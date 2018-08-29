Best Body Wash for Acne: 10 Options for Clear Skin (2018)

There’s nothing worse than skin that’s out of control. If you’re fighting breakouts on your face, chest, back, shoulders or butt, finding the best body wash for acne has got to be at the top of your must-have list.

If you’re set on a natural formula, look for those with antibacterial and antimicrobial tea tree oil. This natural ingredient does a number on acne, as well as fungal infections like athlete’s foot and jock itch. We’ve picked several acne washes with tea tree oil, but each combines that power-hitter with different ingredients to tackle tough acne issues.

Some of these washes use detoxifying bentonite clay, to literally draw impurities from the skin. Others feature essential oils and ingredients like clary sage to help regulate sebum, and calm irritated skin. We’ve even featured an African black soap which gets its color from the ashes of burnt plantain skin. Known for its detoxifying and skin nourishing power, it’s also great for fighting chronic breakouts.

Salicylic acid is another key acne fighting ingredient, and per the American Academy of Dermatology, it’s recommended for treating acne, as well as enlarged pores. We’ve tried and recommended a number of formulas that feature it, along with other botanicals in which it naturally occurs, like willow bark extract.

Salicylic acid is even recommended by Mayo Clinic, because it’s so effective at deeply cleaning and helping to unclog congested pores. It definitely can leave you with a smoother, clearer complexion. There’s a reason it’s in all the best exfoliating pads. But be careful as it can also cause irritation, so if you have sensitive skin, that’s an ingredient you may want to avoid.

One thing you’ll discover, is that finding the perfect acne body wash for you will cost quite a bit more than a bar of antibacterial soap, and a bottle won’t likely last as long. The one thing we’ve tried to do, however, is avoid washes with artificial fragrances and preservatives, as those are often culprits in causing acne and skin irritation in general. Plus, wouldn’t you rather have a fresh squeeze from a bottle, than rub a slimy soap bar over your body? We think so.

If you want to stop struggling with acne all over, check out these body washes that will leave you ready to bare it all, in no time.

What are the best body washes for acne?

1. Amazon’s Choice: Essential Oil Labs Tea Tree Oil Body Wash – $12.99

One of the most effective things you can do when you’re fighting acne anywhere on your body is to minimize bacterial and microbial growth. You want to avoid the bad stuff spreading around and causing more pimples. That’s the beauty of tea tree oil in a body wash for acne. Tea tree oil is naturally antibacterial and antimicrobial, plus it feels fresh and smell great too.

This body wash is also anti-fungal, so it fights other issues like athlete’s foot, jock itch, and toe nail fungus. You can’t argue with those benefits. This detoxifying formula is great for everyday use in your home shower, but it’s also great to pack in your gym bag, because you know the showers there are filled with undesirable bacteria and fungi.

Coconut oil and shea butter help to keep your skin moisturized and nourished. Keep in mind, if you’re someone who loves lather, you’ll need to use a loofah or sponge to work one up. Despite that it gets the nod as a best body wash for acne, and it’s also Amazon’s choice for effectiveness and legions of raving fans.

2. Safe House Naturals Detox Face & Body Wash – $19.99

Pros: Cons: Effectively targets acne bodywide

Organic and natural formula

Skin soothing and healing

Not overly skin-drying Can irritate eyes

Kind of spendy

Not great for those with rosacea

May tingle or cause a burning sensation

This natural and organic body wash for acne is packed full of pure and natural ingredients, all of which pack a powerful combined punch against frustrating acne on your face and body. It helps to control sebum, an excess of which is big cause of acne, with organic clary sage.

It’s antimicrobial and antibacterial, thanks to the addition of tea tree oil, so acne and other fungal infections are kept at bay. Eucalyptus, rosemary and frankincense oils stimulate healing and accelerate cellular repair, while activated charcoal and bentonite clay help to draw impurities from your skin.

Aloe vera gel and lavender oil help to calm inflamed skin, and promote healing. Best yet, all this goodness is in a base of handmade glycerin soap that pampers your skin, while fighting your toughest skin issues. Did we mention it smells totally delicious?

3. The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Body Wash – $12.35

Pros: Cons: Visibly improves acne with daily use

Organic tea tree and tamanu oils are naturally antibacterial and antimicrobial

Made with fair trade ingredients

Cleanses without leaving skin dry Hefty price for a tiny bottle

Smell can be overpowering

Not equally effective for all users

Takes a lot to get a good lather

If you love products from The Body Shop as much as we do, you’re going to go crazy for this gel formula acne wash. It uses two types of naturally antibacterial tea tree oil, to perform its skin clearing magic, but it also has an ace in the hole, with organic tamanu oil. This ingredient sets this particular body wash apart, because tamanu oil is known to be an effective natural treatment for acne, dermatitis and other skin irritations.

