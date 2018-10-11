14 Best Home Laser Hair Removal Devices 2018 (Updated!)

I hate to admit this in public, but I’m hairy. While that would be great if I were a manly sort of man, the bad news, in this case, is that I’m a woman. A woman with hairy arms, prickly legs and, as the years go by, even a fuzzy face. (If you could see me, you’d note that I’m blushing now.) In my family, we jokingly call it “the pelt”. All our women are endowed with fantastic heads of hair, but that also means we’re super-hairy elsewhere. Dang.
After years of waxing, bleaching, creaming, plucking, shaving, (and nicking,) my poor skin just needs a break. Maybe yours does too. I decided it was time to look into home laser hair removal because treatments at the dermatologist are crazy expensive.
How Do You Choose the Best Home Laser Hair Removal Device?
Home laser hair removal seems like a good solution, but there are lots of points to consider when choosing a device. Let’s run through some of the things you should vet, before you buy.
Price
Home laser hair removal doesn’t come cheap. These devices can cost from the hundreds to the thousands, depending on the kind of investment you’re willing to make. As you might imagine, those that are more spendy tend to get higher reviews for overall performance.
Hair Color & Skin Tone
Home lasers deliver intense light pulses (IPL) to your skin that target dark hairs and stop the follicles from producing new hair. That’s great if you only have dark hair, but lots of people don’t. In fact, most at home lasers make it clear – they simply aren’t effective for blonde, grey, white or red hair.
The good news is that you’ll find a few new additions to this list that do effectively target those hair colors, and they also work on a wider variety of skin tones. Most lasers aren’t recommended for people with medium-dark or dark complexions, however, one newer product even works for black skin, and all hair colors. That’s a major breakthrough in laser hair removal at home.
Pain Factor
Something you should know up front is that all IPL devices all involve some level of pain. Each light pulse delivers a stinging sensation, akin to a rubber band being snapped repeatedly. You’ll need to decide if you can handle 30-40 minutes of that for every treatment you do.
Eye Protection
Something I didn’t know, until now, is the importance of appropriate eye protection. Laser light pulses can be damaging to your eyes, and in fact some, (but not all) of the devices clearly state that you shouldn’t use them on your face. That may rule some devices out if you’re looking to target those sneaky little mustache and beard hairs that keep popping up.
Time Commitment
Results aren’t instant. Each of these home laser hair removal machines requires you to regularly take the time for treatments, in order to deliver the best results. Treatments involve slowly guiding your hair remover across a targeted area, such as your arms or legs, and allowing the remover to send light pulses to small sections of your skin. Some claim to be effective in just three treatments over six weeks. Others suggest the treatment time may be many months longer to get hair removal that lasts.
Nearly all of the home laser hair removal devices indicate that you will need to do maintenance treatments over the long haul, but that seems perfectly reasonable if you’re looking at a mostly hair-free future, right?
While you’re doing your initial series of treatments, and even afterward, you will have some hair regrowth. To prevent ingrown hairs that can get irritated or form lumps and bumps, I recommend doing regular exfoliation treatments with either facial scrubs and peels, as well as body scrubs for your arms and legs. There are also a wide range of new creams and lotions that help to inhibit hair regrowth between treatments.
Bringing it Together
None of the home laser hair removers I’ve found rate five stars across the board, but I have found a group of devices, at a variety of price points, that all rank three or more on a five-point scale. And now, you can even access high-end, professional machines to use at home if you’re up for a more substantial investment. Be prepared to spend a thousand dollars, or even more, on salon level machines.
If you’re ready to stop shaving, waxing and creaming away your unwanted hair, you’ll want to start zapping sooner than later. Read more about these 14 Best Home Laser Removal Devices 2018.
Tria Beauty Hair Removal Laser
Cons:
- Effectively removes hair
- Easy to use
- Far less expensive than professional laser treaments
- Automatic settings
- It hurts
- Doesn’t remove blonde, white, gray or red hair
- Not suitable for use on areas with tattoos
- It takes time and patience
The Tria Hair Removal Laser 4X is an FDA-cleared at-home hair removal laser. It is specially designed with advanced features to deliver professional, permanent results and laser-smooth skin from head-to-toe. It uses professional-strength laser hair removal technology, preferred by nine out of 10 dermatologists, to deliver 70 percent hair reduction within three months.
