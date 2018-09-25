11 Best Organic Body Butters: Kiss Your Dry Skin Bye-Bye

When it comes to moisturizing your body, do you simply settle for a bottle of drugstore lotion? With the winter season coming fast, cold dry air and whipping winds often lead to chapped lips, cheeks, and hands. In every season, cracked skin can be a problem. It’s ridiculously irritating for sure, but for some, cracks can lead to bleeding and even infection. Isn’t it time to fight back by treating yourself to a luxurious organic body butter?
While body butter might sound super greasy, for the most part, it’s not terribly so. And the formulas vary so widely that we’ve chosen a group of butters that rely on different oils to treat, heal and soothe even the driest, most irritated skin. What’s the difference between them? Here’s a quick breakdown.
Shea Butter – Deeply moisturizing, shea butter has natural healing properties thanks to its anti-inflammatory characteristics. It acts as a natural sunscreen, delivering anti-aging benefits as well.
Avocado Oil – It nourishes and moisturizes with a big dose of vitamin E, but it also has anti-inflammatory benefits, making it especially good for sufferers of psoriasis and eczema.
Coconut Oil – This moisturizing oil is filled with fatty acids that fight wrinkles as well as soothing severely dry skin. The great scent is just a bonus.
Argan Oil – Used for thousands of years to beautify skin and hair, this oil is moisturizing, as well as antioxidant and vitamin-rich.
Olive Oil – Among the lightest of the moisturizing oils, olive oil doesn’t clog pores, and gives you a major dose of anti-aging antioxidants to help prevent free radical damage.
Mango Butter – This deeply moisturizing butter, produced from the seed of the mango, is a great source of vitamin A which is helpful for fighting fine lines and wrinkles.
Neem Oil – Neem oil has many natural nutrients to help moisturize skin, but its anti-inflammatory properties are highly lauded for fighting acne, eczema, and psoriasis.
Many body butters combine some or all of these ingredients, although there are a few in particular, that are single ingredient butters. Those tend to be harder right out of the jar but can be melted in the hands to smooth on your skin. To make our best body butter list, our faves had to have great organic ingredients. We also gave bonus points for those with fair trade and ethical sourcing practices. So go ahead. Soothe, smooth and pamper with any one of them. We promise you won’t be disappointed.
What Is the Best Organic Body Butter?
Plant Guru Avocado Body ButterPrice: $10.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Avocado oil has lots of benefits for skin
- Moisturizing and antioxidant rich
- No detectable odor
- Super affordable
- Feels pretty greasy
- Avocado oil is mixed with vegetable oil
- Very soft consistency compared to other body butters
You know you love to eat them, but have you consider avocados as a skin softening treatment too? This avocado body butter from Plant Guru uses 100 percent pure refined avocado oil in this mixture, that leaves your skin luxuriously smooth and silky. It's especially effective on dry skin, hair and nails. It helps decrease frizz, and improves snagged cuticles and rough fingertips.
This organic body butter can also be used as a base for creating your own DIY beauty formulas from soaps to lotions and lip balms. Along with moisturizing and nourishing dry skin, avocado oil has important antioxidants and vitamins that my help to heal psoriasis and eczema, at least according to the research at Medical News Today.
Since avocado oil promotes collagen production, it may also aid in the healing of cuts and other abrasions. Because it's so lightweight, it can moisturize without leaving a heavy oily finish, and because it's also anti-inflammatory, it may help with acne redness and irritation.
Find more Plant Guru Avocado Body Butter information and reviews here.
-
Best Buy: C. Booth Italian Olive Oil Body ButterPrice: $7.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One of the most affordable body butters
- A little goes a long way
- Ultra moisturizing formula helps to heal dry skin
- Absorbs nicely and leaves skin feeling silky and soft
- Not as thick and creamy as some
- Less moisturizing than others
- Scent is a bit odd
This thick and buttery cream is a fabulous way to hydrate and protect dry skin, but it's also light as well because olive oil is one of the lighter weight ways to moisturize. Olive oil sinks into your pores to transform dry skin into glowing and glam, and because it contains three natural antioxidants (vitamin E, polyphenols, and phytosterols) it's a free-radical fighting whiz that can also make you look younger. Count us in.
Another benefit of olive oil is that it doesn't clog pores. Cacao seed butter, shea butter, and grapeseed oil add to this hydrating formula, along with aloe vera and honey. We love that this is both reasonably priced and highly rated. We give it the nod for best buy, and it's also Amazon's choice in the olive oil body butter category.
Find more C. Booth Italian Olive Oil Body Butter information and reviews here.
