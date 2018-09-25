5 Best Lip Scrubs: Which is Right For Your Lips? (2018)

If you’re using lip balm constantly but your lips still look dry and scaly, you’ve been skipping a step in your lip care routine: lip scrubs.
We exfoliate the rest of our bodies because that’s how you clear away dry skin and reveal the softer, smoother skin underneath. Our lips are no different. When they dry out, lips can crack, peel, and flake. Moisturizing balms will hydrate but they can’t remove dead skin.
Lip scrubs are important for all genders but especially for those of us who wear drying lipsticks. Matte liquid lipsticks are notorious for both drying out our lips and showing off every line and flake of dry lips. Exfoliating makes your lips softer and provides a pristine surface so your lipstick looks flawless.
I know there are a million recipes for making your own DIY scrubs, but let’s be real here: you’d have to find a tiny container, mix it up, and then hope it doesn’t go rancid or moldy on you because they’re only good for a few months if you refrigerate them. I prefer to leave it to the pros.
What Are the Best Lip Scrubs?
With flavors like pink grapefruit, coconut, vanilla bean, brown sugar, sparkling peach, and sprinkles red velvet you'd expect me to be talking about a novelty lip balm and not a high-end lip scrub, but Sara Happ doesn’t make you sacrifice fun choices for quality.
Their scrubs use real sugar to exfoliate and are packed with hydrating oils like jojoba and grapeseed oil that leave your lips moisturized after you've removed your scrub, enough that you could even skip the lip balm if you had to. Extracts of rice bran, rosemary, and sunflower seed nourish your lips and get them primed and ready for your lipstick routine (or for kissing).
I was luckily enough to score some media samples of the brown sugar and coconut scrubs and I've permanently switched from my old scrub to these. They're right in that sweet spot (get it?) of good grit without being painful.
Instructions say to massage the scrub onto your lips and then wipe off with a tissue, but I've found it's much easier to wash it off. It's a potted scrub so you're going to want to use this over the sink anyway as some sugar fallout is inevitable. The mill on the sugar is about equivalent to table sugar so it’s not too coarse to work with.
Ideal lip scrub thickness walks a tightrope of not too liquid or too solid and Sara Happ nailed it. It's solid enough that you can tap it without denting and it stays put on your finger but soft enough that it's easy to scoop out. I think the best consistency comparison would be a really well-made sandcastle. I know that doesn't sound tasty, but when you're going for exfoliation, it's not a bad match.
And these are pretty tasty. I'm obsessed with coconut so I can be pretty picky and this is a coconut milk flavor and not like rubbing sunblock on your mouth. The brown sugar has a stronger taste but it straight up contains caramel so that makes sense.
While they taste pleasant, these don't feel edible. The scrubs have a fair amount of petroleum in them which is a bonus for hydration but not a nice snack. I don't particularly want to eat my scrub since licking your lips dries them out so I'm actually okay with it.
Find more The Lip Scrub by Sara Happ information and reviews here.
Best Stick Exfoliator: Balmy Nights by IliaPrice: $26.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lots of organic ingredients
- Moisturizing shea butter, caster seed oil, and beeswax
- Cruelty, gluten, and paraben free
- Unique, fine grit with pumice and jojoba seed powder
- Less mess
- Not vegan (beeswax)
- Not enough grit for some
- Some folks put off by rocks on their mouth
Applying your lip exfoliator like you would your lip balm just makes sense. It's a motion we're comfortable with and it's less messy.
This tube of moisturizing balm is packed with powdered pumice stone and jojoba seed powder. We already use pumice stone to clear away rough skin on other parts of our bodies so it's a clever inclusion that we know works. Jojoba seed powder provides proteins and a second layer of grit.
Because the exfoliants are smaller, this isn't going to feel as rough as many of us expect from a scrub. It's doing it's job--just in a more gentle way. For best results apply over your lips with medium pressure then rub your lips together and massage the scrub in with your finger in a circular motion.
Then either rinse or wipe it off with a damp cloth gently so you don't lose all the organic moisturizers in there. The majority of Balmy Nights is made up of sunflower seed oil, sesame seed oil, olive oil, vegetable oil, castor seed oil, shea butter, candelilla wax, beeswax, and vitamin E. Your lips are in no danger of drying out after using this.
