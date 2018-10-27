9 Best Barber Chairs For Sale: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

If you read through a few articles on how to choose a barbershop, you very quickly start to see certain advice repeated: check the condition of their barber chairs.
You can be giving the most stylish cuts around, but they have to get in your chair first. The cut is the last thing a potential client is going to see when checking out a new barber shop. Potential clients are being advised to judge your shop by the state of your furniture, the tidiness of your counters, and their overall first impression of the appearance of your shop.
If folks are seeing ratty, torn up chairs from the window, they’ll probably keep on walking so it’s best to invest upfront in something quality that you know will last and put your best foot foreward.
Let’s check out the best barber chairs for sale right now in a range of budget options from best.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $888.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $624.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $799.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $550.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $299.88 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $365.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $999.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,499.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $279.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Theo Heavy Duty Hydraulic Barber Chair by Skin ActPrice: $888.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Classic vintage style
- Very little assembly needed
- 900 pound weight capacity
- One year warranty
- Reclines almost flat
- Towel bars
- No stabilizing legs on the footrest
- Heavy
- Pricier than some
This barber chair has a true vintage look and construction built to last.
The strong steel frame can hold up to 900 pounds and its high density cushioning can hold to years of use. This chair has a 21.5 inch wide seat and the hydraulics can be adjusted from 23 inches tall to 31 inches tall.
It comes with a one year warranty. I like that this chair needs a lot less assembly than some other models, but if you love putting furniture together, that may not be a deciding factor.
Find more Theo Heavy Duty Hydraulic Barber Chair by Skin Act information and reviews here.
-
BR Beauty K.O. Professional Barber ChairPrice: $624.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 350 pounds
- Extra wide chrome base
- Two year warranty on hydraulics
- Footrest with stabilizing legs
- Reclines with elevating footrest
- Adjustable headrest
- Weight limit too low for some
- Too bulky looking for some
- Seat is a little narrow
The K.O. Professional Barber Chair is sturdy, comfortable, and professional. It’s highly adjustable to suit each client with heavy duty hydraulics to raise and lower the chair as well as an adjustable headrest to accommodate taller clients.
It reclines, elevating the footrest for extra comfort, and has 360 rotation. The steel frame is covered in plush cushioning which provides support and comfort. An extra wide, weighted chrome base and footrest with support legs prevent tipping when your clients are getting into and out of the chair.
With a seat width of 20 inches and a weight limit of 350 pounds, this barber chair can accommodate most clients, but not all. It has a similar weight capacity as many salon chairs and some may find that to be not enough. The hydraulics in this chair come with a two year warranty and are rated at 550 pounds, so you know the pump is built to last.
Find more BR Beauty K.O. Professional Barber Chair information and reviews here.
-
Dream In Reality Belgrano Heavy Duty Barber ChairPrice: $799.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 750 pounds
- Classic black and white look
- High density memory foam
- One year warranty
- Adjustable and removable headrest
- Reclines down to 55 degrees
- Slightly smaller chrome base
- No everyone loves wheels on the foot rest
- Pricier than some
The Belgrano Heavy Duty Barber Chair by Dir Salon Furniture has impressive durability and a classic look with black upholstery and white piping.
This chair and hydraulic pump have a weight capacity of 750 pounds so your clients can feel supported and safe when they’re reclined in your chair. And they can really lay back–the Belgrano reclines from 45 to 55 degrees with a lock so that you can customize the angle to your clients’ preferences.
The headrest is adjustable and removable depending on your needs and the cushioning under the faux leather vinyl is high density memory foam to conform to all body shapes. The footrest has two-wheeled support legs for stability and also so the chair can still be rotated as needed during the cut even if the support legs are on the ground.
This is a great all around chair with a stylish vintage look.
Find more Dream In Reality Belgrano Heavy Duty Barber Chair information and reviews here.
-
Omwah All Purpose Hydraulic Modern Barber ChairPrice: $550.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 500 pounds.
- Height adjusts between 22 and 27 inches tall
- Comfortable with high density small cell foam cushioning
- Wide chrome base
- Reclines and has adjustable headrest
- Some assembly
- Footrest narrower than others
- Too bulky for some
The Omwah is a substantial chair with the appearance of a good, hefty armchair. With a steel frame, 21 inch seat width, and weight capacity of 500 pounds, this chair is great for clients of all sizes.
The high density small cell foam, and there’s lots of it, provides comfort and support that won’t flatten out in only a few months. The seams of the PVC leather upholstery are double stitched to prevent tears or ripping and the sturdy hydraulics have a five inch lift range from 22 inches to 27 inches high.
A 27 inch wide chrome base helps keeps the chair stable, but the footrest is much narrower than most of the other chairs on here and only has one attached stabilizing leg instead of two. Its headrest is adjustable and the whole chair reclines.
The Omwah might be a little too bulky for smaller spaces or some tastes, but if you’re looking for that masculine, recliner aesthetic, this is a good choice for the price.
Find more OMWAH All Purpose Hydraulic Modern Barber Chair information and reviews here.
-
LCL Beauty Extra Large Classic Style Reclining Hydraulic BarberPrice: $299.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 400 pounds
- Extra wide seat
- Stable base
- Reclining backrest with raising footrest
- Adjustable and removable headrest
- Antique look
- Requires assembly which is a little tricky
- Not as long-lasting as others
- Open back has less support
This LCL Beauty chair has an extra wide seat at 22 inches wide (inside the arms) so your clients can feel comfortable. Feeling squished is not relaxing. The cut out back of this design may sacrifice some lower back support, but it also provides extra room for clients who need it in the back.