This 100 percent vegan formula gets bonus points for making a really decent lather, which definitely helps make you feel nice and clean. We also give a thumbs up to the fact that it uses fair trade tea tree oil, which means communities in which it’s sources are making living wages.

With daily use, you’ll see clearer, more beautiful skin on your face, chest and back, because it targets excess oil without leaving your skin dry and irritated. The Body Shop also makes a skin clearing tea tree toner, as well as a mattifying tea tree lotion, that hydrates without leaving your skin feeling greasy.

4. Tree to Tub Soapberry for Body Peppermint Body Wash – $16.99

Pros: Cons: Eco-friendly company

Sustainably harvested soapberries make for a creamy lather

Naturally clears acne without stressing skin

Smells minty fresh and invigorating Expensive for its size

Takes quite a bit to make lather

Fragrance too intense for some users

Not as refreshing as tea tree acne washs

One of the most common problems of body wash for acne is that so often they can be super drying to your skin, which only tends to make breakouts worse. Not so with this organic soapberry body wash from Tree to Tub. Overall, it’s one of our favorite shower solutions for the whole family, because the organic formula is so skin friendly, and the minty fresh scent is invigorating as heck first thing in the morning.

If you have acne though, this body wash comes to the rescue with skin balancing botanicals that soothe, heal, and fight inflammation. This formula contains sustainably harvested organic soapberries, native to Taiwan, which naturally balances pH, and creates a lovely lather too. Soapberries are powerful at both cleansing and healing skin irritation.

Combined with hydrating aloe vera, skin calming and cooling cucumber, and calming chamomile, this acne wash leaves your skin clean, clear and soft. We love this company’s ethics and commitment to creating eco-friendly products from sustainable ingredients. Thumbs up.

5. Top Rated: Alba Botanica ACNEdote Face & Body Scrub – $15.99 for 2-Pack

Pros: Cons: Keeps fighting pimples even after rinsing

Salicylic acid and willow bark extract are key ingredients

Gently exfoliates skin with ground walnut shells

Very highly rated by users Exfoliating granules can be harsh on skin

Stay away if you have nut allergies

Messy in the sink and shower

Not the best for sensitive skin

Let’s start by talking about salicylic acid. One of the most effective ingredients in any acne fighting formula, it helps to clear clogged pores and minimize the formation of future zits. Good, right? This acne wash from Alba Botanica features willow bark extract, which naturally contains salicylic acid, and acts as a natural exfoliant.

This scrub is definitely gentle enough for your face as well as your body, and leaves skin feeling super clean and soft. While it’s a perfect solution for oily and combination skin, especially skin with a tendency to break out or get blackheads, we think it’s a bit too aggressive for drier and more sensitive complexions.

While it’s priced similarly to some of the others we’ve mentioned, keep in mind you’re getting two eight ounce tubes at that price. It made with 100 percent vegetarian ingredients, and this cruelty free formula keeps fighting acne even after it has been rinsed off, to give you clearer skin throughout the day.

If you’re looking for a more traditional wash, without the scrub as a part of it, the Alba Botanica Natural ACNEdote Deep Pore Wash also has pore clearing salicylic acid.

6. Phisoderm Anti-Blemish Body Wash – $21.38

Pros: Cons: Effectively clears blemishes with regular use

Soap, alcohol and dye free formula

Contains skin soothing aloe and chamomile

Bigger bottle than many Quite expensive

better if you have only mild acne

Takes time and consistent use to clear skin

Can be somewhat drying

This skin soothing gel body wash for acne treats your skin gently, while helping to clear up blemishes, blackheads and acne with 2 percent salicylic acid. While it’s effective, it doesn leave your skin dry or tight feeling. It’s designed to leave your skin clean, and more importantly, balanced. That means you don’t have to worry about your skin producing even more sebum, which can be a problem with some other products.

It leaves your complexion pH balanced, and includes a number of calming and soothing natural botanicals that add to its effectiveness. Healing vitamin E, hydrating aloe vera, and skin soothing chamomile leave your skin feeling soft and fresh, while the fragrance is enough to get you going first thing in the morning.

This acne wash comes in a bit larger bottle than many, at ten ounces. If you want to test out Phisoderm’s Anti-Blemish line without spending quite so much, check out their anti-blemish gel cleanser two pack that’s less than 14 bucks.

