is a little softer and easier to remove. We especially like it for it’s wide epilation head, although the guard for use on your face is a little narrower and needs to be pressed into your skin a bit to give the epilator heads full contact with your skin. Braun’s proprietary MicroGrip Tweezer Technology uses wider, longer, and deeper tweezers to increase epilation effectiveness. It also has a pivoting head, making epilation in delicate contours easier, and the smart light that’s included lets you spot even the tiniest hairs for removal. A one hour charge gives you 40 minutes of operating time, so if you’re doing your whole body, you’ll need that and then some. If you’re looking for a face epilator that has even more spa-like attachments, Braun has one of those for another fifty bucks. The Braun Face 851 Women’s Miniature Epilator is a well rated option if you’re strictly removing facial hair, and it’s far less expensive than their big daddy epilators, but much more limited in scope.

Price: $104.88 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Removes hair well

Features many optional attachments

Waterproof

Can be used on the face and the body

Cons:

Pretty darned pricey

Indeed, it seriously hurts

Leaves skin irritated at first

Facial brush attachment is unimpressive

4. Gillette Venus Face Perfection Women’s Hair Remover

This handy little facial epilator has a number of good things going for it. First it’s ergonomic shape makes it easy to use on your face, including your brows and upper lip. The slim head has ten micro-openings to tweeze even the finest of hairs up to 0.02, so you can eliminate that mustache, monobrow and peach fuzz in record time. Faster and easier than plucking one hair at a time, this battery operated epilator removes hair at the root, and has settings to make it more efficient, depending on which side of your face you’re working on. Because it removes four times shorter hair than waxing, you’ll get smooth skin that lasts for weeks.

Price: $30.81 (23 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Removes facial hair well

Settings for each side of your face make it simpler

Small and easy to maneuver

Tiny head makes fine work on brows and upper lip more efficient

Cons:

It still hurts

Can cause redness and irritation

Four weeks of salon-smooth skin is an overpromise

5. Philips Satinelle Advanced Wet & Dry Epilator

This is a two-in-one system that acts as both a facial epilator and shaver, both of which can be used body wide. We like its wider epilating head, which takes a bit less time than some. With a 40 minute run time on a single charge, you can get through your face and other larger body areas as well. Use it in the shower or after, for skin that feels smooth longer than if you’d shaved. We like that this has two speed settings, so you can ease your way into the experience with a minimum of discomfort. The speed variation also makes capturing thicker and thinner hairs more effective. This six piece hair removal kit includes three different caps for epilating – a facial cap, delicate area cap for bikini line and arm pits, and in-use massage cap for hair removal everywhere else. With a built in light, you can see all your hairs, and more effectively remove them.

Price: $69.99

Pros:

Effectively removes most hair

Three different caps for specific areas of the face and body

Also can be used as a shaver

Shower worthy

Cons:

Takes longer to charge than some for similar run times

Requires some pain tolerance

Results don’t last as long as claimed for many

Doesn’t remove smaller, finer hairs

6. Top Rated: Panasonic ES-ED90-P Multi-Functional Epilator & Wet/Dry Shaver

When you think of just how fast you’ll be hair free, with 48 rotating tweezers working in unison, you can get past the discomfort involved with epilating in the first place. This Panasonic epilator delivers hair removal with ease, plus a lot more. With a wide epilation head, and a gentle epilation cap for sensitive areas like your face, this tool removes even the finest fuzz. It also features several other personal pampering options with a pedicure buffer, shaver head and bikini comb to perfectly trim up your private bits. With two speeds, to accommodate tougher hair, and your tolerance for discomfort, it also has a built in LED light to reveal all your hairs, making more precise removal possible. A one hour charge gives you 30 minutes of run time, and this device is shower safe as well. Since this process can leave your skin a bit annoyed, consider an antiseptic cream to follow epilation. Finipil Cream not only soothes and prevents infection, it also slows hair regrowth.

Price: $67.99

Pros:

Effectively removes hair everywhere

Multiple heads for different uses

Well rated by users

Shower safe

Cons:

More expensive than some

Can pinch your skin

Pain is the only option

Some charging issues reported

Spoiler Alert

By now, you’ve read about a lot of quality facial epilators, but because of the pain factor, you may be scared to try one. Just in case that’s the case, here’s our favorite lady shaver that’s tiny, discreet, and ridiculously popular. It’s also a bargain, so you can afford to try it while you mull over the thought of epilation, in general.

7. Finishing Touch Flawless Women’s Painless Hair Remover

This ultra petite lady shaver is a quick and easy answer to getting rid of your facial fuzz, annoying chin whiskers and upper lip hairs. The Finishing Touch hair remover is gentle enough to use every day, if you want to avoid the look and feel of regrowth, plus it’s super small and discreet, so it’s purse packable, just in case you see a stray hair in the car mirror or at work. The fact that it’s so affordable means you might want to get a couple of these facial hair removers, on for home and one for times when you’re on the go. Super easy to clean, it operates with a standard AA battery. When used properly, it doesn’t irritate the skin, instead leaving your face smooth and soft. This face shaver also includes a built in light that allows you to effectively target unwanted hair, and remove it with ease. For best results, regularly replace the heads.

Price: $19.79

Pros:

Very affordable

Effectively removes facial fuzz

Easy to handle compact design

Painless performance

Cons:

Head gets a little warm after a few minutes

Tends to pull open on the wrong end, exposing batteries

Not really precise enough for eyebrow area

Not an epilator – this relies on blade versus tweeze technology

