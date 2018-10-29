10 Best Face Washes for Men: Which is Right for You? (2018)

Your face deserves better than basic soap and water. That handsome moneymaker goes through a lot in a day and even overnight, and needs to be taken care of.

We aren’t talking about a ten-step routine, but we are seriously suggesting you make sure you’re using an excellent face wash (bonus points for adding a good face cream too).

Beyond keeping acne and wrinkles at bay, a good face wash ensures your mug is more balanced each day and throughout the year’s weather changes. Think oilier shine in July heat and scaly patches when the air turns drier in the fall.

Some people believe that washing your face alone will dry it out, but that is surely not the case. There’s a lot of science that goes into today’s offerings, and many washes and cleansers help moisturize your skin with natural oils and other nurturing ingredients.

In general, you should wash your face twice a day, in the morning and at night before bed. Just store your new go-to in the shower for an easy a.m. reminder. Then, try setting an alarm until the evening rinse becomes part of your bedtime routine. That late wash is most important because it’ll remove the dirt and oil that have accumulated on your face throughout the day. Another essential time to wash your face? Before you shave. That pesky oil and dirt make it more difficult for the razor to travel smoothly over your skin.

One more important plus to face wash: It’s cheap. You can find an excellent option for $5-$25, which is where all of our top selections fall. There’s not much to lose if you end up not liking the scent or results of one.

To bring it all together, using a great face wash is a low all-around investment that’ll pay dividends when it comes to preserving your rugged good looks. Take a look at the best options available in 2018 that we found.