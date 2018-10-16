9 Best Butters for Deep Hydration (2018)

I need body butter because I have unquenchable knees. That’s a weird sentence I have put on the internet, but it’s true.
Whether it’s summer, fall, spring, or winter, for whatever reason my knees are plagued with dry skin. I use a daily body cream all year round because that’s what my skin needs to feel healthy, but I also use more targeted moisturizers for the areas where a body cream won’t cut it. For dry patches that need a little extra help, I turn to the rescuing hydration powers of body butter.
What’s a body butter?
Body butter is the thickest of the body moisturizers–thicker than body milks, body lotions, and even body creams.
Does that mean body butters are greasy?
They shouldn’t be. Some of them are, especially when you skimp and go for low quality brands, but you aren’t going to find those on this list. Body butters should be thick, dense, and melt against your skin. They do take longer to soak in than say an ultra-lightweight body milk, but they do soak in. There shouldn’t be a greasy residue.
Is body butter right for me?
Do you have flaky, itchy, or ashy knees, elbows, shins, or arms that you have to slather in lotion several times a day? Then it’s time to try a targeted butter that you can use less often with better results.
When’s the best time to use a body butter?
The best time to use any moisturizer is right out of the shower after you’ve mostly toweled off. Soaps can strip your skin of its natural protectants and the hot water opens your pores making it a perfect time to apply your moisturizers. Besides that, kind of any time you feel dry, you can use a body butter.
Now that we’ve talked about the how and the why, let’s look at the whats: the best body butters of 2018 to get you all buttered up.
-
Antica Farmacista Body Butter in ProseccoPrice: $38.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ultra-hydrating
- Many scents to choose from
- Made in America
- Free of parabens and artificial fragrances
- Not vegan (beeswax and honey)
- Pricier than some
- Not as thick as others
Antica Farmacista is an amazing fragrance house out of Seattle. Their fragrances are unique for me in that they are very multidimensional and interesting. I love having all these notes in a personal fragrance that you can’t quite pin down.
I have this body butter and Prosecco is definitely one of those scents for me. It sort of translates the experience of Champagne into a scent. Prosecco has notes of sparkling black current and passion fruit with bright satsuma and juicy apricot. The fragrance and hydration lasts throughout the day. Okay, enough about the dreamy fragrance–on to the butter.
Antica Farmacista uses deep moisturizing mango seed butter, shea butter, sunflower seed oil, argan oil, sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, olive oil, glycerin, and silicone to seal all that moisture in. Beeswax and clover blossom honey hold on to moisture and condition your skin.
I’m a huge fan of beeswax and honey in my deep moisturizers. I love the silkiness they lend to the texture and this butter doesn’t disappoint. This is a deeply hydrating butter perfect for thirsty elbows and shins during the chapping winter months.
If Prosecco doesn’t appeal to you, their body butters come in almost a dozen different scents including Acqua (sea air, white musk, and marine algae) and Damascena Rose (rose, rhubarb, and warm amber.)
I was sent this body butter by Antica Farmacista along with some fragrance samples to try out, but made it very clear that was not a guarantee of a positive review or even that I would review any of the products at all. And the truth is, I’m hooked on their scents now.
Find more Antica Farmacista Body Butter in Prosecco information and reviews here.
-
L’Occitane Moisturizing 25% Shea Butter Ultra-Rich Body CreamPrice: $44.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Intensely moisturizing at 25 percent shea butter
- Nourishing botanical extracts
- Very light fragrance
- Apricot and sunflower seed oil
- Free of parabens
- Not vegan (honey)
- Not enough fragrance for some
- Contains silicone
This may say body creme instead of body butter but at 25 percent shea butter, it’s one of the thickest and most deeply moisturizing of the lot. This butter uses shea butter, apricot kernel oil, honey, glycerin, and silicone to hydrate and seal all that moisture in.
With a list like that, there’s bound to be an oil that your body clicks with that helps you get that soft, hydrated feeling. Botanical extracts of honey, rosemary, sweet almond, linseed, and marshmallow root support skin health and help to improve skin texture.
The fragrance of this butter is very light, so if you like to substitute your personal fragrances for moisturizers, this one won’t do the job.
Find more L’Occitane Moisturizing 25% Shea Butter Ultra-Rich Body Cream information and reviews here.
