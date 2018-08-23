5 Best Highlighter Makeup Brands: Easy Buying Guide (2018)

With the best highlighter makeup you look like you are always perfectly catching the light for that healthy, youthful glow while refining the contour of your face at the same time. Unfortunately stores are packed with products that skip the glowing radiance and go straight to shiny or unnatural so it’s easy to pick up a dud.

Highlighters work by using highly reflective pigments to enhance the light around you and light-colored pigments to give the appearance of being well-lit even when the light isn’t perfect. This is a tricky balancing act and a product used in the wrong way, or even the wrong product used in the right way can leave you washed-out and fake looking.

How to choose the best highlighter makeup for your skin tone.

Your highlighter should be about two shades lighter than your natural skin tone. People with fair skin tones work well with cool-tinted illuminators with pearly hues. Those with more melanated skin look radiant in warmer gold tones but can also rock iridescent highlighters depending on the product.

For more on choosing the right color, see my guide to the Best Drugstore Highlighters.

The best highlighter makeup for your skin type.

Skin color is one thing but skin type is totally another.

Oily skin has a natural shine already, but that’s not really the glow we’re looking for. A powder highlighter with a more matte finish will create radiance but won’t turn our natural shine up to an 11.

Sensitive skin can be prone to breakouts caused by makeup called acne cosmetica. The American Association of Dermatologists recommends oil-free formulas to keep your pores happy.

Dry skin needs an oil-based or cream highlighter to keep your skin hydrated and looking supple and to avoid accentuating any flakiness.

Combination skin should stick to powder or cream to powder formulas for the best of both worlds.

Now let’s get down to it.

What are the best highlighter makeup options?

1. Manizer by TheBalm – $22.80

Pros: Cons: Soft, diffused glow

Different shades to choose from

No glitter

Cruelty-free

Buildable

Highly pigmented

Doubles as eyeshadow Can be too shimmery if you over apply

Top layer can be iffy

The Manizer Highlighters offer a range of colors as well as some flexibility within each product depending on how you apply it. These are capable of a killer, blinding highlight or a diffused natural glow.

That’s because this powder is both intensely pigmented and intensely blendable. You can apply a small amount and blend it out for a luminous glow or go heavier for a dramatic look. They’re even pigmented enough to wear as eyeshadow–I love multi-taskers.

For a powder is has a surprisingly dewy finish that makes skin look smoother and younger. Plus their packaging is adorable.

Mary-Lou is their champagne highlighter with gold undertones and a silver shimmer.

Cindy-Lou is much more pink toned so it can also be used as a blush.

Betty-Lou is their deepest shade with a gorgeous warm bronze tone to illuminate darker still. It could also work as a bronzer for fair-skinned folks.

The only issue is that people have said that the first time you use the Manizer, the very top layer is a little dull and you have to rub through that surface bit to get to the flawless shine.

2. Gelato Swirl Illuminator by Laura Geller – $20.80

Pros: Cons: Range of colors

Buttery to work with

Oil-free

For highlight or all over brightness

Blends well Can have baked texture

Laura Geller’s Gelato Swirl has a baked powder to cream formula that goes on and blends like a dream. Some highlighter lines are just slightly different colors, but the Gelato Swirl line are almost different products. Still, all of them can be used by most skin tones.

Diamond Dust is their lightest shade and is nearly transparent. It won’t contribute much pigment but it will add an iridescent pink shimmer. I’d say this works for all skin tones when used lightly and can be very lightly brushed over your entire face for a subtle all-over glow.

Peach Glow is a little more pigmented than Diamond Dust but still pretty subtle. The stronger pink undertones to this shimmer are perfect for warm-toned skin.

Ballerina is a muted rose gold and significantly more pigmented than the others. It’s darker as well so for very fair skin this will work as a bronzer. For those with more melanated skin, the rosy shine really brings your skin to life.

Guilded Honey is gold. It’s a rich, highly pigmented highlighter that’s perfect for darker skin tones but can also be worn by lighter skinned folks when blended out.

This is an oil-free product so it’s easier on sensitive skin and folks tend to either love or hate the powder to cream feel.

3. Les Paillettes by Chantecaille – $79

Pros: Cons: Three colors in one palette

Super cute design

Perfect frost for the holidays

Limited edition

Cruelty-free

Works with wide range of complexions Chunky box is hard to open

Glitter overlay

Luxury price tag

With the holidays on the horizon it’s time for some of us to move away from the bronzed beach look to more wintry tones. This holiday highlighter palette from Chantecaille is inspired by sequins, according to their site, which is why the palette has been literally pressed into the shape of sequins. It’s maybe the prettiest highlighter I’ve seen.

But if it only just looked nice, it wouldn’t be on this list. This palette gives you a cool rose gold shade with lovely shimmer, a sheer pink iridescent, and when you mix the two together you get a light rosy beige with a more natural glow.

I love that there are three different colors in this palette so you have more options and a better chance you’ll find something that looks great with your skin tone.

As a texture this is more a powder and has more of a sparkle than the others. But for the holidays everyone loves a little dazzle.

There isn’t as much glitter in it than you first think. There’s a spray with chunkier glitter in it overlaid on the palette possibly to seal it for travel. Once you wipe that off, you get to the subtler sparkle underneath. You can see it by comparing the product photo above and the preview image of the YouTube video below which still has the glitter spray on it.

4. Watt’s Up! by Benefit – $24.75

Pros: Cons: Warm, almost bronzing glow

Natural look

Hydrating shea butter

Trusted brand

Convenient tube with sponge

No glitter

Cream to powder finish More suited to medium and darker skin

Not oil-free

This cream to powder highlighter comes in one champagne color meant to work with all skin tones. It has a gorgeous sheen to it that blends out for a soft, natural look. It’s not glittery but I would say it has a high shimmer.

You get a decent amount of product here and the opposite side of the tube applicator has a sponge for on-the-go blending. It’s a cute feature but if you’re at home, it blends better with a fan or kabuki brush. A little goes a long way so this tube will last you a while.

The shade is a perfect warm, golden glow for medium to darker complexions. If you are quite fair-skinned, this will probably be a little to dark for you and come off as more of a bronzer. Lighter skinned folks will want to check out Benefit’s High Beam.

5. Living Luminizer by RMS – $38

Pros: Cons: Gorgeous dewy finish

Nice for daily wear

Hydrating cream

Botanical rosemary extract

Works on all skin tones Not vegan (beeswax)

Too oily for some

For those with dry skin, RMS Beauty’s Living Luminizer is the best highlighter makeup for you. It won’t accentuate any flakiness you may have the way powders do. Ultra moisturizing coconut oil, caster seed oil, and beeswax make this highlighter easy to spread and blend while nourishing thirsty skin.

It’s a translucent highlighter with a pearlescent satin sheen that leans toward cool pink-tones. This is one that really does look good on everyone. The sheer formula works with your skin tone to create beautiful highlighting shades on all complexions.

The Living Luminizer isn’t for dramatic looks. This is one you could wear without any other makeup for a natural, dewy glow.

The cream comes in a frosted glass jar and feel higher end. It blends well just using your fingers but a kabuki brush is really what this one wants for a seamless finish.

If your skin is on the oily side or you know your face reacts badly to coconut oil, this is not the highlighter for you.

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.