Best Tea Tree Oil Soap: 10 Bars to Beat Acne & More 2018

Whether you’re fighting acne, athlete’s foot, jock itch or other frustrating skin issues, the battle is real. But now, you can fight back with tea tree oil soap. These bars will be your bath and body besties, because tea tree oil is like nature’s medicine cabinet. And according to the medical experts at Healthline, it helps to heal cuts and other wounds, faster and better.

Tea tree oil is known for its antibacterial, antimicrobial and antiseptic qualities. It also quite soothing, and helps to calm inflammed skin, clear up acne, and minimize those embarrassing fungal infections. If you’re especially concerned about the quality of your skin care products, we’re happy to tell you that most of these tea tree soaps are organic, and hand crafted in small batches, to ensure purity and potency of ingredients. The Environmental Working Group also rates tea tree oil as a low hazard ingredient.

The only real hazard might be if you get it in your eyes. While most soap isn’t very eye friendly, tea tree soap amps that up a few notches to downright painful, so do be careful when using it on your face. Another thing to consider is that tea tree oil can be quite skin drying. We’ve noted, by product, which of these soaps are more drying, or moisturizing.

If you and your skin are looking for a natural alternative to medical treatments for skin issues, check our favorite tea tree soap bars, that can give you a clean, clearer, and more beautiful complexion.

What are the best tea tree oil soaps?

1. The Yellow Bird Peppermint & Tea Tree Soap Bar – $9.45

Pros: Cons: Fights dry skin, acne and fungal infections

Vegan formula is chemical free

Handmade in small batches to ensure purity

Skin nourishing oils keep skin soft Dissolves quickly

Expensive for a bar of soap

May not help with cystic acne

Hard to completely rinse off

Kiss your itchy dry skin, acne, and fungal infections goodbye with this delicious smelling vegan tea tree soap bar. Made with natural, organic ingredients, it’s the perfect soap for your hands, face and entire body. Tea tree oil helps to gently combat acne and other skin irritations, while peppermint essential oil helps to nourish damaged skin. Cajeput essential oil is anti-fungal and antibacterial, so it’s great at fighting Athlete’s foot, jock itch, and breakouts too.

This non-drying bar is loaded with skin loving goodness like sunflower oil, palm oil, olive oil, and coconut oil. These oils help to keep your skin looking young and fresh, because they have natural anti-aging properties. This soap is cold processed, and small batch made, to ensure purity in every bar, so you can feel safe using it on your skin.

2. Dr. Bronner’s Organic Pure Castile Tea Tree & Hemp Bar Soap – $7.19

Pros: Cons: Certified organic and vegan

Works wonders on irritated skin and acne

Multi-purpose product can also be used as shampoo and laundry soap

Lathers well Pretty spendy per bar

Can be drying on face

Scent is off-putting to some

may leave some residue on skin

Certified organic and vegan, Dr. Bronner’s is a favorite of hippies and regular people who love to know exactly what they’re putting on their skin. This fair trade soap has a list of pure, gentle ingredients that both hydrate and are naturally antimicrobial and antiseptic.

This castile soap is made with a vegetable base – in this case, saponified hemp oil. It’s great for fighting acne, as well as other skin irritations. It smells great and leaves you feeling super refreshed, but just know that if you use it on your privates, it could feel a little intense.

This multi-purpose soap can even be grated and used as laundry soap. Talk about one stop shopping.

3. Submission Tea Tree Oil Soap – $24.67 for 5-Pack

Pros: Cons: Made to combat bacteria and fungus from gym mats and locker rooms

Combats acne, jock itch and more

Contains activated charcoal to draw toxins from skin

100 percent natural ingredients Gets goopy after shower use

Bars don’t come individually wrapped

Soap bar falls apart too easily

Scent disappears to fast

While this soap is specifically market to wrestlers and other martial artists, hence the name Submission, it’s really a great option for anyone who wants to fight bacterial infections and also deep cleanse their skin. This soap is naturally antimicrobial, anti-fungal and antibacterial, so it’s great for those suffering from lots of sweating, and bad juju found on gym mats and locker room showers.

This soap is made with 100 percent natural ingredients, including tea tree and cajeput oils, that keep bacteria at bay, along with skin calming peppermint oil. It also contains activated charcoal, which is especially effective at drawing dirt, sweat, oils and toxins from your pores, leaving your skin refreshed and clean.

It contains skin moisturizing organic palm, coconut, olive and sunflower oils to make your skin soft and smooth. You can also get this tea tree oil soap in two other blends that don’t contain activated charcoal – classic tea tree and peppermint tea tree. These are a good buy when purchased in the five packs.

4. Desert Essence Tea Tree Therapy Bar Soap – $9.47 for 2-Pack (27 percent off MSRP)

Pros: Cons: Antiseptic properties fight acne and skin irritation

Gluten-free vegan formula

Uses ethically harvested tea tree oil

Makes a great shave bar Not as strongly tea tree scented

High price per bar

Soap dissolves easily in water

Essential oils and natural extracts earns this tea tree therapy soap bar rave reviews. Ethically harvested tea tree oil delivers antiseptic properties for acne prone skin, but it also delivers wicked hydration, thanks to moisture rich jojoba oil.

Great lather makes this the perfect bar for shaving, because it reduces skin irritation, so shave rash is kicked to the curb. Aloe vera serves up clean hydration, along with soothing your skin. You can get an even better deal on this therapeutic soap by buying it in a four pack, which reduces the price to just a little over four bucks a bar.

