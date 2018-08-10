10 Best Goat Milk Soaps to Fight Dry Skin & Acne (2018)

Goat milk soap is a natural way to tackle tough skin problems from eczema to acne. Filled with vitamins and minerals, along with peptides (natural fatty acids), soaps made with raw goat milk help to balance your skin’s pH, as well as moisturize and hydrate.

If you have acne prone skin, goat milk is high in vitamin A, a natural acne fighter, and if you get a formula infused with honey, you’ll get added antibacterial and antimicrobial benefits too. Want more exfoliation to help sough off dead skin cells for smooth clear skin? Grab a bar that features oatmeal, activated charcoal or Dead Sea mud.

Because goat’s milk soap contains lactic acid, one of the alpha hydroxy acids (AHA,) it’s a gentle cleansing option for fighting fine lines and wrinkles. Even the Food and Drug Administration acknowledges the power of AHAs in soaps and other cosmetics.

Goat’s milk also has antibacterial properties that can help to reduce inflammation caused by eczema and psoriasis. If you’re concerned at all about the safety of ingredients in the products you use on your skin, the Environmental Working Group rates goat’s milk as a low hazard ingredient in their reviews of products containing it.

Check out these natural and gentle goat milk formulas that can help you get that beautiful skin you had as a kid.

What are the best goat milk soaps?

1. Caprina by Canus Original Formula Fresh Goat’s Milk Soap – $9.50 for 3-Pack

Pros: Cons: Leaves skin soft and hydrated, not dry

Lovely fresh scent

Quite affordable

Excellent for sensitive skin Scent is too perfumey for some

Not an organic formula

Feels waxy to some

This goat milk soap from Caprina by Canus of Canada features fresh goat’s milk sourced from local farmers, to give you soft, moisturized skin. With essential nutrients, and a host of beneficial vitamins, including A, B2, B3, B6, B12, and E, this soap literally feeds your skin with goodness.

Because the proteins in this soap are so easily absorbed into your skin, they create long-lasting hydration to give you smoother skin that lasts. We also love that this family owned company ensures that the farmers they work with, treat their goats ethically, allowing them plenty of fresh air, sunshine and playtime, in order to produce the finest quality milk.

It gets rave reviews from people in general, but especially from those with the most sensitive skin. While this special soap formula is already pretty affordable, you can cut the cost per bar even more by buying it in an eight or ten pack. And if you’re looking for an easier shower solution, you can also try the Caprina by Canus Fresh Goat’s Milk Body Wash, which also gets rave reviews.

2. Essential Bliss All Natural Handmade Goat Milk Soap – $24.99 for 4-Pack

Pros: Cons: All natural ingredients

Artisan made in small batches

Nice, creamy feeling lather

Very moisturzing Pretty spendy per bar

Frangrance is a bit too light

May stain light colored washrags

Hand cut, and handmade in the heart of Amish country, this all natural goat milk soap features all the moisturizing benefits of goat’s milk, along with nourishing palm, olive, avocado and castor oils. Scented with all natural essential oils, this soap is def one of out favorites.

This moisturizing soap is sulfate, paraben and cruelty free. With regular use, it helps to prevent dry skin, as well as fighting fine lines and wrinkles. We also think you’ll appreciate the artisan styling, and because this soap is only made in small batches, you can feel good about its purity.

What’s even better is that this soap has a 100 prcent money back guarantee, just in case you don’t fall in love with it. Nice.

3. Amazon’s Choice: Sunaroma Goat Milk Soap with Shea Butter & Manuka Honey – $8.87

Pros: Cons: Amazon’s Choice

Deeply moisturizing ingredients

Manuka honey fights inflammation and acne

Cleans well, without drying skin Price per bar is pretty high

Doesn’t contain as much goat’s milk as other formulas

Artifically scented

Large bars are hard to handle when slippery

This deeply conditioning goat’s milk soap has a few tricks up its sleeve to combat dry, aging skin. First, it features naturally nourishing goat’s milk, which is rich in proteins and vitamins your skin loves to drink in. This 100 percent vegetable based soap, won’t irritate or dry sensitive skin.

Rich in fatty acids, it leaves your skin soft to the touch, while this soap gently exfoliates to reveal smoother skin texture. It’s entriched with hydrating shea butter, known to deliver deep hydration and softness, while reducing the signs of aging.

Another power ingredient is the micracle worker, Manuka Honey. Know for its naturally antibiotic and antibacterial properties, it can help to calm easily irritated skin, and fights acne as well. It also helps to promote natural cell turnover and repair, giving you younger looking skin from deep within.

Certified by the Rainforest Alliance, it’s sulfate, paraben and cruelty free. Plus it also gets a nod as Amazon’s choice, for having legions of satisfied fans, including us.

