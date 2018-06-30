10 Best Round Brushes for Blowouts: Which Is Right for You?

If you’ve ever toyed with the notion of paying for professional blowouts, you know you’re going to save tons of time and money by investing in the best round brush that can give you tons of volume and shine, while speeding up drying time and minimizing heat damage.

Because these brushes deliver fabulous volume, straightening power, and soft curls and curves right where you want them, finding the right one could have you dumping all your other favorite hot tools right in the Goodwill bag. Here are a few things to consider when you’re choosing the best round brush for blowouts.

Barrel size – Generally, the longer your hair is, the bigger the barrel you’ll want. We’ve featured a couple of round brushes that go as large as three inch barrels. Most come in a variety of sizes, as you’ll see, so it’s easy to customize the right one for your hair length and thickness.

Bristle type – Many brushes come with a combination of nylon and boar bristles, although some have exclusively one or the other. Nylon bristles are best for grabbing and holding your hair on the brush, but they can feel scratchy on the scalp. We prefer nylon bristles with little nubs on the ends. Boar bristles are lovely because they efficiently distribute the natural oils in your hair, reducing dryness and providing extra shine.

Ceramic & Ionic technology – These terms have everything to do with drying speed, avoiding heat damage, and reducing static electricity which leads to frizz. Most of the brushes on our list feature these technologies, including ionic mineral infused bristles which help to condition your hair.

Handle size and shape – Depending on whether or not you’re dealing with long hair, super grippy handles can actually catch and pull hair. Heavily textured handles are especially guilty on that front. Look for mostly smooth handles with soft foam finishes, or natural wood handles, for both form and function.

One last thing to remember – mastering technique takes time and patience. Here’s a little video tutorial to help with that:

Amazing hair is only a great round brush away, so check out these 10 Best Round Brushes for Blowouts and see which is the right one for you.

1. HOTHEADS 3D Speed Brush

When I got this round brush in the mail from the folks at HOTHEADS, my first thought was “well there’s a bunch of tangles in the making.” Simply put, I was wrong. This brush turned my mid-fanny-length mane into a shimmery, mostly smooth blowout with perfectly curled up ends. What makes it different from others I’ve tried? Let’s jump into it.

The three dimensional are a cool combination of boar and nylon, so you get the benefits of both. And because of their configuration – the taller nylon bristles catch your hair, while the boar bristles add shine, and help control those frizzies.

Another cool feature is the captive ends, which simply means that where the bristles stop, there are wide ends top and bottom, to keep your hair from getting tangled in the brush handle or coming off the brush top, a consistent issue on the rare days I’m willing to try and blow my wavy hair straight. They also help to contain the hot air from your blowdryer, acting almost like a concentrator. That means your hair gets dry faster with less heat damage.

The other cool thing is the brush is made with thermal conductive technology, so the brush core actually heats up for faster drying, but don’t worry – it cools down just as fast. And the non-slip grippy handle feels padded and comfy, plus this brush is super lightweight. If you’re a professional stylist using this tool repeatedly throughout the day, your mitts are going to thank you for it.

The HOTEADS 3D Speed Brush comes in three sizes – Large, Medium and Small.

Price: $15.31 – $24.95

Pros:

Mix of nylon and boar bristles make hair shiny and frizz free

End caps concentrate the heat from your blow dryer

Brush barrel uses thermal conductive technology for faster drying

Foam covered handle is comfy and doesn’t slip even when wet

Cons:

Packaging doesn’t match the quality of the brush

Solid core doesn’t allow for as much airflow

More expensive than many

Smaller sizes aren’t the best for really long hair

2. SUPRENT Nano Thermal Ceramic & Ionic Round Brush

Again, a mix of nylon and boar bristles, makes for a winning combination with this thermal ceramic and ionic round brush from SUPRENT. This brush features a combination of bristle lengths, with the nylon bristles longer and the boar bristles shorter. This combo reduces static and keeps frizz at bay.

With a big two inch barrel that features nano ionic technology, this styling brush adds shine and softness during your blow out. The ceramic barrel heats up during drying, minimizing the time your hair is exposed to heat and potential damage. It also has lots of pass-through vents in the barrel to allow for more airflow.

