10 Best Nail Stamping Polishes: Your Easy Buying Guide

If you’re into nail stamping, you know the struggle.

Even when you’ve got the best stamper, high quality stamping plates, and perfected your technique, if the nail polish doesn’t stamp your afternoon is going to be all frustration.

What is nail stamping?

Nail stamping is a type of nail art that uses etched plates and special stamps to transfer designs in nail polish. Lacquer is applied to the plate and picked up by your stamper then applied to your nails.

For a more in depth explanation as well as a how to and troubleshooting see my article on the Best Nail Stamping Kits.

When your polish isn’t stamping right.

There are a lot of ways polish can go wrong especially if you’re using nail polish that isn’t designed specifically for nail stamping.

Image is smeared. If your polish is too thin and runny the image will bleed and you won’t get the crisp lines you want.

Image has big gaps in it. This could be your polish, or it could be your scraping method or stamper. Try scraping in two different directions and using a sticky marshmallow stamper. If that doesn’t work, the polish’s viscosity isn’t right.

The image disappears on my nail. One of the biggest problems a polish will run into is opacity. When the polish isn’t pigmented enough, the colors underneath bleed through. These polishes can still stamp well over white but go muddy when placed over black, so stamping over black is the perfect benchmark for a good stamping polish.

The design is flaky and won’t stick. Good news! This isn’t an issue of polish. If your image is flaking or won’t come off on your nail, it has dried on your stamper. Try to work a little quicker to avoid this problem, but it happens to the best of us. You can save the image by painting a sticky base coat on your nail and once it’s reached the tacky phase you can apply your stamper and your image should stick.

It just won’t pick up. I feel you. It can be frustrating. See my Best Nail Stamping Kits article for more troubleshooting tips.

What makes a great stamping polish?

It needs to be thick and it has to be highly pigmented. If you’re digging through your current polish collection, you’re looking for the nail polishes that only need one coat. If they need two the three coats when you’re painting your nails, they won’t stamp right.

Do I really need special stamping polish?

No…but it’s so much easier.

You can absolutely use the nail polish already in your stash or get by on drugstore nail polish–as long as you’re prepared to experiment.

Not brands will work. Not all colors in a brand or collection will work. You really have to try them out for yourself and see what stamps well for your equipment.

I stamped exclusively with drugstore and personal nail polish for the first year I was stamping before I splurged and ordered some stamping polish.

I’m never going back.

Stamping polish is thick, creamy, and so intensely pigmented. It picks up easier and crisper. I find the whole process goes much faster because the polish is made for this.

That said, I totally get that not everyone can go all out for stamping polish right away so I’m including stamping polishes as well as tried and true drugstore polish that is known to stamp well.

So let’s get to it.

1. Bundle Monster Stamping Nail Polish

I have several Bundle Monster stamping polishes (bought with my own money) and they are the best brand I have worked with so far. They are quite thick and easy to spread and deliver the crispest image in my experience. Their opacity is near perfect and their pigmentation is rich. Bundle Monster is my go-to black which I got from their two pack of Bam! White and Straight Up Black.

They offer a wide range of colors both individually and in collections. I’m highlighting their Weekend Warrior Master Set because it gives you a full rainbow of color in this six color collection. It’s bright, cheery, and meant for festival season. Bundle Monster is one of the few brands that also offers iridescent shimmer stamping polish in their three piece Moonbeams Collection that show up best over darker colors. If you’re new to stamping I would reccoemend their Essentials Kit which comes with white, black, metallic gold, metallic silver, red, and dark blue.

Price: $28.99 (18 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Precise, crisp images

Amazing opacity

Full size bottles

Lots of colors

Unique finishes like metallic and iridescent shimmers

Can buy individually or in collections

Cons:

Cap can be a little finicky

2. Born Pretty Stamping Nail Polish

Born Pretty’s 25 Color Set was the first stamping polish set that I ever bought. It’s good value, gives you tons of fun colors to play with, and it was a blast to unbox the seemingly endless bottles of stamping polish. They are mini bottles of polish so don’t expect full-size, but when you’re stamping you don’t need that much so a tiny bottle will last you longer than you expect. I love how these pick up. I’ve had no issue getting these onto several stamper types and they produce very crisp full images. My singular issue with Born Pretty stamping polish is that when I’m cleaning my plate between stamps I find it can bleed and takes an extra swipe or two with my sponge compared to other brands. But that has nothing to do with the quality of image you can stamp–just a pet peeve of mine.

The colors in this set are great. You get your basic black and white and a full rainbow of pastel and deeper shades. There are also a few metallics in purple, dark green, silver, and gold which may be my favorite color of the set. Their opacity is great and when you see how creamy and pigmented these are you understand how they can be so opaque. Their reds don’t stamp over black as well as Bundle Monster, but that’s the only color that has that issue. Most of their bottles are mini sizes but you can get some of their colors including their Black and White Set in full-size bottles.

Born Pretty offers a huge range of colors and finishes in their stamping polish. I have some of their temperature changing stamping polish which is really just too fun to play with. They also have multi-chrome Chameleon Stamping Polish which is metallic and color shifting. I have my eye on this set of Holographic Stamping Polish which I haven’t seen other stamping polish brands offering.

