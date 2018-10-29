10 Best Beard Shampoos & Washes: The Ultimate List (2018)

Great beards are not born. They are bred, they are groomed, and they are maintained. If you have a beard you may know this, and if you’re looking to grow a beard, take note. Before you pull out that trimmer, and even before you apply your beard balm or butter, you need a beard wash or shampoo. Indeed, like all great hygiene, great bearding starts in the shower.

Now, we aren’t talking about using whatever drugstore shampoo you have lying around, nor even a fancy salon brand. You need a beard shampoo or wash specifically. There are numerous reasons for this.

Regular shampoos are designed to de-grease, clean and soften the hair on your head. When it comes to your face though, your beard needs the extra oils that your follicles produce otherwise it will become dry, frizzy and susceptible to breakage and split ends. Beard shampoos and washes are made to work with, instead of against, the natural oils produced by your skin and facial hair.

Also, your face and your beard take a beating every day whether you realize it or not from natural dirt, dust, and pollutants. Shampoos and washes get rid of all that environmental gunk. Next, if you are a gent that likes to color your beard, these products will help preserve the dye. Finally, beard washes and shampoos help nourish and hydrate the skin to help get rid of and prevent the ever-dreaded beardruff.

While adding one more must to your morning routine may seem a bit grueling at the outset, don’t worry. Using a beard shampoo or wash is fast and easy and is only recommended once every two to three days—using daily will dry your beard out and again, strip it of its natural oils. If you have a short beard, you’ll only need one quick pass of working a lather through and then rinsing. If you have a longer beard, two to four passes should be more than enough.

Once you start using a beard shampoo or wash on a regular basis, you’ll start to see a healthier, shinier beard and won’t need as much beard oil or beard balm too. Which brings us to one last important caveat: A good beard shampoo or wash does not replace a quality beard balm or butter, or even beard oil. It is a great complement to these necessities and together they will give you the pleasant, glistening bristles of your burly, bearded dreams.

Check out our selections for the best beard shampoos and washes. These picks are all under $25 and will last for months so you can feel good about making your beard look better. We’ve listed them from cheapest to priciest, for your added shopping convenience.