The grippy handle keeps your brush well in hand, during your blowout. This round brush comes in four different barrel sizes, including this big two inch model. Base your selection on how smooth or wavy you want your hair to be.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Barrel heats up to speed drying time

Mix of bristles makes for smoother hair

Delivers lots of volume without frizz

Well vented for less hair exposure to heat damage

Cons:

Hair can get caught between the handle and barrel

Grippy handle is also a hair catcher

No nubs on the ends of nylon bristles make it harder to use

Some reports of handle breakage

3. Top Rated: Osensia Professional Round Brush

If you want the silkiest, smoothest blowout, keep your eye on the bristles. This ceramic ionic round brush has antistatic bristles that are ionic mineral infused, to create sleek shiny styles every time. These semi-magical bristles are also naturally antibacterial for healthier hair, but they’re also tough enough to withstand high heat (up to 428°F/220°C).

The polished bristles gently massage your scalp, helping to keep breakage at bay, and minimizing hair damage. The wavy bristles catch large areas of your hair, making styling simple, without separating your hair out constantly.

The super lightweight ceramic barrel gently heats and helps dry your hair faster, making for smooth styles that last, while the easy grip handle doesn’t catch and tangle your hair.

Osensia also makes an ionic mineral infused paddle brush that’s another one of our favorites for drying big sections of hair, and straightening at the same time. It’s also Amazon’s Choice.

Price: $18.99

Pros:

Ionic mineral infused bristles make hair sleek and shiny

Ceramic barrel decreases drying time

Super lightweight so it’s easy on the hands and arms

Nylon bristles are gentle on the scalp

Cons:

The nylon bristles can be more prone to tangling hair

More expensive than some

Brush end can get quite hot

Not as de-frizzing as some

4. BESTOOL Boar Bristle Round Brush

Sometimes old school can be a bonus, and that’s just the case with this boar bristle round brush from BESTOOL. The solid wood handle and hollow barrel feel good in your hand, while the mixed length bristles work to give you that smooth blowout you’re after.

This round brush has longer nylon bristles with massaging tips that don’t scratch your scalp. They’re intermingled with shorter boar bristles that help distribute your hair’s natural oils, for beautiful shine. While it’s a bit heavier than some round brushes, this one is less prone to handle breakage, making it a great choice.

With a 1.5 inch barrel, the diameter including the bristles is 2.9 inches, making it suitable for medium and longer hair styles.

Price: $16.75

Pros:

Nice mix of nylon and boar bristles leave hair shiny

Nylon bristles massage the scalp

One piece wood construction means it’s less likely to break

Comes with a brush cleaning tool

Cons:

Hair can get tangled while drying

Heavier than some

Bristle losses reported

Bristles could be a bit longer to catch more hair at a time

5. Xtava 55mm Double Boar Bristle Round Brush

When it comes to big, this round brush tops our list as a total giant among brushes. At 55mm wide, it’s nearly 2.2 inches of double boar bristle magic. Use this huge brush to tame the curliest or longest hair into silky, smooth and shiny soft waves.

This big wooden brush will give you super volume down to the roots, because it lifts and allows air to flow under as well as around the brush. That makes for quicker drying, with less opportunity for your hair to kink back up. Backed up by static fighting nylon pin bristles, the shorter boar bristles leave hair nice and shiny.

The wooden handle stays cool while you’re styling, and is less likely to break than many plastic options. You can get this awesome round brush in four different sizes, ranging from 22mm to this big 55mm version.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Wooden handle stays cool during styling

Mix of bristles address frizz and increase shine

Lightweight with ergonomic hand fit

Smooth brush handle doesn’t snag hair

Cons:

Bristles can fall out

Stiff bristles are scratchy on the scalp

Paint tends to wear off the handle

Bristle density can make it hard to get through thick hair

6. Spornette Ion Fusion Three Inch Ceramic Round Brush

The vented ceramic thermal barrel on this Spornette round brush is a standout. It allows all the heat to flow through from you blow dryer, giving maximum air circulation and heating up the barrel. What does that mean for you? Faster drying times, softer locks, and less chance of heat damage to your hair.

The crimped nylon bristles easily catch and hold your hair, while being gentle on your scalp. But they’re also a secret weapon against frizz, because they’re ion charged and anti-static, which means a smoother blowout for you. The lightweight cushioned handle features ribbing on the grip to reduce hand fatigue.