Find more Balmy Nights by Ilia information and reviews here.
Best Raw Scrub: Sugar Lip Scrub by HanaleiPrice: $15.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Deeply hydrating with jojoba oil, kuikui nut oil, and shea butter
- Natural citrus flavor
- Gentle scrubbing action
- Cruelty and paraben free
- Portion of profits goes to charity
- Contains petroleum
- Too liquid for some
- Not for people with nut allergies
This scrub uses raw Hawaiian cane sugar and Hawiian kuikui nut oil to pay tribute to its Hawaiian roots.
The sugar to oil ratio is tipped slightly toward oil giving this scrub a more liquid consistency. This, plus the fine mill of the sugar cane, means it's easier to move around and has a less harsh feel on your lips. If you want a scrub but don't want it to feel too rough, this is a good option.
You use this the same as other scrubs by massaging it in and then wiping or rinsing it off. It contains some ingredients your lips will love so there's no need to work too hard to get it all off.
Jojoba, grapeseed, and kuikui nut oil along with shea butter and vitamins A and E provide deep moisture to your fresh skin while rosemary, rice bran, and sunflower extracts nourish lips. This is another one that does contain petroleum so keep that in mind when licking your lips.
Lemon peel oil gives this a very light, citrusy scent and flavor but the predominant taste is going to be sugar. I like that a little goes a long way with this one since it's so easy to spread so it will last you a while.
Find more Sugar Lip Scrub by Hanalei information and reviews here.
Best No-Wipe Scrub: Lip Sugar Scrub by Christian DiorPrice: $29.48Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One step exfoliator
- Moisturizing mango seed butter and luffa oil
- Leaves light tint to lips
- Convenient stick
- Long ingredient list
- Not as aggressive
- Some folks may not want lip color
We're all strapped for time these days so having to make space in your routine for applying and removing a scrub might be enough of a trial that you put it off or skip it all together. And your lips suffer.
Dior's Sugar Lip Scrub is an exfoliating lip balm with sugar crystals milled fine enough that they dissolve as you rub your lips together. There's nothing to wipe or rinse off. You can exfoliate your lips anywhere without needing a sink or tissue. That alone makes this worth it.
With sugar granules that small, this isn't going to feel super rough or be as aggressive as other scrubs and that's okay. It's more of a daily use balm than a one or twice a week treatment. The balm portion uses mango seed butter, luffa oil, and synthetic beeswax for moisture and is tinted to leave a subtle pink color on your lips.
The ingredient list is a mile long though with lots of unpronounceables so if you prefer to keep your beauty products more natural, you may want to skip this one.
Find more Lip Sugar Scrub by Christian Dior information and reviews here.
Best Organic Scrub: Lip Exfoliator Scrub by Henné OrganicsPrice: $24.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Organic and non GMO
- Three unique flavors
- Moisturizing coconut oil, jojoba oil, shea butter, and beeswax
- Cruelty free
- Made in America
- Much rougher than others
- Not vegan (beeswax)
- Scent too strong for some
If you're dealing with seriously scaly lips in need of some intense TLC, the Henné Organics Lip Exfoliator Scrubs are where you want to be. These are the thickest and roughest scrubs on the list meant for those who really want to clear away dead skin and get down to those silky lips hidden underneath.
The organic sugar crystals in these scrubs aren't messing around. They're slightly larger and there are more of them so it feels less like a balm and more like a no-nonsense scrub. This is perfect if you have dry, flaky lips in dire need of attention but for more sensitive folks it can be a little too rough.
Larger sugar granules and less oil can make a scrub messy and hard to spread, but this one is meant to be applied to damp lips which makes all the difference. Dab a little water on your lips before applying and that tiny bit helps the crystals glide over your lips to get that good scrubbing action.
These are packed with hydrating oils but because of how rough they can be, I would definitely recommend following up with a nice balm.
The all-natural flavors sound to die for: Rose Diamonds, Lavender Mint, and Nordic Berries.
Find more Lip Exfoliator Scrub by Henné Organics information and reviews here.
