11 Best Hair Removal Creams: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

  Updated
Sure. You’re thinking I’m at it again… ranting about unwanted facial and body hair. Okay, it’s true. I am ranting, because this isn’t something any woman wants to deal with, and frankly the solutions don’t seem all that friendly. I’ve looked at professional treatments, at home lasers, epilators, and plenty of other methods (like waxing – ouch!) that we won’t even discuss here. The bottom line is, when you’re a lady, you don’t want to go around sporting gorilla legs, a mustache or tiny goatee.

If you’re a guy, you might not want that super hairy chest and back either. And as silly as it sounds, hair removal isn’t openly talked about, because frankly, we’re all a little embarrassed to admit to admit we’ve got a prickly problem. But when you inherit the family pelt, you’re just hairy. Worse yet, when middle age strikes, extra hairs seem keen to sprout in the most unwanted of places.

In testing these products, I leaned heavily into facial hair removal creams. After all, that’s the hair we’re least likely to want to deal with. But you’ll see there are lots of reviews and recommendations for creams that work on legs, armpits and yes, that oh so tender bikini line, as well as other body hair removal. I’ve even called out a few that are worthy for men.

All in all, much like lasers, plucking and shaving, there’s something you should know about hair removal creams. If you’re not careful, they’re going hurt. Some users have even reported blisters, skin discoloration and scarring, so it’s important to pay super-close attention to directions, and especially application times. Just because your upper lip hairs are more prickly than peach fuzz, you don’t want to leave this stuff on too long.

Some hair removal creams take as little as four minutes to do the deed, while others take up to ten. Just throw on your robe and be sure to start with clean skin and a good timer. Also, be sure lock the bathroom door so no one catches you with your face slathered up like a creamy white pirate. Remember, everyone’s hair and skin are different, so take time to do a product strip test, on your arm or a less noticeable area of your body, to be sure you don’t have a bad reaction.

What Is the Best Hair Removal Cream?

  • Organic ingredients
  • Soothes irritated skin
  • Not too painful
aloe vera hair removal cream
NEOMEN Hair Remover Cream
  • Conditioning formula
  • Works fast
  • Easy to use
Suri-Cream gentle facial hair removal cream
Surgi-cream Hair Remover Extra Gentle Formula For Face
  • Quickly removes hair
  • Gentle facial formula
  • Three pack is a great deal
Veet Hair Remover Gel Cream, Sensitive Formula
  • Three pack is a bargain
  • Big containers
  • Effectively removes hair
Avon Skin So Soft Fresh & Smooth Moisturizing Hair Removal Cream
  • Gentle formula
  • Moisturizes skin
  • Amazon's Choice
Gigi Hair Removal Cream for The Face
  • Conditioning formula
  • Includes calming balm
  • Good for sensitive areas
Nair Facial Hair Removal Cream (4 Pack)
  • Super affordable
  • Removes hair fast
  • Leaves skin soft
Sally Hansen Cream Hair Remover Kit
  • Super affordable
  • Gentle on skin
  • Comes with aftercare lotion
Palmer's cocoa butter facial hair removal cream
Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Facial Hair Remover
  • Made with moisturizing cocoa butter
  • Gentle formula
  • Effective for facial hair
nad's sensitive hair removal cream
NAD'S Sensitive Hair Removal Cream
  • Formulated for sensitive skin
  • Very affordable
  • Works fast
body hair removal cream
Liberex Hair Removal Cream
  • Gentle formula
  • Doesn't burn or tingle
  • Quickly removes hair
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. Moom Organic Hair Removal Kit

    Price: $18.89
    Pros:
    • Effectively removes facial hair
    • Less irritating than many
    • Nice organic ingredients
    • Less painful than waxing
    Cons:
    • More expensive than some
    • Can irritate sensitive skin
    • May cause rash and bumps
    • Not effective for every user

    Imagine your face hair free for up to two months. Moom’s USDA Certified Organic hair remover is perfect for all skin types and works well on your whole body in addition to the more delicate facial area. It removes coarse as well as fine hair, and because it’s water soluble, it doesn’t leave any residue on your skin.

    Moom’s exclusive technology uses only pure, beneficial organic ingredients to deliver 100 percent natural hair removal. Moom hair remover actually pampers your skin with calming Chamomile, healing Tea Tree Oil and delicious Lemon Juice. It is sugar based for maximum gentleness, performance and convenience. If you’d rather test out a smaller sized jar, Moom also makes a mini-travel version of their facial hair remover.

    Find more Moom Organic Hair Removal Kit information and reviews here.

