Top 10 Best Coconut Shampoos for Soft & Silky Hair

It seems almost everyone is crazy about coconut. Whether you’re cooking with it, cleansing with it, or slathering your body with the latest coconut concoctions, there’s no doubt it – coconut products are only growing in popularity. Besides the fact that coconut tastes great and smells like the best beach vacation ever, it has some amazingly positive attributes as a shampoo ingredient, especially if you’ve got dry, coarse, curly or damaged hair. That’s not to say you can’t have the tropical experience of coconut shampoo, even if you have normal or oily hair, because you can. That’s why we’ve looked at coconut shampoos that contain a variety of this fruit’s by-products, including coconut oil, coconut milk and coconut water.

Coconut Oil Shampoos

The most hydrating of all the coconut shampoo products we’ve reviewed are coconut oil shampoos. Since coconut oil is 100 percent fat, it naturally smooths and deeply moisturizes your hair. It’s especially great for dry, curly and color treated hair, because it coats and protects the hair shaft, giving you a much smoother mane and helps to better define waves and curls. These coconut oil formulations can be a real boon for those of you who have been fighting frizz for life, but they’re often a total bust for people with fine, wispy, or wimpy hair which will likely go flat and frumpy using these heavier shampoos.

Coconut Milk Shampoos

Because coconut milk is only about 20 percent fat, and the rest is made up of water, proteins, vitamins and minerals, coconut milk shampoos are the happy medium for hydration, smoothing and detangling. These shampoos are great for normal hair types, and those looking for that great coconut smell. Coconut milk has also gotten some positive press as an aid for helping with hair growth. A combination of the coconut water found inside the fruit, and the liquid stored in the flesh of the coconut, its naturally moisturizing properties are also great for taming split ends and reducing hair breakage. Coconut milk can even be sprayed into your hair as a leave-in conditioner that’s volumizing and light.

Coconut Water Shampoos

For weightless hydration, coconut water shampoo is the perfect alternative for those with fine, flyaway hair, as well as people with oily hair. Because coconut water is less greasy than coconut oil and coconut milk, coconut water shampoo cleanses, without stripping hair of natural oils or leaving it feeling dry and brittle. Coconut water has free radical fighting antioxidants that can be beneficial for both your hair and scalp. These shampoos tend to be thinner and more watery formulas, especially if you choose those that are natural, organic and sulfate free.

Overall, you’ll notice a heavy emphasis on natural, vegan and organic brands on our list of favorites. It only seems fitting, considering we’re talking about an organic ingredient with so many healthful properties. But if you want to use coconut shampoo and conditioner, just because it smells so darned delicious, we say go for it. Just toss on some Jimmy Buffet tunes and jump in the shower with any of these Top 10 Best Coconut Shampoos for Soft & Silky Hair. They’ll tame your mane and leave your locks ever so smooth and shiny. And if you’re looking for great natural and organic shampoos for your whole family, we’ve got a great list of suggestions right here.

1. OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Shampoo

This super hydrating coconut shampoo formula is a great find for anyone with dry, damaged or frizzy and flyaway hair. While it’s name says it’s a coconut milk shampoo, it’s also a coconut oil shampoo that contains hydrolyzed milk proteins. That’s all just semantics, though, because this coconut shampoo has a lot going for it when it comes to getting silky, softer locks. After weeks of using it, along with its companion OGX Coconut Milk Conditioner, I could see a visible difference in the softness and shine my wavy silver hair had. Because it’s so conditioning, this coconut shampoo is a great option for those who don’t need or want to shampoo every day. It hydrates well enough on its own, that your hair feels smooth after rinsing, even before conditioning. It makes a nice rich lather (and I count bubbles as super important) that smells pretty much like heaven, if you think heaven smells like coconut. With coconut oil, coconut milk and whipped egg white proteins, this shampoo cleans and conditions, but it also rinses really well, so you don’t feel any heavy or oily residue. Since I fell in love with this shampoo, I’ve also tried the OGX Coconut Curls Shampoo and Conditioner, which I think is especially great for enhancing your natural waves, without adding a lot of post shampoo product to your hair. I’ve also tried the OGX Coconut Water Shampoo, a lighter formula that promises weightless hydration. While it wasn’t quite hydrating enough for my somewhat dry hair, it would be perfect for someone with very fine hair that might be flattened by the more moisturizing formulas we mentioned above.