Price: $33.99

Pros:

Perfect starter set

Lots of colors for the price

Metallic, temperature changing, duo-chrome, and holographic options

Crisp images

Can get in collections or indivudially

Cons:

Most bottles are mini size

Reds not as opaque as others

3. MoYou Stamping Nail Polish

You can tell these stamping polishes from MoYou are going to be great from the video even before they stamp with them. Just look at the brush–it’s fully loaded with polish but it’s not dripping off. That is some thick, creamy stamping polish, folks. Exactly what we want to see. MoYou has a huge range of colors that you mainly buy individually so you can create your own unique collection without any colors you don’t want. They are five free and very nicely pigmented with most of them showing up extremely well over black. The majority of their colors are cremes but they do have some metallics, multi-chromes, and even iridescent shimmers like their Grecian Pearl shade. The colors in the above photo are some of their more opaque ones and are, from left to right, Bananarama, Ginger Rust, Black Knight, and Beach House.

Price: From $9.95

Pros:

Super creamy polish

Amazing coverage over black

Huge range of colors

Options for metallic, multi-chrome, and shimmers

Cons:

Mostly individual

4. Konad Nail Art Stamping Polish

Konad is a favorite among many in the stamping world, enough to include here despite not being one of my personal favorite brands. I would say that their stamping polishes stamp wonderfully over light colors and their white specifically stamps well over black. Not all of their colors are as opaque as other brands over darker colors however, so keep that in mind when making your decision. I’m showcasing the Brilliant Set here which comes with six full-size stamping polishes in black, white, metallic silver, metallic gold, metallic blue, and a metallic taupe. Their polishes are six free and slightly thinner in consistency, though still thicker than regular polish. Konad offers many sets including a Pastel Set, Bright Colors Set, and Black and White Set.

Price: $34.99

Pros:

Really nice white and black

Full size bottles

Lots of collection options

Stamps details well

Cons:

Slightly more expensive

Not as opaque over black and darker colors

5. Sally Hansen Insta-Dri

When I first started stamping, this is the brand of regular nail polish I was using because they were cheap and available. If you don’t plan on springing for stamping polish a large number of the Insta-Dri line by Sally Hansen will stamp perfectly well. Like any drugstore polish for stamping, not every color will stamp for you and you will need to experiment. I can tell you that that their Black to Black and metallic Silver Sweep both stamp as well as some stamping polishes.

One trick you can use if your drugstore polish isn’t stamping how you’d like it to is to leave the cap on loose for a day or two. (Doesn’t that make your skin crawl?) That’s exactly what you don’t want ever do with most polishes, but if you need a thicker polish for stamping and don’t plan on polishing your nails with it, letting it dry out a little can help it produce a clearer stamp image. Just don’t forget and leave it open for too long!

Price: From $7.89

Pros:

Cheap alternative to stamping polish

Easily available

Many colors including metallics

Range of opacity from great to okay

Cons:

Not all colors will work

6. Nicole Diary Nail Art Stamping Polish

I would say Nicole Diary has some of the more impressively opaque lighter colors. Their white might be the best coverage over black that I’ve seen. It almost has a plasticy look like dried liquid eyeliner. If you’re dealing with white woes in your stamping polish, try Nicole Diary. All of their colors are decently thick, highly pigmented, and stamp very clearly. I would say, from watching several videos, that these polishes play better with a rubber or marshmallow stampers than they do with clear jelly stampers which seem to smear more. Just an observation. Their metallics are extraordinarily opaque as well, especially their silver. You can get their whole 12 Piece Collection or they offer smaller sets of Pastels and Black, White, Silver, and Gold.

Price: $28.99

Pros:

Possibly the best white around

Awesome opacity

Includes metallics

Several size options for collections

Cons:

Not as available individually

7. Essie Metallic Nail Polish

If you’ve got some of Essie’s most classic metallics in your collection, you may already be set to stamp. Essie’s Good as Gold, Penny talk , and No Place Like Chrome both stamp well even over black. They are thinner than most specialized stamping polish but they manage to stamp very opaque. Essie polish are three free and a brand you can trust to last.

Price: From $8.49

Pros:

Trusted brand of polish

Opaque over black

Stamps clearly

Not too thick to double as a regular nail polish

Cons:

Limited to metallics

8. Halo Hues Collection Color Club Holographic Nail Polish

I’m addicted to holographics and if you are too check out my guide to the Best Holographic Nail Polish. If you want to stamp holographics you either need to pick up speical Holographic Stamping Polish by Born Pretty or you can reach for your Color Club nail polish. The Halo Hues Collection from Color Club stamps surprisingly well. It’s not the type of polish that will be opaque for you, but the color shifting holo design is absolutely there. Some of the best colors for stamping are Harp On It, Cherubic, and Blue Heaven.

Price: From $9

Pros:

It’s holograhpic–what more do you need?

Many color choices

Doubles as regular polish

Cons:

Not opaque

9. Zoya Creme Nail Polish

White is always the hardest color to find a good drugstore stamping polish for. If your white isn’t opaque enough it comes off looking dingy and dull. For a double-duty polish that can work as a regular polish and as a stamping polish, try out Purity by Zoya. It’s creamy, picks up well, and is opaque especially for a regular nail polish. This is another polish that I would say does best with a marshmallow or rubber stamper versus a clear jelly stamper.

Price: $10

Pros:

Good opaque white for regular polish

Trusted brand

10 free

breathable

Cons:

Not as opaque as stamping polish whites

10. I’d Melt For You by China Glaze

Another great silver metallic is I’d Melt For You by China Glaze. It’s a thicker polish to begin with but not so thick that it can’t be used as a regular polish as well. I’d Melt For You is fairly fast drying while still giving you some play time on the stamp. For a regular polish it picks up detailed stamping images very well and stamps completely opaque for a chrome effect.

Price: $10.65

Pros:

Totally opaque

Great metallic silver

Doubles as regular polish

Cons:

Really just this one color

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.