4. Legend’s Creek Farm Unscented Goat Milk Soap – $7.49

Pros: Cons: Great for those with eczema and psoriasis

Formulated for itchy, and sensitive skin

Tons of creamy lather using just a bit of soap

It’s unscented (except for a hint of natural goat milk smell) Small bar, big price

Not as moisturizing as some others

Can stain your wash cloths

Soap can be a bit crumbly

Sometimes people with the most sensitive skin have sensitive noses as well. That’s why we’re fans of this handmade goat milk soap from Legend’s Creek Farm. The rustic looking bar feels au naturel, and it is. Biodegradeable, it’s made without phosphates, sulfates or parabens, and because it doesn’t have any fragrance, you can avoid skin irritations often caused by them.

What might seem like a plain Jane bar actually features lots of luxe ingredients to make your skin soft and supple, including olive, coconut, shea and hemp oils. These leave your skin deeply moisturized, but still clean. It also contains skin soothing oatmeal, which is a great helper for those with eczema and psoriasis. The luscious, thick lather is a giant plus too.

And, since we’re focused on that main ingredient, goat’s milk, this soap guarantees it is made with “milk from happy goats.” If you care about the conditions of these animals, you’re likely to find that super appealing. We did.

While we’ve chosen to feature this unscented soap, Legend’s Creek Farm makes 14 different fragrance combinations of goat milk soap, from Pina Colada to Patchouli. To keep your skin super smooth, and hydrated, follow up with Legend’s Creek Farm Unscented Goat Milk Lotion.

5. Horse ‘O Peace Ranch Oatmeal ‘n Honey Raw Goat Milk Soap – $11.99 for 2-Pack

Pros: Cons: High raw goat milk content

Handmade in small batches for purity

Makes luscious, creamy lather

Leaves skin feeling super soft and healthy Kind of spendy

Can cause allergic reactions

Soaps aren’t individually wrapped in multi-packs

Bars melt quite quickly

Goat milk, in it’s most raw and unpasteurized form, ensures you get the maximum benefits from all the natural nutrients, and that’s just what this sweet soap bar delivers. Organic oatmeal is added to the mix for both gentle exfoliation, and to soothe and refresh dry, itchy skin.

Raw honey delivers naturally moisturizing goodness, while its antibacterial properties also help to fight blemishes and irritation. These bars are handmade in small batches to ensure you get the best quality each and every time. Then they are hand cut and wrapped, so you know you’re getting the best for your money.

They have no fillers, and deliver all the benefits of a milk bath, in a bar. Pure essentiasl oils offer a light fragrance without over powering your perfume or cologne. Olive and coconut oils deliver added moisture to even the driest skin, leaving you smooth and soft, but not greasy.

This soap delivers creamy lather, to satisfy even your wildest bubble cravings, and it’s great for your face as well as your body. Ignore the fact that it doesn’t come in fancy packaging, because what’s inside is totally worthy. You can also get this goat milk soap in relaxing lavender scent, peppermint and rosemary scent, or infused with tea tree and jojoba oils, or order the sample pack with more than a dozen options to choose from.

6. Bend Soap Company All Natural Handmade Goat Milk Soap – $24.80 for 4-Pack

Pros: Cons: Very pure formula that’s all natural

Handmade to ensure quality

Works especially well for eczema

Creates great lather Pretty expensive per bar

Can cause rash and itching in some users

Unscented variety still has a scent

Some order mixups reported

The Northwest is renowned for its earthy appeal, laid back lifestyle, and lots of cool organic and natural products – these handmade goat milk soaps among them. This spearmint and eucalyptus formula not only gives your body a fresh, tingling wakeup call, the eucalyptus essential oils help to brighten your mind for the day ahead.

Made with fresh goat’s milk from local farms in Bend, Oregon, this soap also contains body soothing ingredients to moisturize and smooth dry skin. With coconut, olive and palm oils – goat’s milk, and essential oils, this soap is just about as pure as it gets, because that’s absolutely all that’s in it. Really.

And if you’re concerned about the connection between palm oil and deforestation, you can be assured this soap company only uses sustainably sourced red palm oil. And, because it’s so clean, with so few ingredients, it won’t gunk up or stain your wash clothes, sinks and scrubbies.

If you’re curious about different scents, and unscented version of this goat’s milk soap, you can order a sampler pack with all six available scents. The bonus here, unlike some others, is that you’ll get full size bars, rather than little versions.

