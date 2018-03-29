Top 10 Best Matte Nail Polish Top Coats of 2018

The beauty world is always swinging between extremes so it’s no surprise that while we’re searching for that perfect high gloss manicure, it becomes trendy to have nails with no shine at all. Matte colors are a unique, unexpected twist on the look of your nail polish and its an effect that can be utilized for all sorts of interesting nail art designs. Check out this matte nail polish art compilation for tutorials and a little inspiration.

When to use matte nail polish.

A matte finish gives your nails a soft, velvet appearance that works for both highly formal and completely casual occasions. In other words, matte is appropriate anytime you’d wear nail polish. It’s great for a change of pace, to highlight nail art, or if you’re looking for a slightly more downplayed look. I find that matte looks particularly good over black, red, bright yellow, soft pinks, and nudes.

Matte nail polish or matte top coat?

Here’s the thing, matte nail polish exists–but I don’t understand why. As we established in my Best Top Coats for Long Lasting Nail Polish article, you’d never want to wear nail polish without a top coat. Top coats create a protective seal that keeps your nail polish from chipping and your colors from fading. So you’re definitely going to put a top coat over that matte nail polish, but if you put a regular shiny top coat, your matte isn’t going to be matte anymore. That means you’d need a matte top coat to seal in your matte nail polish.

But good matte top coats will turn even the most sparkling glitter nail polish matte so there’s no real need to seek out matte nail polish when you can mattify the colors you already have. Plus, a matte top coat basically doubles the number of nail polish colors you have to choose from as the chalkboard finish is usually a shade lighter.

How does matte top coat work?

Let’s start by recapping how regular glossy top coats work since matte top coats are regular top coats with one or two ingredients added. Top coats are armor for your nail color. While base coats focus on sticking to your nail and lacquer focuses on looking great, it’s a top coat’s job to withstand all the abuse you put your hands through like doing dishes, typing, and banging them into everything (if you’re me). A top coat does this by drying into a super smooth, impenetrable coating, resulting in a reflective glossy shine.

Matte top coats don’t want to reflect light so they don’t dry completely smooth. If you were to zoom in on a dried matte top coat, you’d see that the surface looks like the skin of an orange. It’s covered in bumps and dimples which scatter the light and give it that soft dull appearance. Think cloth instead of glass.

Can you DIY something without having to buy a matte top coat?

Sure, but it’s probably cheaper in the long run to buy the matte top coat.

Some people have suggested using a base coat on top of nail polish to dull down the shine. It’s true that base coats will be less shiny but base coats are meant to dry a little sticky in order to grab and hold your nail color. Use that as your protective layer and your manicure isn’t going to last long.

Others have had some success in adding powders like corn flour or arrowroot powder to normal top coats but it’s a messy process and if you don’t get the proportions just right you can end up with unusable goop. If you can swing the couple extra bucks for a real matte top coat, you can skip possibly wasting a bunch of top coat and getting arrowroot all over your kitchen.

Does matte chip really fast?

The unavoidable truth is that the very structure of a matte finish makes it more vulnerable to chipping. It’s more porous and less stable than a smooth, shiny surface. The best way to combat this is to use quality products, cap your tips, and reapply a fresh coat of top coat every other day. Whenever you’re adding a second top coat to a finished manicure, be sure to wipe down your nails with rubbing alcohol to dry out any natural oils that could get trapped under your top coat and cause chipping.

Matte tips and tricks.

Generally, you can apply your matte top coat directly on top of your dry nail color. However, if you’re having trouble with transfer (polish being picked up on the brush) you can avoid all of this by applying a quick-dry top coat before adding your matte top coat. My go-to is still Seche Vite.

If you’re playing with nail art or nail stamping, most matte polishes can smear your artwork so you’ll definitely want to apply a quick dry top coat first to protect your nail art from streaking.

Sometimes when a matte top coat is really old, the dissolved silica can clump together and you end up with white flakes on your nails when it’s dry. So if you’re getting white specks, it’s time to toss that bottle.

