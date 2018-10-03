5 Best Body Oil Brands: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Soft, winter-proof skin is 50 percent making sure you’re using the best body oil for your skin type and 50 percent knowing when to use it.

How to properly use body oil.

For the best, most noticeable results you want to use a skin oil directly after your shower or bath. The beauty of these oils is that they lock in moisture. Hot showers can actually cause dry skin because they open up your pores allowing them to dry out faster.

Your skin needs both oil and water to have that supple smoothness we all want and adding a layer of oil to just barely towel-dried skin creates a protective barrier keeping moisture where you need it most. While applying these oils in the middle of the day like a lotion does work, it takes longer to soak in and won’t be working to its full potential.

You don’t need much so a little goes a long way with oils. If you’re worried about being greasy like I was before I made the switch, quality oils won’t leave any more residue than your normal body lotion.

Don’t forget that the soft skin triangle is more than just oil, it’s: moisturization, exfoliation, and hydration. So remember to scrub off that dead skin and make sure you’re drinking enough water.

This is about dryness prevention. The best body oil can completely replace your normal body lotion routine.