5 Best Prime Day Beauty Deals (2018)

And that means we're going to focus strictly on wickedly great Prime Day deals that deliver skin soothing ingredients, gentle exfoliation, deep cleansing and more.

Just because this is an event that's exclusive to Prime members, it can still include you. If you don't have a Prime membership, just sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial, and get all the goods, with no long term commitment. Of course, we're pretty sure once you try it, you're going to love it.

1. 27 Percent Off SOLO Mio Sonic Face Cleanser and Massager Brush

If you’ve got acne, enlarged pores, or just want to make sure your face is as clean as you can get it, this silicone SOLO Mio sonic facial cleansing brush can be the key to clean and clear skin. This facial cleansing brush delivers gentle pulsations to your skin using thousands of silicone microfingers, which massage your facial muscles and exfoliate at the same time.

Naturally antibacterial and antimicrobial, it’s especially great for those with problem complexions. And it’ll run for a full month on a single charge, so you can take it on vacation with no worries. Get it right now on this Prime Day deal for 27 percent off.

Price: $27.48 (27 percent off MSRP)

2. 30 Percent Off Yeouth Retinol Serum 2.5% with Hyaluronic Acid

There’s nothing that will erase the signs of aging quite like retinol – one of the most powerful wrinkle and dark spot fighters on the market. This serum from YEOUTH combines that wrinkle fighting power with the amazing hydrating strength of hyaluronic acid to deliver a one two punch on the side of younger looking skin.

A great face product for both men and women, this serum also contains skin soothing aloe vera and vitamin E, to deliver a smooth look with just a few drops. As part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, you can get this little miracle in a bottle for 30 percent off.

Price: $13.96 (30 percent off MSRP)

3. 30 Percent Off First Botany 100 Percent Natural Arabica Coffee Scrub

Clear, smooth skin is always in style, so an exfoliating body scrub can be your true ally when it comes to getting it. We think you’ll love this arabica coffee scrub from First Botany because it delivers all the scrubbing power with great natural ingredients, instead of those polluting little plastic pills that others use.

This scrub helps to minimize stretch marks, combat cellulite and give you toned and beautiful skin. Coffee grounds and dead sea salts help to remove dead skin cells, and caffeine in the scrub has been shown to help lighten scars and tighten skin. Get this skin soother for 30 percent off, and give yourself a fresher, younger look.

Price: $17.55 (30 percent off MSRP)

4. 60 Percent Off Sky Organics Cold-Pressed 100 Percent Pure Castor Oil

You could spend a small fortune on special elixirs for beautiful hair and lovely skin, or you could rely on the tonic people have used for centuries to remedy all sorts of things – organic castor oil. This cold-pressed castor oil from Sky Organics is just ten bucks during this Prime Day deal, and the big bottle will last for months, to beautify you all over.

Rich in vitamins and fatty-acids, castor oil promotes better hair growth and helps nourish and hydrate the skin. It also works amazingly well as an eyelash growth serum, at just a fraction of the price.

Price: $10.04 (60 percent off MSRP)

5. 64 Percent Off LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer

If you could get prescription strength wrinkle fighting retinol cream, without the high price tag and drying and flaking side effects, you’d want this anti-aging moisturizer from LilyAna. It’s loaded with skin soothing organic ingredients for your face, including hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and antioxidant green tea, along with nourishing shea butter and jojoba oil.

When you compare what you’d pay for a cosmetics counter product that would be roughly half this size, this Amazon Prime Day deal at 64 percent off is a pretty sweet way to make sure you skin looks as beautiful and young as it can.

Price: $14.20 (64 percent off MSRP)

