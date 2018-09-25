5 Best Lip Scrubs: Which is Right For Your Lips? (2018)

With flavors like pink grapefruit, coconut, vanilla bean, brown sugar, sparkling peach, and sprinkles red velvet you'd expect me to be talking about a novelty lip balm and not a high-end lip scrub, but Sara Happ doesn’t make you sacrifice fun choices for quality.

Their scrubs use real sugar to exfoliate and are packed with hydrating oils like jojoba and grapeseed oil that leave your lips moisturized after you've removed your scrub, enough that you could even skip the lip balm if you had to. Extracts of rice bran, rosemary, and sunflower seed nourish your lips and get them primed and ready for your lipstick routine (or for kissing).

I was luckily enough to score some media samples of the brown sugar and coconut scrubs and I've permanently switched from my old scrub to these. They're right in that sweet spot (get it?) of good grit without being painful.

Instructions say to massage the scrub onto your lips and then wipe off with a tissue, but I've found it's much easier to wash it off. It's a potted scrub so you're going to want to use this over the sink anyway as some sugar fallout is inevitable. The mill on the sugar is about equivalent to table sugar so it’s not too coarse to work with.

Ideal lip scrub thickness walks a tightrope of not too liquid or too solid and Sara Happ nailed it. It's solid enough that you can tap it without denting and it stays put on your finger but soft enough that it's easy to scoop out. I think the best consistency comparison would be a really well-made sandcastle. I know that doesn't sound tasty, but when you're going for exfoliation, it's not a bad match.

And these are pretty tasty. I'm obsessed with coconut so I can be pretty picky and this is a coconut milk flavor and not like rubbing sunblock on your mouth. The brown sugar has a stronger taste but it straight up contains caramel so that makes sense.

While they taste pleasant, these don't feel edible. The scrubs have a fair amount of petroleum in them which is a bonus for hydration but not a nice snack. I don't particularly want to eat my scrub since licking your lips dries them out so I'm actually okay with it.