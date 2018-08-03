5 Best Dry Scalp Treatments: Which is Right for You? (2018)

When your scalp is itchy and flaky, you can get desperate enough to try just about every home remedy in the book from coconut oil to mayonnaise hair masks. This time, try a targeted dry scalp treatment.

What causes dry scalp?

Dry scalp is caused by the same things as dry skin on the rest of your body: a lack of the natural oils. This can be from genetics, dehydration, exposure to drying chemicals like hair spray, or dry air from daily blow drying, home heating, and air conditioning.

Our scalps are particularly prone to drying because we don’t want greasy hair so shampoo is designed to strip your scalp of natural oils. On top of that, most styling products actively dry your skin out too.

Is it dry scalp or dandruff?

Both dandruff and dry scalp result in itching and flaking but they have different causes and treatments.

Dandruff is when the normal skin shedding cycle of your scalp is sped way up and shedding skin faster than on the rest of your body. Dandruff flakes tend to be larger, slightly thicker, and can have a tan or yellow-ish tint to them. Your flakiness is more likely to be dandruff if your scalp tends to be oily.

Dry scalp is simply dry skin. The flakes are usually small, very white, and dry. Dry hair is also common though it is possible to have both dry scalp and dandruff.

Now that we know what it is, let’s talk about how to fix it.

What are the best dry scalp treatment options?

1. Tea Tree Hair & Scalp Treatment – From $18

Pros: Cons: Tea Tree oil is great for scalp health

Soothes inflammation and irritation

Nourishing botanical extracts

Hydrating shea butter, jojoba oil, and aloe vera

Trusted Paul Mitchell brand Contains silicone and PEG’s

From the folks at John Paul Mitchell, the Tea Tree Hair & Scalp Treatment uses the anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory power of tea tree to tackle the itch of dry skin and some of the secondary issues that can occur like dandruff.

It uses shea butter, aloe vera leaf extract, and jojoba oil to hydrate your skin. You apply this cream to your roots a few times a week and leave on for three to five minutes before rinsing it out completely. That gives the oils enough time to be absorbed by your skin but won’t leave your hair looking oily.

Botanical ingredients like willow bark and extracts of white ginger, chamomile, and rosemary reduce irritation and improve skin flexibility. This treatment also has soy proteins to help strengthen hair damaged from over-drying.

There’s a peppermint and tea tree scent to this one and it has a cooling, tingling sensation that helps beat the itch.

My biggest issue with this one is that it contains dimethicone. Silicones like dimethicone are used in lots of hair treatments and body lotions because they seal in moisture. They can be stubborn to wash out and lead to your hair feeling limp and heavy. Silicones are ideal for taming flyaways, but if your hair needs help with volume, you may want to stick with something silicone-free.

The Tea Tree Hair & Scalp Treatment is available in a 6.8 ounce tube and 16.9 ounce pump bottle which gives you more for your money.

2. LivSo Moisturizing Scalp Lotion – $18

Pros: Cons: Deeply hydrating

Great for Type 3 and 4 hair

Botanical extracts reducing inflammation and flaking

Leave-in product Not vegan

Not for oily hair or people with psoriasis

When our skin is dry, we put lotion on it so here we have a Livso’s Scalp Lotion which is a leave-in treatment. It can be applied daily if needed but you’ll likely only need it a few times a week or after shampooing.

This is heavy-duty hydration packed with shea butter, coconut oil, glycerin, aloe vera, and cholesterol. This level of moisture will take care of dry skin but it’s also ideal for Type 3 and Type 4 hair for promoting volume, softness, and shine.

A unique ingredient in this dry scalp treatment is glycolic acid which is an alpha hydroxy acid and chemical exfoliator often used in body and facial peels. It helps remove dead skin so you can be rid of the flakes plaguing you and hydrate the healthy skin underneath. Glycolic acid has also been shown to reduce hair breakage.

Botanical extracts like willow bark, meadowsweet, chamomile, and honey reduce inflammation and itching.

3. Maple Holistics Shampoo & Conditioner Set – $17.05

Pros: Cons: Awesome for fine hair

For dry scalp and dandruff

Soothing botanicals

Strengthening proteins

Free of sulfates, silicone, and parbens

Safe for color-treated hair Not as hydrating as some may need

For severe dandruff you may need something stronger

If you’re like me and find that leave-in products leave your hair limp and oily, a targeted shampoo and conditioner is probably the way to go. This combo by Maple Holistics uses tea tree in both the shampoo and conditioner for a double dose of that anti-flake, antiseptic goodness.

The shampoo uses rosemary oil and lavender oil to gently cleanse the hair and scalp then returns hydration with light argan oil and jojoba oil. For damaged or weakened hair, they’ve added keratin for a protein treatment.

The conditioner has larger amounts of argan oil and jojoba oil with more moisture from aloe vera, shea butter, and glycerin. There’s more keratin in here along with silk amino acids to reduce breakage. The conditioner has that cooling, itch soothing tingle from the tea tree and added menthol.

No silicone means this set will leave your hair feeling lighter with better volume but is still hydrating enough to give you healthy shine.

4. Mizani Scalp Care Calming Lotion – $12.50

Pros: Cons: Stops the itching

Leave-in product

Hydrating aloe vera and avocado oil

Fast acting Not a long-term solution to dandruff

If it’s the itching that’s driving you up the wall, the Mizani Scalp Care Calming Lotion offers an immediate cooling action that soothes the itching.

Aloe vera, menthol, and eucalyptus oil provide quick relief when you rub this leave-in lotion into your scalp. It’s cool, tingly, and refreshing.

Because you don’t rinse it out, the aloe vera and avocado oil will help moisturize your skin but aren’t prominent that they should make your hair appear greasy.

If you have severe dandruff or severe dry scalp, this is a good option for dealing with the symptoms but may not address the core problem. But for seasonal or occasional itching and dryness, this can do the trick and do it fast.

5. Kaff & Co Kaffir Lime Scalp Treatment – $27.90

Pros: Cons: Fights dandruff and inflammation

Increases blood flow to improve skin and hair health

Cooling effect

Free of sulfates, silicones, parabens, perfumes, and dyes Not as moisturizing as others

Glass dropper

For those who have an itchy dry scalp but hair that is prone to looking oily, you may want to try this treatment from Kaff & Co. It doesn’t have the same formula of being chock full of shea butter and argan oil and other intense moisturizers that can be too heavy for some.

This serum uses cold-pressed kaffir lime essential oil which is antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-dandruff. The high ginger root content stimulates blood flow to your scalp, oxygenating the skin and improving the texture of your growing hair.

Dry skin is moisturized with vitamins E and B5 as well as the carrier oil for the kaffir lime. Any itching is treated with menthol and gooseberry extract which is soothing and anti-inflammatory on the skin.

The delivery method could be a little better. To apply you add about a third of a dropper to your scalp and gently massage in. I do like that the reusable glass bottle is more eco-friendly.

This one works best when used with their Kaffir Lime Essential Oil Shampoo.

Additional Info

There are simple things you can do in your daily life that can help give your dry scalp treatments the best chance to work.

Do:

Drink plenty of water

Use moisturizing shampoos and hair masks

Conditioner-only wash your hair every other shower

End your shower with a rinse of cool to cold water

Don’t:

Aim your hair dryer directly at your scalp

Use shampoo daily

Get alcohol-based products like hair spray on your scalp

Spend too much time in dry air or in direct sun

