Best Tea Tree Oil Soap: 10 Bars to Beat Acne & More 2018

Whether you’re fighting acne, athlete’s foot, jock itch or other frustrating skin issues, the battle is real. But now, you can fight back with tea tree oil soap. These bars will be your bath and body besties, because tea tree oil is like nature’s medicine cabinet. And according to the medical experts at Healthline, it helps to heal cuts and other wounds, faster and better.
Tea tree oil is known for its antibacterial, antimicrobial and antiseptic qualities. It also quite soothing, and helps to calm inflammed skin, clear up acne, and minimize those embarrassing fungal infections. If you’re especially concerned about the quality of your skin care products, we’re happy to tell you that most of these tea tree soaps are organic, and hand crafted in small batches, to ensure purity and potency of ingredients. The Environmental Working Group also rates tea tree oil as a low hazard ingredient.
The only real hazard might be if you get it in your eyes. While most soap isn’t very eye friendly, tea tree soap amps that up a few notches to downright painful, so do be careful when using it on your face. Another thing to consider is that tea tree oil can be quite skin drying. We’ve noted, by product, which of these soaps are more drying, or moisturizing.
If you and your skin are looking for a natural alternative to medical treatments for skin issues, check our favorite tea tree soap bars, that can give you a clean, clearer, and more beautiful complexion.
1. The Yellow Bird Peppermint & Tea Tree Soap Bar – $9.45
Kiss your itchy dry skin, acne, and fungal infections goodbye with this delicious smelling vegan tea tree soap bar. Made with natural, organic ingredients, it’s the perfect soap for your hands, face and entire body. Tea tree oil helps to gently combat acne and other skin irritations, while peppermint essential oil helps to nourish damaged skin. Cajeput essential oil is anti-fungal and antibacterial, so it’s great at fighting Athlete’s foot, jock itch, and breakouts too.
This non-drying bar is loaded with skin loving goodness like sunflower oil, palm oil, olive oil, and coconut oil. These oils help to keep your skin looking young and fresh, because they have natural anti-aging properties. This soap is cold processed, and small batch made, to ensure purity in every bar, so you can feel safe using it on your skin.
Buy the The Yellow Bird Peppermint & Tea Tree Soap Bar here.
2. Dr. Bronner’s Organic Pure Castile Tea Tree & Hemp Bar Soap – $7.19
Certified organic and vegan, Dr. Bronner’s is a favorite of hippies and regular people who love to know exactly what they’re putting on their skin. This fair trade soap has a list of pure, gentle ingredients that both hydrate and are naturally antimicrobial and antiseptic.
This castile soap is made with a vegetable base – in this case, saponified hemp oil. It’s great for fighting acne, as well as other skin irritations. It smells great and leaves you feeling super refreshed, but just know that if you use it on your privates, it could feel a little intense.
This multi-purpose soap can even be grated and used as laundry soap. Talk about one stop shopping.
Buy the Dr. Bronner’s Organic Pure Castile Tea Tree & Hemp Bar Soap here.
3. Submission Tea Tree Oil Soap – $24.67 for 5-Pack
While this soap is specifically market to wrestlers and other martial artists, hence the name Submission, it’s really a great option for anyone who wants to fight bacterial infections and also deep cleanse their skin. This soap is naturally antimicrobial, anti-fungal and antibacterial, so it’s great for those suffering from lots of sweating, and bad juju found on gym mats and locker room showers.
This soap is made with 100 percent natural ingredients, including tea tree and cajeput oils, that keep bacteria at bay, along with skin calming peppermint oil. It also contains activated charcoal, which is especially effective at drawing dirt, sweat, oils and toxins from your pores, leaving your skin refreshed and clean.
It contains skin moisturizing organic palm, coconut, olive and sunflower oils to make your skin soft and smooth. You can also get this tea tree oil soap in two other blends that don’t contain activated charcoal – classic tea tree and peppermint tea tree. These are a good buy when purchased in the five packs.
Buy the Submission Tea Tree Oil Soap here.
4. Desert Essence Tea Tree Therapy Bar Soap – $9.47 for 2-Pack (27 percent off MSRP)
Essential oils and natural extracts earns this tea tree therapy soap bar rave reviews. Ethically harvested tea tree oil delivers antiseptic properties for acne prone skin, but it also delivers wicked hydration, thanks to moisture rich jojoba oil.
Great lather makes this the perfect bar for shaving, because it reduces skin irritation, so shave rash is kicked to the curb. Aloe vera serves up clean hydration, along with soothing your skin. You can get an even better deal on this therapeutic soap by buying it in a four pack, which reduces the price to just a little over four bucks a bar.
Buy the Desert Essence Tea Tree Therapy Bar Soap here.
