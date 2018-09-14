5 Best Magnetic Nail Polish for Cat Eye Nails (2018)

Magnetic nail polish combines a few of my favorite things: polish, science, and making my nails look like precious gemstones. I feel like I have my priorities down.

How does magnetic nail polish work?

We all played with magnets as a kid and magnetic nails are pretty much the exact same thing. Tiny iron shavings are suspended in nail polish and when you hold a magnet near it when it’s still wet, the iron shavings react and move around in the polish, creating the cat eye nails effect. For more info on the physics of it check out this Gizmodo article.

Why so much gel?

While there are some great regular polish magnetic options (and I’ve featured them below) most of the magnetic polish you’re going to come across are gel nail polish. Because gel has to be cured under a UV light in order to harden, gel magnetic polish gives you more playtime to apply your magnets since the polish isn’t going to dry until you want it to.

You just have to work a little faster with regular polish to get the cat eye effect before it dries.

How to apply magnetic polish for the best results.

Roll or shake your polish bottle. You can also lean it upside down for a few minutes to make sure the metallic particles haven’t all sunk to the bottom.

Apply a good base. Most magnetic polishes are a little sheer and look best over black.

One nail at a time, apply a coat of magnetic polish thicker than you normally would and place the magnet as close to the nail polish as possible in the angle you’d like to create your design. Give it a good count to 30 before you pull it away so the metals have time to rearrange themselves. If you’re using gel nail polish do not cure the polish until after you’ve applied your magnet.

Repeat the above with a second coat if needed.

Wait. You’ve got to give the polish time to dry and set the design before applying your top coat. (Unless you’re working with gel, then just cure that thing.)

Now you’ve got cat eye nails. It can take a little practice so don’t get discouraged.

So let’s hook you up with some polish.

What are the best magnetic nail polish brands?

1. Born Pretty – $25.99

Pros: Cons: Regular nail polish

Huge range of colors

Additional effects like multi-chrome, temperature changing, and holographic

Cruelty-free Magnet not included

Too flashy for some

Born Pretty is known for their nail art supplies and they haven’t let us down here. Their magnetic polishes have great definition, respond well to magnets, and are long-lasting. These definitely need to be layered over a black base in order to have the contrast to really shine.

Sure, you can have cat eye nails, but Born Pretty wants to raise that to magnetic polish that is also multi-chrome or multi-chrome with holographic glitter. These aren’t for the faint of heart. These are flashy polishes.

If you’re looking for gel, they also make gel magnetic nail polish in holographic glitter and temperature changing polish.

Most of these sell in sets of four to six polishes and it rounds out to around $4 a bottle or less. My only issue with these sets is that they don’t come with a magnet. Having to buy things separately makes me pout, but their magnet is cheap and double-sided with two different shapes and polarities of magnet.

The flat side pulls the particles together into a line and the rounded side repels the particles for more of a swirling look. You can see some neat magnet work in this YouTube demo video. This magnet stick can be used with all magnetic polish brands.

2. Nicole Diary – $25.59

Pros: Cons: High contrast cat eye

More subtle duo-chrome effect

Long-lasting gel polish

Some with glitter and some without

Works out to around $3 per bottle Needs a UV lamp to cure

The Nicole Diary cat eye swatches are some of the most striking I’ve seen. The magnetic flash is bright and clear. The subtle duo-chrome effect separates the colors when the magnet is applied and makes your nails look like metallic butterfly wings. It’s a smaller brand that I tend to think of for nail stamping art, but they’ve really pulled this off.

The set comes with eight colors, which is really good value for the price. Two of those have holographic glitter but most do not. Again, you need to layer the polish over a black base for the color to pop. I recommend LeChat’s Black Velvet.

These also don’t come with a magnet but I’d still say go for the Born Pretty magnet stick. The polishes are gel so you need a UV or LED lamp to cure them or else they won’t dry.

3. Gellen – $19.99

Pros: Cons: Straightforward metallic colors

Choice of sets

Works out to under $4 per bottle

Long-lasting gel

Responsive company

Includes magnet stick Colors in sets not always exactly what you expect

Need UV lamp to cure

For something a little more elegant, we have Gellen’s Cat Eye Kit which comes with six metallic polishes and a magnet stick. As you can guess by the brand name, these are gel polishes so you’ll want to follow normal gel curing steps.

There are a nice range of colors in each set from pinks to subtle silvers and there are four different color combination sets to choose from. Gellen isn’t 100 percent at definitely matching the colors in each set as advertised so it might be a little bit more of a grab bag than you intended but all the colors are great so it’s not a huge deal in my opinion.

Plus, we finally get a free magnet. It’s a flat magnet to create the classic cat eye line. If for some reason your set doesn’t arrive with one, Gellen is awesome at responding and making sure you get everything you were supposed to.

If you’re brand new to gel nail polish, Gellen also has a series of sets with six metallic polishes, two magnet sticks, and top and base coat–for the same price. So if you have the space in your polish storage, that’s a deal to jump on.

Again, you want to layer these over black or else the effect will be muddy.

4. Sally Hansen – From $22.99

Pros: Cons: Magnet on cap

No UV lamp needed

Neat magnet designs

Nice range of earth and jewel-tone metallics

Doesn’t need black base coat No longer carried on their site

Smaller than regular polish bottles

When the magnetic nail polish trend first kicked off, Sally Hansen got in on the game about a year in with their Magnetic Nail Color line. They don’t carry them on the Sally Hansen site anymore but you can still find them elsewhere online.

Like a good drugstore polish, these are made to be convenient so there is a chunky false cap on top of the regular cap. Pull that off and you have your magnet. The magnet also has a cuticle guide–a small curved metal lip that helps you rest the magnet over your nail at the right height without hitting your polish. Love that.

The magnet creates the wavy pattern shown on the cap. Since the magnet is smaller, to make sure your entire nail is covered, carefully rock the magnet left and right so the sides of your nails get some magnet-love too.

I like that these don’t need a black base coat. Just one thin coat of polish followed by a thicker one.

5. Hirado Magnetic Gel Polish – $12.98

Pros: Cons: Cheap at around $2 per bottle

10 sets to choose from

Long-lasting gel

Includes magnet stick Smaller than average bottles

Not as long-lasting as other gel

Needs UV lamp to cure

The Hirado magnetic polish is a little less metallic looking in its finish and has more of a softer look to me. It still has that gemstone shine and bright metallic flash of the cat eye which I think has even greater contrast against the polish.

This is another gel so it will need to cure under a UV lamp. They don’t specifically recommend a black base coat with this, just two coats of polish, but from looking at it I really think it would look best over a dark base.

These are a real bargain at what you get for the price. There are six polishes in each set and 10 sets to choose from. Each set isn’t that much different from the others, but the wide range of slight color theme changes does give you a little more control over the colors you’d like to get.

Plus it comes with a flat magnet stick, which I think all these sets should.

