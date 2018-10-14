9 Best Gold Nail Polish Colors: Your Buying Guide (2018)

Gold nail polish makes me feel glamorous and luxe. Metallic polishes can range a warm bronze to full on mirrored chrome. They can be a smooth solid shade, large flecks of glitter, or a color shifting holographic sparkle. But all of them are irresistibly shiny.

One other thing all metallic polishes have in common is that they can truly be a pain to remove. Like glitter nail polish, metallics can have you scrubbing at your nails for what feels like hours and leave you surrounded in a pile of sparkly cotton balls.

All this hassle can leave us tempted to chip off the offending polish to try to avoid the mess and annoyance of remover, but resist that urge! When you chip off your nail polish, you’re often taking the top layer of your fingernail with it. Overtime, this leads to thin, weak nails. So are you doomed to eternal scrubbing if you love your metallic polish? Not at all.

The easiest way to remove metallic and glitter nail polish is with a good nail polish remover, some aluminum foil, and time. Apply some nail polish remover to a cotton ball or small bit of paper towel and apply it to the offending polish. Wrap your fingernail, cotton ball and all, in a small piece of tin foil and wait two to four minutes. The tin foil holds the remover close against your nail and keeps the remover from evaporating and losing its power.

After you’ve waited a few minutes, your polish should come off completely with just a few swipes. Be sure to moisturize your nails and skin after using this method as some removers can dry your skin out.

Metallic nail polish adds glitz and glamour to any look. Let’s look at the best and shiniest out there today.