Top 10 Best Hair Straightening Brushes 2018: Get Silky Hair Super Fast

If you’re like me, maybe you’ve wrestled with crazy curls, out of control waves, or a head full of frizz, minus shine. So many women with curly hair covet that silky straight look, and we watch with envy while slow motion models twirl their perfect manes in those zillions of shampoo commercials. I know you know which ones I’m talking about, even without mentioning any brand names. You’ve probably tried all the remedies to straighten your hair. I have too – other than using chemical straighteners. Those are only going to make your hair worse in the long run, and I don’t know about you, but I’m reticent to use those kinds of products near my brain.

I’ve tried the best professional blow dryers and giant round brushes. I’ve used flat irons in various shapes and sizes – quite unsuccessfully, I might add. After an hour or more, I still end up with funky bumps and lumps, and my full head of hair looks ridiculously flat on top, instead of full and silky. My best bet has been a big barrel two inch curling iron, but that still takes tons of time to get this extremely long mane smooth. Hence this foray into research about hair straightening brushes, and what I’ve experienced has made me a convert.

Electric hair straightening brushes use the same types of technology that the best professional flat irons and blow dryers employ. But you don’t have to be a professional to look like you’ve just had an expensive blowout. The best of them use ceramic technology in their heating elements. It helps to deliver far infrared heat, that literally works from the inside of your hair shaft to the outside. That means your hair doesn’t need as much heat to convince it to straighten, and your lovely locks will definitely benefit from that. If your hair straightening brush has ionic technology, or negative ionic technology, that simply means that it breaks up the water molecules in your hair, making your hair more shiny and frizz free. Tourmaline technology is often used as well. Because it emits only negative ions, this technology helps to seal your hair’s cuticle, and leave you with beautifully smooth hair. But because tourmaline is a gemstone, expect the price to increase if your hot tools use tourmaline technology. Is your head spinning yet?

No worries. For the purposes of our discussion here, we’ve selected only the most highly rated hair straightening brushes – some for at home use that are super affordable, and some that are professional grade, which you can still use at home, if you’re willing to pay the price. The positive thing about these unique hot tools is that their heat is dispersed via the brush bristles, meaning individual hairs get a smoother touch, but are subject to less damage and breakage than when using a flat iron. Additionally, they give you an easier option to straighten right down to the roots, without burning your scalp. That means you get the chance to build a bit of body, along with silky smoothness.

We’ve even included an outlier in the bunch – a hair straightening brush and blow dryer in one. While it does use ceramic technology, it accomplishes two tasks at one time, making it a pretty popular and affordable choice. But if you’re serious about skipping wash days more often, and keeping your locks looking like you just had your hair styled, check out these Top 10 Best Hair Straightening Brushes for 2018. Before you know it, you might start to miss those curls of yours, but now you’ll have the option for your hair to look however you want, whenever you want. We think that’s pretty cool.

1. MiroPure 2-in-1 Ionic Hair Straightener Brush

Even if you have thick, wavy and frizzy hair, this ceramic hair straightening brush can be your new best friend in the morning. With a digital temperature control that heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and 16 different heat settings, a few minutes of parting out and brushing with this electric hair straightener brush will leave you with a silky, smooth style that looks like a professional blowout, without leaving your locks flat and dull. The double ionic technology means you’ll spend less time than traditional methods of straightening, which is a real hair saver. With anti-static technology, it automatically reduces frizzy, flyaway hair, to give you a shinier, silkier mane, super fast. This brush is effective for all hair types. With a 60 minute automatic shut-off feature, you’ll never have to worry that you’ve left your hot tool plugged in, after you’ve left home. This kit includes the electric hair straightening brush, heat resistant glove and convenient storage pouch.

Price: $40.99

Pros:

Straightens hair in less time than other methods

Double ionic technology reduces frizz and leaves hair shinier

Heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit for super thick and wavy hair

Automatic shut-off feature

Cons:

Poor location of on/off switch makes it easy to accidentally turn off during styling

Not as effective at removing curl near the scalp

Not as effective as a flat iron

Some issues reported on returns

2. AsaVea Hair Straightening Brush 2

This narrow, easy to maneuver hair straightening brush acts as a comb and brush in one. Easy to handle, it takes less than 60 seconds to heat up to its maximum temp of 365 degrees Fahrenheit. With a temperature auto-lock, the ergonomic handle prevents you from accidentally changing the temperature while you’re using it. Ceramic plates act to reduce frizz, increase shine and give you smooth, silky hair. With 23 ceramic heating pieces, you can easily smooth larger hair sections at a time, reducing the time spent straightening. Six separate temperature settings make this hair straightener brush suitable for all hair types, and the liquid crystal display makes it simple to see how hot you’ve set this straightening brush. With a narrower handle than many, it’s easy on the hands, and the lighter weight reduces arm fatigue for those of you with a lot of hair to straighten. It features a 30 minute automatic shut-off, which is an absolute must for any hot tool. As with most hot tools, it’s recommended that you use a hair protectant specifically made for heat styling. The AsaVea Hair Straightener Brush 3 features a more traditional brush design and is nearly as well rated as the straightening brush reviewed above, however it is almost $50, so you’ll be making a larger investment.