How does it work? The Tria laser targets the pigment in your hair and then permanently disables the hair follicle’s ability to regrow hair. Some great features of the Tria Laser 4X include faster treatment times, a digital display and a pulse counter to make sure you are operating it correctly to get the best possible results.
The Tria laser costs just a fraction of what you’d pay for professional treatments from a dermatologist. If you’re looking to remove lighter hair colors such as naturally white, blonde, red or gray, the Tria might not be a suitable choice. These hair colors simply will not absorb enough of the laser’s energy to disable the hair follicle.
Because even at-home laser hair removal can be harsh on your skin, Tria Beauty Finishing Serum helps rejuvenate your skin after each treatment.
Find more Tria Beauty Hair Removal Laser information and reviews here.
Most Affordable: LumaRx IPL Hair Removal Device
Cons:
- Effective for hair removal
- Small and easy to handle for treating facial areas
- Well priced
- Reasonably rated by Amazon purchasers
- It hurts
- Time and patience required
- Not effective on light blonde, grey, white or red hair
- It too small to tackle large areas like legs and arms
The LumaRx IPL at home laser hair removal device claims their users experience up to a 94 percent reduction of unwanted hair. Pioneered by one of the nation’s leading dermatologists, LumaRx utilizes IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) technology, which is one of the most effective technologies for long-lasting hair removal.
It employs the same technology used by skin care professionals. This gives you many of the same benefits of professional treatments, but with the convenience of scheduling the time and place that works for you. Ideal for large and small areas all over the body, including female facial hair, it can also be used on underarms, bikini line, arms, legs, chest and stomach.
The LumaRx should only be used on light to medium skin tones. This device comes with a built-in skin tone tester that is designed to help prevent treating skin that may be too dark. The light energy targets dark colored hairs, and works best on black, dark brown or dark blond hair. LumaRx will not be as effective on peach fuzz or lighter hair colors such as light blond, red, gray or white.
If you’ve got a more substantial goal than defuzzing your face and armpits, you might opt for the LumaRX Full Body Laser. With a three by two centimeter treatment window and 65,000 flashes, the full-body device is ideal for larger areas like legs and arms, and deliver more intensive treatments.
Men who are looking to remove chest hair and back hair might want to consider this more robust device. It promises up to 94% hair reduction in just three treatments, over the course of one month. With summer on the way, you still have plenty of time to look great for the beach or pool party.
Find more LumaRx IPL Hair Removal Device information and reviews here.
Philips Lumea Comfort IPL Hair Removal System
Cons:
- Less painful than other IPL systems
- Small and easy to hold and control
- Lower priced than many
- Greatly reduces hair regrowth
- It still hurts
- Long list of restrictions for use
- Not as effective as some
- Eye protection recommended
The Philips Lumea Comfort IPL Hair Removal System promises silky smooth skin. Gentle and effective even on the most sensitive areas of the body, this light-based system uses IPL technology to deliver up to 75 percent hair reduction after only four treatments or two months (when used bi-weekly on lower legs).
It includes a skin tone sensor to ensure your skin and hair tone are suitable, as well as five adjustable light energy settings to guarantee gentle but effective treatment. The Philips Lumea Comfort is intended for use only on light to medium skin tones and on naturally dark blonde, brown, and black hair.
Unlike other brands, the Philips Lumea Comfort does not require any replacement parts. The device provides six years of full body treatments, without replacing the lamps. Because eye protection is recommended when using IPL devices, you might want to add these protective glasses to your purchase.
The Philips Lumea is one of the most affordably priced of all the lasers reviewed, rating 3.1 out of five stars by purchasers. Its ergonomic shape makes it easy to handle and aim the laser, in even those hard to reach places.
Find more Philips Lumea Comfort IPL Hair Removal System information and reviews here.
Silk'n Flash & Go Hair Removal Device
Cons:
- Effective at diminishing hair
- Easy to change lamp cartridges
- Less painful than some
- Small and easy to handle
- Requires eye protection
- Lamp life can be less than promoted
- Treatments can irritate or burn skin
- Takes a lot of time and patience
Silk’n Flash & Go is an innovative, light-based hair removal device designed for use on the entire body, including the face, to provide permanent results. Flash & Go is loaded with 5,000 pulses of hair removal energy which yields professional-quality results, at a much lower cost than visits to a physician.
