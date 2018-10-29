10 Best Beard Conditioners: Which is Right for You? (2018)

What do Chuck Norris, Abraham Lincoln, and Leonardo Da Vinci have in common? They all have banging beards.

While these masters were able to cultivate burly yet powerful looks entirely on their own, today’s modern man knows that the best beards need a little help to get them looking their best. So, besides an excellent beard balm or butter, a top-notch trimmer and a quality shampoo, you should definitely add a softening beard conditioner into your facial mane maintenance routine.

Beard conditioners help to soften coarse beards and are specially formulated to support overall beard health. Many of them also help moisturize and care for the skin underneath the beard too. Of course, many of you scruff-sporting readers may be thinking, “I already use a beard oil and beard balm. Do I really need to add yet another product to my routine?” The short answer is yes.

While beard oil and beard conditioner are pretty similar, they’re too often confused to be one and the same, and they’re not. Beard oil primarily moisturizes and hydrates. Beard conditioner goes above and beyond that by softening and repairing damaged beard hairs as well as eliminating many of the skin conditions that go hand-in-hand with having a beard like beardruff, itchiness, and redness. Beard balms and butters while also helping to promote overall beard health aren’t enough and don’t give you the long-term beard benefits that a great conditioner offers either.

Incorporating a beard conditioner into your routine is simple. You can either apply it in the shower or after, or even before bed. Contrary to beard shampoos which should only be used every three to four days, you can use beard conditioner daily if you’d like.

The easiest method is to use it after you wash your beard since most of us are accustomed to the shampoo plus conditioner combo anyways. Steps for using a beard conditioner depend on the product. There are conditioners that you apply and then rinse out as well as leave-in products. Make sure you read the label to get the best outcome and the best bang for your buck.

Here are our top ten beard conditioner picks, from cheaper scores to budget-friendly finds to luxury splurges.