10 Best Hair Growth Shampoos 2018: Which Is Right for You?

Hair loss is a hugely personal issue. It afflicts men and women by the millions, but short of investing in hair plugs, wigs and toupées, finding a way around thinning hair can leave you seriously frustrated. The good news is that today’s hair growth shampoos are better than ever, and, with consistent use, they can deliver real results.

Since dihydrotestosterone, or DHT, is the main culprit when it comes to hair loss, you’ll see most effective shampoos for hair growth call out DHT blockers, specifically to reduce how much of your hair is going down the drain. DHT also reduces the length of your hair’s natural growth cycle, so minimizing its effect is key.

But what about growing new hair? From biotin, botanicals and argan oil, to caffeine, we’ve found ten hair boosting formulas that deliver the goods, and will leave your mane looking thicker, healthier and better than ever.

What are the best hair growth shampoos?

1. Amazon #1 Best Seller: Maple Holistics Biotin Shampoo for Hair Growth – $12.95 (7 percent off MSRP)

Pros: Cons: Amazon #1 Best Seller

Improves overall hair and scalp health

Gets rave reviews from folks with thinning hair

Very affordable Clarifying formula can leave hair feeling stiff and dry

Not effective for every user

Need to use conditioner to avoid lots of tangles

Can cause itchy scalp

This super cleansing hair growth shampoo teams up an impressive list of ingredients that help to reduce hair loss and improve scalp health, which can lead to increased hair growth. Biotin, long known as a building block of healthy hair, is combined with provitamin B5, zinc, coconut oil and other nutrient rich botanicals to increase scalp vitality.

But this shampoo doesn’t stop there. It also includes 11 conditioning natural herbs and oils that promote hair growth. It’s a virtual cocktail of goodness that you can feel great about using, with rosemary extract, green tea extract, mulberry root extract, evening primrose oil, and phytokeratin.

Argan oil is another key ingredient that has been used since ancient times as an elixir for both hair growth and overall beauty. This natural oil is still used in many shampoos to promote growth, and reduce hair loss.

2. Best Buy: Honeydew All Natural Biotin Shampoo for Hair Growth – $10.95

Pros: Cons: DHT blocking formula

All natural ingredients

Safe for color treated hair

Makes hair look and feel healthy Formula can be drying

Some bottle leakage reported

Doesn’t produce results for everyone

Odd scent

This creamy shampoo from Honeydew has a DHT blocking formula that helps stop your healthy hair from shedding, giving you a naturally fuller, thicker look. Biotin acts to reduce shedding as well, and it helps to nourish your follicles to increase hair growth.

Green tea extract, tea tree oil, and coconut oil work together with mulberry root extract, essential oils and argan oil to cleanse, clarity and condition your scalp to create a mane that’s healthy, strong and impressive. This shampoo is paraben free, sulfate free, and cruelty free. We think you’ll also love the fact that it is backed by a 100 percent money back guarantee. You can’t go wrong with that.

Since this shampoo is clarifying, it can be somewhat drying. We’d recommend Honeydew Mint and Tea Tree Oil Hydrating conditioner as a follow up to shampooing. It also includes growth boosting argan oil.

3. Pure Biology Vitahair Growth Stimulating Shampoo – $26.90

Pros: Cons: Smells delicious

Helps to reduce hair loss

Has a thickening effect

Contains proprietary hair growth ingredients Contains sulfates

Small bottle for the price

May strip color treatments

Takes consistent use to notice a difference

The best hair growth shampoo should contain lots of ingredients that clean, refresh and stimulate scalp and hair, but this formula from Pure Biology also features two proprietary ingredients to amp up the results faster than some. It features 3HC Stimulation Complex, a blend of plant-derived actives that have been clinically shown to stimulate growth by promoting the proliferation of HFDPC cells, the stem cells responsible for regulating hair follicle development, and speeding hair growth.

This shampoo also contains Amino Kera NPF, keratin-derived amino acids designed to strengthen hair and help prevent loss. In addition, it features hair enhancing biotin as part of the magic. With a natural citrusy scent, this shampoo is terrific for both men and women who want to diminish hair loss and increase growth.