The high tech design of the Flash & Go applicator allows you to properly target and zone into any area that you’d like hair removal treatment. Flash & Go is especially useful for treating sensitive areas like bikini lines or smaller, targeted zones like your underarms.
FDA cleared to ensure your safety, Flash & Go’s pulse speed means quicker treatment times with less discomfort. Flash & Go also makes disposable lamp cartridges to add to the life of your device. The Silkn Flash & go Luxx offers 120,000 pulses for long life use on arms and legs.
With just two to four self-treatment sessions, most users have noticed visually diminished hair. That’s comparable to results produced by professionally administered laser procedures. With Flash & Go, 80 percent of users experienced a noticeable reduction in hair after just three months.
Find more Silk’n Flash & Go Hair Removal Device information and reviews here.
Remington iLIGHT Pro Plus Quartz Hair Removal System
Cons:
- Good for men and women
- Works with time and patience
- Long cord makes it convenient to use
- Fast treatment times
- Cannot be used to remove facial hair
- shape can make it difficult to use on hard to reach areas
- Does not work for everyone
- Can cause pain and skin irritation
Fast, gentle and easy to use, the Remington iLIGHT Pro Plus Quartz Hair Removal System has an ultra-fast flash rate that lets you treat areas like your underarms and bikini line in about a minute each. Most people find the treatment sensation less painful than other at home laser hair removal systems.
With this device, you never have to take a break between treatments to recharge. The Remington iLIGHT uses the same IPL technology used by dermatologists. It is good for use by both men and women, but only for hair removal below the neck, including legs, underarms, bikini line, chest, stomach and arms. The product should not be used anywhere on or around the face, head, ears or neck.
If two of you are using the device, you’ll want to get additional Pro Plus Quartz replacement lights. You will begin seeing results, and visibly smoother skin within just a few weeks of starting your treatments. After just three treatments, you will see permanent results. After your initial treatment regimen of three times over the span of one month, just use the iLIGHT Pro Plus Quartz for touch-ups as needed.
Find more Remington iLIGHT Pro Plus Quartz Hair Removal System information and reviews here.
iluminage Touch Permanent Hair Reduction System
Cons:
- Effective on a wide range of hair colors including blonde, dark blonde and red
- Effective on a broad range of skin tones
- Less painful than many
- Well rated by users
- Among the most expensive
- Replacement cartridges are super spendy
- Not effective for everyone
- Can cause skin sensitivity
The iluminage Touch Permanent Hair Reduction System is the only FDA cleared technology for permanent results on all skin tones. Used by dermatologists around the world, it is clinically proven to be effective on the widest range of hair colors including blonde, dark blonde and red.
Safe, this is relatively painless compared to others, as well as effective. This unit treats your face, legs, arms, underarms, and bikini area in just minutes. Users in clinical studies have reported up to 94 percent hair reduction in just three months after one full series of treatments.
The iluminage Touch is the first and only at-home technology to combine Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio Frequency (RF) energies to deliver clinically proven, permanent results. To keep your iluminage Touch running effectively for years to come, get the iluminage Touch Quartz Replacement Cartridge to keep everyone in your house hair free.
Find more iluminage Touch Permanent Hair Reduction System information and reviews here.
Silk'n Sensepil Professional Grade Home Hair Removal Device
Cons:
- Rated 3.5 out of five stars by users
- Corded unit means no worries about dead batteries
- Works well even on sensitive skin
- Large treatment spot size
- It hurts, of course
- Hard to tell what areas you’ve already treated, so you may miss spots
- Not effective for everyone
- Must wear special eye protection while using it
Silk’n SensEpil is a physician-approved home-use device for obtaining laser like hair removal results. Silk’n SensEpil uses highly sophisticated Home Pulsed Light (HPL) technology to safely and effectively provide you with proven long-term hair removal results.
Because effective hair removal takes a number of sessions over many weeks, you can further inhibit hair regrowth with Stop Hair spray inhibitor. As with all hair removal devices, of course, there’s some pain involved, both physically and financially.
Refill light cartridges are pretty spendy, but this unit’s cartridges are quite long lasting. Users of this HPL device are pretty ebullient about the effectiveness of the machine, so it likely makes the price of the light cartridges well worth it.
Find more Silk’n Sensepil Professional Grade Home Hair Removal Device information and reviews here.