-
Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Ultra-Hydrating Body ButterPrice: $56.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight formula absorbs well and smells great
- Doesn't feel greasy
- Organic botanicals and oils offer healing for dry skin
- Leaves skin glowing
- Super spendy, although the jar is large
- Scent doesn't linger
- Doesn't absorb as quickly as some
This body butter is silky and ultra-hydrating, which isn't a surprise since whipped argan oil is its key ingredient. Argan oil has been a prized ingredient in beauty treatments since the time of the Phoenecians back in 1500 BC. Its long history gave us reason enough to give this body butter a try. Argan oil is rich in omega fatty acids, vitamin E, and linoleic acids, all of which provide hydration, without feeling greasy.
The light texture of this body butter makes it great for all skin types, and although it seems counterintuitive, argan oil is even used to reduce acne. The luscious vanilla-apricot scent feels relaxing and adds a light fragrance to your skin. It also contains naturally healing comfrey extract, antioxidant-rich white tea extract and other skin soothing botanicals that leave your skin feeling silky smooth.
Find more Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Ultra-Hydrating Body Butter information and reviews here.
-
Teadora Brazilian Glow Beauty ButterPrice: $38.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Anti-aging formula is filled with natural oils and extracts
- Uses anti-inflammatory Amazon rainforest superfruits
- Deeply moisturizes and hydrates
- Sustainably harvested ingredients
- Super spendy
- Can have some texture issues
- Scent is unpleasant to some
We can all agree that Brazillian women are beautiful, with skin that seems more glowing than the rest of us. Perhaps it's because they've been using this beauty butter from Teadora. It's filled with eight amazing superfruit oils, butters, and extracts including açaí, andiroba, babassu, Brazil nut, buriti, guaraná, murumuru, and cupuaçu. Some studies have actually shown this combo to be twice as moisturizing as shea butter.
This body butter contains argan plant cells, and other ingredients rich in vitamins A, C, and E, to protect against wrinkles and help moisture to sink deeply into your skin. It is naturally anti-inflammatory, so it's especially great for sensitive, cracked and extremely dry skin. We like that this butter leaves your skin with a lovely glow and that the ingredients are ethically and sustainably harvested from the Amazon rainforest.
Find more Teadora Brazilian Glow Beauty Butter information and reviews here.
-
The Body Shop Coconut Body ButterPrice: $10.13Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Formulated with community trade coconut oil, shea butter and cocoa butter
- Coconut oil is naturally antibacterial and anti-fungal
- Smells like a South Pacific holiday
- Long lasting hydration for dry skin
- Not as thick as some other body butters
- Small container for the price
- Plastic container cracks easily
For moisture that lasts up to 24 hours, this coconut-rich body butter from The Body Shop has been popular with customers (like me) for decades now. It's with good reason. This body butter is creamy and so easy to spread on your arms and legs. Even if you don't have super dry skin, it's the perfect way to make freshly shaved legs shiny and moist. And can we talk about the smell? Oh my gosh, if you love the tropics, Jimmy Buffet, ocean breezes, and that whole scene, let's just say, the scent will transport you there in seconds.
This creamy formula absorbs fast, without feeling greasy or heavy. Made with organic cold-pressed community trade coconut oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter, it leaves skin feeling soft, smooth and deeply hydrated, as well as lightly scented. It helps to condition, heal and soothe, at the same time as feeling supremely luxurious.
Find more The Body Shop Coconut Body Butter information and reviews here.
-
Sky Organics Raw Mango Body ButterPrice: $17.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Deeply moisturizing with natural anti-inflammatory benefits
- Great for nourishing both skin and hair
- Good for mixing to create other DIY beauty treatments
- Big container for the price
- No discernable scent
- Very hard to get out of the jar and spread on skin
- Feels somewhat grainy until melted
Sourced from artisanal farmers in India, this body butter is 100 percent pure and unrefined mango butter. Known for its healing and moisturizing properties, mango butter helps to improve your skin tone and skin elasticity, as well as to hydrate dry irritated skin. It's filled with natural antioxidants, ready to tackle your aging skin, no matter how old you are. It's also rich in skin-loving vitamins A, C, and E.
This body butter helps to fade stretch marks, prevent razor burn and is rich in natural anti-inflammatories, naturally helping to regenerate skin. In addition to being a skin treatment, mango butter is often used to restore dry frizzy hair to its natural sheen. Mango butter is also great to use as a component of your own DIY beauty treatments, and this jar includes an eBook of recipes to get you started
Find more Sky Organics Raw Mango Body Butter information and reviews here.
-
Naked Neem Organic Neem & Shea Body ButterPrice: $11.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Neem oil combined with natural butters and oils helps to heal seriously dry skin
- Can be used to moisturize hair and scalp as well as skin
- Handcrafted to ensure purity and potency
- Can be hard to get out of the jar
- May feel greasy on the skin
- Gritty texture is a bit unappealing
For anyone who loves to garden, this organic neem based body butter makes perfect sense as a skin soother and healer. Neem is naturally anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory, so it's especially helpful for more severe skin issues like psoriasis and eczema. Neem butter is rich in vitamin E, a natural antioxidant and anti-aging treatment. Super moisturizing, it helps to lock in moisture on the skin.
