5 Best Autoclave Sterilizers for Manicure & Salon Tools (2018)

We don’t like to think about it but any time your tools make contact with a client, there’s a chance for bacterial, viral, or fungal transmission. That’s why it’s so important to autoclave manicure tools and other salon equipment.

We’ve all heard the horror stories in the news of people who’ve had fingers or toes amputated from infections they picked up at the nail salon. Most of these articles end the same way: if you’re going to a salon, make sure they use an autoclave sterilizer.

Autoclave sterilization using steam, high heat, and pressure is considered by the CDC to be the most dependable method to destroy bacteria, fungi, viruses, and microbial spores.

This is the method used by dentists and tattoo artists, and since manicures have the potential for drawing blood, it’s a logical step for salons.

A minimum temperature of 250 degrees Fahrenheit (121 degrees Celsius) has to be reached and maintained for a period of time to ensure your tools are sterile.

Quality autoclaves also increase air pressure inside of it, similar to a pressure cooker, ensuring that the heated steam covers and penetrates all areas and crevices of your tools. Since it’s pressurized, no one can open the autoclave before its cycle is complete, eliminating the possibility someone could cut corners and use unsterilized tools by pulling them early.

One autoclave tip: only use distilled water in your autoclave. Tap water can gunk up your machine with scaling and minerals.

Autoclaves also allow you to keep tools sterile. When you have clean autoclave manicure tools, but no client to use them on just yet, you can’t just stick them in a drawer waiting until they’re needed or risk contaminating them.

That’s why they autoclave pouches which are self-sealing bags that keep your tools sterile until you need them. You slide your tools in the pouch which has one transparent plastic side and one paper side.

The paper is porous enough to allow the pressurized steam to penetrated the bag and sterilize the tools inside. A temperature sensitive ink “S” will appear on the bag when it has reached the minimum sterilization temperature so every time you grab a pouch of tools, you can quickly visually check if they’re sterile.

Now let’s move on to the actual devices.

What are the best Autoclave Manicure Tool Sterilizers?

1. Tuttnauer 1730 Valueklave – $2,020

Pros: Cons: Ideal sterilization method according to CDC

Dries tools after steaming

Has a rapid cycle

Room for three trays of tools

Adjustable temperature and timer

Safety door won’t unlock when pressurized

Safety shut off

Warranty Could be too big for some

Larger investment upfront

If you want to reliably sterilize your equipment, this is the autoclave you want. The Valueklave delivers the proper steam heat and pressure to satisfy the CDC’s standards and even has a drying cycle that will remove excess moisture following the steaming step.

This machine allows you to use autoclave pouches to maintain sterile supplies which is a huge and vital improvement from simple high heat sterilizers.

It has a simple three dial operation with settings for a timer, temperature settings (with your goal temperatures clearly marked off), and a dial to switch between active or maintenance device modes like Sterilize and Fill Water.

I like that the Valueklave is fast. From a cold start you can fully sanitize and dry unbagged tools in 16 minutes. If the machine has already run a cycle (a hot start) it will only take 11 minutes. It heats quickly and efficiently and a dual safety mechanism protects against overheating so it can be run basically all day.

A double lock prevents the door from being opened when pressurized ensuring the safety of yourself and your employees. There is space for three trays of tools in this one so you can fit a few sets of manicure tools but not dozens. It’s not too big at around 18 by 17 inches and is simple to operate and maintain.

The water reservoir is filled on top but there’s a drain at the front making it much easier to empty.

2. ReaseJoy Mini Heat Sterilizer – $89.95

Pros: Cons: Affordable

Doesn’t take up much space

Simple to operate

Adjustable temperature up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit Not for use with autoclave pouches

Dry heat with no pressure so not the CDC ideal

Too small for some

This is a good choice if you have a small or at home operation with a very small budget. These types of machines use extremely high temperatures alone to kill microbes but don’t pressurize the same way a true autoclave would.

The minimum target to hit is 250 degrees Fahrenheit and you can adjust this sterilizer all the way up to 392 degrees. You wouldn’t want to use autoclave pouches in this because the rocket-hot temperatures used to make up for the lack of increased pressure would likely melt them.

The ReaseJoy is easy to operate with two simple dials: one for temperature and another for a timer that runs up to two hours.

At 12 inches by 7 inches, it’s a good size to store and sterilize one manicure or salon tool set at a time. It’s not large enough to handle the needs of most commercial operations and because there’s no pressure element, you wouldn’t want to crowd the tray with as many tools as you could possibly fit.

3. Carejoy Mini Autoclave Sterilizer – $910

Pros: Cons: Ideal sterilization method according to CDC

Small and light

Has a rapid cycle

Portable Too small for many

Can’t use autoclave pouches

This one looks more like a cooler you could bring to a picnic rather than a traditional autoclave but despite it’s shape and size, it still delivers the steam and pressure to properly sterilize equipment.

It’s about 15 inches tall, 13 inches wide, and 8.6 inches deep. At only around 17 pounds, it’s actually portable so if you travel or work on location, this could be a good way to ensure sterilized tools every time.

Instead of a tray, the Carejoy Mini has a vertical barrel that you drop your tools into so this one isn’t compatible with autoclave pouches the way the Valueklave is. It does heat up quickly with an 11 minute sterilization cycle.

This isn’t a good choice for large operations that need lots of turnaround and many sets of tools done at once, but is perfect for small salons that have limited space.

4. Sun Series Dental Autoclave – From $1,610

Pros: Cons: Ideal sterilization method according to CDC

Simple to operate

Works with autoclave pouches

Adjustable temperature

Multiple shelves

Clear, digital read out

Good for larger salons Too big for some

Less temperature control than others

Designed to be used in dental offices, you can trust that this autoclave will get your tools as clean as possible. It uses hot steam and pressure to sterilize and works well with both bagged and unbagged tools.

I like that the interface is so easy to use and understand. There are buttons representing different types of equipment with corresponding illustrations and labels like “Unwrapped” for tools not using autoclave bags. You click the button for what you’re sterilizing and the autoclave does the rest, adjusting the temperature and timer accordingly.

It’s larger than the others at 25.5 inches by 22 inches by 19.6 inches. You will have to dedicate some space to it but that also means you have more space to sterilize more tools at a time on its two wide removable trays.

5. Tool Klean Hot Cup – $24.95

Pros: Cons: Cheap

Small

Quick heating Not as effective as an autoclave

Can’t fit tall tools

Spill hazard

Not an autoclave, the Tool Klean Hot Cup is an option for those with no budget, basically no space, and very little risk of transmission.

The Tool Klean Hot Cup is a small vessel that you fill most of the way up with included glass beads. You stick your tools into the beads, replace the cover if possible, and the cup heats up rapidly. The glass beads conduct that heat all around your tools, bringing them up to germ-killing temperatures.

Will they be autoclave levels of sterile? No, but this will act as a small high heat sterilizer. The Hot Cup reaches temperatures of 284 degrees Fahrenheit which safely exceeds the minimum.

Your tools heat up in minutes so you want to be very careful when you are removing them as the handles will be very hot.

It does have drawbacks so it’s not for everyone. Besides not having the same sterilization as a true autoclave, you can’t fit a lot of tools in at once, the outside of the cup can be pretty warm, and there’s a danger of knocking over the cup and spilling rocket-hot beads over everything.

That said, it’s small, affordable, and extremely portable so it may be the right choice for you if an autoclave is clearly overkill.

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.