Veet Infini'Silk Pro Hair Removal System
Cons:
- Comfortable in the hand, so it’s easy to use
- Corded system allows for longer use times
- Effectively removes hair for most people
- Large head allows for greater coverage, more quickly
- It still stings
- Cannot be used on tatooed skin
- Not effective on all skin types and hair colors
- Not for use on the face
We’d all love to have touchably smooth skin without shaving and waxing. Veet’s Infini’Silk is an FDA-cleared IPL hair removal device for both women and men, designed specifically to give you the longest lasting, smooth skin. This light-based IPL laser hair removal system for home use harnesses the same technology found in many clinics, spas and salons, so you can enjoy permanent hair reduction results at a fraction of the cost for professional hair removal treatments.
Simply treat your skin with the intense pulsed light IPL hair removal technology. You’ll see and feel the permanent results in as few as four to five treatments. Veet Infini’Silk is ideal for hair removal from your underarms, arms, stomach, bikini line, legs, back, and chest. Other features include a skin color sensor, skin contact sensor, five light energy levels, and corded operation.
Find more Veet Infini’Silk Pro Hair Removal System information and reviews here.
Top Rated: Braun Gillette Venus Silk-Expert IPL 5001 Hair Removal System
Cons:
- Effective and reducing hair and regrowth
- Fits well in hand
- Fast treatment times
- Automatic skin sensor adjusts on the fly
- It still hurts
- Pretty spendy compared to others
- Some complaints about short shelf life
- Can be difficult to use on chin and upper lip
Venus Silk-expert is a newer option among IPL devices. Venus Silk-expert’s IPL system can result in permanent hair reduction in as little as four treatments. It works beneath the skin’s surface by targeting the melanin in the hair follicle, helping to break the cycle of hair regrowth. With continued, regular use, it helps prevent unwanted hair from reaching the skin surface.
Skin tone varies across different parts of the body, with each tone requiring a specific energy level to target the melanin. Only Venus Silk-expert has the unique SensoAdapt skin tone sensor which continuously reads your skin tone at an astounding 80 times per second. It then automatically adapts the light intensity for best efficacy and safety. This removes the guesswork of having to match your skin tone against the complicated color matching charts that many other devices require.
Gillette Venus Silk-Expert IPL provides fast treatments suitable for large parts of the body such as legs or arms. A leg or arm can be treated in just 8 minutes, without compromising on effectiveness. With 300,000 flashes, this home laser hair remover will last you a long time, before the light cartridges require replacement.
Find more Braun Gillette Venus Silk-Expert IPL 5001 Hair Removal System information and reviews here.
SmoothSkin Gold IPL Hair Remover
Cons:
- Effectively removes unwanted hair
- Enough flashes for six years of full body treatments
- Two year warranty
- Works on a broad range of skin tones
- Yes, it still hurts
- More expensive than many
- Not effective for all skin and hair colors
SmoothSkin Gold is one of the fastest and most powerful IPL home hair removal devices on the market. You can treat unwanted hair in just a few minutes, making treatments quick and easy. At its fastest, the time between flashes is less than 1 second. That means you can cover large areas in a small amount of time.
This device takes complex technology and makes it simple. SmoothSkin Gold has a unique “Detect and Set” feature for personalized treatment. This feature means you don’t have to worry about choosing skin tone settings as the device automatically detects skin tone for you.
It also has dual treatment modes (Glide and Stamp), and there’s no need to pre-treat with calming gel. The ergonomic design is easy on your hands. SmoothSkin Gold includes 120,000 flashes. It is recommended that you follow the 12 week regimen, and then continue treating monthly, or as required, to maintain beautiful, hair-free skin.
Project E Beauty Pro Mini Laser Hair Removal IPL + Rejuvenation Skin Care
Cons:
- Effectively removes hair for most people
- Dual function system that includes skin rejuvenation
- Comes with protective eyewear
- Expensive compared to many
- Fewer shots per cartridge than some
- It still hurts
The Project E Beauty IPL laser hair remover produces a high intensity flash of filtered light from its applicator head. Again, this laser hair removal machine offers two functions – hair removal and skin rejuvenation. This device would be good for small salon use as well as home use.
The hair removal lamp delivers 6000 shots, based on using it at the strongest energy every time, however real use time will likely be longer. Even at the low energy level, it produces effective hair removal treatment. If you’re looking for a full on salon or spa machine, Project E Beauty makes a professional level laser hair remover and skin care system that you can buy for home use.