But this handcrafted body butter has even more allies in the wings because it's also made with natural kokum butter, shea butter, coconut oil, and rosemary to calm, moisturize and heal difficult dry skin. It's also an effective treatment on your hair and scalp and is especially good for those with sensitive skin. Made in small batches, you can be assured of its purity and potency.
Find more Naked Neem Organic Neem & Shea Body Butter information and reviews here.
-
Amazon’s Choice: Bella Jade Luscious Pitsachio Whipped Body Butter CreamPrice: $12.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Top rated as well as Amazon's Choice
- Made with naturally skin soothing oils, butters and botanicals
- Heals the most severely stressed dry skin
- Scent is overpowering to some
- Can melt when the temperature gets too warm
- A large jar to use up if you don't love it
If your dry, itchy skin is crying out for relief, Bella Jade whipped body butter can come to your rescue. This creamy formula features some of our favorite moisturizing ingredients, including shea and cocoa butter, coconut and jojoba oils, and soothing and calming aloe vera juice. Made with organic botanicals, and none of the bad stuff, this body butter does some serious magic on chapped and scaly skin.
The heavenly pistachio-biscotti scent adds a delicious element to this healing formula. A host of other natural oils and plant extracts make this body butter a real standout as well as get it a nod as Amazon's Choice. More intense than lotion, this buttery cream is perfect for the most dry and damaged skin.
Find more Bella Jade Whipped Body Butter information and reviews here.
-
Molivera Organics Raw African Shea ButterPrice: $15.67Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Raw shea butter is vitamin and antioxidant rich
- Never gritty or grainy
- Soft texture is easy to spread
- Absorbs quickly and heals the driest skin
- Not all jars contain a full 16 ounces
- Can feel somewhat greasy
- Reports of batch inconsistency
This one pound tub of raw shea butter stands to make your dry skin softer for a long time to come. It can help to repair and renew your skin with a wealth of vitamins and age-defying natural antioxidants. Essential fatty acids deeply moisturize your skin for lasting results that mean you'll feel smooth and silky soft.
The raw shea butter is carefully harvested by hand and doesn't go through a chemical extraction process, so you're assured of only the highest quality body butter. Soft and easy to spread on your skin, it has a light nutty scent. The shea butter it delivers natural UV protection, and never feels gritty. It gets rave reviews, including ours, especially because it comes with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.
Find more Molivera Organics Raw African Shea Butter information and reviews here.
-
bliss Lemon + Sage Body ButterPrice: $15.36Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with ultra-hydrating shea butter and coconut oil
- Heals dry, cracked and scaly skin
- Cruelty-free, and made without nasty chemicals
- Scent doesn't linger long
- Lightweight formula doesn't seem so much like a body butter
- Spendy for a small tube
This paraben-free body butter is filled with lusciously moisturizing ingredients to smooth and soften seriously dry skin. Shea butter and coconut oil are skin soothing and rich in antioxidants that deliver awesome anti-aging benefits, no matter your age. Massaged in, it can combat even the driest, most scaly and cracked skin, leaving you beautifully smooth.
The lovely lemon and sage scent is light enough that it doesn't compete with your cologne. This ultra-hydrating body butter is PETA-certified, cruelty-free and made without parabens, phthalates, SLS, SLES, and other chemical ingredients you wouldn't feel good about using on your precious skin. Unlike many body butters, this is a lightweight formula that absorbs almost instantly.
Find more bliss Lemon + Sage Body Butter information and reviews here.
-
L’Occitane Organic Pure Shea ButterPrice: $39.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pure shea butter is sustainably harvest in a fair trade manner
- Shea butter soothes and heals dry skin and hair
- A little goes a very long way
- Works well, especially on cracked hands and heels
- Hefty price tag for a small amount
- Metal container can easily dent and become hard to open
- Can be difficult to melt and smooth on skin
- May feel gritty
When you opt to buy natural products, it's important to know that they are certified organic, and produced in a fair trade manner. Such is the case with this pure organic shea butter from L'Occitane. The generous metal tub contains an ultra-nourishing balm that can tackle the toughest dry, cracked hands, elbows knees and any other skin that is parched and dehydrated.
Enriched with antioxidant vitamin E, this skin-loving body butter can soften and heal whatever it touches. Shea butter is naturally rich in fatty acids, along with other beneficial vitamins including A and F. It's been used for treating stretch marks, and as an anti-aging treatment. It can even improve excessively dry hair and scalp.
Simply melt this balm in your hands and massage into the affected area, for softer smoother skin and almost immediate dry skin relief. We're also big fans of their fair trade partnership with the women of Burkina Faso, Africa that helps to benefit the health of their community in so many ways.
Find more L'Occitane Organic Pure Shea Butter information and reviews here.
