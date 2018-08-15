5 Best Lip Stain Brands: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

I love lipstick but I hate reapplying. Solution? The best lip stain will stay strong all day so you can forget about it and look fantastic.

This makes stains ideal for long days out, events like festivals or concerts when you really don’t want to have to reapply lip color, evenings when you want to eat without worry, or if you’re hoping that kissing will be part of your evening.

Lip stain, lip tint, or lipstick?

No matter how durable lipsticks say they are, the pigment is sitting on top of your lips as a cream that can be wiped off the first time you try to eat or drink something.

A lip stain literally stains your lips so the pigment is no longer on top of your lips, but in them. Ever get food coloring on your hands when you’re baking? That stuff is there for days. That’s how lip stains work: by dying the skin of your lips.

This means that once the stain has dried, it won’t be rubbed off or transferred, even when eating.

Lip tints are where it gets a little confusing. Lip stains are often called tints in Korean makeup and with K-makeup trends coming to the states, the terminology has gotten a little mixed up.

Lip tints are moisturizing balms with a hint of sheer color for a more natural look. For more info, see my guide to the Best Lip Tints.

Where’s the downside?

The main problem is that even the best lip stain can be drying on your lips. Most don’t have the same emollient oils as a lipstick or a balm so if you’re prone to chapped lips, make sure to periodically apply a moisturizer.

Because they don’t cover up your lips, dry or cracked lips can be more visible with stains but this can be solved by proper application.

How to evenly apply lip stain.

1. Exfoliate your lips. The best way to keep your lips looking and feeling healthy is by giving your lips a good scrubbing about once a week. This creates a smooth surface for your lip color so it can apply evenly and keeps your stain from highlighting any cracks or flaking you might have.

I recommend a quality lip scrub like Sara Happ which uses sugar, natural oils like jojoba, and botanical extracts to gentle exfoliate and nourish your lips. They come in delish flavors like Pink Grapefruit, Coconut, and Red Velvet.

If you don’t have a scrub, you can try substituting a little toothpaste on a soft toothbrush. Whatever you’re using, gently massage your lips in a small circles. Remove the scrub and follow it up with a hydrating lip balm.

2. Wait around 10 minutes for your balm to soak in. Applying stain directly on top of lip balm can cause the stain to slip around and be harder to control.

3. Carefully apply a thin layer of stain to your lips. It will dry quickly so stains don’t give you much play time. There’s a learning curve while you figure out what technique works best for your lip shape, but generally you’ll want to work from the center of your lips out.

4. Blot with a tissue to remove excess. Once the stain is dry you can add a gloss or balm for more moisture.

What are the best lip stains?

1. The Tainted by Smith & Cult – $24

Pros: Cons: Matte without being overly drying

Long-lasting

Has glossy version

Opaque coverage

Luxury brand

Gluten and paraben free Limited range of colors

For an full-coverage stain we have Smith & Cult’s The Tainted. This brand has a cult following for good reason. Their products are absurdly high quality for the price and are long-lasting.

Their lip stains are creamy and packed with moisturizers so even though these leave a velvet-matte finish, your lips won’t feel as dry as they normally do with a liquid matte lipstick. The color stays all day and won’t need to be reapplied.

Don’t get thrown by their packaging. The metal tube isn’t damaged. The denting is part of their branding and happens across all of their products. The applicator is a slanted doe-foot for good control.

For mattes The Tainted collection has Kissing Tiny Flowers (caramel nude), Mad Heat (deep red), and Lovesucker (dusty rose). They also have a glossy stain called Linger Sigh that isn’t as pigmented but is surprisingly long-lasting for this kind of finish.

2. Benetint Lip & Cheek Stain by Benefit – From $38.30

Pros: Cons: Doubles as cheek tint

Nice choice of colors

Gives a glow

Long-lasting Contains parabens

Not opaque

Trickier to work with

Not as moisturizing

According to Benefit’s website, their Rose Tinted lip stain was originally formulated for an exotic dancer in the 1970’s. That speaks to some serious durability and leaves me confident this will survive my tame-in-comparison nights out.