-
Bliss Grapefruit & Aloe Body ButterPrice: $12.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hydrating shea butter, coconut oil, soybean oil, and hyaluronic spheres
- No mess tube
- Choice of scents
- Nourishing botanicals
- Paraben free
- Great for massages
- The fragrance isn’t long lasting
- Thinner than other butters
- Needs a good rubbing in
The Bliss line of body butters come in these no mess tubes which work perfectly with their unique texture. The consistency is like creamy, softened butter.
It’s thinner than some tub body butters but thicker than most body creams. It’s very silky and luxuriant and thick enough that at first you’ll think it will leave you greasy, but the butter disappears into your skin as you rub it in and there’s no residue.
Bliss butters are so spreadable and with such nice glide that they are a perfect body butter for using during therapeutic massage when you need slip but not as much as from a massage oil. For hydration, these butters use coconut oil, shea butter, soybean oil, and hyaluronic spheres–which are magical seeming molecules that plump up your skin, reducing fine lines.
In addition to moisturizers, Bliss also includes botanical extracts to support skin health including arnica flower, Atlantic oarweed, and calluna flower.
The scents are heavenly. Grapefruit & Aloe has that bright, sparkling citrus smell of grapefruit and the cool, subtle cactus fragrance of aloe. This body butter also comes in Lemon & Sage, Vanilla & Bergamot, and the unscented Naked.
Find more bliss Grapefruit & Aloe Body Butter information and reviews here.
-
Korres Mulberry Vanilla Body ButterPrice: $31.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- No mess tube
- Moisturizing shea butter, sweet almond oil, and avocado oil
- Vegan and cruelty-free
- Free of parabens, silicones, phthalates, petroleum products, and mineral oils
- Several scents to choose from
- Not as thick as other butters
- Some folks don't love glycerin
- Fragrances too foody for some
Korres is an awesome brand that doesn’t use animal testing and many of their products are vegan-friendly. It’s thin for a butter, but if you prefer a texture that is more spreadable and doesn’t come in a tub, this is a great choice.
Shea butter, sweet almond oil, sunflower seed oil, avocado oil, and glycerin deeply hydrate while quince fruit extract and grape seed extract improve skin health and texture. It’s never greasy and makes your skin feel supple and refreshed.
Korres has tried to avoid as many artifical ingreidents as possible and this Mulberry Vanilla Body Butter is 93.4 percent natural ingredients, which is really specific. The fragrance is balanced and warm kind of sugary sweet.
It can be a little too foody for some, but if the idea of a mulberry smoothie appeals to you, you’ll love this. If you’re looking for something less sweet, Korres’ Body Butters also come in floral Jasmine and bright Basil Lemon.
Find more Korres Mulberry Vanilla Body Butter information and reviews here.
-
Davines Authentic Replenishing ButterPrice: $38.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moisturzing shea butter, safflower oil, and jojoba oil
- 98 percent naturally-derived ingredients
- Free of parabens, silicones, PEG’s, and artificial colors
- Multipurpose butter for body, hair, and face
- Really too heavy for your face
- Contains glycerin
- Breakable glass jar
This is a multipurpose butter by Davines for moisturizing your body, hair, and face. You know your skin needs best, but I wouldn’t recommend this for a face moisturizer. It’s too heavy for that.
I absolutely do recommend it for a body butter and as an occasional hair mask. This is another butter with a long and varied list of moisturizers including shea butter, jojoba oil, safflower oil, sesame seed oil, sunflower seed oil, and glycerin.
It’s a very thick butter with a little bit of a whipped consistency, making it spread easily and melt into your skin quicker. It has a lemony citrus scent that isn’t overpowering but is refreshing when you first put it on. I like that you can use this on all part of your body and I think the reusable glass bottle just looks really classy.
Find more Davines Authentic Replenishing Butter information and reviews here.
-
Arianna Skincare Mineral Body Butter in Citrus & Forest FruitPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three scents to choose from
- Deep moisture
- Nourishing chamomile and papaya extract
- Dead Sea minerals
- All natural
- Cruelty-free
- Very thick
- Targets excema
- Pricier
- Some folks may not like the waterproof feeling
- Too heavy if your skin isn't dry
If you're looking for an ultra-thick butter, try this one from Arianna Skincare. It's packed with intense moisturizers like coconut oil, shea butter, aloe vera, olive oil, and jojoba oil.
It's designed for very dry skin and skin affected by excema so it creates a barrier to seal in moisture keeping you hydrated all day. This waterproof feeling is heaven for those strugging with dry skin, but may feel like too much for those who don't.
