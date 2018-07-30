Top 5 Best Straight Edge Razors (2018)

Also known as cut throat razors and open razors, a straight edge razor is a razor with a blade that can fold into its handle. Considered the most traditional way to get a shave, these hair handling helpers date back to Ancient Egypt in the 4th millennium BC where they were fashioned out of solid gold and copper.
In 1680 the razor style became all the rage, and stayed that way for more than two hundred years. It was elbowed out by the safety razor in the late 1800s, and then even more so by electric razors in the 1950s.
With the rise of all things artisan and with the added assistance of a cameo in the last James Bond film Skyfall, the straight razor is now soaring back into popularity. There’s just something hyper-masculine about using one, as it also requires a bit of a skill.
Beyond just looking badass, straight razors have a better value and are more sustainable and efficient than their plastic counterparts. Just try to add up how much you’ve spent on the latter over the years. You could’ve spent a fraction on those bills on a well-made straight razor.
One very important word to the wise: With any straight edge razor, it is extremely important to set the edge. Stropping correctly will be your key here, which means you’ll need to sharpen your blade on a special strip of leather.
If you’re a straight edge newbie, the proper tools and preparation will make the difference between the smoothest, closest shave of your life versus looking like you waltzed with a barbed wire. So take some time to watch some videos and read up on how best to tackle this old-school art.
With that said, I’ve put together the top five best straight edge razors out there today. Here they are, from least expensive to most.
1. Zertone Straight Razor – $16.99
It’s easy to imagine manly men of yore using this classic vintage style straight edge razor from Zertone. It’s gotta be because of its 100% natural mahogany wood specially contoured to fit your palm. The feature adds a nice rustic touch yet feels smooth.
Which is what your face will be after using this sleek pick. Each product is manually honed and inspected before delivery so that you’re good to go right out of the box. If that makes you a little nervous to take someone else’s word for your mug, just give it a few passes on your strop.
Buy the Zertone Straight Razor here.
2. Parker SRX Heavy Duty Straight Razor – $24.99
Parker Safety Razors has been a trusted name in the razor game since 1973. You may have even seen their products in your local barbershop throughout the years.
Their commitment to quality products is evident in the SRX Stainless Steel Razor. Its sleek looks are matched by an amazingly effective product.
This razor is designed to allow a barber to easily change a blade between clients and provide luxury shaves with an instrument that mimics a traditional straight razor. Unlike traditional straight razors, there never is any sharpening or stropping required.
It also features a rounded exposure at the end of the blade compartment to minimize cuts, which is never a bad thing when it comes to shaving, straight or otherwise.
Buy the Parker SRX Heavy Duty Straight Razor here.
3. Kingsland Shaving Co. Straight Razor – $29.95
This option from Kingsland Shaving Company is an intriguing mix of sinister and sophisticated with its carbon steel blade and and black wooden scales.
The handle is comfortable and the blade is easy to handle, which makes it an excellent pick for less skilled shavers, as well as more experienced ones.
It’s also ideal for travel and for the gym since it comes with a protective fitted tin case and drawstring pouch. It would also be an excellent and affordable gift, especially during the holidays.
Buy the Kingsland Shaving Co. Straight Razor here.
4. Dovo Full Hollow Carbon Steel Straight Edge Razor – $84.68
Dovo is a German company that’s been around since 1906, specializing in development, presentation and production of premium cutlery and shaving items. That adept German skill is apparent in their quality straight edge razor.
There’s no bells or whistles, just a steel curved blade and a straightforward handle. What more do you really need though? It gives a great shave and will definitely last.
Buy the Dovo Full Hollow Carbon Steel Straight Edge Razor here.
5. Naked Armor Solomon Straight Razor Shaving Kit – $169.95
While hefty in price, this handsome box comes with everything you need including a stainless steel blade, leather travel case, leather strop with brass, wood brush, shaving soap, and sharpening paste.
It all comes courtesy of Naked Armor, a company that set out to make the best straight razor possible. Their blades feature Japanese stainless steel while the handles are fashioned out of Acacia wood with gold copper tips to give optimal balance.
This practical box is something that can be put to use long after you’ve used everything up. It also makes a great gift.
Buy the Naked Armor Solomon Straight Razor Shaving Kit here.
