9 Best Acne Spot Treatments: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

See the end of the article for tips on how to get the most out of your acne spot treatments, learn what causes acne, and get an understanding of the active ingredients in these treatments.

But no system is perfect and there are always times when my skin falls back into its old habits and I need to get out my acne spot treatment. Everyone is going to have a treatment that works better with their body chemistry than others. Here are the best acne spot treatment on the market right now.

When I started getting acne in the fifth grade (lucky me) I didn’t think I’d still be looking for the best acne spot treatment as I enter my thirties. I have not been blessed with a cooperative complexion and it’s taken me a long time, and buckets of products, to finally figure out the regimen my skin needs to be happy and healthy.

Our Unbiased Reviews

General tips for getting the most out of your acne spot treatments.

Less is more. I know you want that zit gone now but dabbing at it with a spot treatment every few hours will only dry out your skin and make it feel and look worse. Stick to the instructions and start slow.

Don't double up spot treatments with harsh cleansers and retinol. You're more likely to irritate and dry out your skin. It can also make you extra sun-sensitive and end up with a nasty sunburn.

For deep nodule acne, spot treatments probably aren't going to be much help. Spot treatments are great for acne at the surface of the skin, but for nodules, you're best off seeing a dermatologist or trying a chemical peel.

And lastly, seriously, don't touch it. I know, I know. You want to. It's right there and, in your mind, flashing like a big red sign to everyone you pass. It's not. I know it seems impossible, but try to leave it alone. Let the spot treatment do its thing.

What causes acne?

Our skin is covered in thousands of tiny openings for sweat glands and tiny hairs. With all these microscopic divots, it's inevitable that some of these are going to end up accidentally plugged up. That's acne.

It's all your hair follicles' fault, too. Your sweat glands are off the hook for your break outs. Hair follicles produce sebum, which is a natural oil that keeps your skin from drying out. Sometimes your body makes too much sebum and it gets stuck in your pores.

Dead skin that should have flaked off but didn't can also block up your pores. Once that happens, you've got perfect conditions for bacteria to collect and grow. How that manifests depends on the person, but this combination leads to comedomes (blackheads and whiteheads,) pimples, pustules, and cysts.

Lots of factors contribute to acne. Hormones are a major player and can mess with the skin of all genders. Androgens, the hormones responsible for traditionally male traits, are the main culprits because they increase sebum production. PMS breakouts are largely caused by a spike of androgens.

Stress, genetics, and certain medications can also cause or make acne worse. Contrary to myth, there is no real research that proves eating greasy foods causes acne, so if you're feeling lousy, eat that pizza. No one can stop you.

What can we do about it?

Lots, which is pretty great. There are tons of treatments out there for both prevenative measures and spot treatments for when the preventatives don't quite cut it. Preventative measures include moisturizers to reduce sebum production, cleansers to remove oil and bacteria, and chemical peels to remove dead skin and reduce acne scars.

Okay, but you want these zits gone now. Avoid home remedies like garlic, toothpaste, and window cleaner because don't work and are likely to make the situation worse. Here are the ingredients you want to look for that are proven to zap zits when it counts.

Benzoyl peroxide. This is probably the most effective treatment we've got. It kills acne-causing bacteria and helps clear the excess oil out of your pores while reducing inflammation.

Using it too often can dry your skin out so you always want to start slow and see how your skin responds. It will also bleach your fabrics so keep it off the towels and pillowcases you like.

Salicylic acid. This is a beta hydroxy acid that comes from willow and birch trees. Salicylic acid is absorbed deep into your pores and clears out oils and built up dead skin, while creating an inhospitable environment for future zits. It can cause stinging to those with sensitive skin.

Alpha hydroxy acids. These are food-derived acids that can't soak deep into your pores and work on the surface of your skin. They clear away dead skin and are the main ingredients of most peels. Examples are lactic acid from milk, citric acid from citrus fruits, and malic acid from apples.

Sulfur. Sounds weird but it works. Sulfur kills bacteria and cleans out oil and dead skin. It can be drying and normally isn't used alone. Just be aware that it isn't always easy to hide the sulfur smell (think boiled eggs) but some products do better than others.

Tea tree. Tea tree oil is one of the natural spot treatments that dries up pimples and kills bacteria. It is gentler on skin than some of the others, but not as effective.