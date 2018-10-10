11 Best Hair Removal Creams: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Sure. You’re thinking I’m at it again… ranting about unwanted facial and body hair. Okay, it’s true. I am ranting, because this isn’t something any woman wants to deal with, and frankly the solutions don’t seem all that friendly. I’ve looked at professional treatments, at home lasers, epilators, and plenty of other methods (like waxing – ouch!) that we won’t even discuss here. The bottom line is, when you’re a lady, you don’t want to go around sporting gorilla legs, a mustache or tiny goatee.

If you’re a guy, you might not want that super hairy chest and back either. And as silly as it sounds, hair removal isn’t openly talked about, because frankly, we’re all a little embarrassed to admit to admit we’ve got a prickly problem. But when you inherit the family pelt, you’re just hairy. Worse yet, when middle age strikes, extra hairs seem keen to sprout in the most unwanted of places.

In testing these products, I leaned heavily into facial hair removal creams. After all, that’s the hair we’re least likely to want to deal with. But you’ll see there are lots of reviews and recommendations for creams that work on legs, armpits and yes, that oh so tender bikini line, as well as other body hair removal. I’ve even called out a few that are worthy for men.

All in all, much like lasers, plucking and shaving, there’s something you should know about hair removal creams. If you’re not careful, they’re going hurt. Some users have even reported blisters, skin discoloration and scarring, so it’s important to pay super-close attention to directions, and especially application times. Just because your upper lip hairs are more prickly than peach fuzz, you don’t want to leave this stuff on too long.

Some hair removal creams take as little as four minutes to do the deed, while others take up to ten. Just throw on your robe and be sure to start with clean skin and a good timer. Also, be sure lock the bathroom door so no one catches you with your face slathered up like a creamy white pirate. Remember, everyone’s hair and skin are different, so take time to do a product strip test, on your arm or a less noticeable area of your body, to be sure you don’t have a bad reaction.