Price: $38.99

Pros:

23 ceramic plates allow you to straighten larger sections of hair

Narrow profile is lightweight and reduces arm fatigue

Temperature auto-lock keeps you from accidentally changing the temp

Straightens well, while reducing frizz

Cons:

Doesn’t leave hair perfectly straight

Takes a lot of time and patience

Not as high of heat settings as some

Narrow brush design isn’t popular with everyone

3. Amazon’s Choice: GLAMFIELDS Straightening Brush 2.0

Hot, fast and convenient styling are all winning points of this popular and wildly well-rated ceramic hair straightening brush from GLAMFIELDS. With a lightning fast 30 second heat up time, and temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, this hair straightening brush gets the nod as Amazon’s choice. With next gen anti-scald bristles, this hair straightener brush actually helps to preserve precious moisture in your strands, making hair less frizzing and more shiny with use. The simple number of bristles means your hair is getting seven times more contact with each stroke than it would with a flat iron. Another feature we think you’re going to love is the 360 degree swivel cord, which makes using this hot tool so much easier when you’re working on the back parts of your head. It features a 30 minute automatic shut-off to alleviate stressing about leaving it on. This ceramic straightening brush also comes with a heat resistant glove, a cleaning brush, cloth storage back, and two hair clips to help section off your mane.

Price: $39.95

Pros:

Amazon’s Choice

Heats up super fast and hot

Smooths and straightens hair effectively

360 degree swivel cord makes getting to the back of your head simple

Cons:

Tightly packed bristles make it tougher to use on thick, super curly hair

May leave hair a bit frizzy

On/off switch isn’t as responsive as some

Some packaging issues reported

4. Miss Queen Hair Straightening Brush

Shaped more like a classic paddle brush, this double ionic hair straightening brush seems like the ticket for smooth, shiny hair, especially if you have a super thick and curly mane. With a five inch wide head, you can tackle larger sections, reducing your hair’s total time exposed to heat. With temperature settings as high as 450 degrees Fahrenheit, that’s good to know. Anti-scald teeth protect your scalp, fingers and hair at the same time, which is one of the real pitfalls of straightening with flat irons. Because of the multiple bristles, you never have to worry about odd bumps that flat irons can leave as well. This ceramic hair straightening brush also features a worry free 60 minute automatic shut-off feature. You can have smooth, frizz free hair in just minutes, depending on the length and curliness of your locks. The unique shape of the bristles makes getting through even the thickest, most difficult hair, simple, leaving you with a shiny look that will last for days.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

High temperature option straightens even the most difficult hair

Leaves hair shiny and frizz free

Doesn’t leave odd bumps like a flat iron might

Worry free automatic shut-off feature

Cons:

Doesn’t come with a heat glove

Heavier than some others

Hair can get very hot to handle, especially on the ends

Button placement is somewhat poorly designed

5. Irresistible Me Revolutionary New Generation Hair Straightening Brush

Ceramic tourmaline heating gives this Irresistible Me hair straightening brush an edge when it comes to making your curly hair soft, shiny and yes, straight too. Well placed bristles make it easy to brush through all but the kinkiest hair types, while eliminating tangles or snagging. This brush also helps you get a bit of volume at the roots, unlike flat iron straightening. With multiple heat settings that go all the way up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, this brush can slash time off your morning hair routine. Anti-scald teeth are safe for your hair, scalp and fingertips, although at the highest setting, the brush back may begin to feel hot if you keep it in use for a very long time – although not burning hot, mind you. Another big plus for this straightening brush is the ultra-fast recovery technology, which means it won’t constantly cool down when you’re in the middle of a do. The tourmaline infusion emits negative ions while you’re styling, to help keep your hair moisturized and eliminate burning. The 360 degree swivel cord is eight feet long, so you’ve got an easy radius to work on all sides of your head. While it does have an automatic shut-off feature, we can’t find any information about the timing on that.

Price: $69

Pros:

High heat to straighten most hair types

360 degree eight foot swivel cord

Fast recovery technology means no waiting for it to reheat mid-style

Scald free bristles that are well placed

Cons:

A bit big and bulky

Quite a bit more expensive than most

Doesn’t completely straighten the kinkiest hair

Can leave hair a bit frizzy, despite claims otherwise

6. Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler

We’re switching things up on you a little, particularly when it comes to technology. This hair straightening brush is a whole different game, that straightens your hair at the same time as it blows your hair dry, simplifying your routine by eliminating steps. With 1,100 watts of drying power, and ionic technology for frizz control, you get the power of two tools in one. This nifty gadget gives you a professional looking blowout with super smooth results, and the large paddle style brush is terrific for thick, wavy and curly hair. It delivers without exposing your hair to the kind of heat other hair straightening brushes use, and also gives you some added fullness that straighteners and flat irons don’t. An added bonus is that it effectively eliminates static, which we think you’ll love. Because it has a swivel cord, it’s easy to use on any part of your head without getting tangled. Even professional stylists give this cool hot tool rave reviews for how easy and fast it is to give their clients smooth, straight, silky hair. Revlon also offers a more traditional hair straightening brush for around the same price, if you don’t want the combo of a dryer and brush in one.

