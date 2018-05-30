10 Best Nail Stamping Plates: Compare, Buy & Save

If someone tells you that you have too many nail stamping plates, you don’t need that kind of negativity in your life. They don’t get that looking at the nail stamping plates is like looking at all the creative and fun designs you could create with them.

What is nail stamping.

Nail stamping is a type of nail art using etched plates to transfer designs in nail polish onto your nails. It’s quick way and easy way to put intricate and complicated looking images on your nails–once you get the hang of it.

Nail stamping is famous for having a bit of a learning curve where it’s difficult at first but then something clicks and it becomes easy. For a tutorial and troubleshooting of common stamping issues, see my guide to the Best Nail Stamping Kits.

How to choose the right plate for you.

Not all plates are the same and not all nails are the same. As far as quality you want a plate that is etched deeply and cleanly so stick with trusted brands like the ones in this list. Cheap plates are easily bent and often stamp patchy or blurry.

What plates are best for you depends also on if you have long nails or short nails. If you have very long nails, you’ll want to go for XL or full plates which have larger images so you won’t have to worry about the stamp image being too small for your nails.

If you have short nails, your issue is finding images that are small enough to fit on your nails. Sticking with abstract patterns is a good bet here but there are plenty of brands who produce images the work with your smaller canvases.

How to take care of your plates.

Clean your plates between stamping with a lint free wipe or sponge using nail polish remover. I prefer to use non-acetone on my plates because acetone leaves a faint white film on the metal and it bugs me.

When storing your plates, make sure the side with images on it isn’t rubbing against other metal because it can scratch and damage your plate. Some brands have special cases to hold your plates but most photo albums will do the trick.

Now let’s get to the plates.

1. MoYou-London’s Animal Plate Collection

MoYou-London’s plates stamp very well, even when you’re not using special stamping polish. The etchings are deep and clear and the images are adorable.

There are 17 plates in this collection including dogs (17), cats (15), and woodland creatures (14). This adorable plate (04) from their Animal Collection has everything from narwhals to dinosaurs to jellyfish.

I also really like that MoYou-London offers many of their plate sets in regular and XL. The regular plates comes with 18 different images in three rows. The XL plate only has 12 images in two rows, but the images are larger to fit longer nails.

Price: $9.95

Pros:

Comes with protecting storage sleeve

Can choose from regular and XL

Super cute animal images

Stamps clearly

Lots of images to choose from

Cons:

Not all images available as XL

2. Bundle Monster’s XL 10 Piece Stamping Plate Set

So far Bundle Monster is my favorite stamping plate brand and favorite stamping polish brand. They’ve got a wide range of interesting designs that are intensely detailed and they are always coming out with new exciting collections.

I will say that I have found that there’s a huge difference between using regular nail polish and stamping polish with Bundle Monster’s plates. Using stamping polish, the images are perfect.

This XL Collection is taking some of their most loved designs from past collections and re-releasing them in an XL size. The set comes with 10 plates in several themes including geometrics, florals, and animal prints. I love the variety and at less than $3 per plate, it’s a great deal.

There are several negative space patterns here (where there is more stamp showing than nail) which are not for beginners. If you’re having trouble try scraping lightly in two different directions before you stamp.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Huge variety of images

Great size for long nails

Crisp pick up

Awesome value at $3 per plate

Cons:

No protective sleeve

Some images are for more advanced stampers

3. Born Pretty’s 5 Piece Spring Garden Box Set

The first stamping plates I ever used were from Born Pretty and I still go back to them. Their etchings are clean and deep and they stamp well even without stamping specific polish. This collector’s edition box set comes with five stamping plates, all in a garden and floral theme.

It comes in a sleek black gift box and each plate has its own protective sleeve with a sticker on the outside of the sleeve showing a mini preview of what’s inside. I really appreciate this small but important feature because it means when you’re looking for a specific plate, you don’t have to go through and look inside each sleeve trying to find the one you want.

The images have a nice selection of floral, butterfly, garden patterns, and cactus designs to them as well as several negative space stamps to play around with so stampers of all experience levels will have options.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Works out to under $3 per plate

Comes in gift-ready box

Each plate has labeled protective sleeve

Images all in theme of gardens

Stamps clear and well

Cons:

Some negative space stamping images are not for beginners

4. Moyra’s Love Lace Stamping Plate

I think lace is one of the classiest and sexiest looks to stamp on your nails. It also looks impressive with all its minute detail and people will be amazed that you did it yourself.

The Love Lace plate from Moyra has 20 lace images from a simple fishnet style to intricate floral lace designs. There are a few images that are more paisley than lace, but they’re still gorgeous and stamp well.

