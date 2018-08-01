Microdermabrasion at Home: 5 Best Skin Smoothing Devices

Aren’t we all looking for that fountain of youth? Since your skin is often the first thing to show signs of aging, finding a way to keep your complexion supple, and free from wrinkles, dark spots and acne scars is right at the top of most of our lists.

One way to accomplish that is with lots of very expensive microdermabrasion treatments at the spa, or dermatologist. But at costs that can run upwards of $100 per visit, it’s pretty rough on the budget for most. Thankfully there are great machines that let you do microdermabrasion at home.

These devices rely on two basic principals – first, they use either tiny sanding pads, or diamond tips to abrade and sweep away dead skin cells, dirt and pore clogging oils. But they also use suction, not only to clean up all that gunk, but to suction your pores, and massage your skin, triggering it to produce those amazing youth boosters, collagen and elastin.

While the immediate results are smoother, brighter looking skin – over time, you’ll actually see pore size diminish, darks spots and scars reduced, and yes, even wrinkles will begin to disappear. An added benefit is that microdermabrasion actually makes your favorite moisturizers and serums work more effectively, because they can absorb into your skin more deeply after treatments. This is sounding more like fountain of youth all the time, right?

There are lots of inexpensive microdermabrasion devices out there in the $30-$40 category. Honestly, they will give you at least some exfoliation. But for the purposes of this post, we’ve decided to focus exclusively on those that come most closely to performing at the level of spa treatments. They’re a bit more expensive, but the results are definitely worth it. (If you have the space and cash for a clinical size machine, we’d recommend this one.)

With time, patience, and a little investment up front, you can look younger, longer, and who doesn’t want that?

What are the best devices for microdermabrasion at home?

1. PMD Personal Microderm Plus Value Kit – $179

Pros: Cons: Reduces scars, dark spots and minimizes wrinkles

Leaves skin smooth and soft

Helps your favorite skin care products absorb better

Good for even sensitive skin Super spendy

Can leave red patches, scratches and scabs if not used properly

Replacement disks are expensive

Some shelf life issues reported

If you could have significantly younger looking skin in 8-12 weeks, wouldn’t you want to? This kit from PMD is great for mircrodermabrasion at home, with caps and discs for both your face and your body. Once a week treatments can help to minimize wrinkles, reduce pore size, diminish darks spots and improve your skin’s tone and texture, to reveal a younger you.

This kit comes with a full range of disks, each with different microdermabrasion intensities, so even those with the most sensitive skin can experience the benefits. Once dead skin cells are sloughed away, the suction action of this device helps to trigger cell turnover and renewal.

Because of the immense abount of exfoliation performed by this nifty little device, your favorite skin care products will absorb more deeply, delivering improved results. That means the investment you make in skin care is even more valuable. This skin care kit also comes with some awesome collagen masks to deliver a major youthful boost. Bonus.

PMD also makes a microdermabrasion device specifically for men. You can find it right here.

2. Trophy Skin MicrodermMD – $299

Pros: Cons: Very user friendly with easy instructions

Diamond tip wand gently exfoliates

Diminishes dark spots and fine lines

LCD video screen makes it fool proof Really expensive

Some reports of wand cracking

Bulkier to store than some

Suction not as strong as some spa treatments

Clinically proven to reduce dark spots and wrinkles, the Trophy Skin MicrodermMD is a dermatologist recommended system for at home use. This device buffs away dead skin, and increases cell renewal to make your skin smoother, softer and younger.

One of the things we think makes this microdermabrasion machine a real standout is the super easy to use instructions, which actually display on a little LED display screen right on the front of the device. It also features a timer so you avoid getting over zealous, which can be rough on your skin.

The diamond tip wand gently sloughs off dead skin cells on your face, neck and hands, while the vacuum sucks them away. We also think you’ll love the fact that it comes with a 5X magnifying mirror right in the top of the case, so you can sit at your vanity or table, and see exactly what you’re doing.

It comes with 100 filters, which keep your wand clean and ready to use. Plus you’ll have the satisfaction of seeing exactly what the machine is removing with each treatment. With regular results, you’ll definitely see improvement in the way your skin looks and feels. If you’re only looking to target smaller areas, the Trophy Skin MiniMD could be the right choice for you.

