Top 5 Most Popular Men’s Colognes (2018)

Right off the bat, let’s get real honest here: Everyone digs someone who smells good.

Yet, finding the right cologne can seem overwhelming. There are endless options, and they all claim they smell the best, and they all promise to elevate you to mega-sexy-male status.

Common sense tells us that this cannot be true. So how do you find your signature scent out of the gajillion bottles on the shelves?

Sure, you could head into your nearest beauty store or mall and spray until your nostrils go numb. Fortunately, there’s a better option. I’ve rounded up the top five most popular men’s colognes on the market today. Each is a winner in its own way, and each will guarantee you compliments galore.

Before we delve into the best gets, lets do a quick Scent 101 session. If you’ve searched for a fragrance before, you’ve probably seen options that range from a cologne, to a perfume (or parfum), to an eau de toilette, to a splash, etcetera, and wondered what the heck the deal was.

The only difference amongst the varying types here is the concentration of oils in the fragrance. Here’s the details:

Perfume (or parfum): The most highly concentrated form of fragrance. It has the greatest amount of oils within its liquid.

Eau de Parfum: Slightly below regular perfume in its concentration.

Eau De Toilette and Eau De Cologne: Generally interchangeable, especially when it comes to men’s fragrance. This option has less concentration of oils than others.

A splash or a spray: There’s no difference in the product here (the concentration of oils), just in how you apply it. A spray is well, a spray. A splash will require you to apply it directly to your hands before then (you guessed it) splashing it on your body.

The higher the concentration the longer your fragrance will last, and the less you need to apply. Keep this in mind as you search for your new signature scent. It’s also a little fun trivia to share with your date after they compliment you on how amazing you smell.

Now, check out the top five most popular men’s colognes, in no particular order.

What are the most popular men’s cologne options?

1. Drakkar Noir Eau de Toilette – $22.57

Pros: Cons: Long-lasting

Reasonably priced

Iconic

Sexy and dramatic Heavier scent

Not for cologne newbies

Easy to over-apply

Introduced by Guy Laroche in 1982, Drakkar Noir has been a staple in many a man’s arsenal for a long time. While it’s also been made fun of in pop culture for its potentially overwhelming nature, the rich, sophisticated yet scent is a winner. Also? The name is fun to say.

Drakkar Noir itself is a sharp spicy, lavender, amber fragrance. It also features citrus, spicy berries, and sandalwood for depth and exoticness.

If this sounds like a bit much for you, then perhaps you should pass. This classic is definitely not for a cologne newbie. It requires restraint, yet demonstrates a knowing sophistication.

This classic comes in a handsome, all-black bottle with the iconic Drakkar Noir typeface.

2. Nautica Voyage Eau de Toilette Spray – $18.64

Pros: Cons: Great price

Perfect for every day

Long-lasting

Refreshing and light Not as sophisticated as others

Cap design can be defective

Voyage is the Nautica’s best-selling fragrance, and it’s easy to smell why. Almost five thousand reviews on Amazon sing the praises of its rich fusion of dewy moss and refined woody amber.

This is a fantastic option to wear on the daily since it leaves an impression, yet still comes off as light and refreshing. Its the balance of the lighter green leaf, apple, and drenched mimosa notes paired with the aforementioned heavier moss and amber that really makes this standout. It also makes it excellent for younger cologne wearers.

Another pro to Nautica Voyage is that it’s relatively powerful and long lasting. Just one spray should last you all day.

Definitely grab this great pick if you’re looking to experiment with something that won’t break the bank.

3. Giorgio Armani Acqua Di Gio Eau de Toilette Spray – $57.99

Pros: Cons: Definitely sexy

Light enough for every day wear

Long-lasting

Great for all ages Pricey

Not a lot for the money

Popularity of the fragrance means you won’t stand out

Let it be known that in my experience, this is the cologne that makes love interests go crazy, in the best possible way. There is just something tantalizing about its mix of citrus, rosemary, spice, jasmine, woods and ocean breezes.

I’m not quite sure how one goes about bottling ocean breezes, but one whiff of this refreshing elixir and I suppose anyone would believe it. It’s just that good.

Whether you want something that’ll make you stand out during the daytime or offer up a little wink while out on the prowl, Acqua di Gio is an awesome find. I would place good money on someone coming up to you with the opening line, “Is that Acqua di Gio you’re wearing?”

4. Calvin Klein ck one Eau de Toilette – $72

Pros: Cons: Iconic

Uni-sex

Subtle and light scent Bottle nozzle could be defective

Pricey

Scent doesn’t last as long as others

Calvin Klein’s iconic ck one first debuted on the scene in the 90s with its lithe models posturing in black and white. Back then everyone knew someone who wore this fragrance. It took over. It was everywhere and on everyone. And it could be, because this revolutionary first ck fragrance is designed for men and women to share, which was and is still, a very provocative notion.

It’s also back and as good as ever, experiencing a resurgence over the past few years, especially with the fashion set.

The fragrance remains bright and sensual with pineapple, bergamot, and cardamom top notes, partnered with nutmeg, musk, and cedar. It’s an expert balance that works for day as well as for night.

The bottle is just so good and 90s simplistic too, with its frosty glass andsilver cap. It’ll look quietly contemporary on your dresser or in your medicine cabinet. It’s also a good solid bottle to toss in your gym bag.

5. Issey Miyake Eau De Toilette Spray – $23.13

Pros: Cons: Long-lasting

Unique

Well-priced

Great, clean scent Scent’s uniqueness might not be for everyone

Watch out for fake vendors

This is a sleeper pick. You have probably smelled this on someone and thought, “Damn. That’s good.” The name may seem under the radar, but the scent is all style and substance.

With over two thousand reviews on Amazon customers rave about it’s clean and refreshing scent that’s also an attention getter. As one reviewer put, “There’s nothing worse than smelling like a room full of bros all day and making people gag because you sprayed AXE on every square inch of your body.”

This fragrance will win you fans without you even realizing it, with its fresh yet warm, woody scent accented with spicy notes.

It’s also considered a classic among fragrance experts for its unique and long-lasting scent. Grab this one, spray on, and watch yourself become the coolest, most mysterious man in every room.