Benetint is a dual-use product that works as both a lip and cheek tint, so you can paint it on your lips or dab a couple of dots on your cheek and blend it in with your fingers. If you’re using it for blush, be sure to only do one cheek at a time and work fast. You don’t want the stain to dry before you can blend it.

It’s much thinner than the Smith & Cult stain almost to the point of being watery. It applies with a brush similar to a nail polish bottle which frankly could be better but they get a pass for how nice the color comes out.

This isn’t a full coverage stain. The Rose Tinted stain is more of a thin, see-through gel that adds a glowing tint of color to your skin that looks natural and sexy. You can build the color from I-just-ate-a-cherry-popsicle to full red lips.

Benetint comes in four shades: Rose Tinted (rosy red), Posie Tint (petal pink), Lolli Tint (orchid), and Cha Cha Tint (mango).

3. Tony Tiny by TonyMoly – $6

Pros: Cons: Easy to apply

Hydrating rose hip oil, jojoba oil, and argan oil

Lightweight feel

Long-lasting Sells out quickly

Not completely opaque in one coat

K-beauty brands do some of the best stains because their gel formulas work for all over coverage as well as trendy gradients. Tony Tints from TonyMoly have that perfect gel consistency that’s thin enough to spread easily but won’t run or drip on you while you’re working.

They have a glossy shine when they first go on but dry matte. Jojoba oil, argan oil, and rose hip oil keep them from feeling drying or sandpapery.

The color is a little sheer but a second coat can really build up to some rich pigments. It’s got that fun, candy-coated color that’s youthful and flattering on most skin tones.

The main issue with these is that they can be hard to track down and they sell out quickly when available so grab yours when you can.

4. Volupte Tint by Yves Saint Laurent – $33.71

Pros: Cons: Ultra-hydraing

Comfortable and light to wear

Lingering stain is natural

Gloss without the stickiness

Many choices of colors Not a huge variation in color

Color development is delayed

If dry lips are completely unacceptable to you, check out Volupte Tint In Oil by Yves Saint Laurent. As an oil-based stain, it stands out from the pack by being full of moisturizers like apricot kernel oil, passion fruit oil, coriander fruit oil, and jojoba oil.

It applies like a gloss but isn’t sticky since it’s an oil. The gloss finish will last about as long as you would expect for a gloss, but it leaves behind the stain color. It’s not an extreme stain, but the lip color will stay as a natural looking tint, perfect for everyday wear.

Plus the applicator is shaped like a pair of lips. Which is too cute.

Yves Saint Laurent has eight colors in this line, though because they are sheer tints, there isn’t a huge difference between them and you would likely never need more than one or two in the line.

My favorite are Cherry My Cherie for hot pink, I Rose You for baby pink , Undress Me for peachy nude, and Red My Lips for a true red.

5. Dear Darling Tiny by Etude House – $7

Pros: Cons: They look like popsicles

Easy to build up

Perfect for natural or casual look

Not super drying

Affordable Not as pigmented as others

Not as long-lasting as others

Straight up, I would buy this even if it didn’t work because of how cute the packaging is. But, huge perk, this water gel is also a great stain in addition to being beyond adorable.

As a water gel it will eventually dry matte, but it has a nice gloss when you apply it and doesn’t feel as drying on your lips as other stains. The formula is easy to apply but is a little more watery than the TonyMoly tints.

It’s definitely a sheer hint of color that works well with gradients. This isn’t for opaque coverage and more for everyday, casual wear.

These stains won’t last as long as others but with packaging that looks like a popsicle, I don’t care who sees me reapply.

Additional info:

How to remove the stain.

Your lip color is on and it’s not budging just like you wanted. But now you want it to budge. What can you do?

The best lip stain removers are oil-based so think oil-based makeup removers, Vaseline, olive oil, or even thick lip balms. Apply your oil of choice and leave to soak in for several minutes before wiping off with a paper towel, using the same circular scrubbing motions you used to exfoliate.

If that doesn’t work you can try micellar water (La Roche-Posay makes a great one for sensitive skin) or even toothpaste.