Whenever you’re stamping something with this much small detail, you’ll want to perfect your stamping technique first and use stamping polish if possible. Though it’s a slightly lesser known brand, Moyra has beautifully etched plates that transfer very well.

Price: $13.75

Pros:

Intricately detailed lace designs

Stamping images are nice and big

Cons:

More expensive than others

5. Pueen’s Marble Paradise Nail Stamping Plate

Water marble designs look incredible but water marbling is a miserable hassle. This nail stamping plate from Pueen let’s you get that marbled look without all the mess and waste of nail polish.

These stamping images have that same swirling effect but with only the need for a simple stamp. It looks even more convincing when stamped over a nail gradient or by using several colors of stamping polish on one stamp. The plate is etched well so images pick up and transfer nicely.

Price: $5.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Get the cool effect without the mess

Images transfer well

Cons:

Not much variety

6. Whats Up Nails’ 2 Piece Autumn Set

I love having seasonal manicures that celebrate our holidays and the changes of weather. This two plate set from Whats Up Nails has all of the fun harvest looks you could want for a good autumn manicure from leaves to apples to pumpkins to turkeys. The plates are etched well and provide clean, crisp images.

I have the B021 plate, a gift from my family last Christmas, and I love the designs on it. There are tons of leaves perfect for advanced stamping designs and only one negative space stamping design so it’s there to play with but if it’s not for you, it’s only that one image.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Perfect set for autumn

Two plates with nice image selection

Stamp well

Cons:

Some designs not as useful the rest of the year

7. CICI & SISI’s Sweety Nail Stamping Set

I made a promise to myself when I was writing this post that I wouldn’t buy any new plates. Then I found this one. I caved.

This plate is unique in the list as it is made of acrylic instead of stainless steel. It’s a more lightweight material that doesn’t get scratched the same way that metal plates do. While it’s a slight adjustment for those of us used to metal plates, acrylic stamps just as well.

If you’re interested in layered stamping this is a great plate to start on. In layered stamping you have several different stamp images for each design: the solid color and then the line art is stamped on top of it so you get that colored in look without having to paint it in by hand.

It’s just so cute! This four plate set from CICI & SISI is filled with adorable dessert and diner images including coffee drinks, ice cream, candy, doughnuts, cake, and fried eggs. I love all the reverse stamp options and the cute emoji faces.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Unique acrylic plate that won’t get scratched

Layered stamping options

Super cute images

Cons:

Food nail art isn’t everyone’s cup of tea

Some are resistant to acrylic plates

8. DRK Nails’ Seasons XL Stamping Plate

This plate is huge. It’s almost six inches tall and four inches across so be aware that this isn’t a standard size plate.

The plate is loosely divided into four sections: spring, summer, fall, and winter. Each fourth of the plate has designs that correspond to these seasons like cute flowers for spring, beach theme for summer, leaves for fall, and penguins for winter.

It stamps like a dream with perfect pick up and crisp lines. This plate alone can cover all your seasonal nail art needs which in great compared to buying separate plates for each season.

Price: $17

Pros:

Designs for all four seasons

Amazing stamping quality

Options for cutsie images and more elegant patterns

Cons:

Larger plate to store

9. Winstonia Third Generation 20 Piece Nail Art Stamping Plate Set

When you’re on a budget and looking to get a wide variety all in one stop, Winstonia’s Generation Collections are a good option. You get 20 circular plates with a huge range of designs including florals, abstract patterns, animals, circuit boards, and text.

I own Winstonia plates (bought with my own money) and I’ve found that they stamp well even with drugstore nail polish. Some images, like any negative space designs or text, will perform better with stamping polish.

The best part? It works out to less than $0.50 per plate.

Price: $8.95

Pros:

Affordable at less than $0.50 per plate

Huge variety of plates

Stamps well

Cons:

Not everyone is into round plates

10. Ejiubas’ Fall Textures & Fairy Tales Set

With Ejiubas, you get double the amount of images per plate because they are etched on both sides. That does mean more flipping and making extra sure you’re storing your plates so that they don’t scratch each other, but it saves space and money.

One double-sided plate has Fall Textures with one whole side for detailed plaids that really look like stitching and the other side has unique textures like paint splatters, fingerprints, wood grain, and marker scribbles. You could get really creative with this plate.

The second plate is a collaboration with the brand Don Deeva and this plate has adorable images on both sides of unicorns, other cute animals, stars, and diamonds. It’s a sweet feminine theme for both sides.

For the price, I’m impressed with how well Ejiubas’ stamp. They create clear images, particularly with stamping polish.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Space saving double-sided plates

Nice balance of cute and edgy

Images are very detailed

Stamps well

Cons:

Double-sided plates can be a hassle

Harder to store

