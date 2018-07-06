5 Best Collagen Masks for Younger Looking Skin

Collagen is an essential building block of younger looking skin. It’s the main protein in our bodies, building healthy skin, bones, hair, nails and more. The problem is, as we age, we produce less, and it breaks down, leading to that dreaded sagging skin, puffiness, and wrinkles. Buying the best collagen mask you can afford (and none are terrible budget busters,) can give your skin a hydrating boost that makes it look younger, firmer and fresher. Plus, that quick indulgence in self care will simply make you feel good all over.

These masks infuse your skin with all kinds of goodness, helping to moisturize, restore and repair damage from environmental toxins, and potentially any self inflicted damage from UV rays, alcohol and smoking. Whichever you choose, they’re the perfect excuse for some self pampering, that will also make you feel and look refreshed. So check out these Top 5 Collagen Masks and wake up to a younger looking you.

What are the best Collagen Masks?



1. Masqueology Collagen Hydro Gel Gold Mask – $30 for 12-Pack

Pros: Cons: Cooling and refreshing

Two part mask makes it easy to apply

Great restorative, repairing ingredients

Leaves skin feeling deeply moisturized They have a tendency to slide around on your face

Can be kind of messy

Nose hole is way too big on the upper mask

Eye holes seem small

Take 20 minutes to deliver a huge dose of goodness to your face. The Masqueology Collagen Hydro Gel Gold Mask infuses your complexion with collagen and real gold. Gold? Okay, perhaps that delivers a bit of illumination, but in reality, gold has actual anti-inflammatory properties to help soothe irritated skin.

If you’ve got very dry skin, hydro gel masks are the way to go, as the gel is 90 percent water based, infusing dry, irritated patches with moisture, along with other skin brightening and firming ingredients.

This collagen face mask comes in a set of 12, which means you have months of skin pampering treatments at just $2.50 per mask. Each mask comes in two components, one for the top of your face, and one for the bottom. As soon as you place these clear mask pieces onto your skin, you’ll feel a comforting, cooling sensation.

While you kick back, your mask does the work. Hydrolyzed collagen penetrates your skin to target the signs of aging and restore elasticity, while hyaluronic acid deeply moisturizes and hydrates. Niacinamide helps to stimulate and repair damaged skin cells. Theses face masks leave your skin feeling super refreshed and ready to face the day.

Price: $30 for 12-Pack

2. Ebanel Stem Cell Hydro Gel Masks with Collagen – $10.99 for 5-Pack

Pros: Cons: Amazon’s Choice

Filled with botanical skin soothing ingredients

Feels tingly while its working

Quite affordable compared to some Mask can be a little hard to fit to your face

Not as hydrating as some

Face can feel a little sticky after using

Dries out more quickly than some others

If your skin needs a thirst quenching drink that does more than moisturize, this collagen face mask from Ebanel is a perfect option. Infused with stem cell extracts, this sheet mask is filled with a list of powerful botanicals to give your skin a boost. It also uses hyaluronic collagen to give dry, parched skin a renewed look.

Edelweiss extract helps to fight free radical damage, while tomato extract has the skin brightening powers of vitamins C and E. Purslane extract brightens, while reducing UV damage, such as dark spots and dry skin patches. Chamomile extract helps to unclog and decongest pores, and its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties help to soothe stressed skin.

This hydro gel mask recommends a 20-40 minute session time, and so you can enjoy a little relaxation while you treat your skin to some love. At just about $2.20 per mask, it’s so much less expensive than a trip to the spa.

Price: $10.99 for 5-Pack

3. Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Full Face Mask – $10.97 for 16-Pack

Pros: Cons: Very affordable

Super hydrating

Plenty of product infused in the mask

Generous 16 pack Strong fragrance can be bothersome

May cause a burning sensation

Can cause breakouts

Kind of goopy

There’s no doubt about the fact that the Korean beauty boom is more than a passing fad. As this multi-step skincare regimen gains in popularity, one of the most loved of all the steps has to be the face mask. This set of 16 sheet masks is an affordable way to indulge, because they’re just 69 cents apiece. Gotta love that.

These sheet masks are geared to give you healthy, moisturized skin, while improving elasticity. With a plethora of skin soothing and brightening plants, herbs and minerals, along with a dose of collagen and snail mucin (yes, slime) these masks make for a clearer and brighter complexion.

Hyaluronic acid helps to carry the collagen deep into your dermal layers, meaning moisturization goes beyond skin deep. Green tea extract fights environmental toxins, and Q10 fights aging and improves elasticity. Cooling cucumber and skin soothing aloe extract add to the healing mix, while vitamin E rich olive oil keeps skin moist and healthy.

If you want to experiment with a set of 16 different collagen sheet masks, DERMAL makes a variety of options, including a super fun fruit infused mask pack.

Price: $10.88 for 16-Pack

4. SKEDERM Snail Jelly Mask – $17.95 for 10-Pack

Pros: Cons: Top rated

Lots of product infused in the mask

Deeply hydrating

Leaves skin soft and bright More expensive than many

They are a bit slimy

May irritate sensitive skin

Can cause breakouts

Okay now, stop with your judgment about a little gooey snail slime in your collagen mask. I know it sounds weird, but it’s become a wildly popular ingredient in lots of K beauty products. This Korean style sheet mask is infused with more than just snail goo, although that alone adds a powerful punch when it comes to increasing tissue repair, helping to fight acne, rosacea, dark spots, scarring and more.

Snail mucin is rich in hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, collagen, elastin, and other nutrients beneficial for the skin, plus it contains vitamins A, C, and E which have been well-known for repairing and balancing skin tone. This hydro gel mask is water rich, so your skin is deeply penetrated with moisture. Botanical extracts such as sesame seed, licorice root, rosemary leaf, chamomile flower add to this skin brightening formula.

Like most of these masks, you’ll find there’s product leftover after your treatment. Just pat in what’s left and let it dry. While it can leave your skin feeling just slightly sticky afterwards, if you use it before bed, you’ll love the face you wake up to.

Price: $17.95 (40 percent off MSRP)

5. Eve Hansen Collagen Boosting Face Mask – $16.99 for 5-Pack

Pros: Cons: Very highly rated by users

Deeply hydrating

Natural and organic formula that’s cruelty free

Helps diminish fine lines and wrinkles Most expensive per treatment of those reviewed

Mask can be more difficult to apply than some

Mask doesn’t fit as well as others

Tends to dry out too quickly

Even the most ardent lovers of face masks delight in finding a natural and organic sheet mask that does the trick. This collagen boosting mask features hydrating botanical ingredients like spinach, blueberry and citrus to stimulate natural collagen synthesis to combat signs of aging.

This vegan mask helps to replenish your skin’s collagen and moisture levels, by rejuvenating and nourishing. It helps to reduce skin sagging and increase firmness. It even promises to reduce pore size, as well as to repair dehydrated dry patches.

As with most, you’re encouraged to let the hydrating formula soak in for 15-20 minutes, and then pat in any remaining product into your skin. We love that it’s cruelty free, and easy to use. While it’s more expensive than our other favorites, at $3.39 per mask, 88 percent of users rate it as very good or excellent, so you can feel good about the results, as well as your social conscience.

The extra boost can be enhanced by timing as well. Most users tend to apply this mask right before bed, leaving those active ingredients to do their best work while you sleep, and when your skin does its most intense healing.

Price: $16.95 for 5-Pack

See Also:

• Best Vitamin C Serums

• Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.