The non-drying formula is great for all hair types, and doesn’t strip or dry normal hair. Although it claims to be safe for color treated hair, the fact that it does contain sulfates, might be a deal breaker. Give your head of hair an even greater chance of recovery by adding Pure Biology Growth Stimulating Conditioner to the mix, as it contains the same powerful ingredients as the shampoo and gets rave reviews from users.

4. Amazon’s Choice: Hairgenics Pronexa Clinical Strength Hair Growth Therapy Shampoo – $39.99

Pros: Cons: Amazon’s Choice

Certified organic ingredients

Blocks DHT to decrease hair loss

Increases new hair growth Pretty spendy

Works best if you also use growth serum and supplement at the same time

Noticeable results could take up to six months

Doesn’t lather really well

Blocking DHT, while nourishing your scalp is a key to reducing hair loss and promoting growth. This clinical strength shampoo from Hairgenics does both. Better yet, the bio-based shampoo uses certified organic ingredients to make your hair and scalp healthy and vibrant.

Organic saw palmetto is the key DHT blocker in this formula, that also contains hair enhancing biotin, along with aloe vera and seaweed extracts to deeply moisturize and heal your scalp, while reducing hair thinning and shedding. These natural ingredients also add body, thickness, and volume.

While it’s recommended that you’ll need to use this product for six months to begin to see true results, it seems worth the investment of time for long term hair health. It’s top rating gets our vote as best hair growth shampoo. Pronexa Hair Serum is a topical treatment that acts much like the shampoo to reduce loss and improve growth. It also gets the nod as Amazon’s Choice.

The Pronexa Oral Supplement also can add a boost to your regimen, and it gets a whopping 4.6 out of five stars by users, as well as another nod as Amazon’s Choice.

5. GD3.4 Anti-Hair Loss & Hair Growth Shampoo – $70

Pros: Cons: Clinically tested with proven results

Developed by doctors

Works faster than many

Strengthens, nourishes and volumizes hair Super spendy

Takes time to see results

Best results require equally expensive add on products

Limited consumer information

If you’re swayed by statements like “developed by doctors,” or “clinically tested and proven,” this hair growth shampoo could be worth your time, and yes, considerable investment. We’re also swayed by those statements, because hair loss is a total drag, and if you can stop it, you’re going to be so much happier in life.

This shampoo uses a host of ingredients, from medicinal herbs to patented stem cell technology, to strengthen your scalp and volumize your hair. Developed in Korea, where people arguably have the most beautiful skin and hair, this shampoo contains Nicotinic Acid Adenine Dinucleotide Phosphate (NAADP) – a naturally occurring ingredient that has powerful hair loss preventive and hair regeneration properties.

It also features liposomes to activate the hair regrowth complex. One thing we like about this shampoo is its relatively fast results. In clinical trials, men and women saw a substantial improvement in both growth, and reduced loss after just 12 weeks, with initial small improvements in as soon as six weeks.

6. Ultrax Labs Hair Surge Caffeine Hair Growth Stimulating Shampoo – $56.95

Pros: Cons: Effectively stimulates hair growth

Produces results fairly fast

Reduces hair loss with DHT blocking saw palmetto

Lathers well A lot of cash for a small bottle

Contains SLS

Recommended usage means you’ll use this bottle really fast

Not equally effective for all users

In recent studies by British doctors, caffeine shows promise to stimulate hair growth and minimize loss. That’s the secret behind Hair Surge shampoo, which uses caffeinated compounds, integrated with essential oils and ketoconazole, to produce visible results.

For maximum effectiveness, it’s recommended that you use this hair growth shampoo at least five times per week. Caffeine can help extend and stimulate the life cycle of hair follicles. Ketoconazole is anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and anti-dandruff, but it can also be effective for people with thinning hair.

This shampoo also contains saw palmetto, which is a powerful DHT blocker, and helps to reduce hair loss. We think that you’ll like the fact that this shampoo comes with a 100 percent money back guarantee, so all you’ve got to lose is more hair if you don’t try it. As with many products in this category, there is a recommended oral supplement, in this case Ultrax Labs Hair Rush. Highly rated, it gets the nod as Amazon’s Choice.