Price: $11.11

Pros:

Very affordable

Aerated ceramic barrel helps to keep hair soft

Crimped nylon bristles are ion charged to reduce static

Textured grip reduces hand fatigue

Cons:

Thin handle is kind of slippery

Nylon bristles can feel harsh on the scalp

Hair can more easily tangle in this one

Not the best choice for very thick hair

7. TI Style Ceramic Round Brush

Do boar bristles from Spain make for a better brush? You might think so based upon the impressive following for this round brush from TI Style. Made with 65 percent Spanish boar bristles, and 35 percent nylon bristles, this tangle free salon quality brush will make your next blowout a dream.

The aerated ceramic barrel heats up and keeps your hair in the ideal shape, while warm air from your blow dryer flows through for quicker drying. At the same time, the boar bristles gently distribute your hair’s natural oils, giving you a smooth do with incredible shine.

This round brush comes in thee different sizes, and we love that it’s got a hole in the handle so it’s ready for hanging on your workstation, or in your bathroom at home.

Price: $10.45

Pros:

Natural boar bristles add shine and luster to hair

Nylon bristle detangle well

Aerated ceramic barrel reduces chances of heat damage

Super affordable

Cons:

Very stiff bristles

Handle is somewhat small

Nylon bristles may warp under high heat

Can leave hair a little flat

8. BIO IONIC Bluewave Nanoionic Conditioning Brush

Have you ever heard of a square round brush? This unique brush actually has a squared round barrel that grips and holds your hair at the roots, creating more volume, faster, when you blow dry your hair. The wave-shaped bristles are infused with nanoionic minerals, which add conditioning and shine, while eliminating static and flyaways.

Easy to grip, this brush has an ultra lightweight, soft touch handle that’s gentle on the hands. And since it produces natural negative ions, the water clusters in your hair actually break down into tinier molecules that dry faster, with less heat exposure. A bonus for eliminating frizzies and avoiding breakage.

This professional round brush comes in four sizes from small to extra large.

Price: $35

Pros:

Unique squared barrel grips hair at the roots for super volume

Nanoionic minerals break down water clusters to make drying faster

Soft touch handle is comfortable

Professional quality brush designed by a stylist

Cons:

Super spendy

Can be a tangle maker

Some reports of handle breakage

Best Professional Round Brush Sets 9. Olivia Garden NanoThermic Ceramic Ionic Round Brush Set

If you’re a professional stylist, everyday means a day of dealing with lots of different hair types, styles, lengths and thicknesses. That’s why a single round brush can’t do everything for your clients. Investing in this set of nanothermic ceramic ionic round brushes give you all the tools you’ll need for every client, every time.

This set includes four professional round brushes – measured from the edge of the bristles, they are 3 inches, 2.5 inches, 2 inches and 1.5 inches. Super lightweight, they make long days of styling easier with a retractable parting pick, and easy hanging loops.

If you’re looking for the best round brush for blowouts, this set delivers four size options, all with nanoionic technology, which means smooth, frizz free hair and super happy clients every time.

Pros:

Recommended by professional stylists

Speeds drying and creates shine

Set offers a wide variety of sizes

Cool retractable parting tool

Cons:

Bristles can seem sharp on sensitive heads

Packaging sometimes states a different price than purchase price listed

Pretty expensive

Rubber handle can snag on hair

10. Amazon’s Choice: Perfehair Professional Nano Ceramic & Ionic Round Brush Set

This five piece round brush set gets the nod as Amazon’s choice for rave reviews and few returns. We think they’re beyond cool because of their color changing technology that allows you to see when the barrel heats up, so you can adjust your dryer temps for optimum styling heat.

All five of these brushes feature super grippy bristles that catch and hold hair for the best shape and style. They’re lightweight, and they can take the abuse of daily salon use. The comfort grip ergonomic handle is lightweight and easy for all day use. If you need the best round brush for blowouts, pick from barrel diameters of .75 inch, 1 inch, 1.25 inches, 1.77 inches, and 2 inches.

We also think the price is a wicked good deal.

Price: $35.99

Pros:

Ceramic ionic technology means less frizz and fast drying

Wide range of sizes

professionals rave about them

Great price for five

Cons:

Could use more larger brushes than provided

Bristles can pull hair

Pretty plain-looking for professional quality

