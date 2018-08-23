10 Best Korean Essences: Your Easy Buying Guide 2018

Are you impressed with, curious about, or outright confused by the Korean beauty routine? Don’t worry – you’re not alone. While lots of attention to great skincare makes total sense, some of the products in this particular protocol are a mystery, and we’re here today to talk about one of them.

Call it much ado about something – and that something is Korean essence. It’s supposed to be one of the key ingredients to attaining gorgeous skin, and a lauded element of the ten step K beauty regimen. In fact, many beauty experts rate using essence and toner as the two most important steps to great skin, right after cleansing. So what exactly is this stuff? It’s essentially a jumpstarter to encourage cell turnover, and acts as your first layer of moisture. That has to be good.

If you’re curious, and you want to play around with the K beauty regimen, this great writeup in Cosmopolitan breaks it down in super easy to understand steps. Be prepared, you’ll likely need to open your wallet, because you’ll be introduced to a host of products you might not have handy in your bathroom vanity, essence being one of them.

To find the best Korean essence, you’ll want to consider your skin texture, type and any skin issues before choosing one that’s right for you. You’ll find essences with collagen, snail mucin (aka. slime,) bee venom, royal jelly, and all kinds of other ingredients, natural and not, that prep your skin for the remaining steps of this beauty routine. And honestly, if you want to skip a few steps, I can’t blame you. Just make sure essence isn’t one of them.

1. MISSHA Time Revolution First Treatment Essence Intensive – $27 (45 percent off MSRP)

Leaves skin looking bright and plump

Formulated with skin loving ingredients

A little goes a really long way

Helps to decrease redness and skin irritations

Leaves skin feeling slightly sticky

Smell is a little off

Not effective for every user

Arguably one of the more popular, or at least well-recognized Korean essences, MISSHA’s Time Revolution essence intensive is formulated to provide deep hydration, while warding off fine lines and wrinkles. This liquid essence is very liquid, so it’s easy to spray on and pat into your skin for maximum absorption.

This essence has been created to help repair your skin and ward off fine lines and wrinkles. It contains 80 percent fermented yeast extract, which has been touted a power hitter when it comes to keeping your skin younger and healthier for longer. It’s very high in vitamin B, one of the super foods for your skin, that helps with lots of difficult conditions from dryness to acne, but it also has wicked anti-aging benefits as well.

This extract is also rich in essential minerals and amino acids that help keep your skin looking young and feeling refreshed. It also contains hexapeptide 9, a collagen booster that’s known for its ability to help reduce acne scarring. With a list of botanicals, hyaluronic acid and lactic acid, it’s got lots of the anti-aging and moisturizing ingredients some of the more expensive essences simply don’t have.

As the first layer of moisture, it’s intended for use prior to your favorite serum and moisturizer. Simply splash a bit into your hands, and pat it into your skin. This essence gets a nod from us for its great reviews, and it’s also Amazon’s Choice as the best Korean essence based upon customer satisfaction. Right now it’s a killer deal at almost half off, so if you’re hoping to try essence for the first time, check it out while it’s on sale.

If you’re looking for more moisture than anything else, MISSHA Time Revolution The First Intensive Moist Treatment Essence is also a deal at 43 percent off.

2. SK-II Pitera Essence Set – $99

Pros: Cons: Leaves skin soft and smooth

Three products that work together in one set

High level of fermented yeast promotes cell renewal

Good for even sensitive skin A bite to the wallet

Set may duplicate some products already in your beauty arsenal

One mask is not enough

May cause skin irritation

Interestingly, you’ll find lots of similarities between our first pick and this essence from SK-II, which is actually Japanese. While the bonus here is that you get a nifty skin care set that includes a treatment mask and treatment lotion, in addition to the bottle of essence, both our first pick and this are based on a similar idea – fermented yeast.

This one is formulated with PITERA™, which is, per the SK-II website, a bio-ingredient derived from yeast fermentation that resembles your skin’s natural moisturizing factors. PITERA™ contains over 50 micro-nutrients like vitamins, minerals, amino acids and organic acids to condition skin’s natural functions. As the story goes, this distinct strain of yeast was used by a brewer, whose hands looked way younger than his years, apparently because they were constantly exposed this yeast.

There’s a lot to be said in favor of fermented beauty products, and even dermatologists are getting on board. This three-step treatment set is a a great way to kickstart your skin toward a firmer, younger and more clear look. Some studies have indicated that fermented yeast is also helpful at decreasing the production of melanin, meaning you’re less apt to suffer from dark spots and hyperpigmentation, with use.

It you’re looking for smoother texture and more supple, clear skin, this treatment pack is a deal. The treatment mask features the same basic ingredients as the essence, but it’s meant to leave on the skin for up to 15 minutes for the deepest absorption.

The facial treatment clear lotion is actually toner, which you use prior to the application of your essence. It contains several alpha-hydroxy acids to deeply clean pores and slough off dead cells before applying other products.

3. Seoul Ceuticals Marine Mineral Plump & Glow Essence – $19.49

Pros: Cons: Really nice naturally derived ingredients

Feels super refreshing on the skin

Can be used as a light moisturizer

Refreshing cucumber scent Not as effective at removing dark spots

Packaging says essence on the front, but toner on the back

Some packaging problems reported

Too lightweight for some users

For those of you looking for a pure blast of refreshment for your skin, this Korean essence by Seoul Ceuticals features cooling cucumber, green tea, aloe, marine minerals, and tamarind seed oil to give your skin a boost that feels so heavenly.

When you spritz on this essence and allow it to dry, your skin will feel super hydrated thanks to the tamarind seed extract that actually has moisturizing power similar to hyaluronic acid. Add to that the moisture from cucumber extract, which helps tighten pores and is actually more hydrating than plain water, and your skin will feel plump and refreshed.

This essence features 98 percent naturally drived ingredients, so you can feel good about using it on your face. Comfrey helps to soothe inflammation, and green tea helps to rejuvenate your skin. This essence is perfect for both men and women, with a light, refreshing scent. Many users find it to be moisturizing enough to skip their face cream in the warmer months.

It’s so cooling, in fact, that it’s a perfect midday skin spritzer that will give your face needed moisture without redoing your makeup. We also think you’ll love the price, as it’s one of the most affordable on our list. For those with super dry skin, Seoul Ceuticals Snail Repair Cream gets rave reviews for its serious anti-aging benefits.

4. Benton Snail Bee High Content Essence – $33.99 for 2-Pack

Pros: Cons: High snail mucin content

Very hydrating

Skin brightening and lightening

Bee venom helps to minimize scars May cause breakouts or rash

It has an odd scent

You need to use quite a bit to get maximum effect

Not moisturizing enough for some

Anyone who has truly delved into Korean beauty know how wildly popular snail slime, excuse me, snail mucin is. What sounds kind of gross is actually a hydrating wonder with all kinds of naturally beneficial effects. Filled with glycoproteins, hyaluronic acid, and glycolic acid, this stuff is really a miracle worker for more beautiful skin.

This Korean essence from Benton skincare uses a high concentration of snail filtrate, in combination with bee venom, to hydrate, brighten and leave your skin repaired and revitalized. Bee venom has long been lauded in beauty for its ability to reduce scarring and hyperpigmentation.

This two-pack of essence comes with an added treat, because you get a cute kitten headband to keep your hair out of your face while you’re in the midst of your K beauty routine, and it’s hard not to love that. Plus the price is more reasonable as always when you buy in quantity.

Good for both sensitive and troubled skin, this essence also contains skin soothing aloe, brightening willow bark extract and other botanicals, along niacinimide. These offer some skin lightening properties, if you’re specifically looking for those.

5. Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence – $20.99 and up

Pros: Cons: Great for even sensitive skin

Leaves skin smooth and supple

Helps calm acne and minimize scars

Super hydration that lasts all day It’s slimey going on

Takes time to dry

Can cause rash and skin irritation

Some questions about product authenticity

With 96 percent snail secretion filtrate, this essence has the highest snail mucin content we’ve reviewed. It’s exceptionally popular for its hydrating power, and for how gentle the formula is. It’s a bit on the slimey side, so you might be offput, but give it a chance, because it’s fab for delivering a brighter, more smooth and even complexion.

Whereas our last snail mucin essence was geared more toward oily and combination skin, this Korean beauty staple is perfect for sensitive skin, probably because of its purity and minimal ingredients. Don’t let that fool you though. Lots of users swear by it because of how much it calmed their acne and cleare their skin.

The replenishing formula leaves your skin feeling super refreshed, and while it takes a few minutes to dry, it’s well worth the wait. This gentle formula helps to heal and minimize acne scars, and fights dry flaky skin, leaving your face feeling supple and smooth. Because a little goes an awfully long way, even though you might think the bottle is small (we did too), it will last and last.

If you’re looking specifically for a skin whitening essence, COSRX has a formula for that too.

6. GAONDODAM Korean Essence Facial Toner – $18.99

Pros: Cons: Safe, natural ingredients

Fragrance free

Toner and essence in one

Leaves skin soft and smooth Can leave skin feeling a bit oily

Not as good for layering with other products as some

Gel formula has an odd texture

If you could combine two steps in your beauty regimen, would life be easier? This Korean essence and toner combo does just that with. Mixing just a touch of oil into the formula, you can both tone and moisturize, but the non greasy formula can even be spritzed on after your makeup to give you a refreshing lift.

With natural ingredients that are perfect for sensitive and acne-prone skin, it’s an easy to use liquid that mixes just drops of highly moisturizing oil to the toner base. It fights free radical damage, while leaving your skin smooth and irritation free.