7. Top Rated: Lipogaine Hair Growth Stimulating All Natural Shampoo – $25

Pros: Cons: SLS Free

Effectively decreases hair loss

Increases hair growth with regular use

Affordable compared to many Not the medical grade version of this shampoo

Can leave hair dry

Doesn’t create great lather

Takes time and patience to see results

With a blend of natural ingredients, this sulfate free hair growth shampoo is among the most popular on the market. Lipogaine features proven DHT blocker, saw palmetto, to minimize hair loss. At the same time it delivers a growth enhancing formula of biotin, caffeine, argan oil, and castor oil (which is one of the most popular eyelash growth products as well.)

Mild and free from harsh chemicals, this shampoo features hair nourishing coconut and jojoba oils, along with a long list of essential oils and botanical extracts to deliver results with consistent use. It adds volume to your hair, which is especially essential when you’ve got a thinning mane.

8. Regenepure DR Shampoo – $25

Pros: Cons: Reduces hair loss

Increases hair growth over time

Contains soothing aloe vera and emu oil

Free of harsh chemicals Can leave hair looking a bit flat

Spendy for a small bottle

Heavy mint fragrance is off-putting to some

Individual results may vary

This hair growth shampoo from Regenepure combines may of the best ingredients from a variety of others, to help minimize hair loss and encourage growth. Free of SLS, DEA, and other harsh chemicals, it’s safe for color treated hair. It relies on the gold standard ingredients known to effectively work on thinning hair.

Formulated for men and women of all hair types, it contains DHT fighting saw palmetto extract, along with growth enhancing emu oil, castor oil, caffeine and vitamin B6. This shampoo is effective at helping to add moisture, shine, volume, and suppleness to thin and lifeless hair. Formulated with antifungal ketoconazole, it also helps to tackle tough dandruff. Bonus.

9. Redken Cerafill Retaliate Stimulating Shampoo – $25

Pros: Cons: Huge bottle for the price

Helps to strengthen hair

Promotes growth by clearing sebum-clogged follicles

Amazon’s Choice Can be very drying

Contains SLS

Some packaging issues reported

Better at reducing hair loss than increasing growth

This stimulating shampoo from Redken works a little differently than many on our list, because it relies a clearing your scalp and follicles of clogging, growth inhibiting sebum. It’s menthol formula gives an invigorating tingling sensation on the scalp, while ceramide reinforces and strengthens the hair shaft, helping to minimize breakage.

Similar to minoxidil, SP94 packs the hair growth punch in this shampoo, nourishing the scalp and creating a more healthy environment for growth. While it claims to be safe for use on color treated hair, it does contain some notorious ingredients like SLS.

Redken Cerafill Retaliate Stimulating Conditioner adds volume and shine, while strengthening your hair fibers, for a healthy mane in the making. Both the shampoo and conditioner get a nod as Amazon’s Choice.

If you like to try more hair growth companion products at once, the Redken Cerafill Retaliate Kit adds a hair thickener to the mix, along with shampoo and condition. And although the bottles are smaller, it’s a less expensive way to try their three-part regimen.

10. Tree to Tub Soapberry for Hair – $23.95 (30 percent off MSRP)

Pros: Cons: Awesome naturally derived ingredients

Vegan, cruelty-free and fair trade

Uses DHT blockers to reduce hair loss

Botanical ingredients improve hair growth Takes at least three months to see results

Can leave hair more tangled than usual

Price has recently increased

Too drying for some

We love products that are vegan, organic, cruelty free and fair trade, but there are some categories where that list comes as a welcome surprise, and that’s true of this organic hair growth shampoo from Tree to Tub. With DHT blocking botanicals, saw palmetto and pumpkin seed, it helps to effectively reduce hair loss.

At the same time it helps to boost hair growth with a wealth of vitamins A, B3, B5, B7, C, D, and E, along with biotin, caffeine and rosemary. This refreshing shampoo uses eucalyptus and tea tree essential oils to give it some zing and a great scent, while argan oil, sage and aloe vera provide nourishing, and healing qualities.

Soothing soapberry helps to unclog blocked follicles and restore pH balance to your scalp, while also providing a sustainable crop for the farmers who harvest it. All around, we love this natural approach to hair enhancement. This gentle formula is hypoallergenic and suitable for all hair types.