7. Best for Men: Dr. Squatch Deep Sea Goat’s Milk Soap – $9.95

Pros: Cons: Leaves skin feeling smooth and supple

Nice manly scent

Uses oatmeal to exfoliate

Good for oily and dry skin Price per bar is high

Scent doesn’t linger long

Could be more exfoliating

Melts fast because it lacks perservatives

I often feel bad for guys. When it comes to specialty skin care, let’s be honest, the market is heavily weighted toward women and kids. That’s why I was drawn to try out this goat milk soap, formulated just for men. Of course, it went to my hubs for more thorough testing.

This soap delivered the perfect blend of cleansing, moisturizing, and exfoliating, all with an invigorating, manly sort of smell, that quite frankly, I thought was fine for women too. Natural olive, hemp and non-GMO soy oils, along with shea butter, deliver extra softness.

Goat’s milk adds its natural goodness to the mix, helping to balance your pH, and deliver natural alpha hydroxy acids to rejuvenate tired, dry, scaly skin. Oatmean in the soap makes the perfect exfoliator, which is especially helpful for men who shave, doing a great job at eliminating razor bumps and rashiness.

It’s great for both dry and oily skin.

8. Top Rated Goat Milk Soap: Zum Bars Mint Five Ways Goat’s Milk Soap – $27.78 for 5-Pack

Pros: Cons: Lathers wonderfully

Leaves skin soft and refreshed

All natural ingredients

Fun scent combinations Kind of expensive

Bars don’t come individually wrapped

They look kind of gross after a few uses

Scent is super heavy

If you just happen to love mint everything, but you also like to mix your mint with other natural fragrances, these goat milk Zum Bars from Indigo Wild give you the perfect excuse to switch it up. This five-pack contains patchouli-mint, lavender-mint, citrus-mint, rosemary-mint, and peppermint.

Made with all natural ingredients, and no synthetic preservatives, these goat milk soaps give you wicked lather without stripping your skin. Made with moisturizing goat’s milk, which is full of natural triglicerides, or good fats, gently takes care of sensitive skin, without irritation.

With olive, coconut, palm and castor oils, plus the goat goodness, there’s nothing more added except for therapeutic essential oils. You can’t help but feel good about using those those ingredients for your skin. Indigo Wild makes lots of other intresting Zum Bar scent combinations like frankincense-lavender, and sandalwood-citrus.

9. Best Goat Milk Soap for Acne: Southern Natural Dead Sea Mud, Charcoal & Goat Milk Soap – $19.94 for 3-Pack

Pros: Cons: Amazon’s Choice

Very effective for acne as well as dry skin

Leaves skin soft, hydrated and rash free

Terriffic for eczema sufferers and those with dry, cracked hands Awfully expensive for whole body use

Leaves a grey soap scum in your sink and shower

Can stain wash cloths

Some reports of skin irritation

If you’re a goat milk purist, this soap might not be for you, because that naturally moisturizing milk has to share center stage with two other skin purifiers, Dead Sea mud and activated charcoal. Now, on the other hand, if you suffer from acne, frequent breakouts and overly oily skin, this soap could turn your complexion around.

Olive oil, coconut oil, and sustainable palm oil, team up with goat’s milk to hydrate and cleanse. Activated charcoal draws out toxins from irritated and breakout-prone skin, and Dead Sea mud delivers a dose of helpful minerals.

This handmade soap is scented with peppermint, rosemary and eucalyptus essential oils, to deliver an arometherapy experience to your cleansing routine. An added benefit is that all these oils are also naturally antibacterial and anti microbial, making them especially well-suited to fighting acne.

Made in small batches of just 360 bars each, this soap is made by the actual owners of the goats. After suffering for years with dry and rashy skin, their discovery of the power of goat’s milk soap convinced them to kick off their own goat milk product line, with goats that were purchased to make the soap, but seem to be more like pets. We like that!

10. Most Popular Goat Milk Soap: Vi-Tae Natural & Organic Handmade Goat Milk Soap – $11

Pros: Cons: 100 percent natural and organic

Handmade to ensure purity

Lathers well

Smells heavenly Super high price per bar

Robust scent is too heavy for some

Not as moisturizing as others

Can one bar of soap really fit all the needs of all different skin types? Of course it depends on what it’s made of, and this goat milk soap boasts some impressive ingredients that fight dry lines and wrinkles, take a tough stand on acne, and exfoliates whily hydrating and moisturizing too. No wonder it is so popular.

This handmade soap features 100 percent natural and organic ingredients, a plus if you care about your skin and the planet. Get Lathered Up soap easily absorbs into the skin, deeply cleaning pores, while hydrating at the same time. Honey adds natural antibacterial and antimicrobial benefits, making this soap great for those struggling with breakouts.

Lavendar oil gives you a relaxing aromatherapy treatment while you wash, and this bar does a great job of gently removing makeup, so no need to have a separate product for that purpose.