Price: $5.49 (31 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Super affordable

Rich lather that rinses well

Leaves your hair feeling soft, even without conditioner

Smells like coconut heaven

Cons:

Not a truly organic formula

Can be too heavy for fine or limp hair

Scent is overwhelming to some

Contains sulphates

2. Desert Essence Coconut Shampoo & Conditioner

While I try not to automatically bundle hair products, in the case of this coconut shampoo and conditioner, price made all the difference. It’s rare to get two eight ounce bottles of anything for under fifteen bucks, especially when they are organic products, but this coconut shampoo and its companion are about more than price. These are cruelty free, vegan hair products that you can feel great about using, and even better that you bought them so affordably. Of course the shampoo has a lovely coconut scent, but it’s packed with hair loving ingredients including coconut oil cleansers to eliminate dirt and hair products, without stripping the natural oils. It also has organic jojoba oil to help moisturize your hair and scalp and give hair a healthy shine, organic olive oil to keep it soft and silky and emollient shea butter to help your hair retain more moisture after washing. Especially formulated for dry hair, just a tiny amount of this coconut shampoo works into a wicked lather, so you can massage your scalp and clean your hair at the same time. With no parabens or silicone, you’ll be surprised at how soft your hair feels between washings. It gets rave reviews for literally bringing dry hair back to life, and even those with somewhat limp or oily hair love how balancing it is. This coconut oil shampoo and conditioner two pack will leave your hair smelling sweetly coconutty, without being overpowering.

Price: $13.84 (23 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Very well priced for the two pack

Vegan and cruelty-free

Gently cleanses without stripping hair of natural oils

Smells delicious

Cons:

Scent doesn’t last in your hair

Some complaints that this formula is too drying

Not everyone likes to have to buy the two pack

Doesn’t detangle well

3. Alba Botanica Drink It Up Coconut Milk Shampoo

You’ve heard the old saying, “go big, or go home.” That usually refers to football, not the championship sport of hair washing, but in this case it works. This big 32 ounce bottle of Alba Botanica Drink It Up Coconut Milk Shampoo, when priced per ounce, is such a bargain for a wonderful natural shampoo with 100 percent vegetarian ingredients. Free from many common chemicals, and damaging sulfates that can also pollute the water, this coconut shampoo creates a luxurious clean, without guilt. While it doesn’t make lots of lather, it also rinses clean with no residue. Its ingredient list boasts nourishing coconut oil, macadamia nut oil, aloe juice, fruit and flower extracts, and other botanicals to cleanse and replenish your hair. While this formula is nourishing, it’s not too heavy for most users, who rave about how well it helps detangle and rehydrate dry hair, as well as reviving their curls. The refreshing coconut scent is light, and doesn’t linger. For even more moisturizing power, try the Drink It Up Coconut Shampoo and Conditioner combo pack, that gives you two 12 ounce bottles for just $13.47.

Price: $22.20

Pros:

Very affordable

Formula doesn’t leave hair weighted down

Smells like frsh coconut

Vegetarian ingredients

Cons:

Doesn’t lather much

Can leave wimpy hair feeling greasy

Doesn’t seem to rinse as clean as some

4. Renpure Coconut Cream Nourishing Shampoo

If you’re looking for a sulfate free coconut shampoo that makes a wickedly moisturizing lather, and leaves a fresh coconut scent that doesn’t linger too long, Renpure Coconut Cream shampoo could be your new favorite. Then again, if you’re looking for a coconut shampoo that’s a total bargain, and still delivers great results, this might be your new fave for that. At just under seven bucks for a 32 ounce bottle, it’s one of the cheapest on our list of favorites. This formula features a unique micro-structure that is said to coat each hair strand to prevent tangling and breakage, while thoroughly cleansing. It nourishes dry hair with healthy coconut that is naturally rich in vitamins, minerals and healthy fats. Despite its low price point, it feels much like a luxury shampoo, and when followed with Renpure Coconut Cream Conditioner leaves dry, frizzy and damaged hair feeling moisturized, soft and shiny. We also think you’ll love the fact that this natural formula doesn’t come with the higher cost many natural products do. It leaves out harmful chemicals, and leaves in all the shine. For a lighter conditioning treatment, Renpure Coconut Water Leave In Treatment is a mist that not only moisturizes dry hair, but protects it from the ravages of your favorite hot styling tools.