  2. Amazon’s Choice: NEOMEN Hair Remover Cream

    Price: $12.95
    Pros:
    • Moderately priced
    • Good for sensitive skin
    • Effectively removes hair
    • Dermatologist tested
    Cons:
    • Takes longer on the face to effectively remove hair
    • Can cause redness and rash
    • May not effectively remove coarse hair
    • Can cause skin discoloration

    NEOMEN hair removal cream works gently to remove hair from your legs, arms and underarms as well as your bikini line in as little as five minutes. Formulated with aloe vera, vitamin E and baby oil, it leaves skin feeling moisturized and conditioned after hair removal. Because it removes hair close to the root, your skin feels silky smooth with so little effort.

    Find more NEOMEN Hair Removal Cream information and reviews here.

  3. Amazon’s Choice: Surgi-cream Hair Remover Extra Gentle Formula For Face (3-Pack)

    Price: $13.49
    Pros:
    • Reasonably priced
    • Quick and effective at removing hair
    • A little goes a long way
    • Comes with hair growth inhibitor cream
    Cons:
    • Can burn if left on skin beyond the recommended time
    • Not effective for all users
    • May cause redness
    • May cause temporary skin discoloration

    Surgi-Cream Extra Gentle Formula for Face is a quick, effective and gentle way to remove facial hair from your upper lip, cheeks and chin. Smooth on cream hair remover, relax for a few minutes and rinse away.

    This extra gentle formula now features soothing aloe vera, known for helping skin retain its moisture. Surgi-Cream’s hair removal process is even more kind and gentle on the delicate skin of your face, because this kit includes a free tube of Surgi-Soothe Cream with Hair Stop Plus.

    Hair Stop Plus contains extracts of papaya, citrus and olive to naturally minimize the appearance of new hair growth, while Pro-Vitamin B2 and Aloe Vera help to calm, soothe and moisturize your skin after hair removal.

    Surgi-Cream also makes a hair removal formula especially for use on bikini lines. Because hair removal creams are not recommended for use near your eyes, shape your brows with Surgi-wax brow strips.

    Find more Surgi-Cream information and reviews here.

  4. Veet Hair Remover Gel Cream, Sensitive Formula (3-Pack)

    Price: $28.34
    Pros:
    • Amazon #1 Best Seller
    • Effectively removes unwanted hair
    • Easy to use
    • Reasonably priced
    Cons:
    • Smells a bit nasty
    • Can cause redness
    • May burn or cause a rash if left on too long
    • Spatula included is somewhat ineffective

    Get touchable smooth skin for up to twice as long as shaving when you use Veet Hair Removal Cream. Unlike shaving, which can sometimes dry the delicate surface of your skin, this formula from Veet contains ingredients that can help restore skin’s hydration levels.

    It works close to the roots of your hair, so your hair takes noticeably longer to grow back, and your skin stays smoother, longer. The specially designed sensitive formula is enriched with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, making it suitable for your upper lip, chin and cheeks.

    Veet also makes a hair remover formula to use when you’re in the shower. For men who are looking for an effective hair removal cream, Veet also makes a special formula specifically for that extra coarse man beard.

    Find more Veet Hair Remover Gel Cream information and reviews here.

  5. Amazon’s Choice: Avon Skin So Soft Fresh & Smooth Moisturizing Hair Removal Cream

    Price: $9.77
    Pros:
    • Effectively removes hair
    • Moisturizes and smooths
    • Affordably priced
    • Pleasant fragrance
    Cons:
    • Not effective for all
    • Can cause skin irritation
    • Can discolor skin

    Avon’s Skin So Soft Moisturizing Hair Removal Cream makes a sometimes messy process simpler. Enriched with shea butter and meadowfoam oil, this hair removal cream is effective for the face as well as for the sensitive bikini area. The smooth, creamy formula is easy to apply and effective at hair removal. 

    Avon also makes a facial hair removal cream specifically for sensitive skin.

    Find more Avon Skin So Soft Hair Removal Cream information and reviews here.

  6. Gigi Hair Removal Cream for The Face

    Price: $4.50
    Pros:
    • Effective at removing unwanted hair
    • Comes with calming balm for after use after hair removal
    • Inexpensive
    • Good for sensitive skin
    Cons:
    • Can still be too harsh for some complexions
    • Can cause rash and/or burns if left on beyond time directed
    • Not effective for all
    • Can cause skin discoloration

    Say goodbye to your mustache and mini-beard. Gigi’s hair removal cream, formulated especially for your face, is specifically designed to gently remove unwanted facial hair. In just five to eight minutes, this creamy formula includes cooling cucumber and aloe vera to soothe and restore the skin afterward.

    The included calming balm gives your skin a boost of restorative moisture with mineral and coconut oils, while soothing your skin with cooling cucumber.

    Gigi makes many options for hair removal on the rest of your body as well. To minimize your facial hair’s regrowth, try Gigi’s Keep it Bare for your face. To slow the regrowth of hair on your legs and arms, slather them with Gigi’s Slow Growth Lotion.

    Find more Gigi Facial Hair Removal Cream information and reviews here.

  7. Nair Facial Hair Removal Cream (4 Pack)

    Price: $17.97
    Pros:
    • Very affordable
    • Effectively removes hair
    • Leaves skin smooth and touchable
    Cons:
    • Can cause tingling and burning
    • Can feel harsh, especially on sensitive skin
    • Can burn skin
    • May cause skin discoloration

    Nair hair removal cream for your face effectively removes unwanted hair from your chin, cheeks and upper lip. This special formula contains sweet almond oil and baby oil, and leaves your skin silky smooth, soft and invitingly touchable.

    Since you’ll likely need to keep buying it, this four-pack is so well priced and comes with four two-ounce bottles of facial hair removal cream, for a total of 8 ounces. Buying in bulk makes it one of the most affordable options in this category.

    Nair’s Shower Power Max works on even the toughest body hair, while Nair Glides Away works perfectly to remove hair from your sensitive pits and bikini line.

    Find more Nair Facial Hair Removal Cream information and reviews here.

  8. Sally Hansen Cream Hair Remover Kit

    Price: $5.39
    Pros:
    • Very affordable price
    • Effectively removes unwanted hair
    • Comes with nourishing after care lotion
    • Good for coarse and stubborn hair
    Cons:
    • Can burn skin
    • May leave red patches
    • Unpleasant smell

    Sally Hansen, long known for nail polishes and removers, moves on to help you remove unwanted facial hair, without pain or stubble. This gentle cream dissolves hair away below skin’s surface, leaving your face hair free, touchable and glowing.

    Sally’s Hanen’s special kit also includes a bottle of collagen and vitamin e lotion, to soothe and soften your complexion post-hair removal.

    You could start slow on this process, using Sally Hansen’s Cream Bleach to lighten unwanted facial hair. Just remember, bleaching can sting and burn skin as well. While you’re waiting for your facial hair removal cream to do its thing, give yourself a quick pedicure with Sally Hansen Insta-Dry Fast Dry Polish.

    Find more Sally Hansen Hair Removal Cream information and reviews here.

  9. Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Facial Hair Remover

    Price: $11.99
    Pros:
    • Convenient brush on formula
    • Effective for most at removing unwanted facial hair
    • Pleasant smell
    • Very gentle formula
    Cons:
    • Hard to get the last bit of product out of the bottle
    • Somewhat paste like consistency
    • Can cause burning and rash
    • Doesn’t work well for everyone

    Palmer’s cocoa butter hair removal cream gently dissolves away unwanted facial hair, leaving skin smooth, soft and supple. Best of all, it works quickly and efficiently. Palmer’s is specially formulated to work safely in under four minutes.

    To replenish and hydrate your skin, it contains skin soothers like Cocoa Butter and Vitamin E to replenish moisture lost from the hair removal process. Palmer’s makes an effective hair removal cream for your arms and legs as well. Their signature cocoa butter formula will leave legs glistening and shiny. If you have super delicate skin, Palmer's has a sensitive skin formula too.

    Find more Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Facial Hair Removal Cream information and reviews here.

  10. NAD’S Sensitive Hair Removal Cream

    Price: $5.99
    Pros:
    • Fairly effective for most at removing unwanted hair
    • Reasonably priced
    • Comes with soothing face balm
    • Good for sensitive skin
    Cons:
    • Not effective for everyone
    • Can cause redness and irritation
    • Unpleasant aroma
    • Can cause burns if left on skin longer than recommended

    Nad’s has come up with a precision facial hair removal cream that’s perfect for sensitive skin. This pain-free facial cream has been specifically developed for sensitive skin, using melon, aloe vera, avocado oil, and honey to help soothe the skin.

    The angled applicator tip ensures the right amount of coverage for effective hair removal every time, and better yet, it takes as little as just four minutes, or up to ten minutes for particularly stubborn hair.

    This hair removal cream kit also includes a terrific bonus, the Nad’s Moisture Soothing Face Balm to moisturize and soothe your skin after removing the hair. Nad’s also makes a hair removal cream just for men, in addition to their no-heat wax gel hair remover for both men and women.

    Find more Nad’s Sensitive Hair Removal Cream information and reviews here.

  11. Liberex Hair Removal Cream

    Price: $12.99
    Pros:
    • Aloe and sweet almond oil condition skin
    • Comes with a spatula for easy application and removal
    • Removes hair well
    • Doesn't burn or sting while working
    Cons:
    • Not as effective on very coarse hair
    • More expensive than many
    • Limited consumer feedback available

    Liberex Hair Removal Cream is enriched with aloe vera and sweet almond oil. It leaves your skin smooth, and soothes, calms, nourishes and hydrates your skin during the hair removal process. This dermatologist tested formula is gentle and works in just six to eight minutes to remove hair on arms, legs, pits and bikini line. The included spatula makes for simple application and removal.

    Find more Liberex Hair Removal Cream information and reviews here.

Virgen Mcclair

Pretty great post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have really loved browsing your weblog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing on your feed and I am hoping you write once more very soon!