3. Top Rated: Nuvéderm Microderm GLO Microdermabrasion System – $199.99

Pros: Cons: Top rated by users

Developed by dermatologists

Suitable for even sensitive skin types

Leaves skin noticeably improved over time A bit of an investment

Could use a clearer instruction manual

Can cause bruising and redness

Doesn’t come with as many replacement filters as some others

Reading the caution statement might give you a scare, because it warns of light bruising and redness after treatments. But the fact that Nuvéderm, the maker of this nifty mini-microdermabrasion system, was founded by members of the American Academy of Dermatology, makes us quite confident in recommending this device for microdermabrasion at home.

The Microderm GLO is a hand friendly tool, with a soft touch silicone type coating, that quickly whisks away dead skin cells in minutes. The Diamond Safe3D technology gently removes the outer layer of skin using a light abrasion process, which helps to promote the growth of healthy new cells. The treatment’s dual-action therapy also increases blood flow to the epidermis, which rebuilds collagen and elastin – the building blocks of younger looking skin.

Gentle enough for all skin types, this tool tackles fine lines, wrinkles, age spots, acne scars and more. It comes with two diamond tips, and 20 replacement filters, along with the charging base and carrying bag for storage. Within a few uses you’ll see noticeable results, and it’s recommended for use twice per week.

This device, like our others, uses both suction and the microdermabrasion head to do its work. While it’s not included in the package, The manufacturer also recommends you use a peptide serum following each treatment to boost collagen, speed healing, and improve skin tone and texture.

While it comes with 20 replacement filters, a replacement pack of 100 will get you through a whole year of treatments.

4. Silk’n Revit Professional Grade Microdermabrasion Device – $99

Pros: Cons: Leaves less redness and irritation than others

Effectively smooths skin and removes dead skin cells

Very affordable compared to many

Uses gentle diamond microdermabrasion technology Not as effective at removing blackheads as some

Takes consistent use to get the best results

Cord makes it less convenient to use

Suction is weaker than many

Perhaps you’re familiar with Silk’n, thanks to their popular products made for aestheticians like IPL hair removal lasers, epilators and more. But they’ve stepped into the microdermabrasion game with an easy to use device that’s among the most affordable in our group of recommendations.

At under a hundred bucks, the Silk’n Revit relies on diamond microdermabrasion technology and vacuum stimulation to sweep away dead skin cells, and increase circulation, the key components of skin renewal. It improves the texture and elasticity of your skin for smoother skin and an overall lifted appearance.

It also tackles tough acne scars, fine lines and dark spots. This decive comes with two diamond peeling tips – one for your face and one for your body. Dead skin cells are sucked into a replaceable filter, making treatments simple and fast. It features gentler suction options which are recommended in the beginning, until you determine how robust you want your mircodermabrasion.

This lightweight device is easy to handle and to get into those tough to reach areas around your nose and upper lip. The fact that it leaves minimal redness is a selling point, as some others are a bit harsher on the skin than this one. While you may think it isn’t rough enough, remember, it’s the number of treatments you perform over a period of time that will deliver the results desired.

Silk’n also has a new, more robust device, the Silk’n Reveal. It’s 30 percent more expensive than the Revit, but we prefer its more ergonomic profile for hand comfort.

5. Kendal Professional Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine – $229.98

Pros: Cons: Estheticians love it

Great suction compared to smaller units

Includes two handles and nine diamond tips

Leaves skin smooth, clear and younger looking It’s expensive

Hard to properly place filters in the heads

Bigger and bulkier than most

Takes time to master the technique

While we admit that we love cute, modern looking devices when it comes to our beauty routine, this highly rated machine can give you professional results with microdermabrasion at home. By far the most comprehensive of all those we’ve reviewed, this unit has many worthy features.

First, lots of others get complaints for handle and tip breakage. This machine features two stainless steel handles, and nine separate diamond tips, from fine to medium to coarse, so you can get as gentle or robust a treatment as you’re game for. It also comes with adjustable intensities, so you can fine tune your treatments.

This professional level device has the most powerful suction of any, and the instructions for use are clear and easy to understand. With far more replacement filters than any of the others, this kit includes a whopping 360 cotton filters – 240 small and 120 large ones.

Kendal has an even larger and more powerful professional unit, with a bit higher price to go with it. It’s appropriate for use in spas, as well as at home.

See Also:

• Best Facial Cleansing Brushes

• Best Anti-Aging Devices

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.