Because matte dries unevenly to form its dimpled surface, it can feel dry before it really is. When your matte manicure feels dry, give it another five minutes just to be safe.

Not all matte top coats are made equally so if you’ve tried one that ended up looking streaky or not matte at all, then you need to pick up a new brand. Also, since the trend has been out for almost 10 years now, companies have had time to perfect their formula so you may have tried a few brands years ago that were atrocious but they’ve since gotten it right.

Let’s get down to the best matte top coats around today.

1. Matte About You Top Coat by Essie

This one is my personal favorite and go-to for a matte finish. I haven’t found had any problems with streaking which you can often get with drugstore brands. The lacquer isn’t clear and goes on with a milky tint to it, but not to worry, it won’t cloud your colors at all. I’ve used it over plain colors and over nail art and the images stay crisp and clear but with that soft, matte look. The formula is on the thinner side and is easy to work with. I bought this with my own money and if I could only point to one matte top coat, it would be this one.

While it’s best to use a quick dry top coat over nail art before adding a matte top coat, I’ll admit to being lazy sometimes and using this top coat directly over my nail stamping. If I float my brush (apply the top coat without the brush actually touching the nail) I can almost make it out streak-free. It’s not perfect for over nail stamping but I haven’t had it ruin nail stamping if I’m careful with my application.

Like all matte finishes, this one will chip faster than a glossy top coat. You can extend its life by adding another coat. I’ve also found that if you’re heavy on the cuticle oil like I am, after a couple of days, it can lose a bit of that matte appearance, but by then I’m adding a second matte top coat anyway so that takes care of that.

Price: $8.99

Pros:

Flat chalkboard matte finish

Trusted brand

Easy to work with

Not as streaky as others

Good choice for nail art

Fast drying

Cons:

Essie’s smaller brush can be annoying here

Starts chipping after a few days

2. Cirque Colors Matte Look Top Coat

The matte top coat by Cirque goes on a lot more clear than Essie’s but still creates a velvet finish. I find this one to have a very soft looking effect that’s chic and upscale. For a matte top coat, it has a long life to it. You can get a couple of days out of this without chipping and if you’ve worked with matte before, you know that is no small feat. I like that as an indie brand so you’re supporting an American small business and all of Cirque’s lacquers are made in New York. This matte top coat is vegan and free of four of the more toxic ingredients normally found in nail polish.

Price: $12.50

Pros:

Soft velvet look

Made in America

Long lasting for a matte

Cruelty-free

Doesn’t contain DBP, formaldehyde, or toluene

Cons:

The tiniest bit shinier than some mattes

Best if applied to very dry polish

3. OPI Matte Top Coat

This top coat from OPI will mattify anything you can throw at it. It’s a thin, slightly cloudy formula that’s easy to spread and won’t flood your cuticles. If you prefer thicker formulas, this may seem a little watery to you. You get that wide, full OPI application brush making it easy to get full coverage fast and with fewer passes so you can avoid brushstrokes. It’s not a quick dry top coat but it does dry fairly quickly. I will say that this top coat does have a tendency to transfer the nail color onto your top coat brush so if you’re having this issue, you’ll want to do a layer of quick dry top coat before adding the matte.

Price: $10.50

Pros:

Soft, brushed metal finish

Dries quickly

Great brush

Trusted brand

Cons:

Best over a layer of top coat

Formula is thin for some

4. MatteAstrophe by ManGlaze

Another indie brand, ManGlaze is targeted toward men and anyone else into something more offbeat. The bottles look like street art instead of the usual, more feminine nail polish labels. Their matte top coat, called MatteAstrophe, has one of the mattest finishes on the list. It’s a flat, chalkboard look without a speck of shine to it. This is a matte top coat for when you want to stand out. It’s a little bit of wild card because the formula reacts differently with each polish brand and even different levels of dryness. Sometimes you get an impeccably smooth matte finish and sometimes you can get a matte crackle effect. It’s not entirely predictable but it is fun and looks great however it dries.