With a 400 pound weight capacity, this chair ought to support most of your larger clients. The chrome base is 27 inches across and creates a very stable foundation. The adjustable headrest comes off for easier access or for shorter clients and the hydraulic pump raises the chair from 22 inches high to 27 inches high.
The reclining mechanism allows you to lock the chair at several stages of incline so you can customize the tilt to your client’s preferences. The footrest, with attached leg supports, also raises up when the chair reclines.
It has a classic antique look that evokes the old days. My main issue with this chair is that it isn’t as easy to assemble as some of the others. If you’re handy, then think of it as a project. If that’s not your thing, call over your friends who frequent Ikea and you can get it sorted in an hour or two. Or get a chair that requires less assembly.
Find more LCL Beauty Extra Large Classic Style Reclining Hydraulic Barber information and reviews here.
-
Bsalon Hydraulic Barber ChairPrice: $365.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 800 pounds
- Unique black and tan upholstery
- Adjustable headrest
- Reclining with elevated footrest
- The color combination isn’t for everyone
- Bulky look to it
- No towel bar
This robust chair has a weight capacity of 800 pounds. For the price, that’s an unbelievably sturdy, high performing chair. The black and tan design sets it apart from traditionally plain black chairs and has a bit of a retro look to it. The Bsalon chair has 360 rotation, adjustable headrest, hydraulic lift of four inches, and reclining seat with elevated footrest.
It has wide, chrome circular base is low profile and the footrest has added legs for even more stability. Faux leather upholstery covers contoured cushioning that cradles your clients. It’s a really great entry barber chair that will last you while you get established. This design is available in the colors: brown and sand, black, and black and red.
Find more Bsalon Hydraulic Barber Chair information and reviews here.
-
Icarus Polk Hydraulic ChairPrice: $999.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Classic vintage style
- Reclines to 45 degrees
- Trusted brand
- Adjustable headrest
- Stabilizing feet
- No weight capacity listed
- Open back has less support
- No arm towel rack
I love the quilted look on this chair from Icarus. It’s not as bulky looking as others and the open back and sides make for a very roomy seat.
The Polk reclines to 45 degrees and has an adjustable height of 22 inches to 29 inches–not a huge range, but decent. There are small stabilizing feet underneath the footrest and the headrest is adjustable.
Find more Icarus Polk Hydraulic Chairinformation and reviews here.
-
Kenzo Vintage-Style Chair by Skin ActPrice: $1,499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High end, trusted brand
- Eye-catching Japanese-influenced style
- 1000 pound weight capacity
- Sturdy hydraulic lift
- Towel bar
- Reclines and has reversable footrest
- Durable
- Footrest doesn’t have stabilizing legs
- Bigger investment upfront
- This style isn't for all shops
This is as elegant as a barbershop chair can be. Inspired by Japanese architecture, the stainless steel construction of the Kenzo is packed with both intricate detailing and strength.
With a 1000 pound weight capacity, this chair puts its money where its mouth is when it comes to claims of durability. Comfort is seen to by high density foam, reversible footrest, and an adjustable headrest.
It reclines to what looks like 45 degrees and the hydraulic pump offers height adjustment of 23 inches to 31 inches.
Find more Kenzo Vintage-Style Chair by Skin Act information and reviews here.
-
Memphis All Purpose Barber ChairPrice: $279.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 300 pounds
- All purpose chair
- Reclines and has adjustable headrest
- Unique wood arms
- Weight limit not high enough for everyone
- Looks more like a styling chair
- Narrow base
If you’re on a budget and can’t spring for a barber chair over $300, an all purpose chair is the way to go. It doesn’t try to do all the things higher end barber chairs do which is a good thing on that kind of budget. If you see a chair that looks like a $600 chair for under $200, be very wary.
The Memphis chair has more of the look of a salon chair, but offers the reclining and adjustable headrest features that you expect from a barber chair.
With a weight capacity of 300 pounds, this won’t be sturdy enough for larger clients, but is decent for an affordable all purpose chair. The base is significantly smaller with a diameter of around 22 inches.
Since that puts it at a higher tipping risk, if you have heavier or extremely tall clients, this likely won’t be the chair for you. But if you’re just starting out and don’t have the budget or room, the Memphis might be your chair for now.
If you run a salon and are looking for a chair that meets both needs, this is a good choice for that as well. The black vinyl is classic and the polished wood armrests add a unique touch.
Find more Memphis All Purpose Barber Chair information and reviews here.
Barber chairs vs. salon chairs.
The difference between these two chair types is part function and part aesthetic. Barbershop chairs must recline to be able to give a proper shave. Salon chairs might recline but as they're mainly for hair styling and makeup, it's not a necessity.
Barbershop chairs tend to run on the heftier side and have a more masculine look to go with the masculine environment of the traditional barbershop. Salon chairs tend to be more neutral or feminine to fit in salon.
Salon chairs do tend to be more affordable, but also less sturdy. Barber chairs are larger and have higher weight capacities. If you have larger clients, skimping on your chair could end up being unsafe.
However, if you're just starting out and your budget is tight, a quality reclining salon chair is better than picking up a cheap barbershop chair that's going to quickly look like it's falling apart. Once you've established your client base, you can invest in some truly impressive chairs.
One way to maximize your budget is to make sure you're not leaving any savings on the table. If you're not already aware of Amazon Business Accounts, they're free, for businesses of all sizes, allow for multiple linked accounts, and qualify you for exclusive business discounts.
See Also:
- 10 Best Salon Chairs for Hair Stylists
- 11 Best Salon Mats: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)
- 9 Best Foot Baths: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook