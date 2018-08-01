5 Best Lip Balms For Men: Which Is Right For You? (2018)

Lip balm for men.

Why does this phrase strike fear in the hearts of so many? Even the most progressively groomed dudes will steer clear of it.

Most likely it’s because when one hears the words “lip balm,” images of pastel colored glossy sticks immediately come to mind.

Well, gents, I get it. Yet I cannot let you go on ignoring your lips, or punishing them with cheap chapstick from the local grocery store check out line.

There are a number of fantastic lip balms for men that will moisturize and nourish your mouth without anyone being the wiser that you’re wearing it. Plus, they’re all found in cool, dude-approved packaging.

I’ve rounded up the best of the best for you. Check them out and stock up. In the summer you definitely need extra protection from the sun. In the fall, as temps start to drop you may also be more prone to licking your lips to compensate for the drier air. We all know that can lead to cracked chapped lips the whole winter through. Fortunately, with the following lip balms for men, your pucker will stay primed and smooch ready all year long.

What are the best lip balms for men?

1. Anthony Lip Balm – $9

Pros: Cons: SPF25

No shine/matte finish

Freshens breath Might be too minty for some

If other lip balm brands have left your lips looking a little too shiny, then the Anthony Lip Balm is the product for you. Its special matte formula means that no one, and I mean no one, will know that you’re wearing lip balm. It also features resveratrol to nourish lips and stevia to sweeten breath.

Plus, it has SPF25, so it’ll also protect your pucker against sun damage. The only negative to this one? It’s so good that your significant other will want to steal it. Maybe buy a few and hide them around the house just in case.

2. Lip Balm For Real Men Beer Lip Balm – $10.50

Pros: Cons: 3-pack

Beer flavor

Good value No SPF

No extra frills

Beer flavored lip balm for men. If this isn’t the holy grail then I don’t know what is.

Lip Balm For Real Men is a straightforward, no frills pick. The balm itself doesn’t scream to be fancy in any way. It’s not organic or vegan. It’s not medicated or extra nourishing. In fact, its ingredients are rather generic, including lip balm standards such as Shea butter, petroleum, beeswax and seed oil.

The packaging is very basic too with a black wrapper and simple logo that houses a simple balm stick.

What it does do, is take the edge off dry lips, while boasting a scent that is somewhat reminisce of a nice cold one. Not too shabby in the least.

3. Rugged & Dapper Lip Balm For Men 4-pack – $12.95

Pros: Cons: 4-pack

Organic ingredients

100% natural and chemical free No SPF

Mint flavor not for everyone

Rugged & Dapper is a men’s grooming and skincare line that was created by former construction worker Ryan Labaqui. He couldn’t find the right products to protect his skin from the harsh elements his job put him in, so he set out to create them with his wife Janine.

The Rugged & Dapper product line includes a fantastic selection of effective products ranging from face wash to beard balm, and their lip balm is an awesome addition too. It’s great at combating dry and chapped lips, relieving irritated lips, and nourishes and hydrates all lips all day. That prime pucker power is owed to its mix of Vitamin E, jojoba oil, beeswax and sunflower and peppermint oils.

Plus, for just over ten bucks, you’ll score four lip balms. Stash one in your gym bag, one in your car, one in the bathroom and the other on an entry table to grab while heading out the door.

4. PCA SKIN Peptide Lip Therapy – $25.02

Pros: Cons: Minimizes appearance of fine lines

Very nourishing

Has staying power Pricier

No SPF

Not as great to use all day

If you’re an older gent looking for some added benefits on top of dry lip relief, then you definitely gotta check out PCA SKIN Peptide Lip Therapy.

First of all, this little tube will soften and hydrate lips with a treatment that includes Shea butter and other hydrating extracts. Then, it’ll also reduce the appearance of fine lines around your lips with extended use due to its peptide ingredients that stimulate collagen production.

Just apply once first thing in the morning so that the product has ample enough time to sink in before you leave the house. Then apply at night before you head to bed. Even if you don’t consider yourself a vain person, you’ll be pleasantly surprised with the results.

5. Dermalogica Renewal Lip Complex – $35.99

Pros: Cons: Fragrance free

Reduces appearance of fine lines and lip wrinkles

Rich formula Pricey

No SPF

Sometimes your lips get so chapped that it feels like you’ll never find relief. Enter the Dermalogica Renewal Lip Complex.

This formula is chock full of lip-nourishing ingredients to make your mouth smooth and crack free. It’s designed to moisturize, restore delicate tissue, minimize contour lines and help prevent the signs of aging.

It’s also fragrance free so you won’t be bothered by a scent either, which is nice for applying right before bed.

While this option does have the steepest price tag, you get so much out of this small tube. It feels totally rich and nourishing and works quickly to relieve you of the most extreme dry, flaky lips. If you live in a colder climate, this will be your new wintertime life saver.