Price: $13.13

Pros:

Extremely matte

Made in America

Cruelty free

Three free

Unique bottle art

Cons:

Not predictable in whether it will crackle or not

This makes it not great for nail stamping

5. JINsoon Matte Maker Top Coat

For a runway inspired look, this JINsoon Matte Maker creates a dull satin sheen. Not as matte as some of the others, the Matte Maker has more of a frosted glass look to it so it keeps some shine while still being mostly matte. The formula is a perfect medium of thick and thin and so easy to work with. Five free and made in America, this lacquer is a good choice for those looking for a low toxin nail polish.

Price: $18

Pros:

Frosted glass effect

Cruelty-free

Five free

Made in America

Great formula

Cons:

Not as matte as others

6. Mattes a Wrap by Morgan & Taylor

Mattes a Wrap both has a clever name and a great mattifying formula. The finish on this one is a soft, suede or velvet look. It looks super touchable and elevates any color you apply it to. The consistency of the formula is great though it does tend to transfer so you’ll likely want to put a quick dry top coat over nail art before applying this. It dries quickly and has a decent lasting time for a matte.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Touchable suede look

Trusted brand

Great formula

Cons:

May pick up nail color on the brush

7. Orly Matte Top Coat

Orly is an example of a brand that originally got into the matte top coat game when the trend came on the scene, but their product wasn’t that great. It was streaky and not all that matte. Now, years later, their new formula has really stepped it up. Their most recent matte top coat creates a very smooth, streak-free matte finish. It’s not all the way to chalkboard matte, but it gets pretty close. Plus, it dries quickly, which I always appreciate. This top coat isn’t as durable as some others but it’s a great deal for the price.

Price: $5.99 (41 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Flat, satin finish

Dries quickly

Affordable

Cons:

Chips faster than others

8. Matte-ly in Love by Ella+Mila

If you’re looking for a quality matte top coat that’s also vegan and low toxin, Ella+Mila may be your brand. Mattel-ly in Love is seven free as well as cruelty-free. The formula is slightly thicker for better control without becoming too thick. It delivers a brushed velvet finish without having to struggle against brushstrokes. It’s not the longest lasting on the list, but it is one of the safest.

Price: $11.39

Pros:

Soft satin finish

Made in America

7 free and cruelty-free

No brushtrokes

Cons:

Chips an average amount for matte

9. Matte Magic Top Coat by China Glaze

This was one of the favorites for a long time because of its ability to create a slate, chalked-out look. Unfortunately, it’s been discontinued–but you can still get your hands on it for the time being. The supply is finite so this isn’t something you can rely on being able to try in a few years. The formula is a little thicker but goes on nicely. It dries quickly and keeps your lacquer true to the color it normally is instead of a slightly lighter color which tends to happen with most mattes. The only issue here is you run the risk of really falling in love with this top coat and possibly not being able to find it in the future. Just be aware that Matte Magic comes in a slightly smaller bottle than your average nail polish.

Price: $10.42

Pros:

Slate or satin finish

Not streaky

DBP and toluene free

Cons:

Discontinued

Smaller bottle

10. INM Out The Door Matte Top Coat

Another top coat that had a rocky start, INM’s Matte Top Coat got a makeover and is now back in the running. It’s more of a satin than a chalkboard finish which some people prefer as a frosted look instead of a flat velvet. The formula makes it fairly easy to avoid streaking and it’s quite fast drying. I recently featured INM’s Out The Door Fast Drying Top Coat in my Best Top Coats for Long Lasting Nail Polish so it’s not surprising that this one would also be quick drying. It has standard wear time for a matte and brings the shade of your polish just a tiny bit lighter.

Price: $7.99

Pros:

Satin finish

Great formula

Fast drying

Affordable

Cons:

Can be streaky if you’re messy with the application