Price: $38.49 (23 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Dries and styles at the same time

Smooths and straightens without losing volume

Exposes your hair to less direct heat

Excellent for thick and unruly hair

Cons:

Bristles can bend and fail after a lot of use

Doesn’t straighten as well as a regular hair straightener brush

Handle is kind of bulky

Can be drying to your scalp

7. Travel Worthy: Miuphro Mini Hair Straightener Brush

Are you looking for a hair straightening brush that’s tiny enough to pack along on a business trip, but mighty enough to straighten your mane? This mini hair straightening brush from Muiphro is small and compact, but still feels pretty substantial in the hand. With two heat settings, 350 and 410 degrees Fahrenheit respectively, this mini hot tool can handle most hair straightening jobs quickly and efficiently. At just a tiny bit over seven inches long, it’s small enough to slip into your purse for a quick touch up during the day, or prior to going out after work. It leaves your hair soft and shiny, and the bristles are well placed to get lots of heat – hence straightening power – to your hair. While most straighteners are used primarily by women, we were surprised by the rave reviews from men, who especially love this for its compact size. This brush is especially great on shorter hair, and it’s easy to store in a small space, so it doesn’t take too much room in the bath. If you’re looking for a larger model, Miuphro has a well rated one of those as well.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Substantial despite its size

Heats quickly

Automatic shut-off feature

Perfect for travel

Cons:

Smells of plastic

Too small for everyday use

Only has two heat settings

Not the best for fine hair due to wide bristle placement

Best Professional Hair Straightening Brushes 8. Top Rated: AsaVea Professional Hair Straightening Brush

Whenever a hot tool is deemed “professional”, it always seems to cost more money. The question is, is it worth the higher price? In this case, the AsaVea professional hair straightening brush most definitely has some advantages, and as the top rated model, clearly people are willing to pay for them. It’s simplified over their smaller model we reviewed earlier. With three heat settings, you can quickly determine what heat to use, and get started. The negative ions emitted by this bush help to restore balance to your hair, protecting it from heat damage and leaving it shiny and frizz free. The wider paddle brush style features 67 bristles, for increased contact with hair. They easily tackle larger sections of hair, to make straightening a fast and easy process, and give you that professional blow out look you’re after. A mirror on the back of the brush allows you to evaluate your styling throughout the process, and can be used with your bathroom mirror to give you a rear view of your shiny, smooth locks. With temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, this hair straightener brush also features a 360 degree swivel cord for ease of styling. It also has an auto-shut-off feature.

Price: $129

Pros:

Top rated by users

Large paddle style brush makes straightening fast and efficient

Easy to use settings

Auto-shut-off and 360 degree swivel cord

Cons:

Super spendy

On/off switch is poorly placed and easy to accidentally shut off

Doesn’t get as hot as some others

9. amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush

Another professional level hair hot tool is the amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush. This hair straightening brush uses double negative ion technology to combat frizzies and static, while leaving your hair beautifully smooth and shiny. With ceramic bristles that emit far infrared heat, they actually straighten your hair from the inside of the follicle out, reducing the risk of hair damage. The LCD digital display shows how you can easily set this straightening brush up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and it maintains that temp to give you consistent delivery of smooth results. That consistent temp is the secret behind why this works so much faster than many other hair straightening brushes, and why consumers give it rave reviews for saving them time, and making their difficult hair easy to manage. The nine foot long, 360 degree swivel cord is one of the longest, making it suitable for salon use, and it includes a professional hook to make it simple to hang between uses.

Price: $120

Pros:

Works fast to straighten hair

Leaves hair smooth and shiny

Long swivel cord with professional hook as well

Double negative ion technology combats frizz and static

Cons:

A costly endeavor

Logo is just weird

Can dry out the ends of your hair

10. HSI PROFESSIONAL Ceramic Tourmaline Hair Straightening Brush

The HSI Professional hair straightening brush is great for transforming your frizzy, dull hair into gorgeously straight, sleek locks. Aside from straightening, this ceramic brush straightener gives maximum control for all hair types. With flash quick heating up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and a lock-in temperature hold, you can smooth and straighten your mane in record time. This hair straightening brush features outer bristles and bristle tips that aren’t heated, so they have less chance of damaging dry and sensitive ends, the curse of most hot tools. The moist ceramic heat helps prevent your hair from burning, and better yet, this cool tool comes with a sample size HSI PROFESSIONAL Argan Oil leave-in treatment for even more heat protection. The ergonomic, easy grip handle makes it simple to manage, as does the professional swivel cord. This brush is wide enough for all hair types, but narrow enough that you can even style your bangs with it.

Price: $199.99

Pros:

Ceramic tourmaline technology fights frizz

Straightens hair fast

Heats up to 450 degrees, to work on thick and super curly hair

Gets up to desired temperature in seconds

Cons:

Most expensive of all reviewed

Doesn’t leave hair as smooth as a flat iron

Instruction manual is lacking

Temperature control is confusing

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.