Find more Project E Beauty Pro Mini Laser Hair Removal IPL + Rejuvenation Skin Care information and reviews here.
Remington iLIGHT Ultra Face & Body Hair Removal System
Cons:
- Good for body hair on men and women
- Works effectively on female facial hair
- Long cord makes it convenient to use with no recharging
- Fast and fairly comfortable treatment regimen
- Cannot be used to remove male facial hair
- Among the most expensive
- Does not work for everyone
- Can cause pain and skin irritation
Fast, gentle and easy to use, the new iLIGHT Ultra Face and Body laser hair removal device has an ultra-fast flash rate lets you treat areas like your underarms and bikini line in about a minute. After just three treatments you see a discernible difference.
The important difference between this home laser hair removal machine and the iLIGHT Pro is the ability to use it on your face, but only if you’re a woman. It is not recommended for men’s facial hair. Most people find the treatment sensation comfortable and you never have to take a break between treatments to charge your device.
The Remington iLIGHT Ultra Face and Body Hair Removal System is intended for the use on male and female body hair on underarms, bikini line, legs, arms, chest and stomach. It’s also great for use on female facial hair on the cheeks, sideburns, chin, neck areas and above the lip.
The iLIGHT Ultra Face and Body device works best on medium to darker hair colors, and will not work effectively on light colored hair like white and grey. It is less effective on lighter hair colors like light blonde or red. It does work on many skin types from fair to medium, however it is not recommended for dark or black skin.
Find more Remington iLIGHT Ultra Face and Body Hair Removal System information and reviews here.
Silk'n Flash&Go Compact & Trim
Cons:
- Rated 3.1 out of 5 stars by users
- More affordable than most
- Glide option makes for faster hair removal on large areas
- Easy to handle size and shape
- Difficult to use on upper lip
- Sensor makes it more suitable to flatter skin surfaces, versus curvy surfaces
- It stings
- Not effective for every user
The Silk’n Flash&Go Compact is an innovative light-based device for hair removal for the entire body, including the face, with permanent results. The petite and easy to handle system uses FDA-cleared technology to help you achieve a long-lasting solution for hair removal.
The new high tech design of the Flash&Go Compact applicator allows you to easily target and zone into any area that requires treatment, whether large or small. To make treatments even faster, there is a gliding method that allows you to just hold down the trigger allowing the device to continuously emit pulses.
Slim and compact, the precision electric trimmer can slide neatly and discreetly into the pen slot of your favorite purse for on-the-go grooming needs. The included Silk’n trimmer is not only great to use before hair removal treatments, but also can be used to tame unruly eyebrows and remove hair in those areas that are not recommended for using the hair removal device.
Find more Silk’n Flash&Go Compact & Trim information and reviews here.
SensiLight Mini 100 IPL Hair Removal System
Cons:
- Reduces hair growth over time
- Works on the face as well as the body
- Very affordable compared to many
- 100,000 pulses means a long shelf life
- Yes, it hurts
- Cord may make it somewhat awkward to use
- Not as effective for darker complexions
- Not recommended for blonde, grey or red hair
The SensiLight Mini 100 hair-reduction system makes expensive salon hair-removal treatments a thing of the past. The high-capacity lamp can produce up to 100,000 flashes, which means you’ll never have to worry about refill cartridges. That makes this nifty hair removal device, trouble and worry free as well as less expensive than others requiring bulb replacements.
This is an affordable introduction to laser hair removal at home. FDA-cleared and clinically proven reactive pulsed light technology takes the widely known IPL technology one step further, incorporating unique sensors that continuously react to your skin’s specific needs with every single pulse.
This hair remover is a plausible option for achieving silky-smooth skin on targeted regions of the body. Like most home laser hair removal machines and ipl devices, the Mini 100 works best on dark hair or hair that contains more melanin.
19 Comments
Notify me when come up with something for African Women that works¬ so expensive.THXS
Are there any laser hair removal products that help with skin discoloration nor spider veins
No, Hair removal devices do not help with discoloration because its a HAIR REMOVAL DEVICE!!!
Don’t be so rude – some ipl and laser do also work on spider veins too!!!!
there should be since its the same laser light technology – spider veins are dark on light skin could use same technology