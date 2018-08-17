5 Best Drugstore Highlighter Options: Compare & Save (2018)

By now, you know what makeup is you know that a highlighter should be in your collection. Luckily for us they’ve had a few years of the trend to get it right and now the best drugstore highlighter can go toe-to-toe with more luxury brands.

Why highlight?

Highlights give you a bright healthy glow and refine the shape of your faces. It makes it look like you’re always catching the light perfectly–even when there isn’t any light.

Plus, highlighting is a way to enhance our natural features without going all out on full contouring. Contouring can do a lot for structure, and highlighting is a part of contouring, but we don’t always have the time or desire to do a full contour.

Highlighters are a quick way to get a similar effect with less work.

What is the right highlighter for your skin tone?

We’ve all bought a beautiful palette and got home and thought, “What have I done?” Picking the best drugstore highlighter for your skin is the same deal. Not all highlighters will work for all people.

The general rule for illuminators in the nude range is you want your highlighter to be two shades lighter than your skin tone. Other colors get a little tricky.

Fair folks tend to look best with cool-tone highlighters. Think icy, pearlescent shades or ones that are marketed as iridescent. This generally gives people who are pale a lot of options for underlying tones like blue or green to balance out your color.

If you feel like you need something extra light, you can look for strobbing sticks. You just have to be careful not to use too much or you could end up looking like an ice queen.

Medium or olive skinned folks have some leeway here. The consensus is that champagne toned highlighters are most flattering, but depending on your complexion you can play around with the more iridescent shades.

More melanated skin tone folks will want to stick to gold, rose gold, and bronzes. You may want to avoid icy, silver shades unless they are highly pigmented with a base color. If you’re going for a dramatic look, pigmented cool shades really pop.

How to apply your highlighter like a pro.

Highlighting is the finishing touch on your look so you’ll want to add it in at the end after the rest of your face is done. The only exception here is with highlighter sticks because the act of drawing them on can smudge or lift your foundation, so if you’re finding that happening you’ll want to apply those before foundation or apply them at the end with a brush.

Illuminate the areas you want to draw attention to. Add a dab of highlighter to on your brow bone, just above your crease, and to the inner corner of your eyes to make your eyes appear brighter and larger.

Line your cupid’s bow and add a touch to your chin to enhance the fullness of your lips. Diagonal lines of highlighter along your cheekbones and straight down the bridge of your nose will create a contoured look.

After you’ve got your bright lines on your face, it’s time to blend and you’re good to go.

Less is more here, so start slow.

A neat highlighter trick is that if you’re looking for a more subtle, all-over dewy glow, you can add a little bit of your highlighter to your foundation or even your moisturizer to give you that illuminated look.

What are the best drugstore highlighers?

1. Wet n Wild’s Megaglo Highlighting Palette – $14.99

Pros: Cons: Four highlighting colors

Super pigmented

Will last you a long time

Great for a wide range of skin tones

Easy to control

Multi-tasks as eyeshadow Too frosty or glittery for some

No mirror in the palette

For your money, this is one of the best drugstore highlighter palettes out there. You get four different colors with slightly different finishes to play around with. Each one is so intensely pigmented and concentrated that a tiny bit goes a long way so you can get a lot of use out of it.

These are fun, frosty shimmers that work perfectly for fair skin tones but the bright undertones mean that people of color also look amazing in these as you can see in the demo video below.

It comes with an iridescent peach, shimmering purple-blue, metallic yellow-green gold, and a more subtle pink tone with a sparkle. The first two are much more bold while the gold and pink have a more natural finish.

The consistency of the product is amazing, especially considering it’s a drugstore brand. The powder blends well and melts right onto you skin to stay in place.

It’s a limited edition vegan palette so grab one before they get scarce.

2. Maybelline’s Master Strobing Stick – $5.42

Pros: Cons: Cream to powder

Non-comedogenic

Glitter-free natural shimmer

Buildable

Travel-friendly stick Only two shades and nothing for darker skin

Not a ton of product

I like stick highlighters because there’s nothing easier than just drawing it on your face and blending The Master Strobing Stick from Maybelline goes on smooth and creamy and blends to a powder finish.

This one has a much more natural look to it so you get that glow without looking like you’re part unicorn (not that there’s anything wrong with that). It’s buildable as well so if you first apply it and it’s too subtle for you, you can add another layer to pump up the shimmer.

For those of us with sensitive skin, cream makeup can make us wary, but this one is non-comedogenic, meaning it’s formulated to not clog your pores and trigger acne issues.

The one misleading thing is that it looks like you get a whole long tube of product, but the actual highlighter stick is much smaller than the tube it comes in.

This one comes in Light Iridescent and Medium Nude Glow.

3. NYX’s Bright Idea Illuminating Stick – From $5.22

Pros: Cons: Wide range of colors

Very blendable

Catches the light

Travel-friendly tube Not a ton of product

A lot of highlighters nail that shimmering glow, but this one is downright reflective. When left full force you get an extreme bounce of light. At the same time it’s easy to soften it up so that the sheen stays but is muted to a gorgeous glow that brightens your whole look.

They are super easy to work with and blend seamlessly with very little effort. The sticks go on creamy enough that you can use them over powder without any issues but won’t leave you feeling heavy.

The Nyx Bright Idea Illuminating Stick comes in over 10 colors. Four of those are dedicated highlighters, four are blushes, and four are bronzers. They all have a very luminescent glow when the light hits them just right so I think depending on your skin tone you could work with any of these as a highlight.

The highlighters are Pink Pearl Lace, Lavender Lust, Pinkie Dust, and Chardonnay Shimmer

4. L’Oreal’s Lumi Shimmerista – From $11.13

Pros: Cons: Intense glowing shimmer

Two shades in cool and warm

Your jar will last you basically forever

Can go subtle or bold

Could double as eyeshadow Not as long-lasting

Too much looks fake

Not everyone likes working with loose powders but I love the versatility and control they give me. Plus I always find they are more pigmented than creams. The Lumi Shimmerista does not disappoint here.

There are two shades in the collection, Sunlight and Moonlight, which are formulated to universally work on all skin tones and, surprisingly, that seems to bear out.

Sunlight is a warm, golden glow and Moonlight is a cooler, opalescent shade.

If you’re looking to make an entrance, this highlighter can really wow you. Just the tiniest bit of powder is all you need for an illuminating glow. It blends down easily to a more natural, everyday makeup glow but this highlighter really shines (get it) when you’re looking for something more dramatic.

You can see what a soft, blended version of the Lumi Shimmerista would look like on you by uploading a photo of yourself on L’Oreal’s website.

5. E.L.F.’s Beautifully Bare Liquid Highlighting Dewy Drops – $2.49

Pros: Cons: Affordable

Easy to blend

Dewy finish

Liquid perfect for adding to foundation

Vegan and cruelty-free Too oily for some

Only one shade

Needs to be shaken

You can’t beat the price on this one. The product name Dewy Drops describes this liquid highlighter perfectly. It has a shiny, dewy finish that is very natural.

It is super important that you shake this tube before you use it though. It’s an oil-based highlighter so if you don’t shake it up, you can end up getting some of naturally separated oils instead of the pigment. Not ideal.

This one is an oil-based product and if feels like an oil-based product. If you have dry skin, this will feel amazing and give you that luminous glow that you’re looking for. But if you have oily skin, this probably isn’t the best drugstore highlighter for you.

Dewy Drops only comes in one color which is a champagne gold glow that works for a wide range of skin tones. I love that according to the E.L.F. site that this is vegan and cruelty-free.