7. Best Buy: Mountain Falls Clarifying Pink Grapefruit Body Wash – $4.58

Pros: Cons: Effectively fights acne

Lathers well

Compares nicely to some more well-known brands

Super affordable Not as effective as some others in the category

Scent is somewhat off

Not as exfoliating as some

As Amazon steps into the beauty game, you get all the skin clearing goodness of a top quality acne wash, without spending a ton of dough. Sweet, because you’re going to want to scrub up in the shower, and expensive washes can go awfully quickly when you’re washing from head to toe.

This body wash feature pink grapefruit extract, which is a bit of a wonder when it comes to anti-aging. This superfood delivers super powers when it comes to fighting off free radical damage. This formula is also infused with salicylic acid, and it helps to fight acne, as well as ward off future pimples and blackheads.

Foamy lather leaves you feeling squeaky clean and refreshed, and even though we think this is a huge bargain at just $4.58 for an 8.5 ounce bottle, you can buy it in a four pack for even less per bottle. You’ll find this quite similar to the Neutrogena Body Clear Body Wash, but it costs about 30 percent less. Deal.

8. Proactiv Deep Cleansing Wash – $39.85

Pros: Cons: Effectively clears body breakouts

Exfoliating beads help to unclog mores and slough off dead skin cells

Fairly gentle formula

Bigger bottle than most Pretty darned spendy

It doesn’t come with a pump

Super thick consistency makes it hard to pour

Big bottle can be hard to handle

We can’t have any discussion about acne fighting skincare products without including Proactiv in our mix. This company has a long-standing reputation for helping people reclaim their beautiful skin, with effective products that keep breakouts at bay.

This deep cleansing body wash is gentle but effective, with salicylic acid acne medication built it. It also features exfoliating beads to help slough away dirt, oil and dead skin cells, a key to keeping acne from recurring. This acne wash helps to unclog and refine pores and diminish blackheads.

This non-drying formula is appropriate for all skin types, but if it does dry your skin a bit, simply reduce the number of times per week that you use it. While it may seem super expensive to you, keep in mind, this bottle is nearly twice the size of all the others, so it’s actually a more moderate investment than it seems at first.

For those with the most serious acne, Proactive has a multi-step treatment program that has been achieving successful results for decades now.

9. Sky Organics African Black Soap – $11.35

Pros: Cons: Deeply cleans without stripping skin

Effective for facial and body acne

Planet friendly organic formula

Lathers well Smells and looks kind of weird

Thin, more watery formula

Cap design is poor

Bottle label dissolves off in the shower

First and foremost, you might be wondering just what the heck African black soap is. The main ingredient most common to African black soap is ash from burned plantain skin – hence the black color. This skin balancing ingredient is a key in helping to exfoliate and deliver anti-aging benefits too.

Plantain ash also helps to calm eczema and treat psoriasis, and because it’s naturally antibacterial, it’s great for treating acne and other fungal infections. It helps to eliminate dirt and oil, but it doesn’t strip and dry your skin. It’s rich in vitamins A and E, along with minerals and other essential skin nutrients.

In this particular wash, you’ll also find skin loving cocoa and shea butters, which might seem counter-intuitive if you’ve got oily skin, but the key here is keeping your complexion hydrated, as well as with exfoliated.

10. Aleavia Prebiotic Unscented All Natural Body Wash – $18.99

Pros: Cons: Combines science and nature to fight acne

Naturally helps to heal burns and minimize scars

Unscented formula that’s good for men and women

Balances skin’s pH Awfully expensive

Doesn’t lather too well

Can sting eyes

May be unscented, but still has an odor

Do you know the difference between prebiotics and probiotics? Neither did we til we tried out this acne wash that’s good for a whole lot more than just acne. Basically, prebiotics signal your body to manufacture probiotics, those good, hard-working, germ fighting bacteria that live in your gut. Turns out those good bacteria have a heck of a lot to do with helping people turn around their difficult skin issues, as well as being outstanding for overall health.

This prebiotic body wash is a spa level skin treatment that mixes smart science with a blend of pure, organic ingredients to deliver clearer, brighter, smoother skin. The prebiotics encourage good bacteria that fights acne, eczema and psoriasis, while stabilizing pH levels.

This formula features all natural ingredients, including Acadian sea kelp, ultra-hydrating organic, extra-virgin coconut oil and pure, naturally hydrating and skin soothing aloe vera. Deliver a one-two punch to facial acne with the Aleavia Acne Repair Kit.

While this acne fighting wash is unscented, if you’re looking for some calming aromatherapy, in addition to a deeply satisfying cleanse, try the lavender-scented body wash.