5. Beessential Tea Tree Skin Freshening Bar Soap – $5.99

Pros: Cons: Smells and feels refreshing

Very good for those with acne prone skin

Affordable compared to some

Artisan made with skin conditioning beeswax Can be too harsh for sensitive skin

Melts pretty quickly

Can sting your eyes

This refreshing artisan made tea tree soap is unique, in that it’s made by real beekeepers, and includes in the formula, natural beeswax, which is a natural skin conditioner. It also features other natural moisturizers including coconut, avocado and olive oils, as well as skin hydrating shea butter.

Tea tree essential oil provides anti-inflammatory and antibacterial support for those with distressed, or acne prone skin, as well as helping people suffering from jock itch, and other fungal infections and irritations. Heavenly scented, it is residue free on the skin.

6. Heyedrate Tea Tree Oil Face Soap & Eyelid Scrub – $17.07

Pros: Cons: Effective at fighting eye mites and swollen itchy lids

100 percent organic and vegan

Cold processing makes the bar last well

Philanthropic company ethic Crazy expensive

Stings if it gets in your eyes

Scent is too heavy for some

May not be best for those with sensitive skin

Developed by two doctors, this tea tree oil soap is specially formulated to use around your sensitive eye area to fight Demodex, also know as eyelash mites. These mites often cause your eyelids to be red, swollen and itchy, but tea tree oil is especially helpful in managing mites.

With many locally sourced ingredients from their area in South Carolina, this bar contains a host of organic ingredients including olive oil, green tea, coconut oil and raw shea butter, along with tea tree essential oil. Another nice thing about this bar is that a portion of the proceeds go toward providing eye care for folks who can’t afford it. Gotta love that.

7. Vi-Tae Organic Get Lathered Up Tea Tree Oil Soap – $11.25

Pros: Cons: Contains an interesting mix of acne fighting ingredients

100 percent vegan and organic

Lathers well

Money back guarantee Quite expensive

Can be skin drying

Not effective for every user

Another in our lineup of certified organic products, this tea tree oil soap also features lemongrass and patchouli oil, which make it especially effective at fighting acne, blackheads and breakouts. But this soap also helps to soothe and sunburns and heal cuts, scrapes and bug bites with its naturally antiseptic formula, which also includes rosemary leaf oil.

Annatto seed oil helps to promote healing, while organic sunflower and coconut oils also help to repair skin damage. Safflower and palm oils deeply moisturize and hydrate your skin to leave it looking young and refreshed. We do like the fact that this company has a money back guarantee, so you don’t have anything to lose by giving it a try.

8. Defense Tea Tree Oil & Eucalyptus Soap – $27.54 for 5-Pack

Pros: Cons: Naturally antiseptic

Uses pharmacy grade tea tree and eucalyptus oils

Works on acne, athlete’s foot and other skin issues

Pretty reasonably priced per bar Not effective for all users

May cause irritation and rash

Scent is off-putting to some

Can be skin drying

Made with pharmaceutical grade tea tree oil and eucalyptus oil, this tea tree soap is set apart by the fact that it rinses of beautifully. You’ll note, many tea tree soaps tend to leave a bit of residue behind. Whether that’s purposefully, to leave the natural oil on your skin, it’s definitely not a favorite of most users, including us.

This soap is made from mostly natural ingredients, and is really effective at washing away bacteria, viruses and fungus. That means you’re getting an antiseptic wash every time you use it. This soap also gets rave reviews for removing deeply embedded dirt as well as eliminating unpleasant body odors. The eucalyptus scent is especially refreshing and a nice wake up call in the morning shower.

For quickly healing cuts, scrapes and other injuries, Defense Herbal Healing Salve with tea tree oil gets the nod as Amazon’s Choice.

9. Top Rated: Horse ‘O Peace Goat Milk, Tea Tree & Jojoba Soap – $16.99 for 3-Pack

Pros: Cons: Very gentle for sensitive skin

Acne fighting power from both goat’s milk and tea tree oil

Handmade to ensure purity

Natural ingredient list Soap dissolves or gets mushy if left wet

Doesn’t lather as well as some

Tea tree scent is too minimal

Costs more than regular soap

Tea tree oil soap is notoriously drying, one of the reasons it’s so good for acne and other bacteria driven skin issues. But since tea tree oil has so many benefits, it doesn’t seem quite fair to limit its use to just those with oily skin. That’s when this super gentle goat milk soap is the perfect choice for those with sensitive but irritable skin issues.

This handmade soap is filled with goat milk goodness, including its ability to moisturize, as well as balance your skin’s natural pH. Also included in its skin loving ingredients, are hydrating jojoba oil, which helps to restore your skin’s natural luster, coconut oil and vitamin E, along with tea tree essential oil to add to its antibacterial power. As the top rated bar on our list, it’s also our choice for the best tea tree soap.

10. Splendor Pure Coconut Oil Tea Tree Soap – $13.99 for 3-Pack

Pros: Cons: Makes a rich creamy lather

No harmful chemicals or artificial ingredients

Hand crafted for purity

Effective for acne and other skin irritations Might be too creamy for very oily skin types

Scent can be overpowering

Can tingle and burn a bit

Dissolves very quickly in water

If rich and creamy lather is an absolute must, as it is for many people who want or need it to feel really clean, this tea tree soap might be your favorite. Made with creamy 100 percent pure organic coconut oil, this skin conditioning formula is terrific for all skin types.

It’s enriched with organic Spirulina, a type of blue-green algae that’s packed with vitamins A, B-12 and E, all terrific for clear and healthy skin. Spirulina is known to contain lots of beneficial antioxidants, fighting free radicals that make your skin look older than its age.

This 100 percent natural soap has a nice tingly feeling on your skin. It uses the highest grade of tea tree oil, a known fighter of bacteria and fungus, as well as camphor, for a refreshing scent and invigorating feel. This pack comes with three large soap bars that are hand crafted to ensure the ingredients are pure and fresh.