Price: $6.63

Pros:

Natural formula without harmful chemicals

Super affordable

Light coconut smell

Very moisturizing

Cons:

Can be too oily for some

Scent is overpowering for some users

Can be difficult to rinse out

Scent doesn’t last long

5. Best for Curly Hair: SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo

This popular coconut oil shampoo comes from one of our favorite natural and organic beauty companies, SheaMoisture, which is committed to sustainably produced, fair trade products that are cruelty free. This shampoo is free from the bad stuff like sulfates and phthalates, but it’s filled with all kinds of natural goodness for your hair and scalp. Of course it has coconut oil, rich in moisturizers, it also helps gently cleanse your scalp and hair. And the smell – it’s pretty heavenly. This shampoo also has shea butter mixed with neem oil. If you’re a gardener, you know the power of neem oil as a natural way to keep your plants healthy and bug free. Turns out neem does wonders for your skin and hair, and it’s especially great for soothing an itchy, flakey scalp. Hibiscus flower extract helps to battle the frizzies, and lock in moisture. This powerful combo is particularly great for those of us with dry, damaged and especially curly hair, which tends toward all of the aforementioned. Because it helps prevent breakage, it actually can help you grow a longer and more beautiful mane. Because this shampoo is sulfate free, you might not expect it to lather well, but it actually does. And when you follow it up with the SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Conditioner, you’ll have bouncy, healthy hair that smells delicious for several days to come. As someone with lackluster curls, I also highly recommend the Curl Enhancing Smoothie, a hair mask that, with once a week use, will transform your waves and curls in to soft and silky perfection.

Price: $11.99

Pros:

Great for moisturized, tangle free curls

Leaves hair soft and bouncy

Smells delish

Natural and organic ingredients

Cons:

Very watery formula

Can be too heavy for those with oilier hair

Scent can be overpowering

Takes a fair amount of shampoo to get good lather

6. Palmer’s Coconut Oil Formula Conditioning Shampoo & Repairing Conditioner

If you’re a woman who’s been pregnant, you might be more familiar with Palmer’s for its cocoa butter belly creams, but they’ve broadened their product line from just skin care to include hair care. Palmer’s Coconut Oil Shampoo naturally replenishes moisture and adds shine with a blend of coconut oil and keratin. What makes this unusual is that while it’s formulated for dry and damaged hair, it’s also great for limp hair, that many other coconut formulas tend to weigh down. This shampoo gets rave reviews, and a nod as Amazon’s Choice, for its ability to help heal your dry flaking scalp, and ability to condition wimpy hair, without making it fall flat. Great for folks with eczema and psoriasis, which tend to be more problematic on the scalp, this lightly coconut scented shampoo is detergent and sulfate free. The price point is reasonable for full family use, so you won’t have to have a ton of different products in the shower, always a plus. This natural formula knocks down frizzies and leaves hair feeling smooth, silky and well nourished. The companion conditioner is super thick, and can be left on like a hair mask for even deeper conditioning. Add extra shine, post wash, with Palmer’s Coconut Oil Hair Polisher Serum, and to enhance your curls, if you’re lucky enough to have them, Palmer’s Coconut Oil Hair Styler Cream Pudding helps to define and shine.

Price: $16.01

Pros:

Amazon’s Choice

Good for even wimpy hair

Very moisturizing

Excellent for the whole family

Cons:

Too greasy for some, too drying for others

Have to buy the combo pack for best pricing

Doesn’t give great lather

Scent is overpowering to some

7. Love Beauty and Planet Volume and Bounty Shampoo & Conditioner, Coconut Water & Mimosa Flower

Since coconut oil shampoos can be too heavy for some folks, coconut water shampoos offer a solution that’s both moisturizing and volumizing – a pretty cool concept for those with regular or even oily hair. This coconut shampoo and conditioner pack from Love Beauty and Planet is super well-priced and gives you all that hair loving coconut goodness, along with planet friendly practices. These products come in recycled plastic, that can be recycled again once they’re empty. This lightweight formula helps to detangle, which is terrific for hair that turns into knots when washed. With a fresh and light coconut scent, it’s made with coconut water, coconut oil, and a hint of mimosa flower. The scents and oils are ethically sourced, the shampoo and conditioner are quick and easy to rinse out, meaning you’ll waste less water – another earth loving plus. Your hair will be shiny, bouncy and volumized, as well as smelling lovely. Gentle plant-based cleansers and organic coconut oil add both strength and body to even fine, wimpy hair. Paraben and silicone free, this vegan shampoo and conditioner are an easy choice for both their affordability and great results. Since Unilever is this company’s parent brand, it’s interesting to see them breaking into the natural and organic realm with a product that people love.

