5 Best 2 Inch Curling Irons of 2018 (Updated!)

We’ve all struggled with bad hair days – those mornings (or evenings) when we’ve tried, unsuccessfully, to tame an unruly mane into perfectly smooth, supermodel waves. First, a good shampoo and conditioner can get your style off to the right start. Second, making sure your mane is completely free of moisture ensures that step three goes smoothly. Finally, having the right hot tool is key.
One great solution to those hair woes is a 2 inch curling iron. Seems huge? In this case, bigger is definitely better. The larger barrel is incredibly effective at smoothing frizzies and straightening wavy or even super curly hair. And if you have straight or somewhat wimpy hair, you’ll achieve lots more body, along with big silky curls.
Many curling irons offer different heat settings, attachments and barrel finishes, from ceramic to 24K gold. Worth noting, a professional curling iron will heat up quickly to extremely high temperatures, so be sure to choose the make and model best suited for your hair type.
Another consideration is what those high temperatures do in terms of damage to your hair. I highly recommend a heat protectant spray that can also help your hair to hold its style.
For your best hair days yet, check out my list of the best 2 inch curling irons you might want to consider adding to your beauty arsenal.
Hot Tools Supertool 2 Inch Curling Iron with Multi-Heat ControlPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Temperatures adjustable up to 430 degrees Fahrenheit
- 8 foot swivel cord for tangle free operation
- Includes two extra easy-to-replace springs
- High heat can burn hair so it’s imperative to read instructions
- Handle with care as the hot iron can blister skin
- Consumer pays shipping charges to return warrantied item
- Mostly metal handle can have a tendency to bend
This Hot Tools Supertool curling iron is great for creating gentle curls, straightening hair and pumping up hair volumes even at the roots. Plated in 24K gold, this iron heats up in 60 seconds, and stays hot. Better yet, the box has instructions for proper heat settings.
Ultra lightweight, your arm won’t get tired even if you have big hair. As an added bonus, this curling iron has temperature memory, so you can set it and forget it. Just plug in and you’re on your way to smooth, swoopy curls.
If you have extra-think hair, it can be really helpful to section it out using alligator clips. That way, you can carefully curl each section without creating bends or crimps in the surrounding hair.
And, if you’re a little clumsy and have a tendency to burn your tender fingertips, consider getting a nifty heat resistant glove to save your pinkies.
Find more Hot Tools Supertool 2″ Curling Iron information and reviews here.
Amazon’s Choice: Hot Tools 2 Inch CeramicTi® Tourmaline Spring Iron Model 2111Price: $40.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rheostat heat control up to 430 degrees Fahrenheit
- Comfortable soft grip handle with extra-long cool tip
- 8 foot swivel cord for tangle-free operation
- Excellent value for the price
- Ceramic coating wears off with use
- Plastic tip can melt with consistent high-heat use
- High temperature settings can burn fine hair
- Can rust with use
The Hot Tools 2 Inch CeramicTi® Tourmaline Curling Iron is another great option for making this a good hair day. Ceramic coated barrels are a plus because they heat up faster and create less friction on the hair. Less friction means less frizz for you.
With temperatures up to 430 degrees Fahrenheit, this curling iron is great for straightening thick, curly and wavy hair. Its patented pulse technology keeps the barrel temperatures consistent throughout the curling process.
A great addition to your frizz fighting tool kit is heat protecting spray. These sprays literally give your hair follicles a coating that protects them from the intense heat of your curling iron without affecting its curling power.
To stray away from curls and go for that super straight, supermodel look, try the Hot Tools Ceramic Flat Iron.
Find more Hot Tools 2 Inch CeramicTi Tourmaline Spring Curling Iron information and reviews here.
InfinityPro by Conair Platinum Hot Curl BrushPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Combines the best features of a brush and curling iron
- Five temperature settings
- Ionic generation minimizes frizz
- Maintains even heat throughout styling
- Doesn't deliver as much volume as a regular curling iron
- Not suitable for a really curly look
- Some shelf life issues reported
If you're looking to get smooth, swoopy curls and waves, but you hate to subject your hands to a hot barrel, this curling brush is what you might be looking for. It combines the best 2 inch curling iron and a brush into one easy to use unit that's fast and efficient.
With super ionic generation, it actively eliminates static and tames frizz. It also features five adjustable temperatures and has an easy to see digital LED readout, so you know exactly what setting you're at.
Nylon bristles keep hair tangle-free, minimizing split ends and staving off heat damage.
Find more xtava Satin Wave 5-in-1 Curling Iron and Wand Set with Temperature Control information and reviews here.
-
Best High Temperature Iron: Gold ‘N Hot 24K Professional Spring 2 Inch Curling IronPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- MTR multi-temp regulator with variable temperatures ranging from 200-500 degrees Fahrenheit
- Cool tip helps prevent burns
- Comes with a built in safety stand
- Heats fast and stays hot
- Ultra high heat can burn hair
- Handle is close to the clamping device making finger burns a concern
- A bit pricier than many other curling irons
The Gold ‘N Hot 2 inch curling iron works great if you’ve got thick or coarse hair. With a high heat setting up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, this is a professional grade iron, as well as the hottest of all of our reviewed curling tools.
Perfect for big bouncy curls, this iron heats up fast. Lightweight and easy to use, the 360 degree swivel cord keeps you from getting tangled up and is long enough to reach a plug-in that’s a little further from your mirror.
For beautiful curls in every size, find more Gold ‘N Hot curling irons here.
Find more Gold ‘N Hot 24k Professional Spring 2 Inch Curling Iron information and reviews here.
-
Hot Shot Tools Ceramic 2 Inch Curling IronPrice: $50.71Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High heat temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit used by professional stylists
- Ceramic surface gives off far-infrared heat for frizz free styling
- Highly rated by Amazon reviewers
- Great for body and big, swoopy curls
- Quite expensive compared to similar curling irons
- Temperature control can be accidentally moved higher or lower
- High heat settings can burn fine hair
- No automatic shut-off
The Hot Shot’s high heat makes it a great choice for medium length and longer hair, and its tourmaline finish assures you’ll get silky smooth, static-free curls. This curling iron delivers shiny, beautiful curls by emitting gentle far-infrared heat and negative ions, sealing the cuticle and locking in moisture.
The narrow, easy grip handle is friendly for all hand sizes, and the built-in stand protects your countertop from burns. One more great feature to note, this curling iron is Canadian-friendly, so take it across the border anytime.
Hot Shot also makes a super cool Nano Ceramic Deep Waver that can give your hair a completely different, more casual look.
Find more Hot Shot Tools Ceramic Curling Iron information and reviews here.
