Fall Nails: 21 Best Nail Colors for Fall (2018)

I spend every season that isn’t fall, waiting for fall. It’s the best time of year: warm days, cool nights, cozy food, Halloween, bright leaves, and fall nails.

After the bright, neon shades of summer it’s nice to shift into sweater weather neutrals and warm coffee tones.

Neutrals and darker colors are always a safe bet for fall but for 2018, it’s been mauves, creamy nudes, oxblood, and jewel tones that have caught designers’ eyes. The colors of the fall forest are also trending for the coming months with rich coffee browns, deep moss-green, and terracotta foliage.

One of the most common fall nail colors seen on the runway right now, from Sonia Rykiel to Antonio Marras, has been sleek black. You’re going to be seeing a lot of black nails on fashion forward folks this season–and not just for Halloween.

Now let’s get down to the best fall nail polish colors.

1. Wicked by Essie

I bought this for myself and Wicked is one of my personal favorites for the fall and winter months. It’s a deep, deep oxblood red that’s perfect for this season’s colors.

Sometimes when reds get this dark they can end up looking brown, but Wicked won’t go muddy on you. It’s base of dark cranberry shines through with intense pigmentation.

Like all Essie polish, the high gloss finish on this outshines most other brands. For a lighter red you can get away with one coat, but that second coat gives so much depth to that almost-black crimson.

The color works for fall leaves, spooky Halloween looks, Thanksgiving harvest reds, and even into the holiday season.

Price: $8.77

2. No Cell? Oh Well! by Morgan Taylor

I was able to get my hands on samples of Morgan Taylor’s Fall 2018 Collection and No Cell? Oh Well! is my favorite color of the set.

Vibrant cobalt blue was the color of summer and No Cell? Oh Well! is that same color but viewed at midnight. It’s a deep, stunning color that has that luminous night sky look to it.

No Cell? Oh Well! is opaque in one coat for a rich sapphire hue but two coats really deepens the tone to moonlit water. It’s not dark enough to be mistaken for black, but it’s close.

There’s a subtle shimmer and almost metallic finish that gives it that extra bit of dimension. The applicator brush is dreamy. Dense and perfectly rounded. I can apply this polish with one stroke.

This set comes with both the Morgan Taylor nail polish and the same color as a gel polish from Gelish (Morgan Taylor’s gel nail polish brand).

Just make sure you’re using a base coat with this because it looks like it could stain.

Price: $23.95

3. Donnie by Zoya

Zoya recently released their Fall 2018 Elements Collection, a beautiful gradient of reds, purples, and blues. Donnie is described as a sangria cream. For me it has that rich brightness of a Thanksgiving Day blueberry pie.

Donnie is a unique take on purple that is dark for fall without relying on browns or black so it packs a visual punch like I haven’t seen in a while.

It’s opaque enough that it can be worn with only one coat, but two coats will bring out all that Donnie can be. Like all Zoya polishes, it has their perfect, buttery formula and is 10 free.

Price: $10

4. Star Moss by Londontown Lakur

Soft woodland olive greens are trending for this fall and Star Moss by Londontown Lakur is spot on. It’s a gentle, feminine green that’s unmistakably autumn and would look great curled around a big coffee mug.

I’ve sampled other Londontown Lakur colors and while they tend to need two to three coats, they have nice staying power. Their Londontown Kur Protective Top Coat is my current top coat of choice.

Londontown polishes are nine-free, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and vegan. They also are packed with their “Florium Complex” which, according to their site, is a combination of nourishing botanicals like extracts of cucumber, garlic, and chamomile as well as primrose oil, rapeseed oil, and vitamin E.

Price: $16

5. Take Back CTRL by KBShimmer

Many of this season’s colors seem to be taking summer’s colors and dimming them down to create a more autumnal shade. Bright mauves were pretty big this summer and now dustier, grey mauves are in like this one from KBShimmer.

Take Back CTRL, from their Office Space Collection, is a purple-rose neutral cream that looks good on anyone. It can be super casual or dressed up.

The formula is a little sheer so you’ll want two to three coats for full opacity.

Price: $10

6. Licorice by Essie

We’ll be seeing a lot of black nails this fall and Licorice by Essie is a trusted and true black.

The formula is easy to work with, it dries to a fantastic shine, and it only needs one to two coats. Plus, Essie polishes are three free.

If black is seeming a little too edgy or goth for you, try it with a matte top coat to soften the look. See my guide to the best Matte Top Coats to see which options are best for you.

Price: $8.97

7. Lover’s Creep by Smith & Cult

Lover’s Creep by Smith & Cult is a seductive, Bordeaux wine shade of red that can’t be mistaken for a black. The burgundy tone elevates red to a more mature, sophisticated shade that looks great on all skin tones.

Smith & Cult polishes are long-lasting and eight free. In case you’ve never owned Smith & Cult before, the packaging is gorgeous but if you’re finding that chunky gold cap intimidating to polish with, it pops off leaving a smaller, easier to handle applicator cap, as you can see in this brand review by The Skincare Edit.

Price: $18

8. Fall Into Me by Orly

From Orly’s Fall 2018 The New Neutral Collection, Fall Into Me is a metallic mink color which fall somewhere between a gold and a silver. It’s a really lovely, unique bronze taupe that’s very late September and early October.

The metallic flash is enough to be eye-catching but not as bold as a polished chrome making it much more wearable.

I really wish it looked more interesting in the bottle, but this really does look like liquid autumn. Since it has a metallic finish, this one can show brush strokes so you just have to be aware of that when applying

Price: $8.99

9. Glitterati by Cirque Colors

Keeping the taupe train going, Glitterati is a creamy cocoa with a purple-pink tint which works well with this season’s coffee and mauve colors. It’s understated but with a high gloss.