Price: $13.77 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Lightweight formula doesn’t weigh hair down

Leaves hair full and volumized

Ethically sourced ingredients

Vegan formula that rinses easily, minimizing water use

Cons:

Not as natural as the marketing claims

Must buy the two pack, even if you only want the shampoo

Scent can be overwhelming to some

Contains sulfates

8. Shea Moisture Fruit Fusion Coconut Water Weightless Shampoo

Weightless is the key, when it comes to coconut water shampoo that leaves your hair bouncy and full of body. This fruit infused coconut water shampoo from SheaMoisture is a super lightweight formula that we’d say is absolutely runny, so be careful not to let it slide out of your hand before getting it to your hair. We love the refreshing scalp tingling sensation you get when you lather up, and the scent is super heavenly. This coconut shampoo features some of our fave natural ingredients, coconut water being the most obvious, but it also includes some other scalp soothing, hair loving stuff. It is also infused with aloe vera, and a potent cocktail of tropical fruit extracts including lychee, dragon fruit and mangosteen, along with moisturizing shea butter and apricot seed oil. It leaves hair soft and shiny, but definitely not greasy or weighed down. It’s especially great for fine (aka. wimpy) hair, giving you tons of body without stripping the natural oils or drying it out. The Shea Moisture Fruit Fusion Coconut Water Weightless Creme Rinse also garners a nod as Amazon’s Choice for lightweight conditioning that rinses out well, and leaves your hair with nice, bouncy shine. And for deeper conditioning, once a week use of the Shea Moisture Fruit Fusion Coconut Water Weightless Hair Masque is even more effective when paired with heat.

Price: $9.94

Pros:

Amazon’s Choice

Nice tingly feel on the scalp

Light formula that doesn’t weigh hair down

Nice, natural ingredients

Cons:

Formula is very runny

Need to use quite a bit of product to get good lather

Not moisturizing enough for color-treated hair

May be scalp irritating to some

9. Carol’s Daughter Monoi Ora Sulfate-Free Shampoo

Monoi oil and coconut water team up to create a lightweight shampoo that softens your hair, and protects it from breakage, meaning your hair can grow longer and stronger. Monoi oil is known for helping to reduce protein loss in your hair, which is the secret behind less breakage, while coconut water gently nourishes and cleanses your hair. Monoi is a Tahitian that is blended with cold pressed coconut oil to create Monoi oil, just in case you were curious. This shampoo gives you more natural body, and cleanses without the use of sulfates. Made especially for fine and delicate hair, this lightweight formula will give you silky tresses that don’t fall flat from heavy oils. We love this woman owned company that creates natural hair care products you can feel good about using, because they aren’t made with heavy chemicals and artificial fragrances. By the way, this shampoo smells just heavenly. The Carol’s Daughter Monoi Ora Lightweight Conditioner helps to repair damage with a lightweight moisturizing formula that also adds volume and body.

Price: $20

Pros:

Light enough formula for daily use

Heavenly fragrance

Sulphate free

Significantly reduces hair breakage

Cons:

Pretty spendy

Not hydrating enough for dry or frizzy hair

Some packaging issues reported

10. Acure Simply Smoothing Shampoo

This lightly moisturizing coconut water shampoo from Acure is a 100 percent vegan formula, from a company that’s built its reputation on high quality organic and natural products. This organic hair wash is Paraben free, sulfate free, phthalate free, mineral oil free, petroleum free, silicone free and cruelty free. So what does it have? Hydrating coconut water and marula oil, that can turn even the most frazzled and frizzy hair into a smooth and beautiful mane. Made from the fruit of the African marula tree, marula oil mimics the natural fatty acids in your skin, to repair and nourish hair. Better yet, it’s antioxidant rich, but not pore clogging, so your scalp should feel loved as well. Aloe leaf juice and a combination of organic fruit extracts, including acai berry, blackberry and pomegranate leave your hair luxuriously cleansed, without feeling stripped by harsh cleansers. If you’re looking for an even better buy, and you want to try the companion coconut water conditioner, get the Acure Simply Smoothing shampoo and conditioner combo pack for just $17.98.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Natural and organic

Cleanses without stripping natural oils

Moisturizes without added oiliness

Smells terrific

Cons:

Scent can be overpowering

Can leave hair over softened and poofy

Contains artificial fragrance

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.