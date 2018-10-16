9 Best Butters for Deep Hydration (2018)

I need body butter because I have unquenchable knees. That’s a weird sentence I have put on the internet, but it’s true.

Whether it’s summer, fall, spring, or winter, for whatever reason my knees are plagued with dry skin. I use a daily body cream all year round because that’s what my skin needs to feel healthy, but I also use more targeted moisturizers for the areas where a body cream won’t cut it. For dry patches that need a little extra help, I turn to the rescuing hydration powers of body butter.

What’s a body butter?

Body butter is the thickest of the body moisturizers–thicker than body milks, body lotions, and even body creams.

Does that mean body butters are greasy?

They shouldn’t be. Some of them are, especially when you skimp and go for low quality brands, but you aren’t going to find those on this list. Body butters should be thick, dense, and melt against your skin. They do take longer to soak in than say an ultra-lightweight body milk, but they do soak in. There shouldn’t be a greasy residue.

Is body butter right for me?

Do you have flaky, itchy, or ashy knees, elbows, shins, or arms that you have to slather in lotion several times a day? Then it’s time to try a targeted butter that you can use less often with better results.

When’s the best time to use a body butter?

The best time to use any moisturizer is right out of the shower after you’ve mostly toweled off. Soaps can strip your skin of its natural protectants and the hot water opens your pores making it a perfect time to apply your moisturizers. Besides that, kind of any time you feel dry, you can use a body butter.

Now that we’ve talked about the how and the why, let’s look at the whats: the best body butters of 2018 to get you all buttered up.