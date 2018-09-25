11 Best Organic Body Butters: Kiss Your Dry Skin Bye-Bye

When it comes to moisturizing your body, do you simply settle for a bottle of drugstore lotion? With the winter season coming fast, cold dry air and whipping winds often lead to chapped lips, cheeks, and hands. In every season, cracked skin can be a problem. It’s ridiculously irritating for sure, but for some, cracks can lead to bleeding and even infection. Isn’t it time to fight back by treating yourself to a luxurious organic body butter?

While body butter might sound super greasy, for the most part, it’s not terribly so. And the formulas vary so widely that we’ve chosen a group of butters that rely on different oils to treat, heal and soothe even the driest, most irritated skin. What’s the difference between them? Here’s a quick breakdown.

Shea Butter – Deeply moisturizing, shea butter has natural healing properties thanks to its anti-inflammatory characteristics. It acts as a natural sunscreen, delivering anti-aging benefits as well.

Avocado Oil – It nourishes and moisturizes with a big dose of vitamin E, but it also has anti-inflammatory benefits, making it especially good for sufferers of psoriasis and eczema.

Coconut Oil – This moisturizing oil is filled with fatty acids that fight wrinkles as well as soothing severely dry skin. The great scent is just a bonus.

Argan Oil – Used for thousands of years to beautify skin and hair, this oil is moisturizing, as well as antioxidant and vitamin-rich.

Olive Oil – Among the lightest of the moisturizing oils, olive oil doesn’t clog pores, and gives you a major dose of anti-aging antioxidants to help prevent free radical damage.

Mango Butter – This deeply moisturizing butter, produced from the seed of the mango, is a great source of vitamin A which is helpful for fighting fine lines and wrinkles.

Neem Oil – Neem oil has many natural nutrients to help moisturize skin, but its anti-inflammatory properties are highly lauded for fighting acne, eczema, and psoriasis.

Many body butters combine some or all of these ingredients, although there are a few in particular, that are single ingredient butters. Those tend to be harder right out of the jar but can be melted in the hands to smooth on your skin. To make our best body butter list, our faves had to have great organic ingredients. We also gave bonus points for those with fair trade and ethical sourcing practices. So go ahead. Soothe, smooth and pamper with any one of them. We promise you won’t be disappointed.