5. Beessential Tea Tree Skin Freshening Bar Soap – $5.99
This refreshing artisan made tea tree soap is unique, in that it’s made by real beekeepers, and includes in the formula, natural beeswax, which is a natural skin conditioner. It also features other natural moisturizers including coconut, avocado and olive oils, as well as skin hydrating shea butter.
Tea tree essential oil provides anti-inflammatory and antibacterial support for those with distressed, or acne prone skin, as well as helping people suffering from jock itch, and other fungal infections and irritations. Heavenly scented, it is residue free on the skin.
Buy the Beessential Tea Tree Skin Freshening Bar Soap here.
6. Heyedrate Tea Tree Oil Face Soap & Eyelid Scrub – $17.07
Developed by two doctors, this tea tree oil soap is specially formulated to use around your sensitive eye area to fight Demodex, also know as eyelash mites. These mites often cause your eyelids to be red, swollen and itchy, but tea tree oil is especially helpful in managing mites.
With many locally sourced ingredients from their area in South Carolina, this bar contains a host of organic ingredients including olive oil, green tea, coconut oil and raw shea butter, along with tea tree essential oil. Another nice thing about this bar is that a portion of the proceeds go toward providing eye care for folks who can’t afford it. Gotta love that.
Buy the Heyedrate Tea Tree Oil Face Soap & Eyelid Scrub here.
7. Vi-Tae Organic Get Lathered Up Tea Tree Oil Soap – $11.25
Another in our lineup of certified organic products, this tea tree oil soap also features lemongrass and patchouli oil, which make it especially effective at fighting acne, blackheads and breakouts. But this soap also helps to soothe and sunburns and heal cuts, scrapes and bug bites with its naturally antiseptic formula, which also includes rosemary leaf oil.
Annatto seed oil helps to promote healing, while organic sunflower and coconut oils also help to repair skin damage. Safflower and palm oils deeply moisturize and hydrate your skin to leave it looking young and refreshed. We do like the fact that this company has a money back guarantee, so you don’t have anything to lose by giving it a try.
Buy the Vi-Tae Organic Get Lathered Up Tea Tree Oil Soap here.
8. Defense Tea Tree Oil & Eucalyptus Soap – $27.54 for 5-Pack
Made with pharmaceutical grade tea tree oil and eucalyptus oil, this tea tree soap is set apart by the fact that it rinses of beautifully. You’ll note, many tea tree soaps tend to leave a bit of residue behind. Whether that’s purposefully, to leave the natural oil on your skin, it’s definitely not a favorite of most users, including us.
This soap is made from mostly natural ingredients, and is really effective at washing away bacteria, viruses and fungus. That means you’re getting an antiseptic wash every time you use it. This soap also gets rave reviews for removing deeply embedded dirt as well as eliminating unpleasant body odors. The eucalyptus scent is especially refreshing and a nice wake up call in the morning shower.
For quickly healing cuts, scrapes and other injuries, Defense Herbal Healing Salve with tea tree oil gets the nod as Amazon’s Choice.
Buy the Defense Tea Tree Oil & Eucalyptus Soap here.
9. Top Rated: Horse ‘O Peace Goat Milk, Tea Tree & Jojoba Soap – $16.99 for 3-Pack
Tea tree oil soap is notoriously drying, one of the reasons it’s so good for acne and other bacteria driven skin issues. But since tea tree oil has so many benefits, it doesn’t seem quite fair to limit its use to just those with oily skin. That’s when this super gentle goat milk soap is the perfect choice for those with sensitive but irritable skin issues.
This handmade soap is filled with goat milk goodness, including its ability to moisturize, as well as balance your skin’s natural pH. Also included in its skin loving ingredients, are hydrating jojoba oil, which helps to restore your skin’s natural luster, coconut oil and vitamin E, along with tea tree essential oil to add to its antibacterial power. As the top rated bar on our list, it’s also our choice for the best tea tree soap.
Buy the Horse ‘O Peace Goat Milk, Tea Tree & Jojoba Soap here.
10. Splendor Pure Coconut Oil Tea Tree Soap – $13.99 for 3-Pack
If rich and creamy lather is an absolute must, as it is for many people who want or need it to feel really clean, this tea tree soap might be your favorite. Made with creamy 100 percent pure organic coconut oil, this skin conditioning formula is terrific for all skin types.
It’s enriched with organic Spirulina, a type of blue-green algae that’s packed with vitamins A, B-12 and E, all terrific for clear and healthy skin. Spirulina is known to contain lots of beneficial antioxidants, fighting free radicals that make your skin look older than its age.
This 100 percent natural soap has a nice tingly feeling on your skin. It uses the highest grade of tea tree oil, a known fighter of bacteria and fungus, as well as camphor, for a refreshing scent and invigorating feel. This pack comes with three large soap bars that are hand crafted to ensure the ingredients are pure and fresh.
Buy the Splendor Pure Coconut Oil Tea Tree Soap here.
