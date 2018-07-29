5 Best Hot Towel Warmer Cabinets: An Easy Buying Guide (2018)

With a quality hot towel warmer you can give your clients the relaxation of steamy, muscle-soothing heat to finish your service. It can seem like a simple thing, but that deep sinking heat, whether part of a facial, massage, shave, or other body treatment, is one of the best feelings.

How to keep your towel warmer clean.

A sealed warm box full of damp towels is the ideal environment for bacteria and mold to grow–which is exactly the opposite what you’re looking for. The smell of mildewy towels is not relaxing.

But, these cabinets are easy to keep squeaky clean with a few simple steps added to your daily routine.

Empty your cabinet every night. Remove all towels at the end of the day and empty the drip tray. Leaving towels in your cabinet overnight can foster mold growth and make towels smell musty.

Regularly wipe down all interior surfaces of the cabinet with disinfectant including the racks.

Pay special attention to clean the rubber gasket around the perimeter of the door. Make sure to pull the rubber back away from the door and clean in that little covered area that can hide bacteria an mold.

Leave your cabinet door open overnight to give it time to air out.

Towel tips.

Be sure to wash your towels in hot water with bleach to kill any bacteria that may have transferred to them.

Adding a small amount of vinegar to your towels during the last part of the washing cycle can help prevent your towels from smelling musty.

Using only distilled water in your steamer tanks will also prevent your towels from absorbing odd smells.

Cabinets that don’t seal well or heat up to the right temperature can also cause issues so buying quality is key.

What are the best Hot Towel Warmer Cabinets?

1. Spa Luxe Hot Towel Cabinet – $159

Pros: Cons: Ideal size

Holds 24 manicure towels

Rust-proof interior

Heats well No UV sanitizer

No temperature adjustment

Not too big and not too small this towel cabinet is a good size for any treatment room. It holds around 24 washcloth sized towels or eight full-sized towels.

There are two wire shelves to properly circulate heat throughout your towels and a drip tray to catch any moisture.

It takes around 30 to 45 minutes to fully heat up and the cabinet maintains a temperature of around 160 degrees.

2. Dermalogic Towel Steamer – $312.99

Pros: Cons: Great for larger salons

View window

90 to 200 degrees of adjustable temperature

Sizes to choose from

Safety shut off Louder than others

Too large for some

If you need something larger, Dermalogic has two nice models. The smaller cabinet of the two can hold 48 manicure size towels on two shelves.

It has an adjustable temperature range of 90 to 200 degrees Fahrenheit giving you more control over your towels allowing for thorough sterilization. The water tank has an indicator light to alert you when it’s low and the cabinet will automatically shut off for safety.

I like that the door has a window so it’s easy to see if there are towels still in the cabinet when doing your nightly clean up or to make sure you have enough during the day.

The larger model has three shelf areas and will hold 120 manicure sized towels. It has all the same features as the smaller model but in an industrial size for larger spas and salons.

3. Elite Mini Hot Towel Cabinet – $129

Pros: Cons: Mini sized for small spaces

Internally moderated temperture

Heats up in under 45 minutes Too small for many

The Elite Mini is a solution to space constraints. At 13 inches by 10 inches by 11 inches this small cabinet can hold about 10 manicure sized towel or five hand towels.

It’s too small for large operations but for a home business or salon that doesn’t need hot towels for most of their treatments, this is a nice compact unit that won’t take up much space but still deliver steamy hot towels by maintaining a temperature between 150 and 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

The small size allows it to heat up in around 30 minutes.

4. Belovedkai Towel Warmer & Sterilizer – From $88.88

Pros: Cons: Sterilizes with heat and UV light

Choice of one, two, or three doors

Removable racks and drip trays

Heats to 175 degrees Fahrenheit

Individually controlled cabinets Smallest unit is still 18 inches by 12 inches

May take longer to heat if not all sections are turned on

Perfect if you need to warm or sterilize different types of objects at once, the Belovedkai Towel Warmer line has one size warming area and the different models stack them depending on how much storage area you need.

Their smallest warmer has one door and can hold around 30 manicure sized towels. It heats to around 175 degrees and has a UV light sanitizer, removable tray, and drip tray.

If you need more space than that, their 32 liter warming cabinet is two of these single units stacked on top of each other. Each heating section can be turned on and off individually and each has their own drip tray.

For even more space, they have a 48 liter warming cabinet with three doors that are heated individually. This is an ideal set up if you have more things to heat than simply towels so you can have a cabinet for towels and another for tools or hot stones.

5. AW 2-in-1 Towel Warmer & UV Sterilizer – $128.99

Pros: Cons: Sterilizes with heat and UV light

Adjustable temperature

Heats up to 255 degrees

Timer

Removable tray

Compact size Too small for some

Can’t be left running constantly

Looks like a microwave

If your biggest concern is making sure your towels get rocket-hot, check out this warmer by AW. It looks a little like a microwave which could be better, but its worth it for the control and temperatures you can get out of this.

The AW warming cabinet has space for maybe 15 or so hand towel across two shelves. The dials on the outside allow you to set a timer up to 60 minutes and control the temperature from 32 degrees Fahrenheit to 255 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s plenty toasty.

Despite the fact that the dial can be set to 32 degrees, I don’t think that this cabinet would actually cool down anything to the freezing point, so why the dial starts that cold is a bit of a mystery.

This cabinet also doubly sterilizes with the use of a UV light.

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.