Fragrance free and cruelty free, this toner provides hydration throughout the day. And it’s natural formula makes it a perfect choice for pregnant women who are particularly concerned with added chemicals in products. Add to that the fact that this essense has a non-hazardous, green rating from the Environmental Working Group, and you can feel confident each and every time you use it.

7. Mizon Water Volume Ex First Essence – $17.98

Pros: Cons: Works well on sensitive skin

Locks in moisture well

Soothes irritation and rashes

Leaves skin feeling fresh and cool Contains alcohol, which can be drying

May cause skin irritation

Feels a lot like just water

Can tingle and burn a bit

This ultra hydrating essence is formulated with snow algae extract that calms and hydrates your skin even during cold weather. Research has shown that this unique ingredient boosts cellular activity, reactivates longevity genes and produces a restorative effect on stressed skin.

Hydrasalinol helps to prevent drying and reinforces your natural skin barrier, while ceramide in this essence creates a barrier that helps to lock in moisture. Moringa extract is naturally antiseptic and anti-inflammatory, so it soothes irritated skin and helps breakouts and rashiness heal more quickly.

This moisture-boosting essence is the perfect way to prep your skin to better absorb the rest of your skincare products, or wear it alone as a light moisturizer if you have combination or oily skin. If you need a serious skin boost, the Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule is a popular choice.

8. ETUDE HOUSE Moistfull Collagen Essence – $17.28

Pros: Cons: Lightweight gel formula absorbs instantly

Doesn’t leave skin feeling sticky

Very good for dry skin types

A little goes a long way Fragrance is too strong for some

Not as moisturizing as some others

Small bottle for the price

Everyone knows collagen is the building block for younger looking, smooth skin. So if you’re looking for an extra boost of this fountain of youth, this Korean essence is for you. The lightweight, gel formula, patted on your sweet cheeks and the rest of your face, will almost instantly absorb, feeding your skin some much needed moisture and that all important collagen.

Baobab oil provides deep hydration and leaves your skin feeling super silky and moist. It literally locks in moisture so your skin stays hydrated throughout the day. The instant absorption means you won’t feel any stickiness, which is a bit of an issue with some other essences.

Especially great for those with dry skin, this essence provides light hydration when you don’t need, or want to use a heavier moisturizer. ETUDE HOUSE also makes a pore tightening essence that works well for those with aging skin and enlarged pores.

9. SKIN FOOD Royal Honey Propolis Enrich Essence – $29.85

Pros: Cons: Top rated by Korean beauty bloggers

Very good for those with acne, eczema and psoriasis

Naturally effective ingredients

Safe for sensitive skin Pretty expensive

Can feel sticky while drying

Glass bottle can break

Some packing problems reported

When you’re choosing an essence from the crazy number of products there are on the market, who better to believe than Korean beauty bloggers? The buzz about this essence us undeniable. Rated the number one pick on their Korean language website, this essence relies on the impressive creations of hardworking bees to deliver both hydration and comfort.

With a host of bee goodness, this essence is especially helpful for troubled skin. Bee propolis extract helps to balance, heal and soothe irritated skin, while helping to accelerate cell growth. It’s known to be especially helpful for decongesting clogged pores.

Up next in this face friendly formula is royal jelly extract, an anti-inflammatory that’s a powerful ally to help fight tough skin conditions like acne, eczema and psoriasis. It’s backed up by honey extract, and this sweet ingredient is naturally antibiotic, antibacterial and super effective at holding in moisture.

The dropper makes it easy to dispense just enough, and while it feels a bit sticky after drying, once absorbed it makes a terrific base for foundation or tinted moisturizer.

10. Best Organic Essence: Whamisa Organic Flowers Deep Rich Essence – $40.99

Pros: Cons: Luxurious packaging and spa like scent

97.5 percent organic ingredients

Leaves skin feeling refreshed and moisturized

Toner and essence combo is convenient to use Pretty darned spendy

Breakable glass bottle

May cause some skin tingling

Some packing and shipping issues reported

If you’re a little busy, this product is the perfect blend of essence and toner. While it says it’s a toner, it’s much more like a true essence. This formula contains 97.5 percent organic ingredients, including fermented dandelion, chrysanthemum extract and other botanicals.

Deliciously spa scented, it has a slightly more viscous rather than watery texture. That could be due to the aloe leaf juice, which gives it a very soothing feeling on your skin. The refreshing scent comes from essential oils of sandalwood and bergamot.

To pump up the hydration, this essence features organic argan and avocado oil, along with oat kernal extract, which provides both moisture, and has skin soothing anti-inflammatory benefits. This cruelty free formula is EWG certified, and doesn’t contain fillers or harmful fragrances, dyes, parabens, sulphates, petrochemicals, silicone, or EDTA.

Another thing we love is that this company sends you a few fun samples to try, in addition to your bottle of essence. Their organic flowers line also includes eye essence, sheet masks, cleanser, lotions and more. All the products in this collection are quite highly rated. We give this one a thumbs up as our favorite organic Korean essence.