The formula is fantastic to work with and rides the edge between a cream and a crelly so you’ll want between two to three coats depending on how thin you paint your layers.

Price: $12.50

10. Fall Semester by ILNP

ILNP is one of my favorite nail polish brands. Fall Semester is one of their older colors but fits well with this season’s colors. The deep teal green with blue and gold holographic flash is a fun, brighter way to rock fall nails.

Most ILNP holographics need two to three coats for the pigment to really shine, but with the payoff I have never minded and it helps that they dry really quickly.

All their lacquers are vegan and cruelty-free and I’ve always found they have great staying power.

Price: $10

11. Off the Grid by Morgan Taylor

This is another set that comes with both the Morgan Taylor nail polish and the same color as a gel polish from Gelish. Off the Grid is a deep, espresso brown shade.

At one coat it has that black coffee color with a hint of a dark purple-red which keeps it looking warm. I feel like you could get away with only one coat of this. When I used it over a whiter base coat, there was only the tiniest bit of patchiness, but over a clear base coat it looked completely opaque.

At two coats this edges toward black which fits in with the popularity of black for fall nails so I like that you have those options to wear it as a lighter or darker color.

I can’t say enough good things about the Morgan Taylor brush and this is a color that looks fun with a matte top coat as well.

Price: $23.95

12. Buttercrisp Orchid by Priti NYC

All fall nail polish stashes need a good orange and for an upbeat terracotta, check out Buttercrisp Orchid by Priti NYC.

This is a gorgeous fall orange. It doesn’t go overboard with neon pumpkin orange and leans more toward peachy fall leaves, making it wearable all season long.

Like all Priti NYC polishes it’s cruelty-free, gluten-free, six free, vegan, and made in America.

Price: $13.50

13.You Go Ghoul! by KBShimmer

For a true October polish check out You Go Ghoul! by KBShimmer which is like nothing you already have in your collection.

It’s a black jelly base filled with purple, orange, and berry colored glitter. The glitter load varies from micro-glitter all the way up to large hexes and even has a small amount of bar glitter thrown in there.

The effect of having these glitters layered in a dark jelly base is that your nails end up looking like this smokey, mysterious crystal with shards of color catching the light, like a black opal.

Because it’s a jelly, this will need to be built up to three coats to be worn on its own, but I’ve always had good luck with KBShimmer’s jellies so I trust their formula. You can also layer it over black to skip a layer or two.

It’s an eye-catching and unique way to get in on the black nail polish trend this season.

Price: $10

14. Let’s Groove by China Glaze

Jewel toned purple China Glaze nail polish

Speaking of jewel tones, this purple from China Glaze is rocking that amethyst glow with a flash of red when the light hits it. The color works well all through fall and winter so you can get a lot of use out of it.

It could be a little too flashy for the office, but I love things that are too flashy for the office. Go a little bold with royal purple.

Price: $6.86

15. Bell Flower by Londontown Lakur

Bell Flower is a light purple mauve. It’s soft enough to be a neutral but pigmented enough to be flirty.

I have a couple of Londontown Lakur samples, though not this color yet, and while they are sheer and tend to need a couple of coats for me, they are surprisingly long-lasting and always have a beautiful, glossy finish.

Londontown Lakurs are nine free, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and vegan.

Price: $16

16. Coffee Talk by Cirque Colors

They definitely put cream in this coffee. This is a warm, milk chocolate brown that looks nice on a wide range of skin tones.

There are warmer undertones here that match fallen oak leaves. It’s perfect for October and November fall nails.

Price: $12.50

17. Diablo by ILNP

Just because it’s fall doesn’t mean you have to give up your love of holographic nail polish. Diablo is a vampire red with a scattered holographic sparkle.

The spangle of the holographic rainbows against the purple, oxblood red gives it a ruby feel. The deep color works with the overall fall trends but this one screams Halloween in particular.

Diablo goes on very sheer on the first coat but don’t worry it’s completely opaque in two coats. Like all ILNP lacquers, it’s cruelty-free and long-lasting.

Price: $10

18. Debbie by Zoya

If that purple-red is giving you feels but you don’t want glitter, Debbie by Zoya is a toned down burgundy plum. It has that buttery Zoya cream formula that’s a dream to work with and is opaque in two coats.

Light really affects this one and it can look browner in some lights and much more plum in others. Debbie is 10 free and dries to a high gloss.

Price: $10

19. Don’t Toot My Flute by OPI

Don’t Toot My Flute from OPI’s Fall 2018 Peru Collection is showing us that we can go lighter and brighter and still have that fall vibe. This is a periwinkle-raisin shade that’s not a traditional fall color but when you see it swatched you can immediately see why it’s included in their fall collection. It just works.

There’s a lot of white in this formula so it’s bright and builds up well to be opaque in two coats.

This collection is going out of stock fast so grab it while you can.

Price: $12.50

20. Dark Room by Nars

This limited edition lacquer from Nars is a jewel-toned, dark denim blue. The color has that deep midnight color inside but transforms into a richer blue in the sun. It’s not a color changing polish or anything, but the pigment catches the light well to reveal those jewel tones.

The formula is a little thinner than some, but not so much that it becomes streaky or hard to work with. You’ll want two to three coats and definitely use a base coat with this one to avoid staining.

Price: $10.36

21. Snuggle Up by Orly

From Orly’s The New Neutral Fall 2018 Collection, Snuggle up is nude, pure and simple. Snuggle Up captures that cafe au latte tinted nude which is popping up this season that can seamlessly travel from casual to business.

The cream formula is smooth to work with. Orly polishes are 13 free, vegan, and cruelty-free. Plus I love their caps because they are textured and rubberized so they’re super easy to open and close.

Price: $8.99