Chamomile extract calms inflammed skin and papaya extract improves the texture of skin. The inclusion of Dead Sea minerals helps the body to absorb and hold onto more moisture than before.
The Citrus and Forest Fruit fragrance is bright but not overwhelming. The butter also comes in Milk and Honey and calming Chamomile and Lavender.
Find more Arianna Skincare Mineral Body Butter in Citrus & Forest Fruit information and reviews here.
-
Mio Future Proof Firming Active Body ButterPrice: $58.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique moisturizers like blueberry seed oil and pomegranate seed oil
- Contains hyaluronic acid spheres
- Full of anti-aging nutrients
- Never greasy
- Lasts all day
- Free of parabens, mineral oils, PEG’s, phthalates, and artificial dyes
- Pricier than others
- Fragrance is a little strong
- Contains silicone
If you’re looking for a body butter that doubles as a skincare product to help your skin look and feel younger, the Mio Future Proof Firming Active Body Butter is probably made for you. This butter is chock full of natural ingredients that both help fight the aging process and roll back the clock on fine lines.
As we age, our skin begins to lose collagen, its elasticity, and the healthy layer of fat under our skin which makes skin wrinkle and sag.
Antioxidants fight the free radicals that contribute to this aging process and two of the most antioxidant rich foods on the planet are blueberries and pomegranates–and this body butter uses blueberry seed oil and pomegranate seed oil.
This butter also contains Reishi mushroom and oakmoss extracts which help skin feel thicker (in a plumping, healthy way) as well as reduces inflammation.
This butter is so hydrating that you really only need to use it once a day, and a little goes a long way so your jar should last you a good while. For moisturizers in addition to blueberry and pomegranate seed oils, Mio also uses shea butter, argan oil, coconut oil, aloe vera, sweet almond oil, olive oil, glycerin, and silicones.
It also contains hyaluronic acid spheres which absorb moisture and swell up like little sponges under the surface of your skin making it appear fuller, smoother, and more supple. This is a very slippery butter with a consistency closer to a very thick cream.
It spreads like a dream and never leaves a greasy residue. It has a floral, spa-like fragrance that may be a little strong for those who prefer unscented products, but fades quickly.
Find more Mio Future Proof Firming Active Body Butter information and reviews here.
-
Vichy Ideal Body Balm Skin Firming Body ButterPrice: $27.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gives skin a healthy glow and shine
- Unique oils like passion fruit oil and dog rose oil
- Contains hyaluronic acid spheres
- Paraben free
- Contains mineral oil and palm oil
- Takes longer to soak in than other butters
- Not everyone is into the slight shimmer
The Vichy Ideal Body Balm Skin Firming Body Butter is another anti-aging body butter meant to plump and smooth skin as it moisturizes. Hyaluronic acid spheres are also featured in this for their ability to help your skin retain moisture and appear fuller.
Unique natural oils like passion fruit oil, rice bran oil, dog rose oil, and coriander oil join deep moisturizers like shea butter, jojoba oil, olive oil, and macadamia nut oil to restore your skin to a healthy, supple softness.
This butter does contain mineral oil products and palm oil, which some people prefer to avoid mainly due to the environmental impact these products have. That’s not an issue for everyone, but you should know just in case.
This butter glides on easily and feels very pampering, though it does take longer to absorb into your skin than some other butters on the list. The Ideal Body Balm Skin Firming Body Butter gives your skin an attractive glow and healthy shine, partly because it absorbs slower and partly because it contains mica, which is nature’s glitter.
The fragrance is very light, like a delicate peaches and cream scent.
Find more Vichy Ideal Body Balm Skin Firming Body Butter information and reviews here.
-
Scottish Fine Soaps Au Lait Body ButterPrice: $16.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moisturizing cocoa butter and glycerin
- Clean, gender neutral scent
- Whipped texture
- Absorbs quickly
- Not vegan (milk)
- No full ingredient list
- Contains mineral oil
The Au Lait Body Butter has a light, whipped texture that's easy to spread and never feels heavy. It's absorbed fast and won't leave you feeling oily. The addition of milk helps to freshen skin with the natural chemical peel effect of lactic acid which helps remove dead skin.
The fragrance is light, like fresh laundry, and won't interfer with your personal fragrance if you wear one. This one isn't as deeply hydrating as others, but if you're just looking for a nice butter that will feel light, this might be for you.
Find more Scottish Fine Soaps Au Lait Body Butter information and reviews here.
